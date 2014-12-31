Name Description

Genhuo Shao Mr. Shao Genhuo is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is currently the chairman of the board of directors (“Chairman”) and president of Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co., Ltd. (“DBN Group”), a company listed on the Small and Medium Enterprise Board of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 002385). Mr. Shao is primary responsible for the strategic planning and overall management of DBN Group. Mr. Shao founded DBN Group in October 1994 and served as its Chairman and general manager since then. Mr. Shao received his bachelor degree from Zhejiang University formerly known as Zhejiang Agriculture University in 1986. Mr. Shao received his master and doctoral degree from China Agriculture University (formerly known as Beijing Agriculture University) in 1988 and 1991, respectively.

Jianye Wu Mr. Wu Jianye is the President and Executive Director of the Company. He is primarily responsible for the management and operation of the Group such as the strategic management and implementing the key performance indicator of Shengmu Farming and Shengmu Dairy. Mr. WU was appointed to the Board on March 26, 2014. For position with other members of the Group, Mr. WU is also the director of Shengmu Holding, IMU-Shengmu Dairy and Shengmu Pangu. He has over 10 years of management experience in various different industries. Mr. WU joined the Group in September 2010 as an assistant to chief executive officer and was designated as the president of Shengmu Holding in August 2013. Prior to joining the Group in September 2010, he was the chairman and president (mainly responsible for operational management) of Inner Mongolia Pangu Group Co., Ltd. (principally engaged in agricultural business) between May 2003 and August 2010. Mr. WU was the general manager (mainly responsible for overall management and sales) of Inner Mongolia Pangu Cashmere Co., Ltd (principally engaged in manufacture of cashmere). Mr. WU graduated from the University of Inner Mongolia in July 1995 and was awarded a college graduate certificate majoring in Chinese language and further obtained the bachelor’s degree from University of Inner Mongolia in January 2007 majoring in law (distance learning). Mr. WU also received his executive master of business administration in July 2009 from Tsinghua University in the PRC.

Tongshan Yao Mr. Yao Tongshan is the Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He is also founder of the Group, the chairman of the nomination committee of the Company. He is primarily responsible for the Company’s strategic planning and long term business planning, overall business, market development and operation management, annual budgets, business plan, and other significant matters arising from business operation. Mr. YAO was appointed to our Board in February 2014. For positions with other members of the Group, Mr. YAO is also the director of Inner Mongolia Shengmu High-tech Farming Co., Ltd.(“Shengmu Holding”), Inner Mongolia IMU-Shengmu High-tech Dairy Co., Ltd. (“IMU-Shengmu Dairy”), Inner Mongolia Shengmu Holding Co. Ltd. (“Shengmu Farming”), Inner Mongolia Shengmu High-tech Dairy Co., Ltd. (“Shengmu Dairy”), Shining Investment Industry Limited (“Shining Investment”), China Mengniu Investment Company Limited (“Mengniu Investment”), Saint Investment HK Limited (“Saint Investment”), Flourish Treasure Holdings Limited (“Flourish Treasure”), Horizon King Investments Limited (“Horizon King”), Fortune Globe Limited (“Fortune Globe”), Saint Investment (Cayman) Limited (“Saint Investment (Cayman)”), Credence Global Investments Limited (“Credence Global”) and Elite Noble Investments Limited (“Elite Noble”). He has over 13 years of experience in the dairy industry, with extensive industry and management experiences. In March 2014, Mr. YAO was honored as one of the top 10 economic figures in Inner Mongolia of 2013 for his contribution to the development of local economy jointly by Inner Mongolia Daily, Inner Mongolia Federation of Industry and Commerce (General Chamber of Commerce) and Inner Mongolia Association of Entrepreneurs.

Ruicheng Cui Mr. Cui Ruicheng is Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Joint Company Secretary, Executive Director of the Company. He is primarily responsible for the financial management of the Group. Mr. Cui was appointed to the Board on March 26, 2014. For position with other members of the Group, Mr. Cui is also the director of Inner Mongolia Shengmu High-tech Farming Co., Ltd (“Shengmu Holding”). He has over 10 years of experience in the dairy industry and financial management. Mr. Cui joined the Group since its establishment in October 2009. He has served as the vice president (finance) and chief financial officer of Shengmu Holding since January 2014. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Cui held various financial and accounting positions with Inner Mongolia Mengniu Dairy (Group) Company Limited, including accountant and listing administrator between July 2003 and August 2006, and was the finance department head with Inner Mongolia Mengniu Shengwu Zhineng Company Limited between August 2006 and September 2009. Mr. Cui passed the final exams (self-learning) with Inner Mongolia University of Finance and Economics (formerly known as Inner Mongolia Finance and Economics College and was awarded a college graduate certificate in December 2005 and obtained the bachelor’s degree from China University of Geosciences in July 2009 majoring in business administration (on-line study). Mr. Cui is a qualified accountant in the PRC since May 2006. The Directors consider that his background and experience is not readily available in the employment market.

Lingfeng Gao Ms. Gao Lingfeng is the Vice President and Executive Director of the Company. She is primarily responsible for setting up and implementing key performance indicators for various business units, production chain’s quality management and organic certification management. In addition, Ms. GAO is primarily responsible for the evaluation, improvement and monitoring of the quality control system, and oversees the Group’s overall administrative operation and the coordination between various business departments, and is also principally responsible for overseeing the management of Shengmu Farming. Ms. GAO was appointed to our Board on March 26, 2014. For position with other members of the Group, Ms. GAO is also the director of Shengmu Holding, IMU-Shengmu Dairy, Shengmu Agriculture and Shengmu Farming. She has over 15 years of experience in the dairy industry and 16 years of management experience in production and product quality. Ms. GAO joined our Group since its establishment in October 2009 as vice president of Shengmu Holding. Prior to joining our Group, Ms. GAO has held various management positions with Inner Mongolia Mengniu, including head of quality control department between October 1999 and April 2009. Ms. GAO received her master of business administration from Inner Mongolia University of Technology (formerly known as Inner Mongolia Engineering College) in January 2011.

Wai Keung Au Mr. Au Wai Keung is a Joint Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. AU was appointed on March 27, 2014. Mr. AU has more than 16 years of experience in the area of accounting. Currently, Mr. AU is a director, a shareholder and the founder of Arion & Associated Limited, a corporate secretarial and accounting services provider in Hong Kong. He also served as the company secretary of Baofeng Modern International Holdings Company Limited which is listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1121) from January 2011 to January 2014, the company secretary of Honworld Group Limited which is listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 2226) since December 2013, and the company secretary of SDM Group Holdings Limited which is listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 8363) since October 2014. Mr. AU obtained a bachelor’s degree of social sciences from the Chinese University of Hong Kong in December 1993 and a master’s degree in business administration from the City University of Hong Kong in November 1999. He is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. For details of interest (as defined in Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance) in the shares of the Company by our Directors, please refer to the section headed “Report of the Directors – Directors’ and chief executive’s interests and short positions in shares, underlying shares and debentures of the Company”.

Guiyong Cui Mr. Cui Guiyong is a Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed to the Board on March 26, 2014. He is also a member of the audit committee. For position with other members of the Group, Mr. CUI is also the director of Shengmu Holding since December 2013. In addition to his role with the Company, Mr. CUI is currently the managing director of Baring Private Equity Asia Limited since January 2012. Mr. CUI served as a managing director and subsequently a partner at HOPU Investment Management Co. Ltd. since May 2008. Prior to joining HOPU Investment Management Co., Ltd., he was an investment banker for 14 years, during which he served as the managing director of Morgan Stanley Asia Limited between April 2007 and April 2008, managing director of GIBA-Resources and Energy of HSBC Markets (Asia) Limited between March 2004 and April 2007, head of Investment Banking Division of ICEA Capital Limited from June 2002 to August 2003 and assumed various positions in N M Rothschild & Sons (Hong Kong) Limited from September 1994 to June 2002, including the position of the Chief Representative of China in its Beijing Office when he left the company in 2002. Mr. CUI obtained his Doctor of Philosophy degree from the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom in May 1995, and Bachelor of Engineering and Master of Engineering degrees from the University of Science and Technology of Beijing in April 1982 and June 1987, respectively. Mr. CUI served as a non-executive director of Winsway Coking Coal Holdings Limited which is listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1733) from June 2010 to January 2012.

Xiang Fan Mr. Fan Xiang is a Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed to the Board on March 26, 2014. For position with other members of the Group, Mr. FAN is also the director of Shengmu Holding since December 2013. In addition to his role with the Company, Mr. FAN is currently the Chairman and General Manager of Goldman Sachs Broad Street (Beijing) Equity Investment Management Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (collectively “Goldman Sachs”) since January 2013. Prior to the relocation to Beijing in January 2013, Mr. FAN was with the Hong Kong principal investment area and the New York investment banking division of Goldman Sachs as managing director and executive director from August 2007 to December 2012. Mr. FAN was with KKR Asia Limited as an associate from March 2006 to July 2007. Mr. FAN graduated with a bachelor’s degree of arts from Yale University in the United States in May 1999 and received his master of business administration from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania in the United States in May 2004.

Qian Sun Mr. Sun Qian is a Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed to the Board on March 26, 2014 and he is a member of the remuneration committee. Mr. SUN currently is a partner of Sequoia Capital China. Mr. SUN was a director of Bona Film Group Limited (principally engaged in film distribution business), a company listed on NASDAQ, from 2007 to 2011 and a director of 500.com Limited (principally engaged in online sports lottery services) since October 2013. Mr. SUN has been a non-executive director in Dongpeng Holdings Company Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 3386) since December 2013. Mr. SUN received a bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics from Harvard University in the United States in June 1997, and master of business administration from Harvard University and a juris doctor from Harvard Law School in the United States both in June 2003.

Yongping Wen Mr. Wen Yongping is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is the assistant vice president and the general manager of the milk sources business department of Inner Mongolia Mengniu Dairy Group Limited, a subsidiary of China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 2319). Mr. Wen joined Mengniu in 1999 and has held various managerial positions since then. Since 29 March 2017, Mr. Wen has been a non-executive director of China Modern Diary Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1117). Mr. Wen obtained a master’s degree in agriculture study specializing in agriculture marketing in 2009 from Inner Mongolia Agricultural University. Mr. Wen obtained an EMBA degree from Peking University in 2011.

Jiawang Zhang Mr. Zhang Jiawang is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is currently a vice president and manager of strategy and development of DBN Group. Mr. Zhang joined DBN Group in August 2001 and has held various positions, including outreach director, president’s assistant and development and investment manager since then. Mr. Zhang received his bachelor’s degree from Inner Mongolia Agricultural University in July 2001, majoring in horticulture and his master degree in executive master of business administration from People’s University of China in January 2010.

Wenge Fu Mr. Fu Wenge is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is currently a professor and doctoral supervisor at the Economic Management School of China Agricultural University (“Agricultural University”). Mr. Fu has been working in Agricultural University since July 1997 and held various positions including associate professor and the director of MBA education center. Mr. Fu worked in Kaifeng Education College, now known as Henan University, as a lecturer from July 1986 to September 1994. Mr. Fu received his associate degree in English from Kaifeng Education College in June 1986 and master’s degree in economics from Henan University in June 1997. Mr. Fu received his doctor’s degree in economics in Renmin University of China in June 2004.

Xiaoping Ge Ms. Ge Xiaoping is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She was appointed to our Board on June 18, 2014. She is the chairman of audit committee. Ms. GE has over 30 years of experience in auditing and accounting, she is a certified public accountant in PRC and certified public valuer in China. Ms. GE is currently a partner and branch chief representative (Xiamen branch) for BDO China Shu Lun Pan Certified Public Accountants LLP (“BDO”) since March 2010. Ms. GE was the accounting lecturer for the People’s Liberation Army Necessities and Finance College between June 1989 and January 1997, and she held various positions (including accountant) with Hubei Electronic Engines Factory (principally engaged in manufacture of engines) between December 1980 and June 1989. Ms. GE was an independent director of Tsann Keun China Enterprise Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 200512) between May 2008 and May 2014. Ms. GE received numerous awards and appointments in recognition of her exemplary work including: a member of the eleventh and twelfth Xiamen Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (with the appointment term from 2007 to 2016), Outstanding Member of the People’s Political Consultative Conference (2010-2011)and the vice president of the Certified Public Accountant Association (Xiamen branch) since October 2013. Ms. GE graduated from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law (formerly known as Zhongnan University of Economics) in the PRC majoring in financial accounting in July 1995.

Changqing Li Mr. Li Changqing is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed to the Board on June 18, 2014. He is a member of audit committee and remuneration committee. Mr. LI is currently a professor and tutor of doctoral students and has been appointed as the director of the academic committee of Inner Mongolia University of Technology, since 2010. Mr. LI started his career with Inner Mongolia University of Technology in 1982, and has held various positions including serving as the director of business management department, deputy director of management engineering department, dean of school of international business school and founding dean of the college of management between 1996 and 2010. Mr. LI also served as a vice chairman to the Inner Mongolia Academy of Management since 2006 and a director to the Inner Mongolia Management Modernization Research Center since 2007. Mr. LI is widely recognized for his research and has received numerous awards in recognition of his exemplary work including Inner Mongolia outstanding talent award by Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Government in September 2012 and the first-class award of Inner Mongolia science and technology progress by Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Government in January 2009, Wuyi-Worker Medal of the Autonomous Region by Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region General Worker Union in April 2012 and received special allowance from the State Council in March 2009 in recognition of his outstanding contribution in the education sector. Mr. LI graduated with a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Inner Mongolia University of Technology (formerly known as Inner Mongolia Engineering College) in January 1982, received a master’s degree of engineering from Tianjin University in April 1995, and re

Xuan Li Mr. Li Xuan serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He obtained his LL.M from Peking University and currently serves as a lawyer. He is the Head of the LL.M Education Centre of Central University of Finance and Economics, the General Secretary of Case Study Committee of China Law Society and a lawyer of Huijia Law Firm.