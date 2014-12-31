Name Description

Aping Su Mr. Su Aping is Executive Chairman of the Board of the company., Since 26 February 2014 and was re-designated as the chairman and an executive Director on 12 September 2014 and is responsible for the overall strategic planning and business direction of the Group and overseeing the overall execution of the Group’s strategy. Mr. Su has approximately 30 years of experience in the management of gas enterprises. Mr. Su has been the director and general manager of Taicang Natural Gas Co., Ltd. (“Taicang Natural Gas”) since its incorporation in May 2002, responsible for its business development and operation, strategic planning and investment. Mr. Su has been the chairman and general manager of Suzhou Suchuang Industrial Group Company (now known as Suzhou City Suchuang Group Company Limited (“Suchuang Group”)) since its incorporation in 1992 and is responsible for its overall management and business development. From 1984 to 1992, Mr. Su worked at Taicang Enterprise Liquified Gas Institute under Taicang Fabric Factory (later renamed as Taicang County Liquified Gas Company Taicang County Gas Company and Taicang City Gas Company and held various positions including manager and legal representative, responsible for sales and development of business and overall management. Mr. Su is also the chairman and legal representative of each of Suzhou PetroChina Kunlun Suchuang Gas Company Limited (“Kunlun Suchuang Gas”) and Suzhou PetroChina Kunlun Suchuang Natural Gas Usage Company Limited.

Yi Su Ms. Su Yi is an Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. Ms. Su joined the Group in May 2015 as the assistant to the chairman of the board of directors of Taicang Natural Gas Co., Ltd., responsible for assisting the Group in formulating its business strategies, and enhancing and implementing the internal procedures of the Group. Ms. Su has more than 10 years’ experience in computer software and project management. She worked at the New York City Housing Authority of the United States of America (the “US”) from May 2005 to May 2015 and served various positions including computer specialist (software). She worked on human resources administration for the City of New York of the US from November 2002 to May 2005. Ms. Su obtained a master degree in science from Pace University in January 2003. She has been certified as a Project Management Professional (PMP) by the Project Management Institute for a period of 10 years from July 2006. She also obtained a certification for people program at the TOGAF 9 certified level in December 2015.

Chi Kit Ng Mr. Ng Chi Kit is Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary of the Company., He joined in Group in December 2013 and is the chief financial officer and the company secretary of our Company, responsible for the oversight of the Group’s financial and accounting operations, as well as company secretarial and internal control function. Mr. Ng has over 16 years of experience in accounting and auditing. Since December 2010, Mr. Ng has been a non-executive director and a member of the audit committee of Chaowei Power Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 951), responsible for oversight of the financial management and reporting. From December 2010 to October 2013, Mr. Ng served as the chief financial officer of a private company which is engaged in wholesale agricultural produce markets in the PRC. From January 2010 to December 2010, he served as the chief financial officer and the company secretary of Chaowei Power Holdings Limited, responsible for oversight of financial and accounting operations, company secretarial and internal control function. From March 2000 to December 2009, Mr. Ng worked in the Assurance and Advisory Business Services Department of Ernst & Young and was a senior manager of Ernst & Young from October 2006 to November 2009. From August 1997 to February 2000, Mr. Ng worked in Nelson Wheeler as an accountant. Mr. Ng graduated from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong with a Bachelor of Arts in Accountancy in November 1997. Mr. Ng has been an associate member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants since January 2003 and a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants since June 2006.

Shaozhou Du Mr. Du Shaozhou is General Manager, Executive Director of the company., Since 12 September 2014. Mr. Du is responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of our Group. He has over 45 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. Mr. Du has been a director of Taicang Natural Gas since 12 February 2015, responsible for the management of its operation. From September 2008 to August 2012, Mr. Du served at PetroChina Kunlun Natural Gas Usage Company Limited as deputy general manager, deputy secretary to the Communist Party Committee, secretary to the Disciplinary Committee and chairman of the labour union. From April 1995 to September 2008, Mr. Du held various senior positions in Shenzhen Petroleum Industrial Co., Ltd. such as deputy general manager, deputy secretary to the Communist Party Committee, secretary to the Disciplinary Committee and chairman of the labour union. From June 1978 to April 1995, he worked at the Ministry of Petroleum Industry of PRC (later known as China National Petroleum Company and China National Petroleum Corporation) where he held various positions including secretary and secretary (deputy division chief level). From December 1975 to June 1978, Mr. Du worked at the Locomotive Team of Daqing Oilfield Construction Headquarter. From October 1969 to December 1975, Mr. Du worked at the Liaohe Oilfield Geophysical Exploration. Mr. Du obtained a diploma in Public Administration from Staff University of Continuing Education of the Party School of the Central Committee of the CPC in the PRC in July 1990.

Jihui Zhou Mr. Zhou Jihui is Deputy General Manager of the company., He joined our Group in April 2014 and is the deputy general manager of our Company, responsible for our Group’s strategic development planning and managing our Group’s construction projects. Prior to joining the group, Mr. Zhou has gained extensive experience in the field of urban gas. From July 1985 to March 2009, Mr. Zhou worked at Southwest Municipal Engineering Design & Research Institute of China where he held various positions including assistant engineer, engineer, senior engineer and chief gas engineer, responsible for urban gas design, consultation and technology management. From March 2009 to August 2012, Mr. Zhou was at PetroChina Kunlun Natural Gas Usage Company Limited. where he held various positions including CNG chief technology officer responsible for CNG engineering and technology management, the director of the engineering technology department responsible for the overall management of engineering and technology operations, and the director of the information technology department responsible for technology and information technology management. Mr. Zhou obtained a bachelor’s degree in urban gas energy supply engineering from Chonqing Institute of Architecture and Engineering (now known as Chongqing University) in the PRC in July 1985. Mr. Zhou has been a certified senior engineer from December 1997 and a member of the Subcommittee of High Pressure Fuel Gas Cylinders for Automobile of the National Gas Cylinder Standardisation Technical Committee and the Professional Committee of Compressed Natural Gas of the China Gas Society since September 2011 and October 2011, respectively.

Yaying Zhu Ms. Zhu Yaying is Executive Director of the company., effective from 4 July 2013 and was redesignated as an executive Director on 12 September 2014. In addition to assisting the Board and our chairman to formulate our Group’s strategic plans, Ms. Zhu is also responsible for the implementation and monitoring of those plans as well as inter-departmental coordination within our Group. Ms. Zhu has over 20 years of experience in the management of gas enterprises. Ms. Zhu joined Taicang Natural Gas since its incorporation in May 2002 where she was appointed as a director since December 2004, responsible for managing the financial resources of our Company. Ms. Zhu joined Suzhou City Suchuang Industrial Group Company (now known as Suchuang Group) as deputy general manager on its incorporation in December 1992, responsible for the financial operations and human resources management. Prior to joining Suchuang Group, Ms. Zhu was the head of the labour department of Taicang County Gas Company (later renamed as Taicang City Gas Company from March 1988 to December 1992, responsible for supervising and managing human resources. Ms. Zhu is a director of Kunlun Suchuang Gas. Ms. Zhu has not at any time during the three years immediately prior to the date of this prospectus served nor is currently serving as a director of any other listed companies. Ms. Zhu is a director of Kunlun Suchuang Gas.

Hui Huang Ms. Huang Hui is Chief Financial Officer of Taicang Natural Gas of subsidiary of Suchuang Gas Corp Ltd., She is responsible for the overall financial management of our Group. Ms. Huang has extensive experience in financial management. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Huang gained her financial management experience at Niulan Investment Co., Ltd. Hubei from September 2009 to October 2010, Wuhan Third Generation Technology Co., Ltd. from March 2002 to August 2009, Shanghai CIMIC Construction Materials Co., Ltd. from November 1998 to February 2002 and Wuhan Jinbolai Commerce and Trade Co., Ltd. from January 1995 to October 1998. Ms. Huang graduated from Zhongnan University of Economics in the PRC in June 1995 with bachelor’s degree in accounting. She was awarded the qualification of a certified senior accountant of the Ministry of Finance of the PRC in May 2002.

Guangyou Lian Mr. Lian Guangyou is Chief Engineer of Taicang Natural Gas of subsidiary of Suchuang Gas Corp Ltd., joined our Group in May 2002 and is the chief engineer of Taicang Natural Gas, responsible for its general technology and engineering work. Mr. Lian joined Taicang Natural Gas in May 2002 as chief engineer, responsible for designing the construction of natural gas pipeline networks. Mr. Lian has 25 years of experience in the management and operations of large oil and gas enterprises. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Lian was a senior engineer and later promoted to the head of Zhongyuan Petroleum Company Ethylene Plant from January 1992 to March 2002, responsible for managing construction projects and production. From October 1984 to December 1991, Mr. Lian was an engineer and later promoted to the head of Zhongyuan Oil Field Gas Company Pucheng Gas Processing Plan responsible for overseeing the purification and compression of natural gas and overall management of the plant. From September 1976 to September 1984, Mr. Lian was a technician and later promoted to an assistant engineer at Chongqing Oil Field responsible for implementation of atmospheric and vacuum distillation technology. Mr. Lian graduated from University of Petroleum ((now known as China University of Petroleum in the PRC in August 1976 with a bachelor’s degree in oil refining. In addition, he was certified as a senior engineer by China National Petroleum Company (now known as China National Petroleum Corporation) in December 1995.

Xihua Xu Mr. Xu Xihua is Deputy General Manager of Taicang Natural Gas subsidiary of Suchuang Gas Corp Ltd, He joined our Group in May 2002 and is a deputy general manager of Taicang Natural Gas, responsible for sales and marketing of our Group. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Xu gained experience in operational management of natural gas enterprise from his employment at Taicang Suchuang Pipeline Liquified Gas Engineering Company Limited, where he was a manager from January 1999 to April 2002, responsible for the overall management of operations, safety, infrastructures and the supply of piped liquified gas. From August 1992 to October 1997, Mr. Xu was the chief officer of the enterprise safety division and the infrastructures division of Suzhou Suchuang Industrial Group Company (now known as Suchuang Group), where he was responsible for the internal management and security, infrastructure and property maintenance of the company. Mr. Xu was employed as a telecommunications worker and later promoted to the foreman at Lanzhou Railway Bureau from December 1972 to December 1986. Mr. Xu graduated from the Correspondence Institute Affiliated to the Party School of the Central Committee of the CPC in the PRC through its distance learning programme in June 1990 specializing in economics management. He has been a certified technician of Suzhou Human Resources Bureau since December 2002 and a certified assistant government relations advisor of the Ministry of Railway of the PRC since July 1991. In addition, Mr. Xu received the Advanced Productivity Worker award from the Lanzhou Railway Bureau in March 1990 and the Taicang Outstanding Communist Party Member award in June 1999. Mr. Xu has not at any time during the three years immediately prior to the date of this prospectus served nor is currently serving as a director of any other listed companies.

Qing Yuan Mr. Yuan Qing is Deputy General Manager of Taicang Natural Gas of subsidiary of Suchuang Gas Corp Ltd., He joined our Group in August 2004 and is a deputy general manager of Taicang Natural Gas, responsible for overseeing the operation of the production department. Mr. Yuan has extensive management experience. He joined Taicang Natural Gas in August 2004 as a manager of the production division, responsible for gas supply service and scheduling, manufacturing operations and safety management, and was promoted to deputy general manager in July 2006. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Yuan was head of general office of Suchuang Group from January to July 2004, responsible for internal operation, regulatory compliance and external relationships. From 1993 to 2004, Mr. Yuan served in the People’s Liberation Army in Beijing Military Region and retried from the People’s Liberation Army with the rank of captain. He graduated from China People’s Liberation Army International Relations College in July 1999 specialising in Optic Intelligence Terminal Processing and from Correspondence Institute of the Party School of the Central Committee of the CPC in the PRC specialising in law through its distance learning programme in December 2001. He was awarded the qualification of engineer in June 2009. Mr. Yuan has not at any time during the three years immediately prior to the date of this prospectus served nor is currently serving as a director of any other listed companies.

Lei Xu Mr. Xu Lei is Non-Executive Director of the company.,, Since 27 February 2014 and was re-designated as our non-executive Director on 12 September 2014. He has over 11 years of experience in investment and business advisory in the PRC. Mr. Xu joined Prax Capital Equity Management Co., Ltd. in August 2003 and is currently a managing partner of Prax Capital, responsible for leading and conducting the fund’s investment activities in the PRC. Mr. Xu obtained a Master of Business Administration from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in the United States in May 2001 and a Bachelor of Law from Ningbo University in the PRC in July 1991.

Jianhao Zhuang Mr. Zhuang Jianhao is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Zhuang has over 30 years of experience in gas industry. He has been with Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange with stock code 600635 and a substantial shareholder of the Company through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Dazhong (Hong Kong) International Corporation Limited, since January 2002 and has served various positions including assistant to general manager, chief technology officer, deputy general manager and director. Mr. Zhuang has been the director and deputy general manager of Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co., Ltd. since April 2014. Mr. Zhuang obtained a bachelor degree from East China Chemical Industry College (currently known as East China University of Science and Technology) specialising in coal chemical in July 1983. Mr. Zhuang also attended a joint master program in business administration from the University of Canberra in Australia and the East China University of Science and Technology and received master degrees in July and August 2004, respectively. Mr. Zhuang was granted the title of senior engineer by Shanghai Title Reform Leading Group in December 1995.

Junjie He Mr. He Junjie is Independent Non-Executive Directorof the company., Since 16 February 2015. Mr. He has over 35 years of experience in enterprise management and 5 years of work experience in PRC legal system. From June 2010 to June 2013, Mr. He was the executive director of Lanzhou City Ganglian Environmental Development Co., Ltd.. He served as a juror in the People’s Court in Luohu District, Shenzhen, the PRC from March 2005 to April 2010. From January 1995 to January 1997, Mr. He worked at Shenpu Co., Ltd., an affiliate company of Shenzhen Material Group Company (“Shenzhen Material”), as general manager. From January 1993 to January 1995, Mr. He was the deputy general manager of Zibo Shengfei Chemical Construction Materials Co., Ltd., a joint venture company of Shenzhen Material. From December 1972 to July 1986, Mr. He held various positions at Ningbo City Petroleum Valves Factory including chief officer, responsible for quality management. Mr. He obtained a diploma in industrial enterprise management from Zhejiang Radio & Television University in the PRC in July 1986 and was awarded the qualification of an assistant economist in December 1988 by Ningbo City Personnel Bureau (now known as Ningbo Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau ). Mr. He also obtained the Luohu District Outstanding Volunteer award in December 2006.

Wai Keung Luk Mr. Luk Wai Keung is Independent Non-Executive Director of the company., Since 16 February 2015. Mr. Luk has over 18 years of working experience in the accounting and finance area. Mr. Luk has been the chief financial officer of Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1448), since November 2013. Mr. Luk was the chief financial officer of Larry Jewelry International Company Limited, a company listed on Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 8351) from July 2011 to October 2013, responsible for its overall financial control and management. From August 2007 to November 2010, Mr. Luk worked at SHV (China) Investment Company Limited, where he held a number of senior positions, including vice president, in finance, internal audit and business development . From May 2006 to June 2007, he served as the chief financial officer of Synergis Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 2340), responsible for its overall finance, accounting and other corporate functions. From January 1996 to January 2006, he worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the corporate finance area. Mr. Luk graduated from the University of Hong Kong with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering in Hong Kong in November 1986 and obtained a Master Degree in Business Administration from the Australian Graduate School of Management of the University of New South Wales in Australia in May 1994. He has been a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants since January 2014 and, a Chartered Financial Analyst at the Association for Investment Management and Research since September 1999.

Qingzu Zhou Mr. Zhou Qingzu is Independent Non-Executive Director of the company., Since 16 February 2015. He has over 60 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. From October 1996 to October 2000, Mr. Zhou was a member of the Senior Technical Council of Economic Advisers at China Petroleum and Petrochemical Engineering Institute. From July 1994 to July 1997, he was a member of the Advisory Committee of China International Engineering Consulting Corporation. From 1988 to 1993, Mr. Zhou worked at China National Petroleum Company (now known as China National Petroleum Corporation) as chief economist. Prior to joining China National Petroleum Corporation, Mr. Zhou was the head of the planning department of the Ministry of Petroleum Industry of the PRC from 1979 to 1987. From 1954 to 1979, Mr. Zhou held multiple positions within Xinjiang Petroleum Administration Bureau , including chief economist and head of the planning division and deputy head of Xinjiang Petroleum Bureau, head of the planning division of Karamay Mining Bureau, and head of Urumqi Petrochemical Plant. From 1952 to 1954, Mr. Zhou worked at Shanxi Yanchang Oil Field as an accounting clerk and secretary. Mr. Zhou obtained a bachelor’s degree in financial management from Shanghai Institute of Finance and Economics (now known as Shanghai University of Finance and Economics) in the PRC in August 1952 and was awarded professor-level senior economist in September 1989 by China National Petroleum Company.