Name Description

Jie Wei Mr. Wei Jie is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He completed a three-year distance learning course offered by Zhejiang University and obtained his undergraduate degree in law therefrom in 2005. Mr. Wei then obtained his master degree in law from Zhejiang University Guanghua Law School in June 2013. Mr. Wei started his legal training in 2001 as a legal assistant in Zhejiang Yuehanlin Law Firm and was later retained and worked as an attorney in the same firm until 2007. Mr. Wei is the chairman and chief executive officer of Gold-Finance (Holding) Group Co. Ltd. Mr. Wei joined Hangzhou Jinzhicheng Wealth Management Consulting Co. Ltd. ‘‘Jinzhicheng’’ in May 2009. Mr. Wei has taken part and led the design of many finance management projects. These projects include large government related products such as and real estate type products like Lingshan Fund. Since 2009, Mr. Wei promoted and founded a national high-end financial forum ‘‘Xihu Lunjin’ where many well-known economists, economic strategists and senior managers gather and discuss about the economy and asset management. Immediately upon completion of the Sale and Purchase Agreement and as of the date of this joint announcement, the Offeror is directly interested in 75% of the total issued share capital of the Company. The Offeror is wholly-owned by Zhejiang Jin Cheng Asset Management Company Limited, which, in turn, is wholly-owned by Ningbo He Ze Run Industrial Investment LimitedNingbo He Ze Run, Ningbo He Ze Run is beneficially owned as to 90% by Mr. Wei.

Kam Ting Wong Mr. Wong Kam Ting has been appointed as Company Secretary, Financial Controller, Executive Director, Secretary of the Company. He also serves as the Authorised Representative and the Process Agent of the Company. Mr. Wong has seven years of experience in the field of auditing, equity research and investment. Mr. Wong began his career in PricewaterhouseCoopers as an auditor. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Wong served as a research analyst in various investment banks. Mr. Wong received his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a major in Professional Accountancy from The Chinese University of Hong Kong in 2008. He is also a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Li Yun Xu Ms. Xu Li Yun is Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Xu obtained her bachelor’s degree in financial accounting from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics on 30 December 2005 (through selfstudy examination of higher education). Ms. Xu has been the general manager of finance department of Zhejiang Chengze Jinkai Investment Management Co. Ltd. (‘‘Chengze Jinkai’’) since November 2012. She is in charge of establishing and improving the financial control system and making strategic suggestions. From April 2005 to March 2007, Ms. Xu worked for Taiying (Shanghai) International Trade Co. Ltd. and from May 2007 to June 2011, Ms. Xu worked for Zhongda Electronic Communication Co. Ltd. Ms. Xu served as financial executive and deputy financial controller of Chengze Jinkai from July 2011 to March 2012 and from April 2012 to October 2012, respectively.

Zhao Chen Mr. Chen Zhao is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Chen obtained his Bachelor of arts degree in economics and doctor of Philosophy degree in economics, both from Fudan University in 1996 and 2001 respectively. Since November 2007, Mr. Chen has been a professor in Fudan University and he is also the deputy director of China Center for Economic Studies in Fudan University.

Ying Kwan Cheung Mr. Cheung Ying Kwan, CPA is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Cheung has over 21 years of experience in financial management. Mr. Cheung is currently the company secretary of China Metal Resources Utilisation Limited (stock code: 1636), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. From March 2006 to August 2013, Mr. Cheung was the financial controller of Gushan Environmental Energy Limited, the American depository shares of which were listed on the New York Stock Exchange from December 2007 to October 2012. From April 2001 to March 2006, Mr. Cheung also served as the qualified accountant and company secretary of Goldigit Atom-tech Holdings Limited (now known as Jinchuan Group International Resources Co. Ltd. (stock code: 2362)), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, and as the authorised representative of that company from December 2002 to March 2006. From November 2005 to May 2013, Mr. Cheung was an independent non-executive director of Auto Italia Holdings Limited (stock code: 0720), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Cheung has been an independent non-executive director of Tian Shan Development (Holding) Limited (stock code: 2118), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, since June 2010 and Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. (stock code: 1858), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, since March 2015. Mr. Cheung was admitted as a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants in November 2000 and an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants in April 1995. Mr. Cheung obtained a diploma in fabric manufacturing from the Hong Kong Polytechnic in September 1981.