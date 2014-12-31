Name Description

Mingjun Jian Mr. Jian Mingjun is the Executive Chairman of the Board, President of Central China Securities Holdings Co Ltd. He has been the Chairman and the executive Director since August 2012, the secretary of the party committee since November 2014 and the director of Central China International Financial Holdings Company Limited and Central China International Securities Co., Limited, the subsidiaries of the Company since January 2015, the director of Central China International Holdings Limited and Central China Finance Holdings Limited, the subsidiaries of the Company since July 2015 and the director of Central China International Financial Group Limited, the subsidiary of the Company since October 2016. Mr. Jian joined the Company in December 2007 as the deputy party secretary of the Company, and served as the executive Director and the President from October 2008 to August 2012. Before joining the Company, he used to be the vice chief officer of the planning office of the Company during the period from October 2000 to October 2002. Mr. Jian has over 30 years of experience in finance industry and served in various positions in governmental departments and institutions. Mr. Jian served in Comprehensive Plan Office of Ministry of Finance of the PRC from August 1985 to January 1987. Mr. Jian then served in Finance Department of Henan Province from January 1987 to May 1997. Mr. Jian served as the standing vice president of ASIA (group) Accounting Firm from May 1997 to June 2000. Mr. Jian was the director of General Office of Finance Department of Henan Province during the period from June 2000 to October 2000 and the period from October 2002 to December 2002. Mr. Jian was the chairman of State-owned Enterprises Supervisory Committee of the Henan Government from December 2002 to December 2007.

Junhong Zhu Ms. Zhu Junhong is the Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, General Accountant of Central China Securities Holdings Co Ltd. Ms. Zhu joined the Company since our incorporation in November 2002 and served consecutively as assistant to president, principal officer of finance department and general accountant and chief financial officer from November 2002 to August 2012. Before joining the Company, Ms. Zhu worked in Henan Finance and Securities Company as the chief accounting officer, deputy manager and manager of planning and finance department, the general accountant and the general manager of the planning and finance department from November 1993 to November 2002. Ms. Zhu is currently a member of the Financial Accounting and Risk Control Committee of the SAC. Ms. Zhu obtained a bachelor degree of economics majoring in public finance from Henan University of Economics and Law (formerly known as Henan Institute of Finance) (located in Zhengzhou city, the PRC) in November 1991. Thereafter, she obtained an Executive MBA degree from Fudan University (located in Shanghai city, the PRC) in June 2011. The Henan government granted Ms. Zhu the qualification of senior accountant of professor class in March 2012.

Xuezhu Xie Ms. Xie Xuezhu is the Chief Risk Officer of Central China Securities Holdings Co Ltd. Ms. Xie joined the Company since its incorporation in November 2002 and served consecutively as the director of the supervision office, deputy general manager of the brokerage department and general manager of the business department of Zhengzhou Shangcheng Road branch, the director of the office of the Company, Joint company secretary of the Company the secretary to the Board and director of general office, and director of the office of the Board from November 2002 to July 2014. Ms. Xie is a supervisor of Ashmore-CCSC Fund Management since January 2013, director of ZDKY Venture Capital since April 2013, and the chairman of the Supervisory Committee of ZZKY Venture Capital since November 2013. Before joining the Company, Ms. Xie worked in Henan Finance and Securities Company from July 1993 to November 2002, where she served consecutively as a trader and the secretary of the general manager. Ms. Xie obtained a bachelor degree of economics majoring in public finance and specialized management of state-owned assets from Jiangxi University of Finance (formerly known as Jiangxi Finance College) (located in Nanchang city, the PRC) in July 1993, and a master degree of economics majoring in political economics from Renmin University of China (located in Beijing city, the PRC) in January 2007. The Office of Personnel of Henan Province granted the qualification of corporate legal consultant to Ms. Xie in October 2000.

Jianmin Fang Mr. Fang Jianmin is the Vice President of Central China Securities Holdings Co Ltd. Mr. Fang joined the Company in May 2008 and served as assistant to the President from May 2008 to November 2009. Mr. Fang is the chairman of the board of ZDKY Venture Capital since February 2012, and a director of ZZKY Venture Capital from December 2012 to July 2014. Before joining the Company, Mr. Fang worked in Minsheng Securities Company Limited (formerly known as Huanghe Securities Company Limited) and served consecutively as the project manager, senior manager and deputy general manager of its Zhengzhou investment bank department, the deputy general manager of its assets management department and risk management department, the director and general manager of its general investment bank department, and the general manager of its quality control department and business department III from April 1997 to May 2007. Mr. Fang then worked in Henan Construction and Investment as the director of securities department from May 2007 to August 2007, and worked in the investment banking department of Shanxi Securities Co., Ltd. from August 2007 to December 2007. Mr. Fang obtained a bachelor degree in economics majoring in industrial economics from Henan University of Economics and Law (formerly known as Henan University of Finance and Economics), (located in Zhengzhou city, the PRC) in June 1992, and a master degree in business administration from Henan University (located in Kaifeng city, the PRC) in December 2010. The Henan Government granted the qualification of senior economist to Mr. Fang in March 2003. He was also granted with the qualification of certified internal auditor by the Certified Internal Auditor Association in November 2005, and the qualification of sponsor representative by SAC in October 2012.

Zhili Lu Mr. Lu Zhili is the Standing Vice President of Central China Securities Holdings Co Ltd. Mr. Lu joined the Company since our incorporation in November 2002 and served as the vice president from November 2002 to March 2013. Mr. Lu has been the director of Central China Futures and Ashmore-CCSC Fund Management since March 2008 and January 2013 respectively. Before joining the Company, Mr. Lu worked consecutively as the manager of the securities issuance department, assistant to general manager and chairman of the research department of Henan Securities from September 1992 to November 2002. Mr. Lu obtained a bachelor degree majoring in physics from Henan Normal University (located in Xinxiang city, the PRC) in July 1989. He obtained a master degree of economics majoring in national economics from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics (located in Shanghai city, the PRC) in February 2001. The Henan government granted the qualification of senior economist to Mr. Lu in March 2002.

Jizeng Zhao Mr. Zhao Jizeng is the Vice President of Central China Securities Holdings Co Ltd and the General Manager, Shanghai Branch Office of the company. Mr. Zhao joined the Company since its incorporation in November 2002, and served consecutively as the deputy general manager of the brokerage department, general manager of the asset management department, and assistant to President and general manager of the securities investment department from November 2002 to November 2009. Before joining the Company, Mr. Zhao worked in the research institution of Henan Securities as a researcher, the vice principal and principal consecutively from August 1993 to November 2002. Mr. Zhao graduated from Anyang Normal University (located in Anyang city, the PRC) in July 1984, majoring in politics and history and obtained a master degree in economics from Henan University (located in Kaifeng city, the PRC) in July 1993, majoring in politics and economics.

Lifeng Zhao Mr. Zhao Lifeng is the Vice President of Central China Securities Holdings Co Ltd. Mr. Zhao joined the Company in May 2004 and served consecutively as the deputy general manager and general manager of the investment banking department, employee representative Supervisor and assistant to the President and general manager of the investment banking department of the Company from May 2004 to August 2012. Before he joined the Company, from July 1997 to April 2004, Mr. Zhao used to work in the Citic Securities Company Limited and served consecutively as senior manager of investment banking department (Nanjing), assistant to general manager and project leader of investment banking department. Mr. Zhao obtained a bachelor degree of economics majoring in investment economy management from Wuhan University (located in Wuhan city, the PRC) in July 1993, a master degree of economics majoring in finance from Peking University (located in Beijing city, the PRC) in January 2003, and a master degree of business administration (international) from the University of Hong Kong in December 2006. The SAC granted the professional qualification of sponsor representative to Mr. Zhao in April 2004.

Jianmin Zhu Mr. Zhu Jianmin is the Vice President of Central China Securities Holdings Co Ltd. Mr. Zhu joined the Company since our incorporation in November 2002 and served consecutively as the director of president’s office, general manager of the brokerage department, and assistant to the president from November 2002 to August 2007. Before that, Mr. Zhu served as the chief officer of the planning office of the Company from January 2001 to November 2002. Before joining the Company, Mr. Zhu worked in Henan Securities and served consecutively as the deputy manager of the issuance department, manager of the operation department of Funiu Road branch, director of Beijing office, manager of the brokerage management department, and general manager of the operation department of Shangqiu branch from October 1993 to January 2001. Mr. Zhu is currently a member of the Professional Committee of Securities Brokerage of SAC and the executive vice president of the Securities and Futures Association of Henan Province. Mr. Zhu obtained a bachelor degree in science majoring in thermal power from Xi’an Jiaotong University (located in Xi’an city, the PRC) in July 1984. In July 2010, Mr. Zhu obtained an Executive MBA degree from Fudan University (located in Shanghai city, the PRC). The Henan government granted the qualification of senior economist to Mr. Zhu in May 2003.

Xiaolang An Mr. An Xiaolang is the Chief Audit Officer of Central China Securities Holdings Co Ltd. Mr. An joined the Company in May 2003 and served as the chief audit officer and general manager of our internal audit department from May 2003 to February 2014. Before joining the Company, Mr. An used to work as the vice president of Anyang branch of the PBOC from December 1985 to November 1996. Mr. An worked as the director of securities repurchase and debt redemption office of Henan branch of the PBOC from November 1996 to February 1998, and the leader of the supervision group of national securities repurchase and debt redemption from February 1998 to November 1998. Mr. An was the chief of the enterprises supervision section and listed companies supervision section of the accredited representative office of Zhengzhou city under the CSRC from November 1998 to May 2003. Mr. An graduated from a post-graduate course in economics from Henan University (located in Kaifeng city, the PRC) in July 1993. The PBOC granted the qualification of senior economist to Mr. An in April 2000.

Xingjia Li Mr. Li Xingjia is Non-Executive Director of Central China Securities Holdings Co Ltd. Mr. Li was the non-executive Director of the Company from June 2008 to September 2015. Mr. Li has worked in the Henan Planned Economy Committee, Henan Planning Commission and Henan Development and Reform Commission as officer, managing officer and deputy division head. He has served in Henan Construction and Investment Corporation as the chief economist and deputy general manager. He has also worked in Henan Investment Group as the temporary officer responsible for asset management department I and the chief technology officer, while serving as the chairman of the board of YUNENG Holdings Company Limited. He is currently serving as the deputy general manager of Henan Investment Group. Mr. Li obtained a bachelor degree of engineering majoring in urban gas thermal engineering from Harbin Engineering University (formerly known as Harbin Engineering College) in July 1984 and studied the post-graduate course of public administration from Tsinghua University and obtained a graduation certificate in April 2004.

Lixin Wang Mr. Wang Lixin is the Non-Executive Director of Central China Securities Holdings Co Ltd. Mr. Wang has been the deputy general manager of Bohai Fund Management since June 2013. Mr. Wang held the positions of vice president of Beijing Representative Office at BOC International Holdings Limited, executive director and managing director of BOCI Securities Limited, and managing director of BOC International Holdings Limited between June 1998 and June 2013. Mr. Wang graduated from Peking University (located in Beijing city, PRC) with a bachelor’s degree in economics in July 1986 and obtained a master’s degree in economics from Peking University in January 1989.

Zeyang Yu Mr. Yu Zeyang is the Non-Executive Director of Central China Securities Holdings Co Ltd. Mr. Yu has been the head of Capital Operation Department of Pingmei Shenma Energy, general manager of Henan Zhongping Investment Co., Ltd., supervisor of Pingdingshan Tianan Coal Mining Co., Ltd. (the shares of which are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange; stock code: 601666) and director of Henan Xindaxin Materials Co., Ltd. (the shares of which are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange; stock code: 300080). During February 2005 to January 2011, Mr. Yu served as deputy head of secretariat of the board of directors of Pingdingshan Coal (Group) Co., Ltd., deputy chief of office of the board of directors of and deputy head of secretariat of general office of Pingdingshan Coal (Group) Co., Ltd., and head of secretariat of general office of China Pingmei Shenma Energy & Chemical Group Co., Ltd. Mr. Yu graduated from Henan Polytechnic University (formerly known as Jiaozuo Mining Institute) (located in Jiaozuo city, PRC) with a bachelor’s degree in mining engineering in July 1992. He is currently a senior accountant.

Qiang Zhang Mr. Zhang Qiang is the Non-Executive Director of Central China Securities Holdings Co Ltd. Mr. Zhang served as the deputy general manager of medium factory of Anyang Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. (listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 600569) from August 1983 to March 2002, and the deputy general manager of the third steel mill of Anyang Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. from March 2002 to August 2005. Mr. Zhang worked in Anyang Iron & Steel Group as the deputy director of the planning department from August 2005 to April 2008 and has been the deputy division director of the strategy investment department of Anyang Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. since April 2008. Mr. Zhang graduated from Northeastern University (formerly known as Northeastern Engineering College) (located in Shenyang city, the PRC) majoring in pressurized metal process in July 1983. Mr. Zhang obtained the professional qualification of senior engineer from the Henan Government in December 1996.

Xiaoqi Zhang Mr. Zhang Xiaoqi is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has been the deputy general manager of Beijing Maoyuan Capital Investment Management Co., Ltd since March 2014. Mr. Zhang was a researcher at the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Securities Information Co., Ltd. from December 2009 to August 2012, and served as a project manager of Beijing Maoyuan Capital Investment Management Co., Ltd. from September 2012 to February 2014. Mr. Zhang graduated from the Business School of University of Toronto, receiving a bachelor degree in commerce and majoring in commerce and finance and accounting (commerce and finance).

Jincheng Ning Mr. Ning Jincheng is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Ning is currently a professor of the law faculty, doctoral tutor and an university researcher of Zhengzhou University. Mr. Ning has worked in the areas of legal education and research and administrative management and accumulated extensive experiences in legal sector after graduation from Zhengzhou University with a bachelor degree in economics in June 1982. Mr. Ning also obtained a doctoral degree in law (civil law and business law) from Macau University of Science and Technology in January 2005 and completed the training course for senior management of listed companies organized by the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in August 2012. Mr. Ning has been an independent director of Zhengzhou Coal Industry and Electric Power Co., Ltd. (the shares of which are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 600121) since June 2014.

Xugang Yu Mr. Yu Xugang is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was a partner at Beijing Dacheng Law Offices, LLP from August 2001 to December 2003 and a senior partner at Beijing Dacheng Law Offices, LLP from January 2004 to the present. Mr. YU acted as an assistant judge at Baoding City Intermediate People’s Court, Hebei Province from August 1990 to July 1995 and an independent director of Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Union Co., Ltd, a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 600010), from August 2009 to August 2015. Mr. YU obtained a bachelor’s degree in law from the China University of Political Science and Law in July 1990, a master’s degree in law from the Peking University in July 1998 and a doctoral degree in law from the Peking University in July 2001.

Dejun Yuan Mr. Yuan Dejun is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Central China Securities Holdings Co Ltd. Mr. Yuan taught in Harbin Finance University (formerly known as Harbin Finance Institution) as an associate professor from September 1982 to January 1995, and taught in Tianjin University of Finance & Economics as a professor from February 1995 to October 2000. Mr. Yuan used to be the senior economist of China Galaxy Securities Co., Ltd. from November 2000 to January 2012. Mr. Yuan has been an independent non-executive director of Ningxia Qinglong Pipes Industry Co., Ltd. (listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange, stock code: 002457) since January 2014. Mr. Yuan obtained his bachelor degree majoring in finance from Jilin University of Finance and Economics (formerly known as Jilin College of Finance and Economics) (located in Changchun city, the PRC) in July 1982. He studied in Japan’s Nomura Securities Companies and Nomura Research Institute (located in Japan) and obtained an on-job graduation certificate in November 1985. Mr. Yuan obtained doctoral degree of economics majoring in applied economics from Graduate School of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (located in Beijing city, the PRC) in June 2000.