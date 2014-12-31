Name Description

Shui Po Ding Mr. Ding Shui Po is Founder, Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Xtep International Holdings Ltd. He has over 26 years of experience in the sportswear industry and is primarily responsible for the overall corporate strategies, planning and business development of the Group. Mr. Ding founded the Group in 1999 and is currently also the chairman of the Board of Directors and president of various subsidiaries of the Group. Mr.Ding participated in entrepreneurship programs offered by Peking University and Tsinghua University in 2004 and 2006, respectively, and studied in the China CEO/Finance CEO Program offered by Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business in 2011. He also completed the CEO Program of the China Europe International Business School and the EMBA program offered by Xiamen University in 2014.

Lo Bun Yeung Mr. Yeung Lo Bun has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary of the Company., effective 1 September 2017. He joined the Group on 20 September 2010 and has served as the Group’s financial controller since then. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Yeung worked in DaChan Food (Asia) Limited (stock code: 3999), a company listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, from 2003 to 2010 and his last position was senior finance manager. Mr. Yeung also worked for an international audit firm from 2001 to 2003. Mr. Yeung graduated from University of Melbourne with a bachelor’s degree in Commerce in 2000. He is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Mei Qing Ding Ms. Ding Mei Qing is Vice President, Executive Director of Xtep International Holdings Ltd.Ms. Ding has over 16 years of experience in the sportswear industry and is primarily responsible for the management of the footwear operation of the Group. She is also responsible for the design and technology development of the Group and has led the company design team in creating a number of special collections of footwear under the company Xtep brand that appeal to the trendy and youthful mass market segment. Ms. Ding joined the Group in 1999 and is currently also a deputy general manager, a director and a vice president of various subsidiaries of the Group. Ms. Ding participated in an entrepreneurship program offered by Tsinghua University in 2006.

Ming Zhong Ding Mr. Ding Ming Zhong is Vice President, Executive Director of Xtep International Holdings Ltd. He has over 14 years of experience in the sportswear industry and is primarily responsible for the management of the accessories business of the Group. Mr. Ding joined the Group in 1999 and is currently also a deputy general manager and a vice president of various subsidiaries of the Group. He participated in entrepreneurship programs offered by Peking University and Tsinghua University in 2004 and 2006, respectively..

Yui Pok Ho Mr. Ho Yui Pok, Eleutherius, CPA has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company., effective 1 September 2017. He currently serves as Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary, Executive Director of Xtep International Holdings Ltd. Mr. Ho joined the Group in 2007 and was later appointed as an executive director of the Company on 29 March 2010. Mr. Ho was previously the CFO, investor relations spokesperson, the company secretary and authorized representative of the Company. Saved as disclosed above, Mr. Ho has not held any other directorships in other listed public companies in the past three years and does not hold any other position with the Company and other members of the Company. Mr. Ho graduated from the University of Kent at Canterbury, England with a bachelor’s degree in accounting in 1987 and a master’s degree in management science in 1989. He is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors.

Ming xiao Bao Dr. Bao Ming xiao is Non-Executive Independent Director of Xtep International Holdings Limited., December 21, 2012. Dr. Bao has over 22 years of experience in physical education. Dr. Bao was a professor of physical education theory at the Capital Institute of Physical Education from 1998 to 2000. He has been a researcher and the chairman of the Research Center of Physical Education Sociology and Science at the Research Institute of Physical Education and Science of the General Administration of Sport of China since 2001. In 2011, Dr. Bao was appointed as deputy chairman of the Second Sport Committee of China Sport Science Society Dr. Bao graduated from Anhui Normal University with a bachelor’s degree in physical education in 1983. Dr. Bao then obtained a master’s degree in education and a doctorial degree in education from Shanghai University of Sport in 1988 and 2005, respectively.

Xian Feng Gao Dr. Gao Xian Feng is Non-Executive Independent Director of Xtep International Holdings Ltd., since January 24, 2008. Dr. Gao is currently the executive officer of the Human Resources Management Research Centre at Peking University and a guest professor of entrepreneurship programs at Peking University, Tsinghua University, Party School of the Central Committee of Communist Party of China and Fudan University. Dr. Gao previously served as an associate professor at Shandong Economic University. He holds a bachelor’s degree in enterprise management from Shandong Economic University a doctor of law degree from the Peking University..