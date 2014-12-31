Name Description

Cheok Wa Chau Mr. Chau Cheok Wa is the Executive Chairman of the Board of Sun Century Group Limited. He engaged in the business of operating and managing V.I.P. clubs at hotels. Mr. Chau was previously an executive director and the chairman of Sun International Resources Group Limited (Stock Code: 8029) (“Sun International”), a company listed on the Growth Enterprises Market of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“Stock Exchange”) and resigned on 5 July 2013. Mr. Chau is also a Committee Member of China Overseas Friendship Association.

Chung On Au Mr. Au Chung On John is an Executive Director of the company. He obtained a Bachelor of Social Science degree from The Chinese University of Hong Kong in 1983. He has more than 13 years of experience in the gaming industry. From 2004 to 2016, Mr. Au was the Senior Director of Business Development, Director of Operations as well as various senior management positions at one of the major gaming concessionaires in Macau. His major roles included but not limited to establishing business strategies, driving overall performance and control of VIP business, and overseeing both gaming and non-gaming operation of newly established properties. Representing the company, Mr. Au was a member of gaming related committees formed by the six Macau concessionaires and sub-concessionaires to provide advice to the relevant regulatory bodies of the Macau government. Prior to 2004, Mr. Au has held senior management and administrative positions in several major conglomerates and utility companies, as well as public bodies in Hong Kong. Mr. Au will be appointed as Director of Suncity Group Management and Consultancy Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company with effect from 1 April 2017.

Manuel Da Silva Mr. Manuel Assis Da Silva is the Executive Director of the Company. He had served at The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (“DICJ”), the Macau gaming regulator, for more than 43 years and was appointed as the Head of Inspection at DICJ from 2003 to 2016, during which he was responsible for overseeing the casino operation in Macau. Mr. Manuel Assis Da Silva is recognised across Asia as an expert on casino game rules, internal controls in casinos, the control of junket and VIP gaming operations and in the regulation of gaming machines. He serves as a consultant to a number of substantial industry participants, including machine manufacturers, casino operators and other industry suppliers.

Kai Bong Lo Mr. Lo Kai Bong is an Executive Director of the Company. He has obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Winnipeg in Canada. Mr. Lo is the Chief Investment Officer of Suncity Group and has been involved in business development of Suncity Group’s overseas businesses. Mr. Lo is also responsible for the corporate management and mergers and acquisitions of Suncity Group and is experienced in the gaming industry. Prior to his appointment as an executive Director, Mr. Lo was appointed as an executive director of Sun International Resources Limited (stock code: 8029) from 13 August 2013 to 28 February 2015 and an executive director of Enterprise Development Holdings Limited (formerly known as Tai-I International Holdings Limited) (stock code: 1808) from 30 March 2011 to 13 February 2012. He also served as an executive director of Carnival Group International Holdings Limited (formerly known as Oriental Ginza Holdings Limited) (stock code: 996) from 7 March 2012 to 31 July 2012. Mr. Lo served as a director of Telecom Business of CEC Telecom Co., Ltd. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Qiao Xing Mobile Communication Co., Ltd. (NYSE: QXM)) from 2003 to 2009 and as the Senior Vice President of CEC Telecom Co., Ltd. from 2005 to 2009.

Wing Chi Tong Mr. Tong Wing Chi is the Company Secretary of the Company. He obtained a degree of Bachelor of Arts (Honors) in Accountancy from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in November 2004. Mr. Tong has over 10 years of extensive experience in auditing, accounting and financial reporting. He has been a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants since September 2008.

Wai Tung Lo Mr. Lo Wai Tung is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Sun Century Group Limited. Mr. Lo graduated from the Chinese University of Hong Kong with a bachelor’s degree of Science (with honours) in Computer Science in 1991. Mr. Lo is experienced in securities and finance industry for over twenty years. He is currently the managing director (equities) and head of institutional sales of SBI China Capital Financial Services Limited. He was an executive director and head of sales of ICBC International Securities Limited from April 2009 to August 2010.

Kin Chuen Tou Mr. Tou Kin Chuen is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Sun Century Group Limited. Mr. Tou is the principal of Roger K.C. Tou & Co. Mr. Tou graduated from the Hong Kong Shue Yan University (formerly known as Hong Kong Shue Yan College) with a Honours Diploma in Accounting in 2001. He is experienced in audit, taxation, company secretarial, insolvency and finance for over 16 years. Mr. Tou is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (“HKICPA”) and an associate of the Taxation Institute of Hong Kong. Mr. Tou is currently an independent non-executive director of Sun International.