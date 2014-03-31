Name Description

Wai Loi Wan Mr. Wan Wai Loi has been Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Pacific Textiles Holdings Ltd. He has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer effective July 01, 2015. Mr. Wan is responsible for production of the products and the formulation of the overall corporate direction and business strategies of the Group. Mr. Wan has over 41 years of experience in the textile industry. He obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemical Engineering from Taiwan National Cheng Kung University. Mr. Wan joined the Group in 1997 and was appointed as a Director in 2004. He is also a director of various subsidiaries of the Group.

Yiu Tong Lau Mr. Lau Yiu Tong has been appointed as Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company effective 1 July 2017. He is currently serves as Non-Executive Director of Pacific Textiles Holdings Ltd. Mr. Lau has over 37 years of experience in the textile industry. Mr. Lau holds a Higher Diploma in Textile Technology from the Hong Kong Technical College. He is a member of the General Committee of Federation of Hong Kong Industries. Mr. Lau was appointed as a non-executive Director in 2007. He is also a director of several subsidiaries of the Group.

Kit Vai Tou Mr. Tou Kit Vai has been appointed as Executive Director of the Company effective 1 July 2017. Mr. Tou is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Prior to joining the Group, he was executive director of a Hong Kong listed company from 2007 to 2012. He has extensive experience in factory operation, financial management, project management and ERP system.

Yung Chou Mr. Chou Yung is Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Chou is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Kin Chung Choi Mr. Choi Kin Chung is Non-Executive Director of Pacific Textiles Holdings Ltd. Mr. Choi co-founded our Group in 1997 and has been the chairman of the Group since its inception until 2005. Mr. Choi is the emeritus chairman of the Company and is a director of several subsidiaries of the Group. He has approximately 46 years of experience in the textile industry. Mr. Choi was educated in (School of Architecture, South China University of Technology) and is a Honorary Professor of the University. He is also a Honorary Citizen of Guangzhou City and Jiangmen City. Mr. Choi has been awarded (China Knitting Industry Lifetime Achievement Award) (4th Council of the China Knitting Industry Association) in 2010. Mr. Choi was appointed as a Director in 2004.

Ping Im Ip Mr. Ip Ping Im is Non-Executive Director of Pacific Textiles Holdings Ltd. He Mr. Ip has over 37 years of experience in the textile industry. Mr. Ip was appointed as a Director in 2004. He is also a director of several subsidiaries of the Group.

Kang Po Tsang Mr. Tsang Kang Po has been re-designated as Non-Executive Director of the Company effective 1 July 2017. He is currently serves as Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Pacific Textiles Holdings Ltd. Mr. Tsang is responsible for sales and marketing and the formulation of the overall corporate direction and business strategies for the Group. Mr. Tsang has over 35 years of experience in the textile industry. Mr. Tsang obtained a MBA degree from The Open University of Hong Kong and a Master of Science in Business Economics from The Chinese University of Hong Kong. Mr. Tsang joined the Group in 1997 and was appointed as a Director in 2004. He is also a director of various subsidiaries of the Group.

Yue Kwong Chan Mr. Chan (Michael) Yue Kwong is Independent Non-Executive Director of Pacific Textiles Holdings Ltd. He He is currently the chairman of Cafe de Coral Holdings Limited, a Hong Kong listed company which he joined in 1984, and has considerable experience in planning and management. Mr. Chan is also an independent non-executive director of Starlite Holdings Limited since 1993, Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited since 2006 and Tse Sui Luen Jewellery (International) Limited since 2010 and a non-executive director of Tao Heung Holdings Limited in 2007, all four companies are listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Mr. Chan holds a Bachelor of Arts, a Master degree in City Planning from the University of Manitoba, Canada, an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Business Administration and is also bestowed as Honorary Fellow from Lingnan University. He is also a member of the Political Consultative Committee of Nanshan District, Shenzhen in the People’s Republic of China. He is currently an executive committee member of the Hong Kong Retail Management Association, the general committee member of the Employers’ Federation of Hong Kong, the Adviser of the Quality Tourism Services Association, a full member of the Canadian and the Hong Kong Institute of Planners, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, as well as being appointed by the HKSAR Government as member of the Business Facilitation Advisory Committee. He is also the Honorary Chairman of the Hong Kong Institute of Marketing and the chairman of the Business Enterprise Management Centre of the Hong Kong Management Association. Mr. Chan was appointed as an independent non-executive Director in 2007.

Ching Wah Ng Mr. Ng (Daniel) Ching Wah is Independent Non-executive Director of Pacific Textiles Holdings Ltd. Mr. Ng has over 27 years of senior management experience in the telecommunications industry. Mr. Ng is currently director and member of the executive committee for Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, a Thailand listed company. He was an independent director of China Digital TV Holding Co. Ltd., a New York Stock Exchange listed company and a nonexecutive director of HKC International Holdings Limited, a Hong Kong listed company. He was the chief executive officer of Hong Kong CSL Limited. He was the chief executive officer of SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited, a Hong Kong listed company and the President of PCCW Mobility Services Limited. Mr. Ng is the Honorary Advisor of the Communications Association of Hong Kong and is the appointed member of Communications Authority, an independent statutory body established under the Communications Authority Ordinance in April 2012. Mr. Ng was a member of the Digital 21 Strategy Advisory Committee (D21SAC). Mr. Ng graduated from the Chinese University of Hong Kong in 1975, with a Bachelor of Business and Administration. Mr. Ng was appointed as an independent non-executive Director in 2007.