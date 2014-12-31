Name Description

Hui Chu Mr. Chu Hui serves as Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Jiangnan Group Ltd. He has been appointed to the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from 7 July and July 2013, respectively. He is also a member of the Corporate Governance Committee. Mr. Chu joined the Group on 18 July 2013. He has over 20 years of experience in the wire and cable industry in the People’s Republic of China. From May 2005 to December 2014, he was the chairman, an executive director and a general manager of Jiangsu Zhongmei Cable Group Co., Ltd. (Zhongmei Cable), which is now a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and has been responsible for overall management of production, operation, sales and administration matters in Zhongmei Cable. Mr. Chu Hui is currently the chairman and director of Zhongmei Cable. From June 2003 to November 2004, he was the executive director and general manager of Wuxi Zhongnan Mining Cable Co. Ltd. From November 2001 to May 2003, he was the deputy general manager of Wuxi Jiangnan Wire and Cable Co. Ltd. From November 1997 to October 2001, he was the factory director of Shanghai Asahi cable factory. From December 1994 to October 1997, he was engaged in the sales and marketing of wire and cable. Mr. Chu Hui studied in Southeast University and obtained his master of business administration in 2004. Mr. Chu Hui was qualified as a senior economist in 2005 by the Jiangsu Province Personnel Department.

Man Kiu Chan Mr. Chan Man Kiu is Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary of Jiangnan Group Ltd. Mr. Chan has over 26 years of experience in the field of finance and operations. Since 2004, Mr. Chan has served as an independent non-executive director in Ming Fung Jewellery Group Limited (stock code: 860), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. From June 2007 to December 2010, Mr. Chan served as deputy chief operating officer in Xinhua Sports and Entertainment Limited. From March 2001 to May 2007, Mr. Chan was the finance director and managing director in business development of Xinhua Finance Limited. From January 1990 to February 2001, he held different managerial roles in Jardine Fleming. Mr. Chan is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Chan obtained his Professional Diploma in Accountancy from the Hong Kong Polytechnic in November 1984 and EMBA from the City University of Hong Kong in November 2003.

Yafang Xia Ms. Xia Yafang is Executive Vice President and Executive Director of Jiangnan Group Ltd. She was appointed as executive vice president on February 25, 2012 and executive Director on April 20, 2012. She joined the company in 2004. Ms. Xia is in charge of overall day to day operations. She was appointed as chief engineer of Jiangnan Cable in August 2011. Ms. Xia has nearly 20 years of experience in the wire and cable industry in the PRC. From April 2001 to January 2004, she was a director of technology department and vice general manager of Wuxi Jiangnan. From March 1996 to March 2001, Ms. Xia was the engineer for cable research technology and the director of crosslinked cable factory of Wuxi Far East Cable Factory. During this tenure, Ms. Xia was in charge of production and daily operations of the factory. From July 1992 to February 1996, Ms. Xia worked at Wuxi City Jiangnan Cable Factory as a technician. Ms. Xia graduated from Nanjing Jinling Institute of Technology (formerly known as Nanjing Polytechnic University with an associate degree in mechanical and electrical engineering in July 1992. Ms. Xia was qualified as a senior economist in November 2005 and senior engineer in September 2007, both by the Jiangsu Province Personnel Department.

Yongwei Jiang Mr. Jiang Yongwei is Vice President and Executive Director of Jiangnen Group Ltd. He was appointed as vice president and Director on February 25, 2012 and executive Director on April 20, 2012. Mr. Jiang joined the company in February 2004. He is the head of production department responsible for production management. He has over 20 years of experience in the wire and cable industry in the PRC. Mr. Jiang has been a director of Jiangnan Cable since February 2004. Mr. Jiang served as vice general manager of Wuxi Jiangnan from August 1997 to February 2004 and was responsible for overall production. From January 1990 to July 1997, Mr. Jiang was a director of infrastructure department of Wuxi Jiangnan. Mr. Jiang graduated from Southeast University with a master’s degree in business administration in July 2004. Mr. Jiang was qualified as a senior economist in November 2005 by the Jiangsu Province Personnel Department.

Tianhua Qiu Mr. Qiu Tianhua is Vice General Manager of Jiangnan Group Ltd. Mr. Qiu joined the company in February 2004. He is responsible for accounting and financial matters of Jiangnan Cable. From August 1997 to January 2004, Mr. Qiu served Wuxi Jiangnan as director of the financial department. From January 1992 to July 1997, Mr. Qiu was a senior accountant of Wuxi Jiangnan Cable Factory. From January 1990 to December 1991, Mr. Qiu was an accountant in Yixing Guanlin Town Industry Corporation. From January 1983 to December 1989, he worked in Yixing Guanlin Guest Hotel as a senior accountant. Mr. Qiu was qualified as an associate certified public accountant by Wuxi Personnel Bureau in August 1997. Mr. Qiu graduated from Yixing Guanlin High School in July 1974.

Fengming Rui Mr. Rui Fengming is Vice General Manager of Jiangnan Group Ltd. Mr. Rui joined the company in February 2004 and has been the executive vice general manager of Jiangnan Cable. Mr. Rui is responsible for the company's sales and marketing. Mr. Rui also served as director and deputy manager of Wuxi Jiangnan from August 1997 to May 2010, in charge of sales of wire and cable products. From July 1986 to July 1997, Mr. Rui worked at Wuxi City Jiangnan Cable Factory and was responsible for sales of wire and cable in the factory. From July 1973 to June 1986, he was a technician of the Yixing Guanlin Food Station, being responsible for sales. Mr. Rui graduated from Jiangsu Yixing Guanlin High School in July 1973.

Minghui Hao Mr. Hao Minghui is Executive Director, Head of overseas sales of Jiangnan Group Ltd since December 1, 2012. Mr. Hao is responsible for the overall management of Wuxi New Suneng Composite Material Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group. He has over 20 years of experience in the wire and cable industry in the PRC. Mr. Hao completed the advanced study of a business management course offered by the Business Management Research Centre of the Renmin University of China in August 2002. In December 2003, Mr. Hao was accredited as a senior member of the Chinese Enterprise Operation and Management Talent Bank by National Talent Service Centre under the Ministry of Human Resources. Mr. Hao has also obtained the qualification certificate of international professional manager issued by the China International Professional Manager Association and China International Talent Development Centre.

Zhisong He Mr. He Zhisong is Independent Non-Executive Director of Jiangnan Group Ltd since March 1, 2012. He was appointed as Director on February 25, 2012. Mr. He is a partner of Beijing Kaiwen Law Firm. From July 1996 to February 2002, he worked for the Justice Bureau of Zhuhai, Guangdong. From November 1994 to July 1996, he was a partner of Zhuhai Sanlian Law Firm. From July 1992 to November 1994, Mr. He worked in the government of the Jinwan (formerly known as Sanzao) district of Zhuhai. Mr. He obtained a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in law from Southwest University of Political Science and Law and Renmin University of China in July 1992 and July 1999, respectively.

Yick Pang Poon Mr. Poon (Philip) Yick Pang is Independent Non-Executive Director of Jiangnan Group Ltd since March 1, 2012. He was appointed as Director on February 25, 2012. Mr. Poon has over 18 years of experience in corporate finance and accounting. Mr. Poon joined Real Nutriceutical Group Limited (stock code: 2010), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange in June 2008 as the chief financial officer and company secretary. Mr. Poon has been serving as an independent non-executive director of Infinity Chemical Holdings Company Limited (stock code: 640) since March 2010, a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Poon has become an independent non-executive director of Trigiant Group Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1300), with effect from 23 August 2011. From 2007 to 2008, he was the director of finance of China Medical Technologies, Inc., a NASDAQ listed company engaged in the manufacture and sale of advanced medical devices in China. From 2002 to 2007, he worked as the senior vice president, qualified accountant and company secretary of Paradise Entertainment Limited (stock code: 1180), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Poon also served various positions in Advent International Corporation, a global private equity firm, and in listed companies in Hong Kong, including Lenovo Group Limited (stock code: 992), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, and Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (stock code: 16), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Poon obtained a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the University of New South Wales in April 1993 and is a holder of a chartered financial analyst charter of the CFA Institute, a certified practising accountant (Australia) and a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.