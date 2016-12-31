Name Description

Yongge Dai Mr. Dai Yongge serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Renhe Commercial Holdings Company Limited. He was appointed as an Executive Director in December 2007 and the Chairman on 25 August 2008, and is a member of the remuneration committee and nomination committee of the Board. He was also the Chief Executive Officer between 26 February 2008 and 29 June 2014. With over 20 years of experience in the management of underground shopping centres, Mr. Dai is primarily responsible for the Group’s overall strategic planning and the management of the Group’s business. Mr. Dai became a director of Harbin Renhe Century, the vice chairman of Guangzhou Renhe and the chairman of Zhengzhou Renhe in 2003, 2005 and 2007 respectively and was responsible for the Group’s strategic planning and management of the underground shopping centres in Harbin, Guangzhou and Zhengzhou. He was appointed as the chief executive officer of Renhe Group between 1999 and 2003 and was responsible for the strategic planning and management of Renhe Group. Mr. Dai was also involved in the management of a number of retail businesses in the PRC for over 11 years before becoming the chairman of Renhe Group in 1999.

Hongfang Wang Mr. Wang Hongfang serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive President- Investments and Financing, Executive Director of Renhe Commercial Holdings Company Limited., with effect from 30 June 2014. Mr. Wang was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer in June 2014. He was also appointed as an Executive Director in December 2007 and as the Executive President (Investments and Financing) of the Company on 26 February 2008. Mr. Wang joined Renhe Group in 2003 and has over 22 years of management experience. He is primarily responsible for the management of the Group’s investments and financing. In 2003, he was appointed as the vice president of Renhe Group and became the executive president in 2006. Prior to joining Renhe Group, he was assigned management positions in a number of companies in the PRC during the period from 1994 to 2000. From 2001 to 2003, Mr. Wang was the president of Harbin Jurong New Power Co., Ltd. in which he was responsible for the overall planning and management of its business. Mr. Wang graduated from Harbin Institute of Technology with a bachelor’s degree in automatic control mechanics in 1982 and a master’s degree in politics and economics in 1991.

Fan Kwan Hung Mr. Hung Fan Kwan, FCPA, FCCA, serves as Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Company Secretary and Qualified Accountant of Renhe Commercial Holdings Company Limited. He is primarily responsible for overseeing the Group’s financial reporting, internal controls and compliance with the requirements under the Hong Kong Listing Rules with regard to financial reporting and other accounting-related issues. Mr. Hung joined the Group in March 2008, is retained by the Group on a full-time basis and has over 29 years experience in accounting, finance and treasury functions. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Hung was appointed to a number of senior accounting and financial positions with various listed and private companies in Hong Kong, including as executive director, chief financial officer and qualified accountant of Modern Beauty Salon Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, and was previously a vice audit manager at Coopers & Lybrand (currently known as PricewaterhouseCoopers). Mr. Hung graduated with a Professional Diploma in Accountancy from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University and is a fellow member of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants, a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and an associate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Dong Wang Mr. Dong Wang serves as Vice President - Finance of the Company. Mr. Wang joined the Renhe Group in August 2015 and has over 21 years of experience in the field of finance, investment and auditing. Mr. Wang is primarily responsible for overseeing the finance function of the Group. Prior to joining Renhe Group, he worked as project manager in Orient Group Financial Company and financial controller in Mid Tai Investment Company. Mr. Wang graduated from Harbin Institute of Technology with a master’s degree in business administration. He is a member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Wang was qualified as a senior accountant by Heilongjiang Province Government.

Xiaoguo Geng Mr. Geng Xiaoguo serves as Vice President, Deputy General Manager - Project Construction Department of Renhe Commercial Holdings Co Ltd. Mr. Geng joined our Group in 2001 and has over 15 years of experience in project construction, mainly involved in the application process of the construction projects when they first commenced. Since 2006, Mr. Geng has been appointed as a director of Guangzhou Renhe. Mr. Geng graduated from Heilongjiang University with a bachelor’s degree in law in 1987.

Rebecca Chan Ms. Chan Rebecca is Vice President of Renhe Commercial Holdings Co Limited. Ms. Chan is a vice president of the Company, responsible for the Company’s capital market operations. Ms. Chan joined the Group in July, 2014. Ms. Chan has over 15 years of experience in corporate finance and capital markets transaction. Before joining the Group, Ms. Chan was trained as a solicitor in Hong Kong and subsequently switched to investment banking in 2005 and had been working for various investment banks since then, including UBS AG and J. P. Morgan Asia. Her last position before joining the Group was an Executive Director with J. P. Morgan Asia’s Equity Capital Markets department. Ms. Chan holds a laws degree (LL. B) from University of Sheffield, United Kingdom. Ms. Chan is also a qualified solicitor of the HKSAR.

Chengfa Chu Mr. Chu Chengfa serves as Vice President of Renhe Commercial Holdings Company Limited. Mr. Chu is responsible for the management of the Group’s administration and legal affairs. Mr. Chu joined Renhe Group in 1999 and has almost 25 years of experience in the legal compliance field. Mr. Chu was appointed as the head of the legal affairs department of Renhe Group in 1999 and vice president of Renhe Group in 2003, advising the overall legal compliance of all the Group’s projects. Prior to joining Renhe Group, Mr. Chu worked at Heilongjiang Province Hongsheng Trade Co. as the head of the legal department and the deputy general manager of the company from 1991 to 1999. Mr. Chu graduated from Heilongjiang University with a bachelor’s degree in law in 1991.

Xiang Li Mr. Li Xiang serves as Vice President of Renhe Commercial Holdings Company Limited. Mr. Li joined the Group in August 2014 with over 9 years of experience in investment banking. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Li was a Vice President with J. P. Morgan Asia’s Equity Capital Markets department. He has a master degree from the University of Oxford.

Qiwei Sun Mr. Sun Qiwei serves as Deputy General Manager - Project Construction Department at Renhe Commercial Holdings Company Limited. Mr. Sun joined Renhe Group in 1996 and has over 20 years of experience in business administration and management of underground construction projects. He was the office head of Harbin Renhe from 1996 to 1999. From 1999 to 2003, he was appointed as an assistant general manager and head of the office of Renhe Group. From 2006 to 2007, Mr. Sun was appointed as a general manager of Guangzhou Renhe. Since 2007, he has been appointed as the vice general commander of the construction command office of Zhengzhou Renhe. From 2003 to 2006, he was a deputy general manager of Harbin Hada Fruits and Vegetables Wholesale Market Co. Limited. Mr. Sun graduated from Harbin Radio and TV University with a college degree in Chinese journalism in 1988.

Bin Dai Mr. Dai Bin serves as Executive Director of Renhe Commercial Holdings Company Limited., with effect from 30 June 2014. He is primarily involved in the operation and management of the Company. He graduated from University of New South Wales, Australia, with a bachelor’s degree of commerce, major in finance in 2012.

Xiu Li Hawken Mrs. Hawken Xiu Li is Non-Executive Director of Renhe Commercial Holdings Company Limited. She was appointed as our Non-Executive Director in November 2007. Mrs. Hawken joined Renhe Group in 1996 and is responsible for assisting our Executive Directors to formulate the Company’s business strategies. She was appointed as a director of Harbin Renhe since 1996 and was appointed as its chairperson in 2002 until present. She has also been a director of Harbin Baorong since 2000. Mrs. Hawken graduated from Heilongjiang University with a bachelor’s degree in Chinese Literature in 1986.

Mei Jiang Ms. Jiang Mei serves as Non-Executive Director of Renhe Commercial Holdings Company Limited. She was appointed as our Non-Executive Director in December 2007. Ms. Jiang joined Renhe Group in 2002 and is responsible for assisting our Executive Directors to formulate our Group’s business strategies. Since 2002, she has been a director of Harbin Renhe Century. She has also been a director of Guangzhou Renhe and a director of Zhengzhou Renhe since 2005 and 2007, respectively. Prior to joining Renhe Group, she was the deputy general manager of an advertising company in the PRC from 1993 to 2000. Ms. Jiang graduated from Beijing Dance Academy in 1991.

Chunrong Wang Ms. Wang Chunrong is Non-Executive Director of Renhe Commercial Holdings Company Limited. She was re-designated as our Non-Executive Director since June 2014, prior to which she had been our Executive Director since December 2007. She was also appointed as a Vice President (Finance) of the Company on 26 February 2008. Ms. Wang joined the Renhe Group in 1996 and has over 26 years of experience in financial management. Ms. Wang is primarily responsible for overseeing the finance function of the Group. She worked as a manager at the finance department of Harbin Renhe Group from 1996 to 2000, and was later appointed as a director of Harbin Renhe since 2002. She is responsible for the financial management of the Group. Prior to joining Renhe Group, she worked at the accounting department of Heilongjiang Province Technology Information Research Office from 1990 to 1996. She was appointed as the vice president of Renhe Group in 2003. Ms. Wang graduated from Harbin Radio and TV University in 1990.

Dabin Zhang Mr. Zhang Dabin serves as Non-Executive Director of Renhe Commercial Holdings Company Limited. He was re-designated as our Non-Executive Director in June 2014, prior to which he had been our Executive Director since December 2007. He was also appointed as the Executive President (Project Construction) of the Company in 2008. Mr. Zhang joined Renhe Group in 1999 and has more than 23 years of experience in real estate planning related businesses. From 1999 to 2003, Mr. Zhang was appointed as the chairman of Renhe Group. In 2003, he became the chief executive officer and a director of Renhe Group. Mr. Zhang was appointed as a director of Harbin Baorong, Harbin Renhe Century, Guangzhou Renhe and Zhengzhou Renhe in 2000, 2002, 2005 and 2007 respectively, in which he was in charge of the overall strategic planning and construction of the Group’s projects. Prior to joining Renhe Group, he worked at Heilongjiang Province Urban Real Estate Development Company as an assistant general manager from 1990 to 1992 and a deputy general manager from 1992 to 1999 and was responsible for overseeing the development of the real estate projects. Mr. Zhang was one of the members of the National Defense General Staff Corps of Engineers Construction Engineering Design in 2007.

Xingmei Zhang Ms. Zhang Xingmei serves as Non-Executive Director of Renhe Commercial Holdings Company Limited. She was appointed as our Non-Executive Director in December 2007. Ms. Zhang joined Renhe Group in 1996 and has over 20 years of management experience of the underground shopping centres in the PRC. Since 1996, Ms. Zhang has been appointed as a director of Harbin Renhe. Since 2000, she has been a director of Harbin Baorong. She has also been the chairperson of Harbin Renhe Century since 2002. She has been appointed as a director of Guangzhou Renhe and Zhengzhou Renhe since 2005 and 2007 respectively, and is responsible for overseeing the operation of their underground shopping mall projects. Ms. Zhang graduated from Heilongjiang Institute of Economic Management with a college degree in business administration in 1992.

Ren-Da Fan Mr. Fan (Anthony) Ren-Da serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Renhe Commercial Holdings Company Limited. He joined in 2007 as an independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the USA. He is the chairman and managing director of AsiaLink Capital Limited. Prior to that, he held senior positions with various international financial institutions and was the managing director of a company listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr. Fan is an independent non-executive director of CITIC Resources Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1205), Raymond Industrial Limited (Stock Code: 229), Uni-President China Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 220), LT Commercial Real Estate Limited (Stock Code: 112), CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 1811), China Development Bank International Investment Limited (Stock Code: 1062), Guodian Technology & Environment Group Corporation Limited (Stock Code: 1296), Neo-Neon Holdings Ltd (Stock Code: 1868), Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Limited (Stock Code: 563), Technovator International Limited (Stock Code: 1206), Tenfu (Cayman) Holdings Company Limited (Stock Code: 6868) and Hong Kong Resources Holdings Company Limited (Stock Code: 2882), all listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange.

Chung Ki Leung Mr. Leung Chung Ki serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Renhe Commercial Holdings Company Limited. He was appointed as the independent Non-Executive Director of the Company since 2012. Mr. Leung graduated with bachelor degree in business administration in the Chinese University of Hong Kong and a master degree in business administration in the De Paul University in United States. Mr. Leung has over 24 years of banking experience and holds directorships in various companies engaging in investment since 2000.

Hon Man Tang Mr. Tang Hon Man serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Renhe Commercial Holdings Company Limited. He was appointed as the independent Non-Executive Director of the Company since 2012. Mr. Tang graduated with a bachelor degree in business administration in the Chinese University of Hong Kong. Mr. Tang has over 29 years of working experience and has been appointed as the director of supply chain management division of an international electronic product distribution group since 2006 and a director of supply chain management division of a global 3D printing technology company listed in the United States of America since April 2013.

Shengli Wang Mr. Wang Shengli serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Renhe Commercial Holdings Company Limited. He was appointed as an independent Non-Executive Director of the Company since August 2008. He is the chairman of the remuneration committee and the nomination committee, and a member of the audit committee, of the Board of the Company. Mr. Wang is a retired military officer in the PRC with over 41 years of experience in the national defense force. Mr. Wang is currently the vice president of the China Commercial Real Estate Association, a national association for the commercial real estate industry in the PRC which has a very close working relationship with the Ministry of Commerce of the PRC, Ministry of Construction of PRC and similar government agencies. Mr. Wang is also currently the vice chairman of the civil air defense subdivision of China Civil Engineering Society, the consultant of Beijing Civil Defense Association and the consultant of Shandong Province Civil Defense Association. From 1985 to 2005, he was an officer of the Civil Air Defense Department of the PRC. Mr. Wang graduated from Liaoning University in 1985 with a bachelor’s degree in Chinese Literature and politics.