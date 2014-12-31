Name Description

Wing Yee Lee Ms. Lee Wing Yee is a Executive Chairlady of the Board of Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited., She joined our Group in November 2011 and is currently responsible for formulating our Group’s overall strategies, and making major corporate and operational decisions of our Group. Ms. Loretta Lee served as an officer of the finance and human resource department of Dongguan Sanyang Industrial Development Co., Ltd (formerly known as Dongguan Sanyang Industrial Development Corporation from September 1997 to September 2012 and the last position she held was manager of the finance and human resource department. The principal business of Dongguan Sanyang Industrial Development Co., Ltd included the trading of heavy oil. Ms. Lee obtained a higher diploma in Public Administration and Management from City University of Hong Kong in November 1997.

Guozhen Yuan Mr. Yuan Guozhen is a Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited. He was appointed as an executive Director on 24 September 2014. Mr. Yuan is the Chief Executive Officer of our Group. He is responsible for executing the overall strategies and managing the daily operation of our Group. Mr. Yuan is a director of Eco-Tech since June 2003 and a director and general manager of Kewei since October 2011. He is also the legal representative and director of Zhanjiang Yuefeng and Canvest Consultancy since their respective establishment. He served as the executive deputy general manager of Dongguan Sanyang Industrial Development Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Dongguan Sanyang Industrial Development Corporation from September 1995 to July 2004 and was mainly responsible for assisting the general manager in the operation and management of the company. Mr. Yuan served as general manager of Dongguan Dongcheng Dongxing Thermal Power Company Limited (now known as Dongguan China Power New Energy Heat and Power Company Limited from July 2004 to September 2008. He served as general manager of Yunnan Shuang Xing Green Energy Company Limited (now known as Kunming China Energy Environmental Power Company Limited from November 2007 to December 2008. The principal business of Dongguan China Power New Energy Heat and Power Company Limited, a subsidiary of CPNE, includes natural gas power generation. Yunnan Shuang Xing Green Power Company Limited is also a subsidiary of CPNE and its principal business includes generation and sale of electricity. Mr. Yuan obtained an EMBA degree from South China University of Technology in June 2009.

Kin Man Lai Mr. Lai Kin Man, also known as Li Jianwen is a Executive deputy chairman of the Board of Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited., He was appointed a Director on 10 February 2014 and re-designated as executive Director and the deputy chairman of our Company on 24 September 2014. He has been a director of Eco-Tech since June 2003 and a director of Kewei since October 2011. He is, alongside with the chairlady, responsible for formulating our Group’s overall strategies and making major corporate and operational decisions of our Group. Before founding our Group, Mr. KM Lai worked at Dongguan Sanyang Industrial Development Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Dongguan Sanyang Industrial Development Corporation from September 1998 to October 2002 and was responsible for business development. He served as legal representative, chairman and general manager of Canvest Investments from November 2002 to September 2011. Mr. KM Lai obtained an EMBA degree from South China University of Technology in December 2008.

Ling Fong Wong Ms. Wong Ling Fong is Chief Financial Officer, Secretary of Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited., since 24 September 2014. Ms. Wong is primarily responsible for the financial management of our Group. She is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. She was in charge of the investment department of Ng’s International Investment Co. Ltd. from March 2009 to January 2012 and left Ng’s International Investment Co. Ltd. as chief operation officer in the investment department. Ms. Wong was the financial controller responsible for financial planning and daily management of accounting department of Wah Yuet (Ng’s) Group Holdings Limited from February 2005 to March 2009. She worked at KPMG from September 1998 to January 2004 and her last position held was manager. Ms. Wong graduated from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University in November 1998 with a degree of bachelor of arts in accountancy.

Bo Chen Mr. Chen Bo is Vice President and Chief Engineer of Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited., He was appointed as vice president and chief engineer of our Group on 24 September 2014. He joined China Scivest from Kewei in June 2011 as executive deputy general manager and chief engineer. He became a director of China Scivest in December 2012. He is responsible for production operation and technology management of our Group. Mr. Chen first joined Eco-Tech as a chief engineer in March 2003. Mr. Chen served as a deputy general manager and chief engineer of Yunnan Shuang Xing Green Energy Company Limited (now known as Kunming China Power Environmental Power Company Limited from November 2007 to December 2008. Yunnan Shuang Xing Green Energy Company Limited is a subsidiary of CPNE and its principal business includes generation and sale of electricity. Mr. Chen worked at Kewei as the deputy general manager and the chief engineer from March 2009 to May 2011 and then joined China Scivest in June 2011 to lead the Technological Upgrade of China Scivest WTE Plant. Mr. Chen graduated from Northeast Dianli College (now known as Northeast Dianli University in July 2000 with a bachelor of engineering degree in thermal power engineering.

Huilian Guo Ms. Guo Huilian is Vice President of Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited. She is responsible for the administration and procurement of our Group. Ms. Guo currently serves as a director and general manager of China Scivest since August 2011 and January 2013, respectively. She has also been a director of Canvest Consultancy since its establishment in April 2014. She served as a deputy general manager of Dongguan Dongqiang Industrial Development Co., Ltd from June 1998 to August 2008 and was mainly involved in the management of construction business. Before joining China Scivest, Ms. Guo also served as a deputy general manager of Dongguan Dongcheng Dongxing Thermal Power Company Limited ) (now known as Dongguan China Power New Energy Heat and Power Company Limited a subsidiary of CPNE, from November 2008 and was mainly involved in managerial function and financial management of natural gas power generation business. The principal business of Dongguan China Power New Energy Heat and Power Company Limited includes natural gas power generation. Ms. Guo obtained an associate degree in chemistry from South China Normal University in July 1989.

Yuan Li Mr. Li Yuan is Vice President of Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited. He serves as the vice president of our Group and is responsible for business and project development of our Group. Mr. Li was awarded qualification of junior safety officer of Guangdong Province by Dongguan Administration of Work Safety in July 2007. He joined Dongguan Zhang Mu Tou Central Harbour Power Company Limited in February 1996. He worked at Dongguan Dongcheng Dongxing Thermal Power Company Limited (now known as Dongguan China Power New Energy Heat and Power Company Limited, a subsidiary of CPNE, from November 2006 to January 2013 and served administration functions. The principal business of Dongguan China Power New Energy Heat and Power Company Limited includes natural gas power generation. Mr. Li obtained an associate degree in industrial enterprise management from School of Continuing Education of Beijing Normal University in July 1998 through distance learning.

Lanqun Song Mr. Song Lanqun is Vice president and Chief Engineer of Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited., He was appointed as vice president and chief engineer of our Group on 24 September 2014 and is responsible for production operation and technology management of our Group. He serves as an executive deputy general manager of Eco-Tech and Kewei and the general manager of Zhanjiang Yuefeng. Mr. Song was awarded mechanical engineer by Office of Title Reform Leading Group of Huizhou City in August 1995. Mr. Song worked at Guangdong Guohong Electric Power Co., Ltd. as deputy general manager and chief engineer from February 1997 to February 2004. The principal business of Guangdong Guohong Electric Power Co., Ltd. included electricity generation. Mr. Song graduated from Hebei College of Technology (now known as Hebei University of Technology in July 1989 with a bachelor of engineering in thermal power engineering. He obtained a master’s degree in internal combustion engine from Inner Mongolia College of Technology (now known as Inner Mongolia University of Technology in July 1992. Mr. Song completed the MBA programme of Huazhong University of Science and Technology in December 2004.

Xunmei Zhang Ms. Zhang Xunmei is Vice President of Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited. She is a director of China Scivest. She joined China Scivest from Kewei in June 2011 and serves as deputy general manager of China Scivest since June 2012. She is responsible for the financial management of China Scivest and Zhanjiang Yuefeng. Ms. Zhang was recognised as assistant engineer by the Department of Personnel of Yunnan Province in December 1994 and intermediate accountant by Ministry of Personnel (now known as Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security of the PRC and the Ministry of Finance of the PRC in May 2005. Ms. Zhang was recognised as intermediate level business administration specialty by the Ministry of Personnel of the PRC in November 2000. She worked at Dongguan Wufang Electrical Engineering Company Limited in various roles in relation to accounting from November 1996 to October 2005. Before joining our Group in March 2009, Ms. Zhang served as financial manager and the assistant to the general manager of Yunnan Shuang Xing Green Energy Company Limited (now known as Kunming China Energy Environmental Power Company Limited from November 2007 to February 2009. Yunnan Shuang Xing Green Energy Company Limited is a subsidiary of CPNE and its principal business includes the generation and sale of electricity. Ms. Zhang graduated from Yunnan College of Technology (now merged with Kunming University of Science and Technology in July 1989 with an associate degree in industrial moulding design.

Chun Tung Lai Mr. Lai Chun Tung is a Executive Director of Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited., was appointed as an executive Director on 24 September 2014. Mr. CT Lai is legal representative, general manager and a director of Eco-Tech since August 2007, a director of Kewei since February 2009, and a director of Zhanjiang Yuefeng since its establishment in April 2013. He is responsible for overseeing the overall strategies of our Group, and making major corporate and operational decisions of our Group. Mr. CT Lai is a member of the 10th and the 11th Guangdong Committee of Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and a standing member of the 12th Dongguan Committee of Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. Mr. CT Lai has worked at Dongguan Sanyang Industrial Development Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Dongguan Sanyang Industrial Development Corporation, since September 1997 and is currently its general manager. He has been a director of Dongguan Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd., since December 2009. Mr. CT Lai obtained a higher diploma in Public Administration and Management from City University of Hong Kong in November 1997. Mr. CT Lai obtained an EMBA degree from South China University of Technology in December 2007.

Jinxi Chen Mr. Chen Jinxi is Deputy General Manager of Eco-Tech and Kewei , subsidiaries of Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited., He serves as the supervisor of Zhanjiang Yuefeng and Canvest Consultancy and deputy general manager of finance of Eco-Tech and Kewei. He is responsible for financial management of Eco-Tech and Kewei. Mr. Chen was recognised as accountant by the Ministry of Personnel (now known as Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security of the PRC and the Ministry of Finance of the PRC in May 1997. Mr. Chen worked at Guangdong Guohong Electric Power Co., Ltd. as deputy manager of the finance department from November 2000 to May 2006. The principal business of Guangdong Guohong Electric Power Co., Ltd. included electricity generation. Mr. Chen graduated from Hunan University of Technology in July 2013 with a bachelor graduation certificate in financial management through distance learning.

Wenjie Chen Mr. Chen Wenjie is Deputy General Manager of Eco-Tech and Kewei , subsidiaries of Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited. He serves as deputy general manager of production of Eco-Tech and Kewei and deputy chief engineer of Eco-tech and is responsible for assisting the chief engineers in daily production of Eco-Tech and Kewei. Mr. Chen was recognised as engineer by the Bureau of Personnel of Dongguan City in November 1995. He was recognised as intermediate level business administration specialty by the Ministry of Personnel of the PRC (now known as Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security of the PRC in November 2005. He was awarded the qualification of computer software programmer by the State Council Office of Promotion and Application of Electronics and Information System in October 1994. He served as deputy manager of the production department of Guangdong Guohong Electric Power Co., Ltd. from June 1996 to July 2006. The principal business of Guangdong Guohong Electric Power Co., Ltd. included electricity generation. Mr. Chen graduated from Tsinghua University in July 1990 with a bachelor’s degree in utilisation of nuclear and heat energy.

Fenghua Deng Mr. Deng Fenghua is Deputy General Manager of China Scivest , subsidiary of Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited. He joined Kewei in March 2009 and then joined Eco-Tech in November 2009. He joined China Scivest from Eco-Tech in September 2011. He serves as deputy general manager of China Scivest since October 2012 and is responsible for assisting the chief engineers in daily production of China Scivest. He served as turbine engineer of Eco-Tech from December 2003 to February 2008 and manager of engineering of Kewei from March 2009 to June 2011. Mr. Deng was recognised as assistant engineer in utility engineering by the Bureau of Personnel of Shaoyang City in September 2003. He worked at Yunnan Shuang Xing Green Energy Company Limited (now known as Kunming China Power Environmental Power Company Limited (as deputy chief engineer from March 2008 to January 2009. Yunnan Shuang Xing Green Energy Company Limited is a subsidiary of CPNE and its principal business includes generation and sale of electricity. Mr. Deng graduated from Changsha College of Electric Power (now known as Changsha University of Science & Technology in December 1995 with an associate degree in power plant thermal power engineering through distance learning.

Deming Li Mr. Li Deming is Chief Engineer of Eco-Tech and Kewei, subsidiaries of Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited., He serves as chief engineer of Eco-Tech and Kewei and is responsible for assisting the chief engineers of our Group in the daily production of Eco-Tech and Kewei. Mr. Li was recognised as thermal mechanical engineer by the Bureau of Personnel of Foshan City in December 1996. Mr. Li served as steam turbine engineer of Guangdong Guohong Electric Power Co., Ltd. from May 1998 to May 2005. He served as officer-in-charge of and engineer in machinery maintenance of Guangzhou Veolia ES Likeng Co. Ltd from May 2005 to April 2007 and was responsible for the thermal mechanical related technology and production management of Guangzhou Waste-to-energy Plant No.1. He served as the thermal mechanical engineer of Guangzhou Environment Protection Investment Group Co., Ltd. and was responsible for the thermal mechanical related technology and production management of the branch plant No. 2 of Guangzhou Waste-to-energy Plant No.1. The principal business of Guangdong Guohong Electric Power Co., Ltd. included electricity generation. Mr. Li graduated from Changsha Normal College of Water Conservancy and Electric Power (now known as Changsha University of Science & Technology in July 1988 with a bachelor’s degree in thermal power engineering.

Yubin Xie Mr. Xie Yubin is a Executive Deputy General Manager of Eco-Tech and Kewei , subsidiaries of Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited. He is the executive deputy general manager of Eco-Tech and Kewei and responsible for daily management of such companies. Mr. Xie was recognised as junior level finance and economics specialty by the Ministry of Personnel of the PRC (now known as Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security of the PRC in November 1999. Mr. Xie worked at Dongguan Branch of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited from March 1993 to April 2005. Mr. Xie graduated from Guangdong University of Technology in July 2003 with an associate degree in accountancy. He graduated from Central Broadcasting and Television College (now known as The Open University of China in January 2009 with a bachelor’s graduation certificate in administrative management through distance learning.

Jun Feng Mr. Feng Jun is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is the chief representative of the Shanghai Representative Office of SIHL, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock code: 363), an executive director of SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd., the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Singapore Stock Exchange (Stock code: BHK.SG) since December 2009 and a director and general manager of SIIC Management (Shanghai) Ltd. He graduated from the Economics and Management School of Wuhan University and obtained a master’s degree in economics in 1987. Mr. Feng was an assistant chief executive officer and the chief investment officer of SIHL, a deputy manager of the trust department of Shanghai International Trust Co., a director and vice president of SIIC Investment Company Limited and a director and deputy general manager of The Tien Chu (Hong Kong) Company Limited. He has over 29 years’ experience in capital markets operation.

Yui Lai Mr. Lai Yui is a Non-Executive Director of Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited., He was appointed as a non-executive Director on 24 September 2014. He has been employed by various subsidiaries of BOC International Holdings Limited as managing director since January 2013 and currently is managing director of CITP Advisor (Hong Kong) Ltd. Before joining BOC International Holdings Limited, he served as a director of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited since June 2007. Mr. Lai graduated from University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor of science degree (magna cum laude) and a bachelor of arts degree (magna cum laude) in May 1997.

Ting Cheong Lui Mr. Mr. Lui Ting Cheong is Non-Executive Director of Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited., He was appointed as a non-executive Director on 24 September 2014. He is a managing director of Olympus Capital Holdings Asia co-leading the environmental investment in Asia. He has been with Olympus Capital Holdings Asia since October 2008. From July 2009 to March 2010, Mr. Lui served as the interim chief financial officer of Zhaoheng Hydropower Holdings Limited, a current Olympus Capital Holdings Asia portfolio company. Prior to joining Olympus Capital Holdings Asia, Mr. Lui worked at Merrill Lynch (Asia Pacific) Limited till August 2008. Mr. Lui graduated from Cornell University with a bachelor of science degree and bachelor of arts degree in May 2001.

Kam Kwan Chan Mr. Chan Kam Kwan is Independent Non-Executive Director of Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited., He was appointed as an independent non-executive Director on 7 December 2014. Mr. Chan was awarded certified public accountant by the Washington State Board of Accountancy on 26 March 1999. Mr. Chan is the executive director and secretary of Brockman Mining Limited (Stock Code: 0159) and an independent non-executive director of AMCO United Holding Limited (Stock Code: 0630) (formerly known as Guojin Resources Holdings Limited and Jackin International Holdings Limited). He is the company secretary of Frontier Services Group Limited (formerly known as DVN (Holdings) Limited) (Stock Code: 0500). He is also the company secretary of China WindPower Group Limited (Stock Code: 0182) and was the executive director of the same company from December 2006 to January 2014. Each of Brockman Mining Limited, AMCO United Holding Limited, Frontier Services Group Limited and China WindPower Group Limited is a company listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr. Chan obtained a bachelor’s degree in commerce from University of British Columbia in May 1995.

Kwok Nam Chung Mr. Chung Kwok Nam is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has over 40 years’ experience in banking and management. He was a zone manager of Industrial & Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Limited (“ICBC Asia”) until his retirement in January 2013. Before joining ICBC Asia, he was a branch manager of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited. He graduated in Pui Chung College in 1971.

Wing Yin Chung Mr. Chung Wing Yin is Independent Non-Executive Director of Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited., He was appointed as an independent non-executive Director on 7 December 2014. Mr. Chung was admitted as a solicitor of the High Court of Hong Kong in August 2002 and a solicitor of the Supreme Court of England and Wales in October 2003, respectively. He is a partner of Li & Partners and has over ten years’ experience in legal professional industry. Mr. Chung’s practice areas include general commercial and corporate matters, IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, and compliance matters of listed companies. Before joining Li & Partners, Mr. Chung worked at several Hong Kong law firms and was mainly involved in cross border commercial projects. Mr. Chung obtained a bachelor of laws degree and a master’s degree in Chinese law from The University of Hong Kong in December 1999 and December 2004, respectively.