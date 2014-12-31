Name Description

Seokhoon Seong Mr. Seong Seokhoon is an Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer of Cowell E Holdings Inc. Mr. Seong is responsible for supervising the financial operation of the Group. Prior to joining the Group in May 2003 as the chief executive officer of Cowell Electronics Co., Ltd. (“Cowell Korea”), a stock corporation incorporated under the laws of Korea, which is a subsidiary of the Company, Mr. Seong worked at the planning department at LG Chem Ltd. as an assistant manager between January 1989 and December 1994 and the financial affairs and planning department at Woobang Construction Co., Ltd., a Korean company engaged in the construction business, as a senior manager between January 1995 and February 2001. In the periods between November 2001 and May 2003 and between October 2008 and May 2012, Mr. Seong served as the chief executive officer of DSD marketing, a marketing agency based in Korea, and from August 2007 to September 2008, he served as a director of Cowell Korea. From May 2003 to September 2008, Mr. Seong served as the chief executive officer of Cowell Korea. He was appointed as the chief financial officer of Dongguan Cowell Optic Electronics Co., Ltd. (“Cowell China”) in May 2012 and as a director of Cowell Optic Electronics Limited in December 2012. Mr. Seong was appointed as a Director on 17 December 2012. He was re-designated as an executive Director on 14 April 2014 and was appointed the chief financial officer of the Company in October 2014. Mr. Seong has been redesignated as the chairman of the Board on 1 March 2016. Mr. Seong received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Kyungpook National University in Korea in February 1989.

Hyung Tek Lee Mr . Lee Hyung Tek is Managing Director, Finance Director and Head of the Corporate Strategy of Cowell e Holdings Inc. Mr. Lee is responsible for formulating the corporate strategies of the Company. Prior to joining the Group in January 2014, Mr. Lee was an associate with Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, a global law firm, from September 1999 to February 2007. Between September 2007 and December 2009, he served as an associate director of Macquarie Securities Limited, a global investment banking and financial services firm, and he was the managing director and head of investment banking of KDB Daewoo Securities (Hong Kong) Co, Ltd., the investment banking arm of the KDB Financial Group, from July 2010 to November 2013. Mr. Lee received a bachelor’s degree in arts majoring in political science from the University of California, Los Angeles in September 1995 and a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School in June 1998. Mr. Lee is also a member of the New York Bar, the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst Association and the Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute.

Kyu Beom Cho Mr. Cho Kyu Beom is Chief Executive Officer of Cowell Korea, a subsidiary of Cowell e Holdings Inc. Mr. Cho is responsible for supervising the daily operations of Cowell Korea. Prior to joining the Group in July 2002 as a department manager at Cowell China, Mr. Cho worked at LG Chem as an assistant manager from July 1989 to April 1996 and at LG Siltron Incorporated, a private company based in Korea engaged in the manufacture and sale of semiconductor materials such as wafer, as a senior manager from May 1996 to July 2002. In December 2008, Mr. Cho was promoted to be a chief executive officer of Cowell China and remained in that position until April 2011. Mr. Cho has been a director of Cowell Korea since March 2009. Between May 2011 and March 2012, he served as an executive vice president of Cowell Korea and since April 2012, he has been the chief executive officer of Cowell Korea. Mr. Cho received a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Hanyang University in Korea in February 1987.

Dong Goo Lee Mr. Lee Dong Goo is an Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Lee is responsible for overall camera research and development (“R&D”) and engineering division of Cowell China. Prior to joining Cowell China in September 2011 as a camera technology and test process manager, Mr. Lee had worked at Samsung Techwin Co., Ltd. and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. as a camera system senior engineer from May 2001 to August 2011 and engaged in the satellite image development and sensor modeling of aerospace and photogrammetry, as a research associate at Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute, a national research center based in Korea from March 1999 to April 2001. In December 2012, Mr. Lee was promoted to a director of Cowell China as a R&D head and remained in that position until August 2016. Mr. Lee has around 18 years of experiences in high camera technologies, camcorder development and very valuable insight and technical experiences through lots of global customers. Mr. Lee received a master’s degree of digital photogrammetry in civil engineering from Inha University in Korea in February 2001.

Chung Yun Lee Mr . Lee Chung Yun is Director and Chief Financial Officer of Cowell Korea, a subsidiary of Cowell e Holdings Inc. Mr. Lee is responsible for supervising the financial operations of Cowell Korea. Prior to joining the Group in August 2003 as a general manager at Cowell Korea, Mr. Lee worked at the accounting department of Jindo Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Korea Exchange (stock code: 088790) and engaged in the manufacture and sale of container boxes, fur and freight trucks, as an assistant manager from January 1995 to June 2002. Mr. Lee received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Ajou University in Korea in February 1995.

Bumcheol Park Mr. Park Bumcheol is Director of the Production Department of Cowell China , a subsidiary of Cowell e Holdings Inc. Mr. Park is responsible for supervising the daily operations of the factories of Cowell China. Prior to joining the Group in August 2013, Mr. Park worked for Samsung Electronics between August 1983 and May 2008, where he served as the managing director of product development. He also worked for Samsung Techwin Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Korea Exchange (stock code: 012450) and engaged in the engine and energy equipment, security solutions, camera modules and semiconductor components and equipment, between June 2008 and March 2011, where he served as the managing director of operation. Between March 2011 and July 2013, Mr. Park served as the vice president and also the head of the research laboratory of HS Networks Co, Ltd., a company in Korea that develops and sells camera modules for CCTVs. Mr. Park received a bachelor’s degree in electronic engineering from Sungkyunkwan University in Korea in February 1984.

Ho Yong Ryu Mr. Ryu Ho Yong is Director and the Director of Research and Development Department of cowell china, a subsidiary of Cowell e Holdings Inc. Mr. Ryu is responsible for supervising the research and development activities of Cowell China. Prior to joining the Group in January 2008 as the head of research and development department of Cowell Korea, Mr. Ryu worked at the product development team at Samsung Electronics, a company listed on the Korea Exchange (stock code: 005930), as a senior engineer between January 1985 and November 2003 and served as a general director of Three A Solution in Korea, which makes software solution for cameras, from January 2004 to December 2007. Mr. Ryu received a bachelor’s degree in electronic engineering from Kyungpook National University in Korea in February 1985.

Hee Yeoul Yoo Mr. Yoo Hee Yeoul is Chief Technical Officer of Cowell China , a subsidiary of Cowell e Holdings Inc. Mr. Yoo is responsible for supervising the engineering department of Cowell China. Prior to joining the Group in September 2013, Mr. Yoo worked for Amkor Technology Korea, Inc., a private company based in Korea which provides contract semiconductor assembly and test services, from December 1993 to September 2013, where he served as the managing director of technology. Mr. Yoo received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in chemical engineering from the University of Seoul in February 1981 and February 1983 respectively. Mr. Yoo also received a doctorate degree in organic material engineering from Tokyo Institute of Technology in Japan in March 1993.

Wing Yan Lam Ms. Lam Wing Yan is Company Secretary, Finance Manager of Cowell Hong Kong of Cowell e Holdings Inc. Ms. Lam joined our Group in August 2013 and has been primarily responsible for corporate financial management. She has over 13 years of experience in corporate financial management, accounting and the company secretarial area. Prior to joining our Group, Ms. Lam held various positions, including the senior manager of finance and operations at Iriver Hong Kong Limited, a private company based in Hong Kong and provides, among others, broadcasting equipment and semiconductors and the holding company of which is listed on the Korea Exchange, for approximately 10 years from March 2001 to June 30, 2011. Ms. Lam obtained a master’s degree in business administration from the University of South Australia in March 2012. Ms. Lam is a certified public accountant, a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants

Chan Su Kim Mr. Kim Chan Su is Independent Non-Executive Director of Cowell e Holdings Inc. Mr. Kim is responsible for supervising and providing independent judgment to the Board. Mr. Kim has over 20 years’ experience in professional accounting and consulting services. Since November 2004, Mr. Kim has been the chief executive officer and representative partner of IL SHIN Corporate Consulting Limited and IL Shin CPA Limited, private companies based in Hong Kong which provide professional tax and accounting advisory services to clients in Hong Kong, China and overseas. From August 2002 to October 2004, Mr. Kim worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers Hong Kong as a representative of the Korean desk in charge of Korean companies’ investment in Hong Kong and China. From October 1993 to July 2002, Mr. Kim served as a senior manager at Samil Accounting Corporation in Seoul. From September 2004 to January 2013, Mr. Kim also acted as an independent non-executive director of Forebase International Holdings Limited (formerly known as Kwang Sung Electronics H.K. Co. Limited), which is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 2310). Mr. Kim obtained a bachelor’s degree in economics from Yonsei University in Korea in February 1992. Mr. Kim is a certified public accountant in Korea, Hong Kong and the States of Washington of the United States. He is a also member of AICPA and the HKCPA respectively. Mr. Kim was appointed as an independent non-executive Director of the Company on March 10, 2015.

Andrew Look Mr. Andrew Look is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is the founder of Look’s Asset Management Limited, a Hong Kong based asset management company licensed by Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission. Mr. Look was the Head of Hong Kong Research, Strategy and Product of UBS AG until August 2008. He joined UBS AG in June 2000 after spending 15 years in the banking, property development and fund management industries. Prior to joining UBS AG, Mr. Look was the regional director of PPM Worldwide, the fund management arm of the Prudential Corporation of the United Kingdom, where he managed pension and life insurance funds investing in Asia ex-Japan markets. Mr. Look was rated best Hong Kong strategist and best analyst by Asiamoney in 2001, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2006 and 2007. UBS Hong Kong’s research team was rated best Hong Kong research team by Institutional Investors in 2002, 2003, 2004 and 2005. Mr. Look is an independent non-executive director of Ka Shui International Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 822), Hung Fook Tong Group Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1446), Citic Resources Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1205) and Union Medical Healthcare Limited (Stock Code: 2138), all listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. He was also an independent non-executive director of Affluent Partners Holdings Limited (a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, Stock Code: 1466) (formerly known as Man Sang Jewellery Holdings Limited) from September 2014 to December 2016 and an independent non-executive director of TCL Communication Technology Holdings Limited (a company formerly listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, Stock Code: 2618, and delisted in September 2016) from September 2010 to 2016. Mr. Look holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto.