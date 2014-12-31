Name Description

Wei Wei Chen Mr. Chen Wei Wei is Executive Chairman of China Packaging Holdings Development Ltd., since 13 December 2013. He is also the Chairman of the Nomination Committee. Mr. Chen is primarily responsible for the overall management, market and business development, product development, production and operation management of our Group. Mr. Chen has more than 11 years of experience in management, business development and operation of manufacturing industry. Mr. Chen joined our Group on 17 April 2009 as a deputy general manager and had been, responsible for sales and research and development, and became the general manager of our Group on 1 July 2013. He graduated from both Fuzhou Gongren Yeyu University and Fujian Institute of Hydraulic and Electrical Engineering in July 2002, majoring in computer and information management and powerplant and electric power system respectively.

Shao Hua Sun Mr. Sun Shao Hua is Founder and Executive Director of China Packaging Holdings Development Ltd., since 13 December 2013. Mr. Sun is primarily responsible for the overall strategic planning and business development of our Group. Mr. Sun has approximately 15 years of experience in the packaging industry and corporate management. Mr. Sun established the business of our Group in 2006 and has been heading the Group since its incorporation. Mr. Sun was previously the standing director of the 7th China Packaging Federation Council in 2011. Mr. Sun was awarded the 5th Lake Poyang Printing Development Contribution Award by the Association of Printing and Copying Industry in Jiangxi Province in December 2011. Mr. Sun completed a postgraduate economics course at Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics in July 2005 and graduated from the Central Communist Party School Correspondence Institute in December 2006, majoring in economic management. Mr. Sun completed the 2006 Chief Executive Course at Xiamen University School of Management in August 2007 and the GEM Financing and Private Fund Executive Course at Fudan University in April 2009.

Chung Ming Hu Mr. Hu Chung Ming is Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary of the China Packaging Holdings Development Ltd., since August 2013. He is responsible for the planning and management of accounting, financial related matters and corporate reporting of the Group. In December 1996, he graduated in the University of Queensland, Australia, with a bachelor degree in Commerce. He is a member of the Australian Society of Certified Practising Accountants and a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Prior to joining the Company, he had served international audit firms for three years and listed companies as financial controller and company secretary for more than 11 years. He is currently an independent non-executive director of Leyou Technologies Holdings Limited (formerly known as Sumpo Food Holdings Limited) (stock code: 1089), the shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange.

Li Fang Zheng Ms. Zheng Li Fang serves as Executive Director of the Company. She is responsible for overseeing the administration and human resources matters of our Group. Ms. Zheng graduated from the Fuzhou University with a Bachelor Degree in Enterprise Management in 2008. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Zheng served as a general manager of the Xiamen Dahei Technology Co. Ltd. from 2013 to 2015. Before that, she served as an assistant president in the Gamewave Interactive (Xiamen) Technology Co. Ltd. from 2009 to 2013. Ms. Zheng has proven track records and extensive experience in business management and marketing in internet gaming industry.

Xiu Peng Guo Mr. Guo Xiu Peng is Director of Production of China Packaging Holdings Development Ltd. He joined the Group in October 2008 as the Director of Production. He is responsible for the production and equipment management of the Group. In July 2000, he graduated in Jiangxi Normal University with a bachelor degree in Control Technology Engineering. He has over 9 years of experience in production management.

Jian Jie Li Mr. Li Jian Jie is Director of Research and Development of the China Packaging Holdings Development Ltd. He joined the Group in March 2013 as the Director of Research and Development. He is responsible for the research, development and design of the Group. In July 1993, he completed a 2-year arts programme at Sanming Normal College. He has over 9 years of experience in the design and advertising industry.

Da Jin Liu Mr. Liu Da Jin is Independent Non-executive Director of China Packaging Holdings Development Ltd., since 13 December 2013. Mr. Liu is also a member of the Audit Committee and the Nomination Committee and the chairman of the Remuneration Committee. Mr. Liu has been a non-practicing member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants since June 1996. He has also been the consultant of the Xiamen City Economic Management Consultancy Association since August 2008 and the council member of the Xiamen City Accounting Association since March 2005. Mr. Liu graduated from the Central University of Finance and Economics originally named Central Institute of Finance and Banking in June 1989, majoring in accounting. He then obtained a postgraduate certificate from Xiamen University Postgraduate School in September 1992. Mr. Liu worked as a teaching assistant at Jimei Finance and Economics School from August 1984 to August 1987. Mr. Liu then served as the deputy director and instructor at the Department of Financial Management at Jimei College of Finance from July 1989 to August 1995. Mr. Liu worked as a certified accountant at Xiamen Jiyou Accounting Firm from June 1995 to May 1999. Mr. Liu worked in various faculties of Jimei University since September 1995 and is currently the Associate Dean of its Faculty of Overseas Education.

Yiu Ho Ma Mr. Ma Yiu Ho, Peter is Independent Non-executive Director of China Packaging Holdings Development Ltd., since 13 December 2013. He is also the chairman of the Audit Committee. Mr. Ma is currently the financial controller of Chyau Fwu Properties Limited, a company principally engaged in property development and hospitality. He has been a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants since February 1990 and a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (UK) since April 1994. Mr. Ma obtained a Master of Business Administration Degree from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in November 1995. He is also an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors. He has over 20 years of experience in the finance and accounting field and had been the financial controller and company secretary of The Hong Kong Parkview Group Limited (now named as (Joy City Property Limited, stock code: 207) and the financial controller of VODone Limited (now named as V1 Group Limited, stock code: 82), shares of these two companies are listed on the Stock Exchange. He had also served as the chief financial officer of Superior Fastening Technology Limited, a Singapore listed company. Mr. Ma had also worked for Standard Chartered Equitor Trustee HK Limited and the Hong Kong SAR Government’s Audit Department. Mr. Ma is currently and has been an independent nonexecutive director and chairman of the Audit Committee of Convoy Financial Holdings Limited (stock code: 1019), Huisheng International Holdings Limited (stock code: 1340) and Sky Forever Supply Chain Management Group Limited (formerly known as Rising Power Group Holdings Limited) (stock code: 8047) since March 2010, February 2014 and July 2014, respectively, shares of these three companies are listed on the Stock Exchange.