Name Description

Mow Lum Yip Mr. Yip Mow Lum is Executive Chairman of the Board of Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group Ltd., He is the founder, the Chairman of the Board and the controlling shareholder of the Company. Mr. Yip is also the Chairman of the Nomination Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company. He is responsible for the formulation of corporate strategies, overseeing operations and the overall steering of the Group’s management. Mr. Yip has solid experience in brokerage industry and investment and has over 20 years’ management experience in securities and futures brokerage. He is a director of Bright Smart Asset Management Limited (“Bright Smart Asset Management”), Bright Smart Finance Online Channel Limited (“Bright Smart Finance Online Channel”), Bright Smart Forex Limited (“Bright Smart Forex”), Bright Smart Global Bullion Limited (“Bright Smart Global Bullion”), Bright Smart Futures & Commodities Company Limited (“Bright Smart Futures”) and Bright Smart Securities International (H.K.) Limited (“Bright Smart Securities”). Mr. Yip is a responsible officer recognized by the Securities & Futures Commission of Hong Kong (“SFC”) for engaging in the Type 2 (dealing in futures contracts) regulated activity. He is the sole director of New Charming Holdings Limited, the controlling shareholder of the Company and the uncle of Mr. Chan Wing Shing, Wilson, one of the Executive Directors of the Company. shareholder of the Company.

Yik Bun Hui Mr. Hui (Edmond) Yik Bun has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group Ltd., with effect from 31 May 2016. He joined the Group in May 2010 and was appointed as an executive Director and a co-chief executive officer of the Company on 5 October 2015. He is responsible for overall business development, operations and management of the Group. He is also a member of the Risk Management Committee and a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group. He has over 20 years of experience in securities and futures businesses, and has worked in a number of securities firms. Mr. Hui has expertise in brokerage operations, sales management and market operations of securities and futures businesses, particularly with over 10 years of experience in frontline branch management. Mr. Hui is also a responsible officer recognized by the Securities and Futures Commission for engaging in the Type 1 (dealing in securities) and Type 2 (dealing in futures contracts) regulated activities under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong)(the "SFO").

Wan Mei Li Ms. Li Wan Mei is Chief Financial Officer of Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group Limited. She is in charge of the overall financial and accounting management of the Group. Ms. Li has over 8 years’ accounting experience, including three years’ experience gained in PricewaterhouseCoopers. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from the Lingnan University and is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Wing Shing Chan Mr. Chan (Wilson) Wing Shing is Executive Director, Dealing Director of Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group Ltd. He is an Executive Director of the Company and the Dealing Director of the Group in charge of the daily dealing operations of Bright Smart Securities and Bright Smart Futures. Mr. Chan is also a director of Bright Smart Securities and Bright Smart Futures. He has over 15 years’ experience in securities and futures businesses and is a responsible officer recognized by the SFC for engaging in the Type 1 (dealing in securities), Type 2 (dealing in futures contracts), Type 4 (advising on securities), Type 5 (advising on futures contracts) and Type 7 (providing automated trading services) regulated activities. Mr. Chan is the nephew of Mr. Yip, the founder, the Chairman of the Board and the controlling shareholder of the Company.

Kwan Pak Chan Mr. Chan Kwan Pak is Company Secretary of Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group Limited. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries, a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Chan has extensive experience in company secretarial practices in respect of listed companies.

Kwok Fai Ling Mr. Ling (Joseph) Kwok Fai is an Independent Non-executive Director of Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group Ltd. He is a member of the Audit Committee, the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee of the Company. Mr. Ling has over 18 years’ experience in accounting, finance and administration and has been a director and the company secretary of a charitable organisation since 2004. Mr. Ling joined Midland Realty (Holdings) Limited in 1990 and was the executive director when he left the company in 1997. Prior to that, he was a controller of Hong Kong Telephone Company Limited and has also worked at Chase Manhattan Bank and the First National Bank of Boston in accounting field. Mr. Ling is an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and the Hong Kong Institute of Company Secretaries.

Wai Sun Szeto Mr. Szeto Wai Sun is an Independent Non-executive Director of Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group Ltd., He is a member of the Audit Committee, the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee of the Company. Mr. Szeto holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Laws (Hons) and a Postgraduate Certificate in Laws from The University of Hong Kong, and obtained the Professional Certificate in Chinese Civil & Commercial Law, a course jointly organised by Tsinghua University in the PRC and the School of Professional and Continuing Education of The University of Hong Kong in 2002. Mr. Szeto was admitted as a solicitor in Hong Kong in 1985 and worked in a number of law firms in Hong Kong including Edmund Cheung & Co. and Y.T. Chan & Co., before founding his own firm W.S. Szeto & Lee, Solicitors (now known as Sun Lawyers) in 2003. He remains the Senior Partner of Sun Lawyers.