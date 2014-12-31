Name Description

Ningning He Mr. He Ningning is Executive Chairman of the Board of Q Technology Group Co Ltd, since November 13, 2014. He was appointed as a Director on 5 May 2014 and was re-designated as an executive Director on 13 November 2014. He is the chairman of the Board and has been the chairman of the nomination committee of the Company (the “Nomination Committee”) since 13 November 2014. He is primarily responsible for overall strategic planning and formulation of investment strategies of our Group. Mr. He founded Kunshan Q Technology Limited Kunshan QT China in October 2007 and has more than 20 years of experience in the electrical and electronic industry. Prior to founding the Group, Mr. He served as a sales officer of Samsung Electro-Mechanics Dongguan Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of electronic components, from July 1992 to April 1997 where he was primarily responsible for sales and delivery management. Mr. He founded CK Telecom Limited Heyuan CK, a company principally engaged in the sales and manufacturing of complete handsets and handset components and modules, and has been the chairman of Heyuan CK. Mr. He is primarily responsible for the strategic planning of Heyuan CK. Mr. He is the sole director and the sole shareholder of Q Technology Investment Inc. (“QT Investment”) as at the date of this report. Mr. He received his bachelor’s degree in science, majoring in dynamic meteorology, from the Peking University in July 1992 and his master’s degree of business administration from the University of California in March 2002.

Jianqiang Wang Mr. Wang Jianqiang serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He was Chief Financial Officer of Q Technology Group Co Ltd. He was appointed as a Director on 5 May 2014 and was re-designated as an executive Director on 13 November 2014. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Wang served as a supervisor of the quality assurance department of SAE Magnetics, a computer hardware manufacturer, from October 1995 to September 1996, where he was primarily responsible for product quality assurance. From August 1998 to January 2005, he served as the sales assistant manager of the Shenzhen office of Samsung Electro-Mechanics (H.K.) Limited, a manufacturer of electronic components, where he was primarily responsible for the sales of the electronic components. From February 2005 to April 2014 and December 2005 to April 2014, respectively, Mr. Wang served as the chief financial officer of Shenzhen Xike Dexin Telecom Equipment Co., Ltd.and CK Telecom Limited where he was primarily responsible for audit management and budgeting. Mr. Wang received his bachelor’s degree in engineering, majoring in fluid machinery and engineering, from the Sichuan University of Science and Technology in June 1995. Mr. Wang is the step-brother of Mr. He Ningning, an executive Director and the chairman of the Board. Mr. Wang is also a director of each of Kunshan Q Technology (Hong Kong) Limited, Chengdu Q Technology Limited and Taiwan Q Technology Co., Ltd, each of which is a subsidiary of the Company.

Fuqiang Fan Mr. Fan Fuqiang serves as Chief Financial Officer, Joint Company Secretary of Q Technology Group Co Ltd. Mr. Fan is primarily responsible for legal compliance matters and risk control. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Fan held various positions in Heyuan branch of the Bank of China, a state owned bank principally engaged in providing a range of corporate banking, personal banking, investment banking and other services, from July 1996 to June 2011 and last served as the general manager of Heyuan Hightech Zone sub-branch of Bank of China and vice general manager of the corporate department of Heyuan branch of Bank of China, where he was primarily responsible for the grant of the credit facilities, risks management and international settlement. From May 2013 to April 2014 and July 2011 to April 2014, respectively, Mr. Fan served as the assistant to the chief financial officer of Shenzhen Xike Dexin Telecom Equipment Co.,Ltd. and CK Telecom Limited, and was primarily responsible for legal compliance matters and risk control. Mr. Fan received a professional certificate from the Guangdong International Finance College in July 1996, majoring in international finance. He received a graduation certificate from the Central Party School of Guangdong Provincial Committee in January 2008, majoring in public management. Mr. Fan received the “Top Ten Distinguished Employees Award” for the years 2005 and 2006 and the “Innovative Employee Award ” by Heyuan branch of Bank of China for the year 2007.

Sanmu Hu Mr. Hu Sanmu serves as Vice President - Sales, Executive Director of the Company. He is currently the vice president of sales of the Group. He is primarily responsible for the expansion of sales network and maintenance of relationship with customers. Mr. Hu has been a director of Kunshan QT China since June 2014. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Hu held various positions in VTech (Shenzhen) Electronic Limited, a company principally engaged in manufacturing of telecommunication products, from July 1998 to November 2002, where he last served as a mechanical structure engineer and was primarily responsible for mechanical design. From November 2002 to August 2004, Mr. Hu held various positions in Tianjin Amphenol Kae Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of interconnect products, where he last served as a sales engineer and was primarily responsible for maintaining the relationship with existing customers and the expansion of sales network. From July 2004 to November 2009, Mr. Hu held various positions in Van Telecom Limited, a company principally engaged in manufacturing and sales of precise connectors, where he last served as the sales director and was primarily responsible for sales management and product planning. Mr. Hu received his bachelor’s degree in engineering, majoring in mechanical design and manufacture from the Xi’an University of Science and Technology, previously known as Xi’an Mining Institute, in July 1998.

Yanfang Le Ms. Le Yanfang is Human Resources Manager of Q Technology Group Co Ltd. Ms. Le is primarily responsible for management of human resources of Kunshan QT China. Prior to joining our Group, Ms. Le served as the head of the human resources department in AVCON Information Technology Co., Ltd., a company principally engaged in the provision of the multi-media communication system solutions, and was primarily responsible for formulating human resources policies and human resources affairs from October 2007 to December 2010. Ms. Le received her graduation certificate from the Jiujiang Vocational and Technical College in June 2004, majoring in electronic technology and application. Ms. Le completed an online programme in human resources management provided by the Nankai University in January 2012.

Tongquan Liu Mr. Liu Tongquan is Production Director of Q Technology Group Co Ltd. Mr. Liu is primarily responsible for the production planning and production management. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Liu served as a production manager of Kunshan Giantplus Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd., a LCD display manufacturer, from July 2002 to November 2007, where he was primarily responsible for production management. Mr. Liu received his bachelor’s degree in engineering, majoring in measurement and control technology and instrumentation, and his bachelor’s degree in economics from the Wuhan University in June 2002 and July 2002, respectively.

Wei Sun Mr. Sun Wei is Senior Purchasing Manager of Q Technology Group Co Ltd. Mr. Sun is primarily responsible for selecting and evaluating the suppliers and overseeing the sourcing and purchases of raw materials and equipment. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Sun served as the procurement officer of Compal Electronic Technology (Kunshan) Co., Ltd., a notebook computer manufacturer, from July 2004 to May 2005, where he was primarily responsible for procurement of the materials. From July 2005 to June 2008, Mr. Sun served as the procurement supervisor of Altek (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. a digital camera manufacturer, where he was primarily responsible for sourcing and buying the materials for optical products. From July 2008 to February 2011, he served as the section manager of the supplier development division of Young Optics (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. a projector manufacturer, where he was primarily responsible for sourcing and buying the materials for optical products. Mr. Sun received his master’s degree in management, majoring in management sciences and engineering, from the Harbin Institute of Technology in July 2004.

Ching Yuen Hung Ms. Hung Ching Yuen has been appointed as Joint Company Secretary of the Company, with effect from 8 April 2016. Ms. Hung is a solicitor practicing in Hong Kong since 2006. She graduated from the University of Hong Kong and obtained her Bachelor of Laws degree and Postgraduate Certificate in Laws in 2001 and 2002 respectively. Ms Hung obtained her Master of Laws degree from University College London in 2003. Ms. Hung is currently the company secretary of AKM Industrial Company Limited (Stock Code: 1639), a company listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange.

Chia-Hsiang Chu Mr. Chu Chia-Hsiang is Non-Executive Independent Director of Q Technology Group Co Ltd., since November 13, 2014. He is the chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of each of the audit committee of the Company (the “Audit Committee”) and the Nomination Committee. From June 1997 to June 2002, Mr. Chu served at various positions in Hewlett-Packard Taiwan Ltd., which is a provider of computing devices, testing and skilled solutions, and last served as an expert sales and was primarily responsible for overseeing its sales department in respect of the computing devices. From May 2002 to August 2004, Mr. Chu served as the investment manager of CDIB Venture Capital Corp., which was a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Development Financial Holding Corporation (Stock Code: 2883) listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange and was primarily engaged in enterprise operations, management, and consulting services. Mr. Chu was primarily responsible for exploring and assessing of investment plans and post-investment management. In January 2014, Mr. Chu established W K Innovation Ltd., a venture capital firm, and served as the managing director and acted as its chairman and chief executive officer, where he is primarily responsible for its strategic planning. From August 2004 to January 2014, Mr. Chu served as the general manager of W K Technology Fund, previously known as, a venture capital firm. Mr. Chu received his bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering, from the National Tsing-Hua University in Taiwan in July 1993 and his master’s degree in management from the National Cheng-Kung University in Taiwan in June 1995. Mr. Chu served as an executive council member of the Taiwan Private Equity & Venture Capital Association from May 2008 to May 2010.

Ping Keung Ko Prof. Ko Ping Keung, Ph.D. is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree from The University of Hong Kong, and holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree and a Master of Science degree from the University of California at Berkeley. He is an Adjunct Professor of Peking University and Tsinghua University and Emeritus Professor of Electrical & Electronic Engineering and the former Dean of the School of Engineering of The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. He was the Vice Chairman of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science Department of the University of California at Berkeley from 1991 to 1993 and a member of Bell Labs in USA from 1982 to 1984. Professor Ko is an independent non-executive director of each of Henderson Investment Limited and Henderson Land Development Company Limited respectively, both of which are Hong Kong listed companies.