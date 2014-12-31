Guolian Securities Co Ltd (1456.HK)
1456.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.93HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Zhiyong Yao
|44
|2016
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Yanbao Peng
|49
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Zhiying Chen
|40
|Chief Financial Officer, Chief Risk Officer
|
Faliang Xu
|51
|Chief Compliance Officer
|
Zhengquan Li
|38
|2014
|Vice President, Secretary of the Board
|
Zhiqiang Jiang
|45
|2013
|Vice President
|
Fanyu Lin
|30
|2016
|Company Secretary
|
Weirong Hua
|50
|Non-Executive Director
|
Hailin Liu
|37
|Non-Executive Director
|
Weigang Zhang
|53
|2016
|Non-Executive Director
|
Weiping Zhou
|2016
|Non-Executive Director
|
Qingyuan Chen
|38
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Pak Hay Lee
|2016
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Zhiyong Yao
|Mr. Yao Zhiyong serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He has been an executive Director of the Company since August 2012 and acts as the Chairman of the Board since May 2013. Mr. Yao has approximately 21 years of experience in financial industry, including securities and financial investment, and has 15 years of experience in corporate management. Mr. Yao joined the Group in August 1994 and served successively as a sales staff of Huaqiang Company an affiliate company to Wuxi Securities Company, a company which is mainly engaged in trading and investment business, a business clerk in the investment department, a floor trader stationed at the Shanghai Stock Exchange and an office director of two securities branches of the Company during the period from August 1994 to November 2000. From November 2000 to December 2003, Mr. Yao served successively as an investment manager, manager and deputy general manager of the securities research department of Wuxi Guolian Investment Management Consulting Co., Ltd., “Guolian Investment Management”). From January 2004 to December 2004, Mr. Yao worked as a deputy general manager of the securities investment department of Guolian Group, and then became the chairman of the board of directors and general manager of Guolian Investment Management from January 2005 to December 2008. He then worked in Wuxi Guolian Financial Investment Group Co., Ltd. as assistant to president and general manager of the strategic development department from May 2009 to June 2012. From January 2010 to June 2012, he also concurrently worked in Wuxi Equity Exchange Co., Ltd. as an executive director and legal representative. Mr. Yao was also a director of Surrich International Company Limited from July 2010 to July 2015 and is a director of Hua Ying Securities Co., Ltd. since February 2013. Mr. Yao graduated from Dalian University of Technology (located in Dalian, Liaoning Province, the PRC) in July 1994 with a bachelor’s degree, major in environmental engineering.
|
Yanbao Peng
|Mr. Peng Yanbao serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Peng currently serves as the president of the Company, and joined the Company in April 1994 and successively served as a floor trader, an investment manager and the general manager of the securities investment department from April 1994 to December 1999 and from January 2009 to October 2009, respectively. He worked in Wuxi Guolian Investment Management Consulting Co., Ltd. as an investment manager from January 2000 to May 2000. He then subsequently served as the manager of the investment department in Surrich International Company Limited from May 2000 to July 2003 and successively served as the chief investment officer, the general manager of the risk management department and the chief risk officer in Zhonghai Fund Management Co., Ltd., “Zhonghai Fund from March 2004 to December 2008, and has been a director of Zhonghai Fund since May 2008. He has been the vice president of the Company from August 2009 to May 2016. Mr. Peng has also been a director of Hua Ying Securities Co., Ltd. since its establishment. Mr. Peng graduated from Tsinghua University with a bachelor’s degree of engineering majoring in internal combustion engine in July 1990.
|
Weigang Zhang
|Mr. Zhang Weigang serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has over 20 years’ experience in management. He currently serves as the director of the logistics service center of Wuxi municipal branch of China Post Group Company. He acted as the chief executive officer of Wuxi Jinhong Telecommunications Group and the general manager of Wuxi Jinhong Telecommunications Group Co., Ltd. from December 2003 to July 2015. Before that, he served as the general manager of Wuxi Postal Communications Development (Group) Co., Ltd. from July 2003 to December 2003. From November 1998 to July 2003, he served as the director of Xinan Center Branch of Wuxi Postal Office (“Wuxi Postal Office”), the manager of the property company and the general manager of Wuxi Postal Communication Development Company and the deputy director of the management service department and the multi-function department, as well as the director of the telecommunication business department of Wuxi Postal Office. Before that, he also served as the director of several branches and county branch offices of Wuxi Postal Office. Mr. Zhang obtained a bachelor’s degree in management engineering from Nanjing Forestry University in July 2001.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Zhiyong Yao
|1,021,000
|
Yanbao Peng
|--
|
Zhiying Chen
|--
|
Faliang Xu
|--
|
Zhengquan Li
|--
|
Zhiqiang Jiang
|--
|
Fanyu Lin
|--
|
Weirong Hua
|--
|
Hailin Liu
|--
|
Weigang Zhang
|--
|
Weiping Zhou
|--
|
Qingyuan Chen
|--
|
Pak Hay Lee
|--
As Of 31 Dec 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Zhiyong Yao
|0
|0
|
Yanbao Peng
|0
|0
|
Zhiying Chen
|0
|0
|
Faliang Xu
|0
|0
|
Zhengquan Li
|0
|0
|
Zhiqiang Jiang
|0
|0
|
Fanyu Lin
|0
|0
|
Weirong Hua
|0
|0
|
Hailin Liu
|0
|0
|
Weigang Zhang
|0
|0
|
Weiping Zhou
|0
|0
|
Qingyuan Chen
|0
|0
|
Pak Hay Lee
|0
|0