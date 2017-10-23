Name Description

Hon Man Hung Mr. Hung Hon Man is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the company. Since 24 September 2015. He was appointed as the chairman of our Board on 16 March 2016. His appointment as member of both the remuneration and nomination committees will take effect on the Listing Date. Mr. Hung Hon Man is the chairman of the board of GN Holdings and the founder of GN Holdings. He is responsible for the formulation of corporate strategy and the envisaging the future direction of GN Holdings. Mr. Hung Hon Man is also responsible for overseeing the credit operation segment of the Remaining Group. Mr. Hung Hon Man possesses over 21 years of experience in the securities industry in Hong Kong.

Sui Kwan Hung Mr. Hung Sui Kwan is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the company. Since 24 September 2015. He is also our chief executive officer. Mr. Hung is primarily in charge of our Group’s overall corporate strategy and the daily operations of our Group, including business development and overall management. Mr. Hung Sui Kwan joined GN Holdings in August 2000. He was appointed as an executive director and the chief executive officer of GN Holdings on 28 April 2011 and was responsible for the overall operation and development of business. He will resign from the aforementioned posts prior to the Listing. During the period from 2002 to April 2011, Mr. Hung Sui Kwan was the company secretary of GN Holdings and was responsible for executing capital market and merger and acquisition activities of GN Holdings. Mr. Hung Sui Kwan is also a Responsible Officer under the SFO for regulated activity “advising on corporate finance”. He is currently an independent non-executive director of Silver Base Group Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 00886), the issued shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Hung Sui Kwan holds a bachelor of science degree from the University of Hong Kong and is a fellow member of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants in the United Kingdom and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Hung Sui Kwan is a nephew of Mr. Hung Hon Man, our non-executive Director and the chairman of our Board.

Kin Wai Shum Mr. Shum Kin Wai, Frankie is Managing Director, Executive Director of the company. Since 24 September 2015. He is primarily responsible for the securities broking and securities margin financing business. Before completion of the Spin-off, Mr. Shum was the managing director and an executive director of GN Holdings. He will resign from the aforementioned posts prior to the Listing. In those posts he was responsible for the formulation of corporate strategy, and for the dealing, settlement and credit operations of GN Holdings Group. Mr. Shum has over 29 years of experience in the securities business.

Wai Ho Cheng Mr. Cheng Wai Ho is Responsible Officer for securities and Futures and Options Broking Business of the company. He is a Responsible Officer and a director of Get Nice Securities, Get Nice Futures, Get Nice Capital and Get Nice Asset Management, Pacific Challenge Securities and eCapitalist.com. Mr. Cheng takes up the management role in the supervision of the human resources department of our Group. He also oversees our overall implementation of registration procedures to ensure all relevant staff are properly registered under the SFO. Prior to joining GN Holdings, he had been a dealing director of three other securities firms for more than six years. He is a member of the Hong Kong Securities Institute.

Wing Ho Kam Mr. Kam Wing Ho is Head - Information Technology of the company. and is the head of information technology department of our Group. He is responsible for the development and supervision of the information technology system of our Group. He joined GN Holdings Group in January 2011. He has over 11 years working experience in the information and technology field. After undertaking a course in computer science and having satisfied the requirements of the University of Victoria, Mr. Kam was admitted to the degree of bachelor of science.

Hon Sau Ng Mr. Ng Hon Sau, Larry is Responsible Officer for securities and Futures and Options Broking Business He is a Responsible Officer and a director of Get Nice Securities and Get Nice Futures. He is also a Responsible Officer of Pacific Challenge Securities and eCapitalist.com. Mr. Ng is primarily responsible for supervising the securities and futures broking and securities margin financing business. Mr. Ng joined GN Holdings Group in July 2001. He has had over 23 years of experience in the financial industry, with 21 years in securities and futures and several years in corporate banking. Mr. Ng holds a bachelor of science degree in finance from California State University, Fresno, the United States.

Man Chun Chiu Mr. Chiu Man Chun is Company Secretary, Compliance Manager of the company . He worked in an international accounting firm for over nine years before joining the Group in July 2015. Mr. Chiu is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and finance from the University of Hong Kong.

Ka Kit Chan Mr. Chan Ka Kit is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He has been involved in the financial and insurance industries since 2001 and has extensive operational and management experience in mutual funds and insurance brokerage financial services business with financial institutions in Hong Kong. Mr. Chan is currently an associate director of AMG Wealth Management Limited. Mr. Chan holds an executive master’s degree in business administration and is a Certified Financial Planner.

Chi Kong Cheung Mr. Cheung Chi Kong, Ronald is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. Since 16 March 2016. He has been involved in the financial and securities industries for over 13 years and has extensive experience working in mutual funds, securities brokerage and insurance brokerage financial services business with financial institutions in Hong Kong. Mr. Cheung is currently a chief executive of PC International (HK) Limited and a head of compliance of PC Securities Limited. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the University of Waterloo.