Name Description

Yanjun Li Mr. Li Yanjun serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Hengshi Mining Investments Ltd since June 26, 2013. Mr. Li is mainly responsible for the overall business strategies of our Group. Mr. Li has over 15 years of experience in the iron ore mining and processing industry and the steel industry. Mr. Li established Aowei Group in December 1996 to engage in the trading of iron and steel products and had been the executive director of Aowei Group since its establishment until May 2013. He established Aoyu Steel in July 2001, which engaged in the production of iron and steel products, and served as the chairman of Aoyu Steel since its establishment until March 2012. Through establishing companies and undertaking mergers and acquisitions at Aowei Group, Mr. Li founded our Group when he began to operate Xinxin Mining in April 2004, and subsequently he started operations of Jingyuancheng Mining in November 2009 and Jiheng Mining in August 2010. He has gained extensive experience and knowledge of the iron and steel industry, management of iron and steel enterprises and the upstream iron ore mining and processing industry and has an understanding of the geological distribution of iron ore mines and iron and steel manufacturers. He has been responsible for the overall management and strategic development of our Group.

Kai Huang Mr. Huang Kai is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He has been appointed as an executive Director since 20 July 2013. Mr. Huang has approximately 10 years of management experience. From March 2004 to February 2012, he successively served as the head of corporate governance department, the assistant general manager and a deputy general manager of Laiyuan County Aoyu Steel Co., Ltd. (“Aoyu Steel”). Mr. Huang joined the Group in March 2010 as the vice chief of the preparatory group and was responsible for establishing Laiyuan County Aowei Mining Investments Co., Ltd. (“Aowei Mining”), an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. He has been a standing deputy general manager of Aowei Mining since February 2012. He gained substantial management experience during his employment with Aoyu Steel and Aowei Mining. Mr. Huang attended the continuing education course of iron and steel at Tsinghua University from July 2004 to October 2005. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Renmin University of China in June 2013 by correspondence. He was named the Outstanding Individual of Hebei Province Metallurgy Industry of Hebei Province Metallurgical Industry Association in April 2009 in recognition of his contribution to the mining industry.

Leung Hongying Li Ziwei Mr. Li Ziwei Leung Hongying is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Hengshi Mining Investments Ltd since January 14, 2011. He is responsible for our Group’s business development and foreign investments. Mr. Li joined our Group in August 2008. He has gained over five years of experience in the iron ore mining industry from his involvement in the areas of procurement, supply and sales of raw materials and steel products at Aowei Group, Aoyu Steel and our Group. He has been responsible for the overall management and strategic development of our Group. Mr.Li has actively worked in the consolidation of small-scale iron ore mines by our operating subsidiaries since August 2008 and the reorganization of our Group in preparation for the Global Offering. Mr. Li served as the general manager assistant of Aoyu Steel from August 2008 to August 2009, and was responsible for procurement, supply and sales. He served as the assistant to the chairman of Aowei Group from September 2009 to May 2010. He served as the president of Aowei Group from June 2010 to May 2013. He is the director of Hengshi Holdings, Hengshi Investments, Hengshi Development International Limited, Aowei Investments and Aowei Developments.

Jianhua Sun Mr. Sun Jianhua serves as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of Hengshi Mining Investments Ltd since June 26, 2013. He is responsible for our Group’s accounting and financial management. He joined our Group in February 2012 as the head of the finance department of Aowei Mining. Mr. Sun has over 10 years of experience in financial and accounting management. He served as the head of the finance department of Aowei Mining from February 2012 to June 2013. He held various positions at Aoyu Steel between February 2004 and February 2012, including accountant, head of the finance division and vice head of the finance department. He was admitted as a certified public accountant by the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants in December 2010 and was accredited as a certified tax advisor by the State Administration of Taxation in June 2011 and a certified public valuer by the Ministry of Finance of the PRC in September 2011.

Jinsheng Li Mr. Li Jinsheng is Executive Director of the Company. He possesses over 10 years of experience in operation and administration in the mining industry. From January 2005 to February 2006, Mr. Li served as the general manager of Laiyuan Xinxin Mining Co., Ltd., an indirectly wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. From February 2006 to March 2012, Mr. Li was the general manager of Laiyuan County Aoyu Steel Co., Ltd. From April 2012 to March 2016, Mr. Li served as the deputy general manager of Hebei Aowei Industrial Group Co., Ltd. and was responsible for assisting the general manager in the business operation and development of the company. Mr. Li was also appointed as a director and the general manager of Laiyuan County Aowei Mining Investments Co., Ltd., an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, with effect from 30 March 2016 and will be responsible for its business management and daily operations.

Quanping Tu Mr. Tu Quanping serves as Executive Director of Hengshi Mining Investments Ltd since June 26, 2013. He is responsible for the supervision of mining, processing, design and mining plan of all our iron ore mines. Mr. Tu has more than 20 years of experience in the mining industry. Since joining our Group in August 2005, he has been in charge of the project design, infrastructure construction, development and mining of our mines, coordination of our production plan, design of the technical parameters of our ore preparation plants and onsite management and supervision. From August 2005 to March 2010, he served as the mining engineer, deputy head and head of Xinxin Mining. From March 2010 to June 2011, he served as the chief technical officer of the preparatory group responsible for the establishment of Aowei Mining. He has been a director of Xinxin Mining since June 2011. He has also been the chief engineer of Aowei Mining since June 2011. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Tu served as a mining engineer, and chief of mining, of Anhui Magang Group Nanshan Mining Company from August 1991 to August 2005. Mr. Tu obtained a bachelor’s degree in Mining Engineering from Wuhan Steel Institute (now known as Wuhan University of Science and Technology ) in July 1991. He took the postgraduate course of enterprise planning and development at Nanjing University from September 2001 to December 2003. Mr. Tu was accredited as a senior mining engineer by Magang Metallurgy Projects Senior Engineer Evaluation Committee in December 2002.

Sheng Heng Che Mr. Che Sheng Heng is Director, Vice Chief Engineer of Aowei Mining & Director of Jingyuancheng Mining, a subsidiary of the company. He currently serves as a vice chief engineer of Aowei Mining. Mr. Che has approximately 30 years of experience in mine planning and exploration. From March 2002 to June 2007, he served as the general engineer of Laiyuan County Huiyuan Mining Co., Ltd. From July 2007 to August 2010, he served as the general engineer of Xinrui Mining. Mr. Che joined our Group in August 2010. From August 2010 to June 2011, he served as the chief engineer of Jiheng Mining. He has been a director and the vice chief engineer of Aowei Mining and a director of Jingyuancheng Mining since June 2011. Mr. Che obtained a bachelor’s degree in Mining Engineering from Tangshan Engineering Technical College, currently known as Hebei United University in July 1986. In addition, Mr. Chen was accredited as a senior mining engineer by the Technological Evaluation Committee of Senior Metallurgy Projects in Hebei Province in October 1998.

Dong Chen Mr. Chen Dong is General Manager of Xinxin Mining, a subsidiary of the company. He is responsible for the general management and daily operation of Xinxin Mining. Mr. Chen has over 9 years of management experience in the iron and steel industry. From December 2004 to February 2012, he served as the deputy head and subsequently the head of the sintering plant of Aoyu Steel. He joined our Group in February 2012 and has served as the general manager of Xinxin Mining, where he is responsible for the day-to-day operation. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Chen was the assistant to the head of the sintering plant of Chengde Jianlong Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. from April 2003 to October 2004. Mr. Chen obtained a bachelor’s degree in Ore Dressing Engineering from University of Science and Technology Beijing in July 1996. Mr. Chen was accredited as a certified ore processing engineer by Human Resources of Liaoning Provincial Department in September 2001.

Chang Quan Gao Mr. Gao Chang Quan is Head - Finance Department of Aowei Mining, a subsidiary of the company. He is assisting Mr. Sun Jianhua in overseeing the financial and accounting management of Aowei Mining. Mr. Gao has approximately 25 years of experience in accounting and financial management. Mr. Gao first joined our Group in February 2005, where he served as the head of finance division of Xinxin Mining until March 2006. From March 2006 to February 2013, he served as the head of finance department of Aoyu Steel. He rejoined our Group in February 2013 as the head of the finance department of Aowei Mining. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Gao was an accountant of Baoding Xiangda Garment Manufactory Co., Ltd. from June 1993 to January 2005.

Jiang Sheng Jin Mr. Jin Jiang Sheng is General Manager of Jingyuancheng Mining, a subsidiary of the company. He is responsible for the general management and daily operation of Jingyuancheng Mining. Mr. Jin has over 10 years of experience in industrial marketing and management. He first joined our Group in December 2004, where he served as the leader of water concentration plant of Xinxin Mining until June 2006. Between June 2006 and February 2012, he worked at Aoyu Steel and subsequently served as the head of the sintering plant and the steel plant. He rejoined our Group in February 2012 as the general manager of Jingyuancheng Mining. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Jin worked in Rongcheng County Machinery Plant and subsequently served as the head of the processing workshop, the head of the sales division and the head of Rongcheng County Machinery Plant from February 1991 to December 2003.

Chao Li Mr. Li Chao is a Deputy General Manager of Aowei Mining, a subsidiary of the company. He is responsible for corporate administration. Mr. Li has over 10 years of experience in industrial marketing and management. He was the procurement manager of Aowei Group from February 2003 to February 2006 and the head of the supply and marketing department of Aoyu Steel from March 2006 to November 2009. Mr. Li joined our Group in November 2009 and served as a deputy general manager of Jingyuancheng Mining from November 2009 to February 2013, during which he was responsible for corporate governance and management. He has been a deputy general manager of Aowei Mining since February 2013.

Dongfeng Li Mr. Li Dongfeng is Director, General Manager of Jiheng Mining & Director of Aowei Mining, both are subsidiaries of the company. He is responsible for the general management and daily operation of Jiheng Mining. Mr. Li has over 10 years of experience in industrial marketing and management. From December 1996 to March 2004, he served as the business manager of Aowei Group. From March 2004 to June 2007, he served as a deputy general manager of Laiyuan County Huiyuan Mining Co., Ltd. From July 2007 to August 2010, he served as the general manager of Xinrui Mining. Mr. Li joined our Group in August 2010 and since then has served as a director and the general manager of Jiheng Mining.

Qiang Yang Mr. Yang Qiang is Deputy General Manager of Aowei Mining, a subsidiary of the company. He is responsible for the procurement and supply of materials, and sales of products. Mr. Yang has over 10 years of experience in industrial marketing and management. Mr. Yang held various positions in Aoyu Steel from March 2003 to March 2012, including the head of raw materials division of supply and sales department and the head of purchasing and supply department. He served as the vice manager of the strategic investment department of Aowei Group from March 2012 to February 2013, and was responsible for evaluating investment opportunities in the mining industry. Mr. Yang joined our Group in February 2013 as a deputy general manager of Aowei Mining. Mr. Yang obtained an undergraduate diploma in Business Administration from Party School of the CPC Central Committee by correspondence in December 2009. He obtained the first-class qualification of marketing recognized by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security in April 2010.

Ziheng Meng Mr. Meng Ziheng serves as Joint Company Secretary of Hengshi Mining Investments Ltd since April 2011. From April 2011 to June 2013, Mr. Meng has been an investment manager at the strategic investment department of Aowei Group. He served as a system manager at the operation management department of Aowei Group from April 2010 to March 2011. He worked at the equipment maintenance department of Hebei Guohua Dingzhou Power Generation Co., Ltd. from July 2007 to March 2010. Mr. Meng graduated from the North China Electric Power University in July 2007, majoring in software engineering, and obtained a bachelor’s degree.

Yin Ping Kwong Ms. Kwong Yin Ping (Yvonne) serves as Joint Company Secretary of Hengshi Mining Investments Ltd. Kwong obtained a bachelor’s degree of arts in accountancy from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. She works as vice president in a professional corporate services company which is engaged in providing secretarial and compliance services for listed companies. She is also a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of the United Kingdom. She has extensive experience in providing company secretarial services for numerous private and listed companies. She serves as company secretary and joint company secretary of various companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Xinjian Ge Mr. Ge Xinjian serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Hengshi Mining Investments Ltd since June 26, 2013. Mr. Ge has more than 30 years of experience in processing research, design and technical management. He has served as the chief engineer and Person-in-charge of technology of Magang Group Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd. since March 2004 and has also become the vice president since August 2011. Mr. Ge currently serves as a member of the 6th Ore Dressing Branch Committee of the Chinese Society for Metals, the director of China Metallurgical Mining Enterprise Association the standing director of the China Mining Development Strategic Alliance, a member of the Expert Committee of the editorial department of Modern Mining, and a deputy doctoral mentor for students majored in Processing Engineer of School of Resources and Civil Engineering of Northeastern University. Mr. Ge published several theses in different professional journals and compiled many professional works, including Current Application of High-Pressure Grinder of Metallurgy Mine in China(Modern Mining, 9th edition of 2009). Mr. Ge obtained a bachelor’s degree in Ore Dressing from Jiangxi Metallurgy Institute (now known as Jiangxi University of Science and Technology in July 1983. Mr. Ge is a professor level senior engineer in ore dressing recognized by Personnel Department of Anhui Province in December 2009, a national mineral reserves appraiser recognized by Department of Personnel and Education of Ministry of Land and Resources in September 2007 and a registered national environment engineer recognized by Personnel Department of Anhui Province in September 2007.

Chi Mo Kong Mr. Kong Chi Mo (Roy), FCCA, FCIS, FCS (PE) & MHKIoD, serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Hengshi Mining Investments Ltd since June 26, 2013. Mr. Kong has over 17 years of experience in accounting, corporate governance and capital market. He has been an executive director, chief financial officer and company secretary of China Vanadium Titano-Magnetite Mining Company Limited (stock code: 00893), a company whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, since October 2013, May 2008 and September 2009 respectively. He has served as an independent non-executive director of Huazhang Technology Holding Limited (stock code: 01673), a company whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, since May 2013. He has also served as an independent non-executive director of CAA Resources Limited (stock code: 02112), a company whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, since April 2013. He worked at KPMG from October 1999 to December 2007 and was promoted to senior manager. Prior to joining KPMG, Mr. Kong worked as a finance trainee in Hutchison Telecommunications (Hong Kong) Limited from June 1997 to March 1998, and served as a tax associate of PricewaterhouseCoopers from March 1998 to October 1999. Mr. Kong graduated from the Chinese University of Hong Kong with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in May 1997. He has been a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants since February 2008, a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators since February 2012, and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors (“HKIoD”) since May 2010. Mr. Kong received silver certificates of merit in continuing professional development in both 2012 and 2013 from the HKIoD, respectively.