Name Description

Fuyu Zhou Mr. Zhou Fuyu is Executive Chairman of the Board of the company. He founded our business with Mr. Zhou in 2002 and established Wuhan ZHY Holdco on June 13, 2006. He was appointed as our Director on June 8, 2016 and is primarily responsible for formulating the overall development strategies and business plans of our Group and overseeing the Group’s operations. With approximately 15 years of experience in casual braised food industry, he is the key driver of our business strategies and achievements to date and continues to oversee the management of our operations, business, and the Group’s sales network. For further information regarding the relationship between Mr. Zhou and the Group,

Lixiao Hao Mr. Hao Lixiao is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. His primarily responsible for finance and investment related matters as well as the overall public relations, legal and compliance matters of our Group. He was the deputy general manager of Wuhan ZHY Holdco from October 2007 to July 2015 and is a deputy general manager of ZHY Development. He is also the executive director of Shanghai ZHY and Jiangsu Dashike. Prior to joining our Group, he worked at Wushang Sanjiaolu Shopping Centre as a salesman from September 1994 to September 1997, Wushang Baisheng Hypermarket as a manager from September 1997 to March 2000 and Wushang Hypermarket Company, from April 2000 to September 2007 as a buyer of its procurement department. Mr. Hao graduated from Hubei Economics School majoring in business administration on June 30, 2005. He obtained the certificate of secretary to the board of directors awarded by Shenzhen Stock Exchange on July 30, 2012.

Yingxiang Tong Ms. Tong Yingxiang is Chief Financial Officer of the company. She was appointed to the current position on April 11, 2016 and is primarily responsible for overseeing the overall financial management of our Group. Ms. Tong joined our Group in February 2012 and was the chief financial officer of Wuhan ZHY Holdco from May 2014 to July 2015. From February 2012 to April 2014, Ms. Tong held the position as the assistant to the chairman of the board of directors of Wuhan ZHY Holdco, where she was primarily responsible for assisting the chairman with the financial management of the Group. She has been the financial controller of ZHY Development since July 2015. Prior to joining our Group, she was the financial manager of Wuhan Huarun Gas Co., Ltd. from December 2009 to October 2011, an infrastructure supplier, where she was primarily responsible for financial management. Ms. Tong worked as an audit manager of Zhongqin Wanxin Accounting Firm from December 2006 to October 2009. Ms. Tong passed the self-study examination of higher education in accounting from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law in June 2003. She also passed the unified national exam of certified public accountants in December 2006. She has been a non-practising member of Hubei Institute of Certified Public Accountants since January 10, 2011.

Ying Li Ms. LI Ying is Chief Human Resources Officer and Assistant to the Chairman of the Board of the company. Ms. Li was appointed to the current position on April 11, 2016 and is primarily responsible for managing human resources matters and training programs of our Group. She held various positions at Wuhan ZHY Holdco from September 2008 to July 2015 in relation to human resources management, and was the chief human resources officer of Wuhan ZHY Holdco from May 2014 to July 2015. She has been the chief human resources officer of ZHY Development since July 2015. Prior to joining our Group, she worked as human resources manager of Shanlv Agricultural Products Group Joint Stock Company (“Shanlv”) from June 2005 to January 2007, where she was primarily responsible for managing human resources of Shanlv. Ms. Li graduated from the Department of International Trade and Commence, University of International Business and Economics in Beijing in July 2005. She was awarded the PRC bar by the Ministry of Justice of the PRC in Hubei Province in August 2010 and the Human Resources Administrator (Class II) by Occupational Skill Testing Authority of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security of the PRC in March 2005.

Jiaqing Hu Mr. Hu Jiaqing is Executive Director of the company since June 8, 2016. His primarily responsible for production management, quality control and research and development of our Group. He was the deputy general manager of Wuhan ZHY Holdco from January 2007 to July 2015 and is a deputy general manager of ZHY Development. Prior to joining our Group, he was the manager of Wuhan Xinguangdian Property Management Co., Ltd. from March 2003 to October 2006, a real estate company, where he was primarily responsible for the overall management of the company. Mr. Hu graduated from Wuhan University majoring in economic and trade law in June 2000.

Yong Wen Mr. Wen Yong is Executive Director of the company since June 8, 2016. His primarily responsible for the supply chain management of the Group. He was the deputy general manager of Wuhan ZHY Holdco from March 2015 to July 2015 and is a deputy general manager of ZHY Development. Mr. Wen was the manager of procurement and supply department and the manager of supply chain center of Wuhan ZHY Holdco from June 2006 to April 2011 and from April 2011 to August 2011, respectively, where he was primarily responsible for the overall operation of the respective departments. Mr. Wen was also the general manager of Shenzhen ZHY from August 2011 to March 2015.

Yulong Zhu Mr. Zhu Yulong is Executive Director of the company. Mr. Zhu was appointed as our Director on June 8, 2016 and is primarily responsible for advising on and overseeing the implementation of the strategic development plans of our Group. He was the director of Wuhan ZHY Holdco from December 2006 to July 2015 and has been a director and general manager of ZHY Development since July 2015. He has approximately ten years of experience in corporate management. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Zhu was the general manager of Wuhan Green Farm Co., Ltd. an agricultural products distributor, from October 2006 to December 2006, where he was primarily in charge of the daily management and operations of the company. From September 2005 to April 2006, he served as the director of business department of Wuhan Shanlv Group, a company engaged in agricultural products purchasing business, where he was primarily responsible for the overall management of chain store business department. From December 2004 to February 2005, he worked as the buyer of procurement department of Wushang Group Hypermarket Co., Ltd. a retail company, where he was primarily responsible for the procurement. Mr. Zhu obtained a bachelor’s degree in Chinese language from Nankai University in September 1992. He was employed as a visiting professor by School of Management and Economics of Huazhong University of Technology, Wuchang Branch in April 2014.

Dongsheng Bai Mr. Bai Dongsheng is Head - Market Development Center of ZHY Development of the company. Mr. Bai was appointed to the current position on April 11, 2016 and is primarily responsible for managing market development related affairs. From November 2012 to July 2015, he worked as a deputy general manager in Wuhan ZHY Holdco, where he was responsible for the development of retail stores and overseeing the construction of the retail stores. Prior to joining our Group, he served as a general manager in Wuhan Shiji Jiansheng Foods Co., Ltd. a casual braised food company, from October 2007 to November 2012, where he was responsible for the overall operation of the company. Mr. Bai obtained a certificate in ideological and political education from Hubei University of Nationalities in June 2001, and an EMBA from Wuhan University in June 2015.

Yin Shan Hui Ms. Hui Yin Shan serves as Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. Hui is the Assistant Vice President of SW Corporate Services Group Limited. She holds a bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University and a master’s degree in finance from the Curtin University. Ms. Hui is an associate member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators respectively. She has more than 15 years of extensive experience in providing company secretarial services to private and listed companies.

Pan Pan Mr. Pan Pan is Non-Executive Director of the company since June 8, 2016. He has been the non-executive director of Wuhan ZHY Holdco since March 25, 2014 as a director representative of Tiantu Investors. He is primarily responsible for giving strategic advice and making recommendation on the operation of the Group. He was the managing director of Tiantu Capital Management Center LLP from February 2014 to January 2016 and has been the partner since February 2016. Mr. Pan also worked at Guosen Hongchuang Venture Investment Co., Ltd. an investment company. Mr. Pan obtained a bachelor’s degree in currency banking from Hunan University in July 2003 and a master’s degree in finance from Hunan University in December 2004.

Kam Ching Chan Mr. Chan Kam Ching, Paul is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company since October 24, 2016. He is the proprietor of Paul K. C. Chan & Partners, Solicitors, and is now practicing laws in Hong Kong. Mr. Chan was an independent non-executive director of PetroAsian Energy Holdings Limited (stock code: 850), a company listed on the Stock Exchange, from October 21, 2002 to September 11, 2015. He obtained his Juris Doctor Degree from University of Toronto in June 1979. He was admitted to practice as a barrister and solicitor in Ontario, Canada in April 1981, and as a solicitor in Hong Kong in January 1984 and in England and Wales in July 1988, and as a barrister and solicitor of the Australian Capital Territory in October 1991, and an advocate and solicitor of Singapore in February 1995. He is currently a China Appointed Attesting Officer, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, a Member of Hong Kong Society of Notaries, HKIAC Accredited Mediator, a Civil Celebrant of Marriages and Certified Tax Adviser.

Weidong Lu Mr. Lu Weidong is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company since October 24, 2016. He has been the managing director of Shenzhen Junfu Investment Co., Ltd. (“Shenzhen Junfu”), an investment company, since January 2015. Prior to joining Shenzhen Junfu, Mr. Lu worked at Shenzhen Longri Gardening Landscape Co., Ltd. a gardening company, as the deputy general manager in charge of financial management from September 2011 to December 2014. From January 2010 to August 2011, he was the non-auditing business partner of Grant Thornton Accounting Firm (formerly known as Jingdu Tianhua Accountant Firm). From January 2008 to January 2010, he worked at Shanghai Junfu Panchenzhangjiahua Accounting Firm and successively held positions as Junfu PRC partner, managing partner of Shenzhen Branch and secretary-general of the partners’ meeting. Mr. Lu worked as the managing partner from March 1997 to January 2008 and the legal representative from May 1994 to March 1997 of Shenzhen Licheng Accounting Firm (formerly known as Shenzhen Licheng Accounting Firm). From June 1991 to March 1994, he served as the assistant to the head of Shenzhen Guangming Accounting Firm. From December 1987 to July 1991, he successively held the positions as auditor assistant, assistant to the manager and manager of Shekou Zhonghua Accounting Firm. From September 1985 to December 1987, he held positions as accounting assistant and accounting manager of China Electronic System Project Co., Ltd. an electronic construction company.