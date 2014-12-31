Name Description

Cham Tsui Mr. Tsui Cham To is the Executive Chairman of the Board of CT Environmental Group Limited. He is one of the founders of the Group. He was appointed as an executive Director on November 30, 2010. Mr. Tsui has approximately 10 years of experience in the wastewater treatment and industrial water supply industry and he is the founder, and currently the chairman, of Hong Kong To Kee and Guangzhou To Kee. Mr. Tsui was the vice president of the Guangdong Foundation for Justice and Courage. From April 2000 to March 2001 and April 2002 to March 2006, Mr. Tsui was a director of Hong Kong Yan Chai Hospital. Mr. Tsui was also an advisor to the Board of Directors of the Scientific Decision and Promotion Association of Guangdong Province Village and Town Heads in 2004. Mr. Tsui was appointed the chair professor at Faculty of Management of Shenzhen University. Furthermore, Mr. Tsui was the vice president of the Guangzhou Overseas Chinese Chamber of Commerce in 2006 as well as the vice president of the 10th, 11th and 12th Zengcheng Federation of Commerce and Industry. He was a member of the Permanent Committee of the 6th, 7th and 8th sessions of Zengcheng City Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and was named an excellent member in the sessions of 2007 and 2010, respectively. He was also a member of the Permanent Committee of the 9th session of the Huizhou City Chinese People' Political Consultative Conference. Mr. Tsui did not hold directorship in other listed public companies in the past three years.

Yili Lu Mr. Lu Yili serves as Honorary Chairman of CT Environmental Group Limited. He joined us in June, 2010 and was appointed as an executive Director on 12 January 2011. Mr. Lu is mainly responsible for overseeing our Group’s external financing issues, dealing with potential investors as well as development of our business and asset restructuring program. Mr. Lu also has experience in corporate investment and business finance and has involved in the listing of Chinese companies on an overseas stock exchange. He also has five years of experience in the wastewater treatment industry. From 1997 to 2009, Mr. Lu served as a member of the management of various Singapore private companies, responsible for venture capital investments and consultancy on initial public offerings in China. Mr. Lu received a bachelor’s degree in science majoring in chemistry at the National University of Singapore in 1997. Mr. Lu did not hold directorship in other listed public companies in the past three years.

Zhencheng Xu Mr. Xu Zhencheng serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Xu, is a researcher and doctoral tutor, as well as the chief scientist of the Company, director of technical committee and president of Guangzhou CT Environmental Research Institute Co. Ltd. Mr. Xu has almost 40 years of experience in the research and engineering practice of environmental science and engineering technology, specializing in the research and engineering technology development of pollution control systems. Mr. Xu as a major director in South China Institute of Environmental Sciences of Ministry of Environmental Protection, has rich management experience. With the technical title of Research Associate, Mr. Xu is currently the Director of Chinese Society for Environmental Science and Environmental Risks Professional Committee, Adjunct Professor of College of Environmental Science and Engineering at Peking University, and Director of “Water Pollution Control and Treatment” of Dongjiang Project, a national science and technology major project.

Chun Kei Ma Mr. Ma Chun Kei is Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Ma graduated from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University with a bachelor’s degree in accountancy. He is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Prior to joining the Company, Ma worked in KPMG Huazhen LLP. He has over 10 years of experience in auditing, accounting and has been involved in a number of initial public offering transactions and capital market transactions.

Shu Biao Xu Mr. Xu Shu Biao is Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of CT Environmental Group Limited. He is one of the founders of our Group and an executive Director. He was appointed as an executive Director on 12 January 2011. Mr. Xu has approximately 12 years of experience in the wastewater treatment industry. Mr. Xu is our chief operating officer, mainly responsible for the construction and implementation of the projects which our Company undertakes. Mr. Xu is also responsible for the startup and development of our Company’s operation team as well as staff recruitment. Mr. Xu is also experienced in the engineering, trade and processing industries. Mr. Xu was an assistant general manager at Guangzhou To Kee from 1995 to 2003. Mr. Xu has led the development, operation and management of our wastewater treatment facilities and industrial water supply facilities in our Guangzhou Xinzhou Industrial Park since 2003. Mr. Xu is not related to other Directors of the Company. Mr. Xu did not hold directorship in other listed public companies in the past three years.

Ju Wen Xu Mr. Xu Ju Wen is Vice President and Executive Director of CT Environmental Group Limited. He joined the company in September, 2003 and has served as an executive Director since 12 January 2011. Mr. Xu is a cousin of Mr. Tsui Cham to and Mr. Xu Zi Tao. Mr. Xu is mainly responsible for all major affairs of our Group, including business development, marketing, strategic formulation and inter-departmental coordination. From 2001 to 2005, Mr. Xu has been the assistant general manager of Guangzhou To Kee Enterprises Development Group Limited (“Guangzhou To Kee”), a related company of our Group, where he oversaw its general operation. From 2005 to 2007, Mr. Xu was the general manager of Guangzhou Zhugang Pier Company Limited, a private company in the PRC, and from 2009 to 2011, Mr. Xu has been its executive director. In 2010, Mr. Xu obtained a bachelor’s degree in accountancy from Open University of China . Mr. Xu did not hold directorship in other listed public companies in the past three years.

Yao Kun Gu Mr. Gu Yao Kun is Founder of Qingyuan Lvyou Environmental Protection Technology Company Limited, a subsidiary of the CT Environmental Group Ltd., and an Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Gu is the director of Guangzhou Lvyou Industrial Waste Reclamation Treatment Company Limited (‘‘Guangzhou Lvyou’’), a subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Gu has over 30 years of operational experience in the petrochemical engineering, environmental governance and resource recycling and utilization sectors. Both Guangzhou Lvyou and Qingyuan Lvyou Environmental Protection Technology Limited, the subsidiaries of the Company founded by Mr. Gu, are large-scale hazardous wastes and sludge treatment companies in Guangdong Province respectively in terms of treatment capacity and treatment types. Mr. Gu is committed to the development of environmental protection technology, and the achievements by the research and development team led by Mr. Gu with respect to the sludge treatment technologies were recognised by and had received patents from the solid waste branch of the Chinese Society for Environmental Sciences, and these sludge treatment technologies were also awarded Third Class Award for Environmental Protection Technology, by the Ministry of Environmental Protection of the People’s Republic of China in 2009. Mr. Gu is currently the vice chairman of the solid waste branch of the Chinese Society for Environmental Sciences and the managing director of Guangdong Environmental Protection Association. Mr. Gu was awarded the title of ‘‘2010 Excellent Entrepreneur in Environment Protection Industry of Guangdong’’ (2010) in 2011. Mr. Gu obtained the Executive Master of Business Administration degree from the Sun Yatsen University in 2009.

Ke Yin Zhao Mr. Zhao Ke Yin is Chief Engineer of CT Environmental Group Limited. Mr. Zhao joined us in March 2004 and is currently responsible for the daily operation, technical supervision and implementation of our Group. Mr. Zhao is responsible for implementing national policies relating to technology and advanced technology management policies. Mr. Zhao has approximately 11 years of experience in wastewater treatment, with a special focus on industrial wastewater treatment technology. He is also responsible for leading the implementation technical aspects of our Group’s projects, devising work plans to ensure quality assurance and compliance with various industry technical standards, regulations and procedures. Mr. Zhao is our Group’s key liaison with regulatory authorities. In 1998, Mr. Zhao obtained a diploma in environmental protection monitoring and implementation from Shenyang Polytechnic University . He obtained a wastewater treatment training certificate issued by Guangdong Environmental Association Environmental Protection Vocational Training Centre. He has also passed the environmental protection training accredited by Guangzhou Environmental Protection Promotion and Education Centre and Guangzhou Environmental Protection Bureau

Yongquan Zhou Mr. Zhou Yongquan is General Manager of Qingyuan Lvyou Environmental Protection Technology Company Limited a subsidiary of CT Environmental Group Ltd. Mr. Zhou joined the Group in May 2014 (after the completion of the acquisition of Qingyuan Lvyou Environmental Protection Technology Company Limited by the Group). He has ever worked as a teacher in middle school after graduating from Guangzhou Institute of Education in 1987, and then joined companies founded by Mr. Gu Yao Kun in 1997. The business scope of those companies includes petrochemical engineering, environmental protection and resource recycling and utilization industry. Mr. Zhou serves as the general manager of these companies, Mr. Zhou has been involving in the construction and subsequent daily operation and management of sludge and solid waste treatment project of Qingyuan Lvyou Environmental Protection Technology Company Limited since 2009.

Hon Wing Sit Mr. Sit Hon Wing is Company Secretary of CT Environmental Group Limited. He was one of the management team members in the finance function, company secretarial function and investor relations function of the Company between 2008 and 2015. Mr. Sit had worked in the audit and assurance department of PricewaterhouseCoopers in Hong Kong and had also served as the financial controller and/or company secretary of various listed companies in Hong Kong, including Hao Tian Development Group Limited (Stock code: 474), Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group Limited (Stock code: 1341) and Sau San Tong Holdings Limited (Stock code: 8200). Mr. Sit received a bachelor ’s degree in Accountancy from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University and is a fellow member of both the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Mr. Sit currently serves as an executive director of Fujian Nuoqi Co., Ltd.

Hequn Du Mr. Du Hequn is Independent Non-Executive Director of CT Environmental Group Limited., with effect from 21 August 2014. is currently the managing director of Venture Markit International Capital Management Group, a company mainly engaged in growth capital investment in the Greater China region. Mr. Du was also the managing director and the Head of Greater China Private & Structured Finance in Macquarie Group from 2011 to 2013. Mr. Du has approximately 16 years of experience in the finance industry, specialized in the debt capital market and structured mezzanine debt investment. In the past years, Mr. Du had been working in senior positions with international renowned financial institutions and investment banks including Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse and the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Mr. Du graduated from the National University of Singapore and was awarded a Bachelor of Business Administration (Hons) majoring in Finance and Banking in 1998. Mr. Du also held positions such as a council member of The China Federation of Overseas Chinese Entrepreneurs, a council member of Harbin Overseas Friendship Association , a senior economic consultant of Nantong Municipal Government and an economic consultant of Yaan Municipal Government.

Jown Jing Lien Mr. Lien Jown Jing is Independent Non-Executive Director of CT Environmental Group Limited., with effect from 15 April 2014. Mr. Lien is currently a director of Wah Hin & Company, a Singapore incorporated private investment holding company, an independent non-executive director of Viva China Holdings Limited (stock code: 8032) which is listed on The Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange and UP Energy Development Group Limited (stock code: 0307) which is listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Lien is also a director of The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and a non-executive director of Primeline Energy Holdings Inc. (a company listed in Canada). He has over 27 years of experience in the banking industry, specialized in corporate finance and capital management. Mr. Lien graduated from the University of New Brunswick with a Bachelor Degree in business administration. Mr. Lien started his career in the financial industry first in Merrill Lynch & Company. In the past years, Mr. Lien had been working in senior positions in prestige financial institutions such as Swiss Bank Corporation and Bankers Trust & Company. In year 2000, he became the director of Wah Hin & Company, managing the financial assets of the group. He also served as the Managing Director in the Financial Institutions & Public Sector division of ABN AMRO Bank from 2007 to 2008.