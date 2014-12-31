Name Description

Huihuang Ding Mr. Ding Huihuang is the Executive Chairman of the Board of 361 Degrees International Ltd. He was appointed as an executive Director in August 2008 and is the chairman of the Company. He is primarily responsible for overall strategies, operation planning and footwear production. He has over 15 years of experience in the PRC sportswear industry. He was awarded the “Top Ten Outstanding Youths in China Industrial Economy by the Organising Committee of China Industry Forum in January 2008 and the “Top Ten Outstanding Youth Entrepreneurs of Quanzhou City” jointly issued by 18 governmental and commercial institutions in Quanzhou City, Fujian Province, the PRC in February 2007. He has been a standing member of the third committee of Quanzhou City Shoe Commercial Association and a vice chairman of Fujian Province Shoe Industry Association since January 2006 and January 2007 respectively. Mr. Ding is the elder brother of Mr. Ding Huirong and the brother-in-law of Mr. Ding Wuhao, both executive Directors. Mr. Ding is the sole director and sole shareholder of Ming Rong International Company Limited, a substantial shareholder of the Company.

Wuhao Ding Mr. Ding Wuhao is President, Executive Director of 361 Degrees International Ltd. He was appointed as an executive Director in August 2008 and is the president of the Company. He is primarily responsible for the Group’s overall strategies, planning and business development. He has over 15 years of experience in the PRC sportswear industry. Since December 2006, he has been a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (“CPPCC”) Fujian Province Jinjiang City Committee. In October 2008, he received the award of the “2008 Most Socially ResponsibleEntrepreneur in China” by the Annual Selection Organising Committee of China Human Resources Management In May 2009, he received the “Contribution Award for China TV Sports Programmes by CCTV Sports Channe. In 2010, he was awarded “Top Ten Chinese Entrepreneur of Integrity of the Year” by “Example for China “Outstanding Contribution Award for Asian Games by 16th Asian Games Organizing Committee, and “Outstanding Contribution Award of Asian Games” by Olympic Council of Asia. In 2011, he was awarded “The Most Caring Chinese Entrepreneur on Staff’s Development” at the eighth session of China Human Resource Management Innovation Summit “Top Ten Youth Business Leader in Asia” by Forbes. He completed a CEO in China’s Enterprise/Finance program at the Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business in August 2012. Mr. Ding is the sole director and sole shareholder of Dings International Company Limited, a substantial shareholder of the Company.

Mun Duen Choi Ms. Choi Mun Duen is the Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary of 361 Degrees International Ltd. She joined the Group in October 2008 and is the chief financial officer, an authorized representative and the company secretary of the Company. She has over 20 years of experience in auditing, finance and accounting. She received her bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from University of Glamorgan in the U.K. She is a certified public accountant of the HKICPA and a fellow member of the ACCA.

Ning Lu Mr. Lu Ning is the executive vice president of the Group in charge of the footwear business, apparel business, product centre and operation department of the Group. He has over 20 years experiences in managing international renowned sportswear brands. He joined the Group in March 2013. Mr. Lu received his bachelor’s degree in Economic Investment from the Nanjing University in 1996 and enrolled the Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) at the China Europe International Business School in March 2011.

Huirong Ding Mr. Ding Huirong is the Vice President, Executive Director of 361 Degrees International Ltd. He was appointed as an executive Director in August 2008 and is a vice president ofthe Company. He is primarily responsible for financial management and infrastructure construction management of the Company, more specifically the construction of the new production facility and warehouse of the Group at the Wuli Industrial Park. He has over 15 years of experience in financial management. Mr. Ding is the sole director and sole shareholder of Hui Rong International Company Limited, a substantial shareholder of the Company.

Jiabi Wang Mr. Wang Jiabi is Vice President, Executive Director of 361 Degrees International Ltd. He is primarily responsible for the human resources and external public relationship. He was appointed as an executive Director in August 2008. Mr. Wang has over 15 years of experience in the PRC sportswear industry. He has completed an EMBA by Peking University in January 2010. Mr. Wang is the sole director and sole shareholder of Jia Wei International Co., Ltd., a substantial shareholder of the Company.

Yuen Feng Chen Mr. Chen Yuen Feng is the Vice President - Investor Relations of 361 Degrees International Ltd. He is responsible for the Group’s investor relationship. He joined the Group in November 2009. Mr. Chen was admitted as an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales in 1980.

Jian Ci Chen Mr. Chen Jian Ci is Vice President - Supply Chain Management Center of 361 Degrees International Ltd. He is primarily responsible for overall planning in warehouse, logistics and network, integrating data stream and managing enterprise information system deployment of the Group. He has over 15 years of experience in information system related works and has worked in world enterprises. Mr. Chen received his bachelor’s degree in information management from Tamkang University in 1995.

Yongling Chen Mr. Chen Yongling is the Vice President - Capital Market of 361 Degrees International Ltd., primarily responsible for the Group’s overall financial management. He joined the Group in August 2005. Mr. Chen has over 15 years of experience in finance, operation and business management. Mr. Chen received his diploma in business management from Zhejiang University in January 2007. Mr. Chen holds a qualification certificate for accounting conferred by the Ministry of Finance of the PRC, a qualification certificate for finance conferred by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security of the PRC, and received the Certificate of Qualification for International Certified Senior Accountant awarded by the International Profession Certification Association. He received the awards of the “2011 Chinese Year of the Chief Accountant” and “2013 Chinese Economist” by the “China Association of Chief Financial Officer” and the “Committee of China Economic Development Forum” respectively.

Zhicheng Chen Mr. Chen Zhicheng is the General Manager - Children’s Wear Business of 361 Degrees International Ltd., primarily responsible for the Group’s daily operation and management of children’s wear series. He possesses over 17 years of experience in managing an international children’s wear brands in the children’s wear industry of China and Taiwan. He joined the Group in May 2009 and received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from National Cheng Kung University in Taiwan in 1981.

Bing Huang Lin Mr. Lin Bing Huang is the general manager of International Business Department of the Group and primarily responsible for the development and daily operation of the Group’s overseas business. He has over 30 years experiences in managing international renowned sportswear brands. He joined the Group in August 2013. Mr. Lin received his bachelor’s degree in International Trade from Tunghai University in Taiwan.

Xiang Li Mr. Li Xiang is the general manager of One Way International Enterprise Limited, a subsidiary of the Group, and primarily responsible for the development and management of the product series of “One Way” Mr. Li joined the Group in October 2007. Mr. Li has over 10 years of experience in marketing and product management. Mr. Li received his bachelor’s degree in art from Hua Zhong Normal University in September 1997.

Jun Ling Mr. Ling Jun is the Head - Brand Department of 361 Degrees International Ltd., primarily responsible for the Group’s overall brand management. Mr. Ling has over 5 years of experience in brand management. He joined the Group in April 2008. He received his diploma in the advance program of study in business communication and management from California State University of Sacramento in September 2002. He received his master’s degree in business administration from American National University in April 2003.

Yuen Fai Li Mr. Li Yuen Fai is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is the sole practitioner for Roger Li & Co, a certified public accountant firm in Hong Kong from 2003 to now and from 1994 to 2003, Mr. Li was the Senior Vice President and Executive Director of Sunbase International (Holdings) Limited and was responsible for finance management, business development and making investments in China. From 1991 to 1994, Mr. Li was the Managing Partner of Li, Ko, Yan & Co. a certified public accountants firm in Hong Kong and from 1990 to 1991, Mr. Li was the Compliance Manager of Hong Kong Securities and Clearing Company Limited and was responsible for the design and development of the risk management and compliance system for the central securities clearing and settlement system for Hong Kong stock market. From 1980 to 1990, Mr. Li also worked for Coopers & Lybrand, an international certified public accountants firm, and was responsible for the auditing and investigation assignments. Mr. Li has over 30 years’ experience in corporate finance, accounting, auditing, corporate administration and business development. He is an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow member of the Taxation Institution of Hong Kong and was a member of the 7th, 8th and 9th Member of People’s Political and Consultative Congress of Heilongjiang Province in the People’s Republic of China and was appointed as the Economic Advisor of the Government of Chengde City of Hebei Province in the People’s Republic of China in 1995.

Jianwen Liao Dr. Liao Jianwen has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of 361 Degrees International Limited., with effect from 1 June 2014. He is the Associate Dean, Academic Director of Innovation Center, and Professor of Managerial Practice in Strategy, Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business. His professional experience spans across North America and Asia. He was a tenured associate professor at the Stuart School of business, Illinois Institute of Technology during 2006 to 2012. Additionally, he held various visiting professor positions at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, China European International Business School (the “CEIBS”) and Peking University. Dr. Liao is primarily engaged in cross disciplinary research in strategy, innovation and entrepreneurship, and in particular the interactions between new economy and traditional economy. He has won several awards for his research and teaching, including the research grant awards from the US Small Business Administration in 2007 and 2008 and the Excellence in Teaching Award in 2009 at Stuart School of Business at Illinois Institute of Technology. Dr. Liao also serves as an independent director at Colour Life Services Group Co. (Stock code: 01778), China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (Stock code: 02319) and Qihoo 360 (Stock code: QIHU). Dr. Liao received his Bachelor of Engineering from Northeastern University in July 1988, his Master of Economics from Renmin University of China in February 1991 and his Ph.D of Business Administration from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale in August 1996.