Toyoshima Toshihiro Mr. Toshihiro Toyoshima is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Toyoshima has been the chief executive officer of AD Capital since October 2008, and has been sitting on its board from its establishment in October 2005. Prior to joining AD Capital, he worked in Development Bank of Japan from April 1985 to October 2008. Between July 2001 and September 2004, Mr. Toyoshima also worked at the World Bank as a senior private sector specialist, in charge of the private sector policies in four African countries. Mr. Toyoshima graduated from the University of Tokyo with a Bachelor’s degree in Law in 1985 and from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with Master’s degrees in Real Estate Development and City Planning in 1992.

Wai Fan Chung Mr. Chung Wai Fan is a senior vice president, one of the Responsible Officers and head of investment and investor relations of the Manager. He is responsible for identifying and evaluating potential acquisitions or investments and for investor relations activities. Mr. Chung has over 10 years of experience in asset management and investment research in the Asia ex-Japan region. Prior to joining the Manager, Mr. Chung was a senior fund manager and responsible officer of Imperial Capital Limited, where he was involved in launching an absolute-return Asia ex-Japan equity fund and assumed responsibilities in product development and strategy formulation. Previously, Mr. Chung was a fund manager of iVenture Investment Management Limited and was actively involved in investment idea generation, equity research, macroeconomic analysis, and day-to-day portfolio management of its absolute-return Asia ex-Japan equity fund. Mr. Chung started his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers, performing statutory audit works for companies in Hong Kong and mainland China. Mr. Chung obtained a bachelor degree in business administration in finance from Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in 2003.

Alice Yu Ms. Yu Alice is appointed the chief compliance officer of the Manager in April 2013 and is the head of compliance. Prior to joining the Manager, Ms. Yu acted as a responsible officer in various assignments including: Ohra Capital Partners Limited from 2010 to 2013; FB Investment Management Limited from 2007 to 2009; Qi Yuan Asset Management (H.K.) Limited from 2002 to 2007. She was the investment manager of Hang Seng Investment Management Limited from 1997 to 1999. From 1994 to 1997, she was a portfolio manager of Daiwa International Capital Management (HK) Limited. Ms. Yu obtained a bachelor’s degree in arts from the University of Hong Kong in November 1987. She finished the ICA international diploma in compliance with merit result in 2012 and has been a professional member (MICA) of International Compliance Association since then. She undertook a corporate governance compliance training program and was awarded a certificate in directorship from the Hong Kong Baptist University in 2007. Other positions held by each of the above directors and senior staff in the Manager are set out in the Corporate Governance Report under the section “Organizational and Reporting Structure of the Manager”

Kwok Hoe Leung Mr. Leung Kwok Hoe, Kevin is an Executive Director of Spring Asset Management Limited, the manager of Spring Real Estate Investment Trust. He is a responsible officer of the Manager. He has over 22 years of experience in finance and treasury, investment and fund management fields. Before joining the Manager, Mr. Leung was the General Manager, Investment and Investor Relations and a responsible officer of Henderson Sunlight Asset Management Limited, the manager of Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust (stock code: 0435), for more than 10 years from 2006 to January 2017. Prior to that, Mr. Leung was employed by The Link Management Limited (now known as Link Asset Management Limited), the manager of The Link Real Estate Investment Trust (stock code: 0823, now known as Link Real Estate Investment Trust), as the Investment Manager from 2004 to 2006 with his last position being a responsible officer. The units of Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust and the units of Link Real Estate Investment Trust are both listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Mr. Leung holds a Bachelor of Economics degree and a Bachelor of Law degree, both from The University of Sydney in Australia. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Nobumasa Saeki Mr. Saeki Nobumasa is appointed as an Executive Director of the Manager on 10 April 2013 and is one of the Responsible Officers of the Manager. Mr. Saeki is principally responsible for supervising property management for Spring REIT, including: (i) formulating leasing strategy and authorizing all the lease terms to maximize the rental income of the Property; (ii) setting budgets and monitoring of maintenance activities related to the Property; (iii) overseeing day-to-day cash operations of the Property, together with local team members and the Property Manager; and (iv) procuring valuations of the Property and reviewing and analyzing appraisal reports. He was a senior vice president of AD Capital from September 2008 until January 2012 at which time he became a managing director of AD Capital. Prior to that, he was the group head of overseas investment group of Re- Plus Inc., a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, from July 2007 to September 2008. He was also a vice president of The Tokyo Star Bank, Limited from August 2004 to July 2007, an assistant vice president of GMAC Commercial Mortgage Japan K.K. from July 2002 to August 2004 and an associate director of UBS Warburg Securities Japan Ltd. from March 2000 to July 2002. Mr. Saeki obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Tokyo in 1993.

Hideya Ishino Mr. Ishino Hideya is appointed as a Non-executive Director of the Manager on 10 April 2013. He has been working for AD Capital since June 2008 and has served as the chief operating officer of AD Capital since March 2010. Before joining AD Capital, Mr. Ishino co-founded Sports Vanguard Co., Ltd., a company which provides sports-related internet community services and trading platform, in March 2004. Mr. Ishino had also previously worked in Salomon Brothers (Tokyo) from April 1986 to March 2000. Mr. Ishino graduated from the University of Tokyo with a Bachelor’s degree in Liberal Arts in 1986.

Yiu Kin Lam Mr. Lam Yiu Kin is appointed as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Manager on 12 January 2015. Mr. Lam is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales (ICAEW), the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia (ICAA), and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (HKICPA) and a honorary fellow of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Mr. Lam has extensive experience in accounting, auditing and business consulting. Mr. Lam currently serves as an Independent Non-executive Director of Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 1349), since October 2013 and Kate China Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 8125), since June 2014. Mr. Lam was previously a member of the Listing Committee and the Financial Reporting Advisory Panel of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited from 1997 to 2003, a committee member of HKICPA from 1994 to 2009, and a partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers Hong Kong from 1993 to 2013. He is presently an Adjunct Professor in the School of Accounting and Finance of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, and a member of the Finance Committee of the Hong Kong Management Association. Mr. Lam graduated from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University with a higher diploma in June 1975.

Simon Murray Mr. Murray Simon is appointed an Independent Non-executive Director of the Manager on 20 November 2013. He is the chairman of General Enterprise Management Services Limited, a private equity fund management company founded by him, since 1998. He is also: (i) an Independent Non-executive Director of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 0001) since August 1993). With effect from 18 March 2015, Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited (“Cheung Kong”) became a wholly owned subsidiary of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (“CK Hutchison”) and its listing status was replaced by CK Hutchison; (ii) an Independent Non-executive Director of Orient Overseas (International) Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 316)) since July 1992; (iii) a Non-executive Director of Greenheart Group Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 94)) since August 2010; (iv) a Non-executive Director of IRC Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1029)) since November 2010; (v) an Independent Non-executive Director of Wing Tai Properties Ltd. (a company listed on the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 369)) since March 1994; Mr. Murray was the non-executive chairman of Glencore International plc (a company dually listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Stock Exchange (stock code: 805)) from April 2011 to May 2013. He was also a Non-executive Director of Vodafone Group Plc between July 2007 and July 2010 and an independent director of Sino-Forest Corporation between June 1999 and January 2013. Mr. Murray holds an honorary degree of Doctor of Laws from Bath University.