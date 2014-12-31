Name Description

Xiaojiang Bai Mr. Bai Xiaojiang is Executive Chairman of the Board of Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited. Mr. Bai is responsible for the overall strategic planning and business development of the Group. Mr. Bai has been the chairman of Shanghai FSY Industry Development since 1996. He has also been the president and chairman of Zhongfu since 1996. Mr. Bai is the director of each of Zhongfu, Shanghai Zhongfu and Shanghai FSY Industry Development. Mr. Bai has been a director of Chief Union Investments Limited since December 2011, and is also a director of Fulechuan. He acted as one of the promoters of each of NGO 1 and NGO 2. Mr. Bai has more than 17 years of experience in the death care services industry in the PRC and has served the Group for more than 17 years. Mr. Bai had recognized accomplishments through his holding of senior engineering and business positions in the PRC, such as his senior role in the construction of the LuPu bridge in Shanghai. Mr. Bai is also a member of the 6th, 7th and 8th central committee of the China Democratic National Construction Association and a member of the 8th, 9th and 10th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Shanghai. Mr. Bai has also been vice president of the Shanghai Federation of Industry and Commerce since November 2013. In addition, Mr. Bai has been chairman of the board of directors of Hong Kong-Mainland International Investment Society since February 2015. Mr. Bai served as a general manager in China Welfare Enterprise (Huadong) Company the predecessor of Zhongfu, during the period from 1990 to 1995. Mr. Bai was a technician, manager of the technology department, assistant to general manager and vice general manager of China Kanghua Industrial Co., Ltd. the predecessor of China Welfare Enterprise (Huadong) Company between 1987 and 1990. Mr. Bai was awarded a bachelor’s degree in computer science by the Shanghai Second Polytechnic University in 1986.

Li-an Tan Mr. Tan Li-an (Leon) is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited. Mr. Tan is responsible for the overall strategic planning and business development of the Group. Mr. Tan has been the vice chairman of Shanghai FSY Industry Development since December 2006 up to January 2014, the director of Hefei Dashushan Co since December 2006 and the vice chairman of Chongqing FSY Industrial since May 2011. Mr. Tan has been a director of FSG Holding since December 2011. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Tan had served as the director and the chief operation officer of the Paper Packaging Division of Pacific Millennium Group since he joined the group in 1989. He also served as the chief executive officer of a joint venture company jointly owned by Pacific Millennium Group and International Paper Company between March 2001 and July 2005. Mr. Tan graduated from University of California, Berkeley with a bachelor’s degree in physical sciences in August 1986 and received a master’s degree business administration from University of Southern California in August 1987.

Zhenyu Yuan Mr. Yuan Zhenyu has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, with effect from May 1, 2015. He has 17 years of experience in financial management and holds the qualifications of senior accountant, senior economist and enterprise legal adviser in the PRC. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Yuan had served in various positions of Baosteel Group Corporation (formerly known as Baoshan Iron & Steel Group Limited and its subsidiary, Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 600019) from July 1998 to May 2004, responsible for capital management. From June 2004 to May 2009, Mr. Yuan served as head of capital management of Baosteel Group Corporation, responsible for corporate finance, cash management, foreign exchange and risk management, capital budgeting and control, corporate credit ratings and financial analysis. Mr. Yuan has also served as finance manager, financial controller and general manager of finance of Baosteel Resources International Company Limited, wholly-owned subsidiary of Baosteel Group Corporation in Hong Kong, from June 2009 to April 2015, responsible for overall financial and account reporting, taxation planning, capital management and trade settlement. Mr. Yuan has worked in Hong Kong for 6 years and is familiar with the Hong Kong capital market, accounting and taxation rules and regulations and has significant experience in international trade financing, mergers & acquisitions financing and bond issuance. In addition, Mr. Yuan has served as directors at several subsidiaries of Baosteel Resources International Company Limited located in Hong Kong, Singapore and Indonesia. Mr. Yuan graduated from Dongbei University of Finance and Economics in July 1998 with a bachelor’s degree in economics. He also obtained a Masters degree in economics from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics and a Masters degree in Business Administration from Hong Kong Baptist University in March 2006 and November 2012, respectively.

Jisheng Wang Mr. Wang Jisheng is General Manager and Executive Director of Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited. Mr. Wang is responsible for the overall management and business operation and strategic planning and business development of the Group. Mr. Wang has been the managing director of Shanghai FSY Industry Development since 1996. He is an executive director of Chongqing Anle Services, Chongqing Anle Funeral Services and Shandong. He is also president of Shanghai FSY Corporate Management Consultancy. He acted as one of the promoters of NGO 2. Mr. Wang has nearly 18 years of experience in the death care services industry in the PRC and has served the Group for nearly 18 years. Mr. Wang has been a lecturer of courses organized by China Funeral Association for the senior management of cemeteries since 1999. Prior to that he was appointed as the deputy general manager of Zhongfu in 1991, Mr. Wang worked as a teacher in the Shanghai Institute of Foreign Trade between 1980 and 1991. Mr. Wang was a teacher and counselor at local schools in Jiqing, Anhui between 1971 and 1980. Mr. Wang is a renowned figure in the PRC death care services industry. Mr. Wang is an executive council member of the China Funeral Association and the head of the Cemetery Committee of China Funeral Association. Mr. Wang has completed the Senior Executive Program organized by the Faculty of Business Administration of the National University of Singapore in November 2001 and the China CEO Management Innovation Executive Program organized by Shanghai Jiaotong University in August 2004.

Qiansong Ge Mr. Ge Qiansong is Deputy General Manager of Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited. He is responsible for our strategic planning and development. He has been deputy general manager and secretary of the board of directors of Shanghai FSY Industry Development since 1995. He was also the managing director of Henan FSY Industry Co., Ltd. between 2009 and 2012 and Chongqing Anle Services Co., Ltd. between 2002 and 2012. Mr. Ge has nearly 40 years of experience in the funeral service industry and has been in service with our Group for about 18 years. Mr. Ge worked for the Funeral Management Office of the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau from January 1977 to March 1992 as the deputy director and director of Shanghai Longhua Funeral House. From 1991 to 1993, Mr. Ge served in Xiao Ao (Japan) Co., Ltd., a company principally engaged in the provision of floral services, as a deputy general manager. He was employed as the general manager of Shimazaki Co., Ltd. from 1993 to 1995. Mr. Ge has been the chairman of the Technology and Cultural Committee of the China Funeral Association since 2012. Mr. Ge graduated with a diploma in politics from the Shanghai Normal University in July 1986. Mr. Ge completed the China CEO Management Innovation Executive Program organized by Shanghai Jiao Tong University in January 2005 and the continuous education courses organized by Tsinghua University in January 2008.

Heguo Li Mr. Li Heguo is the Deputy General Manager of Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited. He is responsible for strategic development, planning execution and major projects and acquisitions of our Group. Mr. Li joined our Group in 2013 and has over 7 years of experience in the death care services industry in the PRC. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Li was an executive director and chief executive officer of ZMAY Holdings Limited (HKSE stock code: 8085) between June 2007 and January 2009. He was chairman and general manager of Beijing Hengfeng Real Estate Co., Ltd. between April 2003 and June 2007. He was vice president of Hi Sun Technology (China) Limited (HKSE stock code: 0818) between October 2000 and March 2003. He was general manager of China Baoan Group Beijing Industrial Co., Ltd. between December 1993 and October 2000. He was secretary of the president of China Baoan Group between July 1992 and December 1993. He was a teacher at the School of Economics of Peking University between April 1991 and July 1992. Mr. Li was awarded a bachelor’s degree in economics by the Peking University in July 1988.

Yibo Wu Mr. Wu Yibo is the Deputy General Manager of Sales and Marketing and Corporate Planning at Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited. Mr. Wu joined our Group in 2002 and had served in various capacities, including as manager of the enterprise research and development department of our Group; manager of the marketing department; manager of the administration and human resources department; assistant of the general manager; deputy general manager; executive deputy general manager and general manager of Shanghai FSY Industry Development. Mr. Wu has nearly 11 years of experience in sales management in the commercial field. Mr. Wu was awarded a bachelors’ degree in arts (English) by the Shanghai Second Polytechnic University in July 1993.

Yong Xu Mr. Xu Yong is the Deputy General Manager of Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited. He is responsible of our Group’s engineering, greenery, construction and planning aspects. Mr. Xu is responsible for our Group’s engineering, construction, landscaping and greenery construction and management. Mr. Xu is also the chairman of our Group’s trade union. Mr. Xu has over seven years of experience in the death care services industry in the PRC and has been working for us for almost three years. Mr. Xu has over 30 years of experience in real estate development and construction management. Mr. Xu has been a registered senior operating manager with the National Credentials Committee of Senior Operating Manager since July 2005. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Xu was the manager of Shanghai Lingang, deputy general manager of Shanghai Nanyuan and general manager of Shanghai Yixuan Industrial and Trading Co., Ltd. from 2006 to 2011. He was the general manager of Zhongfang Beiyang Property Company from 2001 to 2006. From 1993 to 2001, he was the manager of the project department and the executive deputy general manager of Shanghai City Kaicheng Property Complex Development Company. From 1980 to 1993, he was a deputy head of the workshop and the division head of organization and human resources of Shanghai Dongfeng Timber Factory. From 1976 to 1979, Mr. Xu served in the PRC Liberation Army as a squad leader. Mr. Xu completed professional executive management studies at the Shanghai Party Institute of CCP Shanghai Administration Institute in July 1991. He also completed philosophical strategic management studies at the East China Normal University in June 1999.

Hua Yi Ms. Yi Hua is the Deputy General Manager of Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited. She is responsible for our public relations, cultural branding development and human resources. She has been employed by Shanghai FSY Industry Development since 1996 and has been its deputy general manager since 2006. Ms. Yi has more than 17 years of experience in the death care services industry in the PRC and has been in service with our Group for approximately 17 years. Prior to joining our Group, she was the manager of the public relations department of Hong Kong Tianhe Clothing Company Limited from 1995 to 1996. From 1993 to 1995, Ms. Yi served as the head of the marketing department of Hollywood Real Estate. She was an administrative assistant in the Shanghai Office of American Asia Pacific International Group between 1990 and 1993. Before that, she worked at the Shanghai Tin Material Factory as a secretary of the management office from 1988 to 1990. She is also the incumbent secretary of the Experts Committee of China Funeral Association. Ms. Yi is a well recognized figure in business, having been awarded the Top Ten Chinese Publicist Gold Award in 2007, the Boao Public Relation Ambassadors in 2010 and the “Top 10 Outstanding Female of Asia Brand” in 2012. Ms. Yi was also awarded eight domestic and international planning awards during her 15 years of service in the cemetery industry. Ms. Yi is the secretary of the “Xing Xing Gang” Project of the Shanghai Charity Foundation. Ms. Yi received a diploma in technology records by the Shanghai School of Administration in July 1988. Ms. Yi received a diploma in technology records awarded by the Shanghai School of Administration and Management in July 1988. Ms. Yi completed the integrated marketing postgraduate course co-organized by the Business School of Fudan University and University of Hong Kong in 2003 and the China CEO Innovation Management Executive Program organized by Shanghai Jiao Tong University in August 2005.

Qiong Wang Ms. Wang Qiong is Deputy General Manager of Fu Shou Yuan International GRoup Limited. She is responsible for research and development of funeral services products and funeral services brand promotion. She established Hefei Dashushan Wenhualingyuan in 2002 and has been an director and the general manager of Hefei Dashushan Wenhualingyuan Company Limited She established Hefei Renben Funeral Service Company Limited in 2008 and Hefei Huazhijian Flowers Company Limited in 2010, and established Anhui Life Culture Research Centre 2010, through which she developed the “4-in-1” business mode, namely “Funeral, Burial, Flowers, Research" and created the first brand in funeral services industry in Anhui. She has been the deputy general manager of Fu Shou Yuan International Group since 2015. Ms. Wang has more than 12 years of experience in the PRC funeral services industry and has been in service with the Group for nearly 12 years. Prior to joining the Group, she worked in finance and credit at Hefei Agricultural Bank in 1987. Ms. Wang studied at Anhui City Management College majoring in Chinese from 1983 to 1987, further studied at City university of San Francisco, USA majoring in finance in 1996, completed the ICCFA Cemetery Training courses at International Funeral University in 2007 and completed the EMBA Core Course CEO Programme organized by Shanghai Jiao Tong University from 2013 to 2014.

Jingming Zhang Mr. Zhang Jingming is Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Zhang has extensive experience in corporate governance. Mr. Zhang joined a Hong Kong Stock Exchange listed company, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (stock code: 338) (“Sinopec Shanghai”) in 1978 and held various positions, including project manager of the international department, the securities affairs representative in Hong Kong, deputy director of the international department and deputy director of the board secretariat. During his employment with Sinopec Shanghai, Mr. Zhang served as secretary of the board from June 1999 to June 2014, as director of the board secretariat from June 1999 to June 2011, as director of strategy research department in June 2001 to June 2013 and as general legal counsel from January 2005 to June 2014. Mr. Zhang obtained a bachelor degree in English from the Shanghai International Studies University in December 1987 and subsequently, a master degree in business administration from the University of Hull in the United Kingdom in July 1995. In 2002, Mr. Zhang completed a master’s program in international economic law at the East China University of Politics and Law. Mr. Zhang is a fellow of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom. Mr. Zhang also holds professional titles of senior economist and interpreter.

Chih-Cheng Huang Mr. Huang Chih-Cheng (James) is Non-Executive Director of Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited. Mr. Huang has been the Chief Financial Officer of Big Earth Publishing, Boulder, Colorado, since 2011 up to 31 October 2014. Prior to that, Mr. Huang served as a member of the senior management of Pacific Millennium Holding Corporation from 1987 to 2011 such as Regional General Manager of Pacific Millennium (U.S.) Corporation from 2007 to 2011; General Manager of Pacific Millennium Asia Corp Communication Co Ltd, Shanghai from 2003 to 2006; Senior Vice President and General Manager of Pacific Millennium Co Ltd from 1990 to 1995; Operations Manager of Pacific Millennium Co Ltd, U.S.A. from 1987 to 1990; Regional General Manager of International Paper Pacific Millennium Co Ltd’s for South East Asia region from 2002 to 2003; Chief Financial Officer of International Paper Pacific Millennium Co Ltd’s from 2001 to 2002; and Chief Financial Officer of Pacific Millennium Paper Group from 1999 to 2001. Prior to joining Pacific Millennium Holding Corporation, Mr. Huang served as Corporate Accounting Manager at Electronic Data Systems in Dallas, Texas, from 1984 to 1987. He had also served as President of Energy System International, Beijing from 2003 to 2006; Member of the Board between 1994 and 2000 and subsequently elected as Chairman of the Board between 1999 and 2000 for Millennium Bank, San Francisco, California. Mr. Huang graduated from McMaster University in Canada with a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics in May 1982. He also completed an advanced management program sponsored by the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania (U.S.A.) in March 1999. Mr. Huang has been a qualified certified public accountant in Texas (U.S.A.) since January 1989. Mr. Huang is currently not a practicing CPA.

Hesheng Lu Mr. Lu Hesheng is the Non-Executive Director of Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited. Mr. Lu is a senior engineer. He has more than 28 years of experience in the death care services industry in the PRC. Since 2001, he serves as the director and general manager of Shanghai Nam Kwong Petro-Chemical Co., Ltd. Between 1991 and 2001, he was general manager of Zhongfu, chairman and general manager of China Zhongfu Petrochemical Industry Co., Ltd., and vice chairman and general manager of Shanghai Zhongfu International Trading Co., Ltd. From 1986 to 1990, he was general manager of Shanghai Exhibition Centre Co., Ltd. From 1973 to 1985, Mr. Lu worked at the science and technology division, the information data department and the equipment supply department of Shanghai Petrochemical Company Ltd., and held the positions of a deputy secretary and the secretary to the Party Committee. Mr. Lu graduated from Shanghai University of Engineering Science with a higher certificate in sales and exhibition in June 1990.

Xiang Ma Mr. Ma Xiang is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Ma has over 19 years of experience in investment and in the corporate finance industry. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Ma worked as financial consultant of the investment and mergers department of China Technology International Trust Investment Co., Ltd., from April 1997 to July 1999, financial controller of Century Network Information Telecom Co., Ltd., from August 1999 to May 2001, general manager of investment analysis department of Beijing Investment Consultants Inc., from June 2001 to December 2007 and investment manager of the institutional investment department of Harvest Fund Management from January 2008 to August 2010. Mr. Ma served as assistant to general manager of the asset management center of Sunshine Insurance Group from September 2010 to December 2012. Mr. Ma also held various positions at Sunshine Asset Management Corporation Limited, including general manager of the securities investment department and research and development department from January 2013 to January 2014, investment controller from January 2014 to September 2015 and assistant to general manager from September 2015 to present. Mr. Ma obtained a bachelor’s degree in investment economics administration, and subsequently a master’s degree in accounting, from the Central University of Finance and Economics in the PRC in 1992 and 1997, respectively.

Qunlin Chen Mr. Chen Qunlin is the Independent Non-Executive Director of Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited. Mr. Chen has been the president of China Funeral Association since 2004 and was the president of International Federation of Thanatologist Association from 2008 to 2010. Before that, Mr. Chen served as the director general of the Social Welfare and Social Affairs Department of the MCA from 2001 to 2004 and the director of China Welfare Lottery Issuing Centre from 1992 to 2001. Mr. Chen also served as the president of China Communications Press from 1991 to 1992, secretary general of the Political Reform Research Office of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee from 1987 to 1990, secretary of the General Office and Deputy secretary general of the Party Committee of Guizhou Province from 1976 to 1986. Before that, Mr. Chen also worked at the Commune and County Party Committee of Sinan County, Guizhou Province from 1970 to 1976. Mr. Chen graduated from the Beijing Broadcasting Institute , now known as the Communication University of China majoring in journalism in July 1969.

Man Ho Mr. Ho Man, CPA, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited. Ho is currently managing director of an investment holding company. Prior to that, Mr. Ho served as an executive partner representative of a Chengdu-based private equity investment fund from December 2011 to May 2014. Mr. Ho worked for a Hong Kong based private fund management company during January 2010 to December 2013 and was a managing director and head of China growth and expansion capital of CLSA Capital Partners which he worked for during August 1997 to October 2009. Mr. Ho was the independent non-executive director and member of the audit committee of SCUD Group Limited (HKSE stock code: 1399) and Shanghai Tonva Petrochemical Co., Ltd. (HKSE stock code: 1103) from December 2006 to October 2009 and from September 2008 to October 2009, respectively. Mr. Ho has been the independent non-executive director, chairman of the audit committee and a member of the remuneration committee and nomination committee of Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (HKSE stock code: 1777) since October 2009. Mr. Ho has over 17 years of working experience in private equity investment and finance. Mr. Ho was awarded an EMBA degree from Tsinghua University and a master’s degree in finance from the London Business School. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder and a Certified Public Accountant.

Zhuping Luo Mr. Luo Zhuping is the Independent Non-Executive Director of Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited. Mr. Luo has held various positions in China Eastern Airlines since 1988. He served as the deputy chief and then chief of the enterprise management department of China Eastern Airlines from 1992 to 1997 and the deputy head of the share system office from 1993 to 1996. Mr. Luo served as the board secretary of China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (HKSE stock code: 670) for 15 years from December 1996 to April 2012. He became a Director of the China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited from June 2004 to June 2013. Mr. Luo graduated from the Faculty of Philosophy of Anhui Labor University in August 1979 and the Faculty of Law of Anhui University in July 1986. Mr. Luo later received a Master degree from the Economics Department of Eastern China Normal University majoring in global economics in April 1994. In September 1998, he participated in an Executive Study Tour organized in the U.S. by the State Economic and Trade Commissionand Morgan Stanley. He also completed a CEIBS-Wharton Joint Program in Corporate Governance and Board of Directors in August 2008. Mr. Luo holds an independent director certificate issued by the Shanghai Stock Exchange in April 2012 and a corporate governance certificate issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Directors in November 2004.