Name Description

Zhiyong Yao Mr. Yao Zhiyong serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He has been an executive Director of the Company since August 2012 and acts as the Chairman of the Board since May 2013. Mr. Yao has approximately 21 years of experience in financial industry, including securities and financial investment, and has 15 years of experience in corporate management. Mr. Yao joined the Group in August 1994 and served successively as a sales staff of Huaqiang Company an affiliate company to Wuxi Securities Company, a company which is mainly engaged in trading and investment business, a business clerk in the investment department, a floor trader stationed at the Shanghai Stock Exchange and an office director of two securities branches of the Company during the period from August 1994 to November 2000. From November 2000 to December 2003, Mr. Yao served successively as an investment manager, manager and deputy general manager of the securities research department of Wuxi Guolian Investment Management Consulting Co., Ltd., “Guolian Investment Management”). From January 2004 to December 2004, Mr. Yao worked as a deputy general manager of the securities investment department of Guolian Group, and then became the chairman of the board of directors and general manager of Guolian Investment Management from January 2005 to December 2008. He then worked in Wuxi Guolian Financial Investment Group Co., Ltd. as assistant to president and general manager of the strategic development department from May 2009 to June 2012. From January 2010 to June 2012, he also concurrently worked in Wuxi Equity Exchange Co., Ltd. as an executive director and legal representative. Mr. Yao was also a director of Surrich International Company Limited from July 2010 to July 2015 and is a director of Hua Ying Securities Co., Ltd. since February 2013. Mr. Yao graduated from Dalian University of Technology (located in Dalian, Liaoning Province, the PRC) in July 1994 with a bachelor’s degree, major in environmental engineering.

Yanbao Peng Mr. Peng Yanbao serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Peng currently serves as the president of the Company, and joined the Company in April 1994 and successively served as a floor trader, an investment manager and the general manager of the securities investment department from April 1994 to December 1999 and from January 2009 to October 2009, respectively. He worked in Wuxi Guolian Investment Management Consulting Co., Ltd. as an investment manager from January 2000 to May 2000. He then subsequently served as the manager of the investment department in Surrich International Company Limited from May 2000 to July 2003 and successively served as the chief investment officer, the general manager of the risk management department and the chief risk officer in Zhonghai Fund Management Co., Ltd., “Zhonghai Fund from March 2004 to December 2008, and has been a director of Zhonghai Fund since May 2008. He has been the vice president of the Company from August 2009 to May 2016. Mr. Peng has also been a director of Hua Ying Securities Co., Ltd. since its establishment. Mr. Peng graduated from Tsinghua University with a bachelor’s degree of engineering majoring in internal combustion engine in July 1990.