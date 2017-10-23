Name Description

Linjiang Yuan Mr. Yuan Linjiang serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He has been the party secretary of the Company since March 2016. He had served as the assistant general manager and deputy general manager of credit management department, the deputy general manager (in charge of daily operation) of risk management department, the vice president and chief risk officer of Beijing Branch, the president and party secretary of Chongqing Branch of China Everbright Bank Company Limited; the non-executive director of Agricultural Bank of China Limited (a listed company on Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 601288; and a listed company on the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, stock code: 1288); the director of second integrated management and banking institution management department of Central Huijin Investment Ltd. and the general manager and senior managing director of CIC International (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. Mr. Yuan graduated from Renmin University of China and obtained a degree of Executive Master of Business Administration.

Hong Zhang Mr. Hong Zhang is President and Board Member of CHINA REINSURANCE (Group) Corporation. He used to serve as Deputy General Manager and Vice President of the Company, as well as Chairman of the Board of a subsidiary, China Property & Casualty Reinsurance Company Ltd.

Pingsheng Wang Mr. Pingsheng Wang is Vice Chairman of the Board of CHINA REINSURANCE (Group) Corporation. He used to serve as Vice President in the Company., as well as Chairman of the Board of the former entity of Shengjing Bank.

Xiaobing Reng Mr. Xiaobing Reng is Vice President and Board Member of CHINA REINSURANCE (Group) Corporation. He used to serve for The People's Bank of China, Central Huijin Investment Ltd. and Sinasafe Insurance.

Riming Kou Dr. Riming Kou is Vice President of CHINA REINSURANCE (Group) Corporation. He used to serve as Deputy General Manager and Chief Financial Officer of China Yangtze Power Co., Ltd., Managing Director of Ubs group (Hong Kong). He holds a Doctor's degree in Science.