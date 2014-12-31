Name Description

Tan Na Chan Ms. Chan Tan Na is Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd. She is responsible for the management of several departments of the Group including finance, investor relations and company secretarial. She holds a Bachelor degree in Economics and Finance from the University of Hong Kong and a Master degree in Economics from Boston University, USA. She is a qualified Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and holds licenses in relation to asset management from the Hong Kong Securities Institute. From 2005 to early 2012, Ms. Chan held positions at Deutsche Bank’s Corporate Finance department and Atlantis Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited, where she was involved in several initial public offerings, share placements, mergers and acquisitions, and bond issuances. Her experiences span across different sectors including technology, media, telecommunication, real estate, natural resources and consumer goods. In her capacity as a fund manager, she was in charge of equity investments in listed and unlisted companies in the Greater China region. She has also worked with a diverse portfolio of clients from Europe and the USA including sovereign wealth funds, mutual funds, endowment funds as well as other institutional investors.

Jingwei Wu Mr. Wu Jingwei is President and Executive Director of China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd. Mr. Wu assists the Board’s Chairperson in planning and leading the implementation of the Group’s overall strategies for development. Mr. Wu has overall responsibilities for the operations and management of the Group’s lottery business with extensive experience in leading the China Welfare Lottery Video Lottery Business, Computer-generated Ticket Games Business, Video Lottery Business and New Media Lottery Business. Mr. Wu has over fifteen years of experience in information technology. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Wu had held senior management positions in PKU Founder Group and Hisense Group. Mr. Wu holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Beijing Technology and Business University.

Yung Kai Tan Mr. Tan Yung Kai, Richard is Chief Financial Officer, Financial Controller of China Lotsynergy Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for the overall financial accounting of the Group. Mr. Tan has over fifteen years of experience in the audit and the accounting fields. He had worked for Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, an international accounting firm involved in the various auditing and due diligence activities. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from McGill University, Canada and a Master’s degree in Corporate Finance from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Mr. Tan is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Zi Kui Li Mr. Li Zi Kui is Senior Vice President and General Manager of CTG Business Unit, Executive Director of China Lotsynergy Holdings Ltd. Mr. Li joined the Group in 2011. Mr. Li has over twenty-five years of solid management experience in the information technology sector. He had been engaged in the China Welfare lottery space as a chief engineer with technical management responsibility for nearly twenty years, gaining extensive experience with proven track record in various lottery segments including video lottery, computer ticket game and instant lottery. Mr. Li holds a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and Engineering from The PLA Information Engineering University and an EMBA from Beijing Institute of Technology, as well as a senior engineer qualification.

Ying He Ms. He Ying is Senior Vice President, General Manager - Mobile and Internet Services Business Unit & Marketing Department of China Lotsynergy Holdings Ltd. Ms. He had been the general manager of the marketing department at Founder Technology Group Corporation and vice general manager at Hisense Cyber Product Limited. Ms. He has been engaged in the information technology industry for fifteen years, and has extensive experience in marketing and corporate management. Ms. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from the Beijing University of Technology.

Jianzhang Lan Mr. Lan Jianzhang is Senior Vice President, General Manager - New Type Lottery Business Unit of China Lotsynergy Holdings Ltd. Mr. Lan previously held a senior position at China Lottery Online Technology Co., Ltd, and was responsible for the strategy, product and business development. He has extensive and proven experience in the lottery industry including video lottery segment. Mr. Lan has over fifteen years’ experience in the information technology and internet sector. He previously held management positions at leading companies in the sector including the PKU Founder Group, where he was responsible for the development of high-end information technology and household appliances. Mr. Lan holds a Bachelor’s degree from Beijing University of Aeronautics & Astronautics, a Master’s degree in Physics from Chinese Academy of Sciences, and an EMBA from Beijing Institute of Technology.

Youjun Ji Mr. Ji Youjun is Vice President and General Manager of the Group’s Technology Management Center of China Lotsynergy Holdings Ltd. Mr. Ji had been the head of household product development at Founder Technology Group Corporation and vice general manager at Hisense Cyber Product Limited. Mr. Ji has extensive experience in the development and management of information technology software and hardware products. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering and Manufacturing from Harbin University of Science and Technology.

Xinxin Zhu Ms. Zhu Xinxin is Vice President and Director of the Group’s Human Resource and Administrative Department of China Lotsynergy Holdings Ltd. Ms. Zhu had been the operation manager of Protiviti Independent Risk Consulting, China, a global business consulting and internal audit firm. Ms. Zhu had also worked in Accenture, a global leading management consulting, information technology services and outsourcing company. At Accenture, she participated in various projects including the CNOOC SAP implementation project, Robert Half International PeopleSoft Implementation project and BP Finance & Accounting Outsourcing project. Ms. Zhu holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business and Finance from the University of Westminster and a Master’s degree in Development Finance from the University of Manchester. Ms. Zhu also holds the Chief Human Resource Officer certificate, conducted by the Business School at Renmin University of China and ILR School at Cornell University.

Ming Chong Mr. Chong Ming is Vice President and Director of the Group’s Investor Relations of China Lotsynergy Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in 2001. Mr. Chong has over ten years of solid experience in corporate management and sino-foreign cooperation. Mr. Chong was an officer with the legal aid department of the Department of Justice and the Legislative Council Secretariat of Hong Kong respectively. Mr. Chong holds a Bachelor’s degree in Translation and Interpretation from the City University of Hong Kong, and is currently completing a Juris Doctoral degree with the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Hengben Chen Mr. Chen Hengben is Vice President and the Chairman of Guangzhou San Huan and Lottnal of China Lotsynergy Holdiings Ltd. Mr. Chen, who is among the pioneers in China engaged in the development of lottery systems and equipment, has over 40 years of practical experience in computer and electronic engineering. He was a member of the Guangdong Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a senior engineer for the Research Institute of China Ordnance Industry and the vice president covering technology for the Computer Center of Guangdong Provincial Science and Technology Commission; In 1992, he took part in establishing the Guangzhou Horse Racecourse and assumed the position of vice chief commander for the project construction of the Real Time Racing Lottery Bidding System for Guangzhou Horse Racecourse; In 1999, he was appointed as chief commander for the project construction of Macau Greyhound Racing Club’s Real Time Lottery Bidding System. Afterwards Mr. Chan founded Guangzhou San Huan Yong Xin Technology Company Limited and Guangzhou Lottnal Terminal Technology Company Limited. Mr. Chen holds a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from South China University of Technology.

Xiaobing Luo Mr. Luo Xiaobing is Vice President and the General Manager of Bestinfo Cyber a subsidiary of China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd. Mr. Luo, who was a recipient of the First-class Prize of the State Science and Technology Progress Award, has over thirty years’ experience in the information technology and lottery system sector. Mr. Luo has been engaged in the development of China Welfare Lottery’s sales systems since 1991, and was the designer and developer of China’s first generation lottery transaction, sales and management system. He participated in the planning and establishment of Welfare Lottery sales systems in numerous provinces, including Guangdong, Shanghai and Zhejiang. Mr. Luo founded Beijing Bestinfo Cyber Technology Co., Limited and holds a postgraduate degree in information technology from the PLA Information Engineering University.

Xiaojun Song Ms. Song Xiaojun is Head - Legal Department of China Lotsynergy Holdings Ltd. Ms. Song obtained her lawyer qualification certificate in Mainland China and has over seventeen years of experience in legal areas, specialising in business matters, dispute resolutions and intellectual property. Ms. Song has worked at the China University of Political Science and Law, law firms in Mainland China and Hong Kong respectively. Ms. Song holds a Bachelor’s degree in Law from the China University of Political Science and Law and a Master’s degree (Magister Juris) in European and Comparative Law from Oxford University.

Yi Zhang Mr. Zhang Yi is Financial Controller (China) of China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in 2008. He is responsible for the overall financing and investment management of the Group’s China region. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Zhang had previously been the Investment Head of Investment Development Department of Fosun Group. Fosun Group is one of the largest non-state-owned corporations in China with operations in pharmaceutical, property development, steel, mining, retail, services and strategic investment. Mr. Zhang had also worked for Yongjin Group and Jiuzhitang Co., Ltd, both of which are famous corporations in China. Mr. Zhang has nearly fifteen years of experience in the financial management and investment management fields. Mr. Zhang holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Peking University’s Guanghua School of Management and a Master’s degree of International Business Administration. Mr. Zhang is also a non-practicing member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants (CICPA) and a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

Hiu Wong Wong Mr. Wong Hiu Wong is Company Secretary of China Lotsynergy Holdings Ltd with effect from June 1, 2012. Mr. Wong is responsible for the overall compliance matters within the Group and providing advice to its corporate exercise and adaptation of latest corporate governance policies. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Wong had worked for a Hong Kong listed group, responsible for the compliance issues of its companies listed on Main Board and GEM Board respectively. Mr. Wong is an associate member of both The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and a member of The Hong Kong Institute of Directors. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business from LSE, the University of London and a Master’s degree in Corporate Governance and Directorship from the Hong Kong Baptist University.

Ming Fai Chan Mr. Chan Ming Fai is an Independent Non-Executive Director of China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd., since May 2006. Mr. Chan is currently the chief executive officer of City Green Holdings Limited and is primarily responsible for the formulation and execution of the group’s strategy. Prior to that, he was the chief executive officer of Full Seas Technology Group and the president of Dandelion Capital Group, which is a private financial advisory company. He has over twenty years of experience in investment banking and asset management. Mr. Chan had worked for Jardine Fleming Investment Management with a major responsibility to market unit trusts and asset management products in Hong Kong and subsequently in various Asian markets, and was particularly instrumental in the establishment of Jardine Fleming’s investment trust operation in Japan, Korea and Indonesia. Mr. Chan also co-founded the KGI Group, which is a pan-Asian investment bank with shareholders including major investors and institutions in Asia, where he was the head of the asset management operation, which managed about USD400 million in hedge funds and other investment portfolios, and was also a member of the management committee of KGI Group. Mr. Chan is also an independent non-executive director of Burwill Holdings Limited, a company listed in Hong Kong. Mr. Chan holds a Bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences with a major in Economics from the University of Hong Kong.

Shuming Cui Mr. Cui Shuming is an Independent Non-Executive Director of China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd., since June 2008. Mr. Cui graduated from Renmin University of China. He was the deputy head of the Bank of China, Jiangsu branch, the executive director of The National Commercial Bank, Ltd. and the general manager of its Hong Kong branch, a director and the executive vice president of The Ka Wah Bank Limited and an independent non-executive director of two listed companies in Hong Kong, namely, Cheung Tai Hong Holdings Limited (currently known as ITC Properties Group Limited) and Wah Sang Gas Holdings Limited. Mr. Cui is currently an independent non-executive director of Burwill Holdings Limited and Yue Da Mining Holdings Limited, both are listed companies in Hong Kong. He has over forty years of experience in international finance and corporate planning and management.