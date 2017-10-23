China Reinsurance Group Corp (1508.HK)
1508.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.77HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Linjiang Yuan
|53
|2016
|Executive Chairman of the Board
Hong Zhang
|48
|President, Board Member
Pingsheng Wang
|55
|Vice Chairman of the Board
Xiaobing Reng
|45
|Vice President, Director
Riming Kou
|55
|Vice President
Ming Wai Mok
|45
|2016
|Joint Company Secretary
Qing Yu
|Joint Company Secretary
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Linjiang Yuan
|Mr. Yuan Linjiang serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He has been the party secretary of the Company since March 2016. He had served as the assistant general manager and deputy general manager of credit management department, the deputy general manager (in charge of daily operation) of risk management department, the vice president and chief risk officer of Beijing Branch, the president and party secretary of Chongqing Branch of China Everbright Bank Company Limited; the non-executive director of Agricultural Bank of China Limited (a listed company on Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 601288; and a listed company on the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, stock code: 1288); the director of second integrated management and banking institution management department of Central Huijin Investment Ltd. and the general manager and senior managing director of CIC International (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. Mr. Yuan graduated from Renmin University of China and obtained a degree of Executive Master of Business Administration.
Hong Zhang
|Mr. Hong Zhang is President and Board Member of CHINA REINSURANCE (Group) Corporation. He used to serve as Deputy General Manager and Vice President of the Company, as well as Chairman of the Board of a subsidiary, China Property & Casualty Reinsurance Company Ltd.
Pingsheng Wang
|Mr. Pingsheng Wang is Vice Chairman of the Board of CHINA REINSURANCE (Group) Corporation. He used to serve as Vice President in the Company., as well as Chairman of the Board of the former entity of Shengjing Bank.
Xiaobing Reng
|Mr. Xiaobing Reng is Vice President and Board Member of CHINA REINSURANCE (Group) Corporation. He used to serve for The People's Bank of China, Central Huijin Investment Ltd. and Sinasafe Insurance.
Riming Kou
|Dr. Riming Kou is Vice President of CHINA REINSURANCE (Group) Corporation. He used to serve as Deputy General Manager and Chief Financial Officer of China Yangtze Power Co., Ltd., Managing Director of Ubs group (Hong Kong). He holds a Doctor's degree in Science.
Ming Wai Mok
|Ms. Mok Ming Wai is Joint Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. Mok is the director and the department head of the Listing Services Department of KCS Hong Kong Limited responsible for providing company secretarial and compliance services to listed companies. Ms. Mok has over 20 years of working experience as a company secretary and she holds a master degree of science in applied accounting and finance. Ms. Mok is also a fellow member of both the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom.
Qing Yu
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
Linjiang Yuan
|--
Hong Zhang
|--
Pingsheng Wang
|--
Xiaobing Reng
|--
Riming Kou
|--
Ming Wai Mok
|--
Qing Yu
|--
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
Linjiang Yuan
|0
|0
Hong Zhang
|0
|0
Pingsheng Wang
|0
|0
Xiaobing Reng
|0
|0
Riming Kou
|0
|0
Ming Wai Mok
|0
|0
Qing Yu
|0
|0