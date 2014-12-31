Name Description

Jianli Wang Mr. Wang Jianli is the Executive Chairman of the Board of Hydoo International Holdings Ltd. He has over 18 years’ experience in the development and operation of large scale trade centers. As disclosed in the Company’s prospectus dated October 18, 2013 (the “Prospectus”), since 1995, Mr. Wong, together with his siblings and their families (the “Wang Family Group”), has engaged in the development and operation of trade center projects. As one of the key family members, Mr. Wang was directly involved in the development and operation of a number of trade center projects. Except for the foregoing, Mr. Wang did not have any management role within the Group prior to the appointment of the Positions. Mr. Wang has been a member of the 11th Jiangxi Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (the “Jiangxi CCPPCC”) and a member of the 11th Jiangxi Federation of Industry & Commerce(“Jiangxi FIC”) since January 2013, an executive member of the 3rd Ji’an Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (“Ji’an CCPPCC”) since September 2011 and the chairman of the Federation of Industry & Commerce of Ji’an City since April 2008. Mr. Wang was also as a member of each of the 9th and the 10th Jiangxi CCPPCC and a member of each of the 9th and the 10th Jiangxi FIC from December 2002 to January 2013, and a member of the 2nd Ji’an CCPPCC from December 2006 to September 2011. Mr. Wang has received numerous awards, including the outstanding member of the Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of Ji’an City for the year 2013, in December 2013; an honorary citizen of Ji’an City in March 200he outstanding contributor to the building of socialism with Chinese characteristics in Jiangxi Province.

Dewen Wang Mr. Wang Dewen is the Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Hydoo International Holding Limited. He has approximately 5 years of experience in large scale trade center development and operation. From October 2009 to December 2012, Mr. Wang served as the president of China South City Xi’an Company Limited, a subsidiary of China South City Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1668). In this role, he was primarily responsible for project management and operation. From January 2008 to October 2009, he served as the chairman and general manager of Jingdezhen Howard Commercial and Trade Center Development Company Limited and was primarily responsible for project management and operation. He also served as the general manager of Shenzhen Howard Investment Co., Ltd., from July 2006 to October 2009 and was primarily responsible for the company’s management and operation. Prior to that, he served as the project manager of the investment banking department of China Great Wall Securities Company Limited from August 2004 to May 2005 and the analyst of research department of Guosen Securities Co., Ltd. from September 2003 and August 2004.

Sze Hon Chan Mr. Chan Sze Hon CPA, serves as Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary of Hydoo International Holding Limited. He is a certified public accountant of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Mr. Chan holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Accountancy from City University of Hong Kong and a Master Degree in Corporate Finance from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. He has about 19 years of experience in accounting and financial management and had worked for Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu in Hong Kong for over 8 years. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Chan had held various positions with companies listed on the Stock Exchange. From October 2012 to June 2014, Mr. Chan was a chief financial officer and company secretary of Wuzhou International Holdings Limited (stock code: 1369). From 2009 to 2012, Mr. Chan has been an executive director, company secretary and chief financial officer of Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited (stock code: 1777). Mr. Chan was the independent non-executive director of each of BLU SPA Holdings Limited, currently known as EDS Wellness Holdings Limited (stock code: 8176) and China Mining Resources Group Limited (stock code: 340) from 2007 to 2012 and 2007 to 2011, respectively. Mr. Chan also served as an independent non-executive director of ERA Information & Entertainment Limited, currently known as ERA Mining Machinery Limited, a company whose shares were listed on the Stock Exchange and delisted in 2012, from 2007 to 2012. Mr. Chan was an executive director, chief financial officer and company secretary of Greater China Holdings Limited (stock code: 431) from 2005 to2008, and later redesignated as a non-executive director since 2008. Prior to that, Mr. Chan worked in Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu from 1995 to 2004, where he held various positions such as staff accountant, senior accountant and manager.

De Wang Mr. Wang Dekai is the chief operating officer of Hydoo International Holding Limited since August 2014 .He is primarily responsible for the daily operation and management of the Group. Mr. Wang has approximately 15 years of experience in the development and operation of large scale trade and logistics centers. From February 2000 to May 2006, he served as the chairman and the general manager of Henan Xinyang Commercial and Trade Center Development Company Limited, and was primarily responsible for the company’s management and operation. From June 2006 to October 2009, he served as the chairman and the deputy general manager of Liaoning Chaoyang Howard Commercial and Trade Center Development Company Limited, and was primarily responsible for the project management and operation. From November 2009 to July 2012, he also served as the chairman and general manager of Jining Howard Lunan Modern Trade Center Development Company Limited, and was responsible for the project management and operation. After that, from August 2012 to July 2014, he served as the general manager of Mianyang Western Trade Center Development Company Limited, and was responsible for the project management and operation.

Zhongmin Chen Mr. Chen Zhongmin is the Vice President of Hydoo International Holding Limited. He was appointed as vice president of our Company in November 2011 and is primarily responsible for the overall project plan and architectural design management of our Group. Mr. Chen has more than ten years of experience in city planning, architectural design, commercial real estate development operations management. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Chen acted as chief planner of Hong Kong Howard Group Company Limited from April 2007 to November 2011, and was responsible for site selection, design and planning of all the projects of the group. Mr. Chen was the director and architect of the design department of Jiangxi Ganzhou Architecture Design Institute, the director of Ganzhou City Planning and Survey Design Institute, the director of Ganzhou City Planning Bureau, a member of the Management Committee of China Association of City Planning and vice president of the Jiangxi Association of City Planning. Mr. Chen was granted the title of senior engineer in city planning by the professional title reform leading group of Jiangxi province in September 1997. He graduated from Jiangxi Normal University with a diploma in arts in February 1977.

Wenbin Huang Mr. Huang Wenbin is the Vice President of Hydoo International Holding Limited. He was appointed as vice president of our Company in November 2011 and is primarily responsible for sales and marketing management of our Group. Mr. Huang has 18 years of experience in sales and marketing. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Huang has 18 years of experience in sales and marketing. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Huang was the vice general manager of Hong Kong Howard Group Company Limited from February 2005 to November 2011, and was principally in charge of the sales and marketing of trade center projects. Mr. Huang was also the deputy general manager of the Jining Hydoo Logistics Center Development Company Limited from May 2010 to November 2011, and was responsible for sales and marketing of the Jining Trade Center. Concurrently, Mr. Huang served as deputy general manager of China South City Xi’an Company Limited in charge of marketing from January 2010 to October 2011, and was responsible for sales and marketing management. Mr. Huang served as the deputy general manager of Jingdezhen Howard Trade Center Development Company Limited from January 2001 to June 2995. He also acted as the deputy general manager/general manager of Jiangxi Howard Group Bioengineering Industrial Co., Ltd. from November 1998 to December 2000 and the deputy general manager of Ganzhou Lifa Metal Products Company Limited from March 1994 to November 1998.

Xinjiang Jia Mr. Jia Xinjiang is the vice president of Hydoo International Holdings Ltd. He is primarily responsible for the overall financial operations of our Group. Mr. Jia is a senior economist. He obtains bachelor degrees in science of Marxist Basic Theory from Jiangxi University and in finance from the Economics Department of Zhengzhou University, and a master degree in finance from Hunan College of Finance and Economics. Mr. Jia has 36 years of experience in management and operations of banking business, including 21 years of experience in central bank and 15 years of experience in commercial banks. He has deep understanding on China’s financial markets, and is familiar with the China’s monetary credit policy and financial regulations, as well as the methods of managing commercial bank business, risk-management and internal control. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Jia served as the director of corporate banking department of Ping An Bank Company Limited (a joint-stock commercial bank whose shares are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 000001), hereinafter referred to as “Ping An Bank”)from September 2012 to September 2013, and was responsible for the corporate banking business of its Chengdu branch, Chongqin branch, Kunming branch, Wuhan branch and Haikou branch. From May 2007 to September 2012, Mr. Jia served as both the director of corporate banking department of Ping An Bank and the general manager of Ping An Bank’s management department in Shenzhen, and was responsible for the overall operations of business department in Ping An Bank’s southern area. From May 2005 to May 2007, Mr. Jia served as the deputy president of the Shenzhen branch of China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited (a joint-stock commercial bank whose shares are listed on both the Stock Exchange (stock code: 0998) and Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code:601998)), and was responsible for corporate banking, credit operations and foreign exchange business. From April 2004 to May 2005, Mr. Jia served as the deputy president of the Guangzhou

Yi Ma Mr. Ma Yi is Vice President of Hydoo International Holding Limited. He is primarily responsible for the strategic planning and project operations of our Group. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Ma also acted as the assistant-to-president and director of the commerce department of Diamond Park Creative Design (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. From July 2007 to August 2009, Mr. Ma acted as the marketing director of China South International Industrial Materials City (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of China South City Holdings Limited. Mr. Ma also worked in Guangzhou International Commodity Exhibition & Trade Center Company Limited and Lionda Holdings (Group) Co., Ltd (a company listed on Shenzhen stock exchange). Mr. Ma received a bachelor of science degree from Guangxi University of Technology in July 1991.

Yande Zhao Mr. Zhao Yande is the Vice President of Hydoo International Holding Limited. He was appointed as vice president of our Company in November 2011 and a general manager of the Ganzhou project of our company since December 2012. From November 2011 to November 2012, Mr. Zhao served as the vice president of construction management of our Company and was primarily responsible for the overall construction management of our Group. Mr. Zhao has more than ten years of experience in construction management. Prior to joining our Group, he was also the deputy general manager of Jining Hydoo Logistics Center Development Company Limited from February 2010 to November 2011 and was responsible for construction management of the Jining Trade Center. Concurrently, Mr. Zhao acted as the deputy general manager of construction in China South City Xi’an Company Limited from October 2009 to October 2011, and was responsible for managing the construction of the entire project. From May 2006 to November 2008, Mr. Zhao worked for Shenzhen China Overseas Construction Limited, and was responsible for managing the construction of the Futian Shangri-La Hotel, Kerry Plaza and Zhuhai Silver Bay projects. From July 2000 to May 2006, he worked for China State Construction International Holdings Ltd., and was responsible for managing the reconstruction of Kowloon Hospital, the 101 Area project and other projects. Mr. Zhao received a bachelor’s degree in construction management from Chongqing University in July 2000, and a masters of science degree in project management from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in December 2007.

Zhiyuan Zhou Mr. Zhou Zhiyuan is the Vice President of Hydoo International Holding Limited. He was appointed as vice president of our Company in December 2012 and primarily responsible for the construction for the Group. Mr. Zhou has nine years of experience in construction management. From December 2012, he served as the general manager of the planning and construction management department of Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd., responsible for the project development, planning and operation and the construction management of the Group. During the same period, he concurrently served as the general manager of Taijian Construction Engineering Co., Ltd. under the group. He also served as the deputy general manager of Liyu Construction Design Company under the group, responsible for decoration, landscape design and management from June 2012 to December 2012. From March 2010 to November 2010, he served as the deputy general manager of Changsha Kaifu Wanda Plaza Investment Company Limited, in charge of the construction work. From Jul 2007 to February 2010, he successively served as the chief of general housing management center and project general manager of Dongguan Vanke Real Estate Co., Ltd, and was responsible for its project development and construction management. From July 2004 to July 2007, he served as the construction manager of Guangdong Century City Group Company Limited, in charge of its project development and construction management. Mr. Zhou received a bachelor of science degree in water conservancy and hydropower engineering construction from Tsinghua University in July 1995.

Dehong Huang Mr. Huang Dehong is the Executive Director of Hydoo International Holding Limited. He was appointed as the Director of our Company in March 2013 and is primarily responsible for the day to day management of the business of our Group. Mr. Huang has seven years of experience in the trade center development and operations industry. He has been the director of Ningxiang Hydoo Guangcai Trade Center Development Company Limited since July 2009, the general manager of Ningxiang Hydoo Guangcai Trade Center Development Company Limited since December 2010 and the director and general manager of Wuzhou Hydoo Commercial and Trade Center Development Company Limited since April 2012. He was also the deputy general manager of Ningxiang Hydoo Guangcai Trade Center Development Company Limited from July 2009 to December 2010. From January 2006 to June 2009, he served as the executive deputy general manager of Shuozhou Howard Commercial and Trade Center Development Company Limited and was responsible for assisting the general manager with the company’s operations and management. Mr. Huang graduated from Sun Yat-sen University with diploma in law in June 1998.

Xiangui Wang Mr. Wang Xiangui is the Director of Project Development Department of Hydoo International Holding Limited. He was appointed as the director of the project development department of our Company in December 2010 and is primarily responsible for the project development of the Group. Mr. Wang has more than 15 years of experience in project development of trade centers. From January 2010 to November 2010, Mr. Wang served as the manager of project development department of Hydoo HK and was responsible for the project development of the Company. From August 1995 to November 2010, he was the manager of project development department of Hong Kong Howard Group Company Limited, and was responsible for the project management.

Bing Yuan Mr. Yuan Bing is the Non-Executive Director of Hydoo International Holding Limited. He was appointed as the Director of our Company in July 2011 and is primarily responsible for providing strategic advice and guidance on the business and operations of our Group. Mr. Yuan has more than ten years of experience in the investment banking industry and has extensive knowledge in corporate financing, listings and mergers and acquisitions transactions. Mr. Yuan joined Hony Capital in April 2009 and has served as managing director of the investment department of its Hong Kong office since January 2010. Currently, he is also a director of Top Amuse and a non-executive and non-independent director and member of audit and compensation committees of Biosensors International Group, Ltd., a company listed in Singapore Stock Exchange. Prior to joining Hony Capital, Mr. Yuan served as managing director of the direct investment department of Morgan Stanley Asia Limited from April 2004 to June 2006. Mr. Yuan also served as the vice president of Credit Suisse First Boston (Hong Kong) Limited from September 2001 to March 2004. He received a abchelor of arts degree in English from Nanjing University in July 1990. He also obtained a master's degree in international relations in June 1993 and a juris doctorate degree in June 1998 from Yale University.

Chi Yuen Lam Mr. Lam Chi Yuen (Nelson) is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Hydoo International Holding Limited. He was appointed as an independent non-executive Director of our Company in March 2013. He has extensive experience in professional accountancy in Hong Kong, in particular in advising and speaking on issues relating to International and Hong Kong financial reporting standards in Hong Kong and other Asian cities. Currently, he is the sole proprietor of Nelson and Company, Certified Public Accountants which has been in operation since February 2005. He has been as non-official non-executive director of the Urban Renewal Authority Board of Hong Kong SAR since May 2013. He has been the independent non-executive director of China Resources Cement Holdings Limited since August 2008. Mr. Lam is a practicing fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a member of several professional bodies in Australia, the USA, and the United Kingdom, including CPA Australia, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales. He is also a CFA charter holder and a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors. Mr. Lam is currently the president of the Society of Chinese Accountants and Auditors. He received a bachelor of business administration in accounting from Hong Kong Baptist University (formerly known as Hong Kong Baptist College) in January 1992, a master of business administration degree from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in November 1998 and a master of science degree from The Chinese University of Hong Kong in November 2001.

Lianzhou Wang Mr. Wang Lianzhou is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Hydoo International Holding Limited. He was appointed as an independent non-executive Director of our Company in March 2013. Currently, he serves as an independent director of Beijing Tongrentang Co. Ltd ( a company listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange), Hwabao Trust Co. Ltd., Great Wall Fund Management Co. Ltd., Heaven-Sent Capital Management Group Co. Ltd., and a director of the editorial committee of Securities Investment Fund Yearbook. He also acted as an independent director of China Asset Management Co., Ltd and the independent supervisor of Baoying Fund Management Co., Ltd., and the president of Trust and Fund Institution of the People’s University of China. He previously worked at finance and economy committee of National People’s Congress and was responsible for coordinating the work between the NPC Finance and Economy Committee and the relevant departments of PRC central government and to launch the legislation on economic matters.