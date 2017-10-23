Edition:
China Reinsurance Group Corp (1508.HK)

1508.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.77HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.01 (-0.56%)
Prev Close
HK$1.78
Open
HK$1.79
Day's High
HK$1.80
Day's Low
HK$1.76
Volume
9,378,224
Avg. Vol
11,625,207
52-wk High
HK$1.91
52-wk Low
HK$1.69

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Linjiang Yuan

53 2016 Executive Chairman of the Board

Hong Zhang

48 President, Board Member

Pingsheng Wang

55 Vice Chairman of the Board

Xiaobing Reng

45 Vice President, Director

Riming Kou

55 Vice President

Ming Wai Mok

45 2016 Joint Company Secretary

Qing Yu

Joint Company Secretary
Biographies

Name Description

Linjiang Yuan

Mr. Yuan Linjiang serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He has been the party secretary of the Company since March 2016. He had served as the assistant general manager and deputy general manager of credit management department, the deputy general manager (in charge of daily operation) of risk management department, the vice president and chief risk officer of Beijing Branch, the president and party secretary of Chongqing Branch of China Everbright Bank Company Limited; the non-executive director of Agricultural Bank of China Limited (a listed company on Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 601288; and a listed company on the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, stock code: 1288); the director of second integrated management and banking institution management department of Central Huijin Investment Ltd. and the general manager and senior managing director of CIC International (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. Mr. Yuan graduated from Renmin University of China and obtained a degree of Executive Master of Business Administration.

Hong Zhang

Mr. Hong Zhang is President and Board Member of CHINA REINSURANCE (Group) Corporation. He used to serve as Deputy General Manager and Vice President of the Company, as well as Chairman of the Board of a subsidiary, China Property & Casualty Reinsurance Company Ltd.

Pingsheng Wang

Mr. Pingsheng Wang is Vice Chairman of the Board of CHINA REINSURANCE (Group) Corporation. He used to serve as Vice President in the Company., as well as Chairman of the Board of the former entity of Shengjing Bank.

Xiaobing Reng

Mr. Xiaobing Reng is Vice President and Board Member of CHINA REINSURANCE (Group) Corporation. He used to serve for The People's Bank of China, Central Huijin Investment Ltd. and Sinasafe Insurance.

Riming Kou

Dr. Riming Kou is Vice President of CHINA REINSURANCE (Group) Corporation. He used to serve as Deputy General Manager and Chief Financial Officer of China Yangtze Power Co., Ltd., Managing Director of Ubs group (Hong Kong). He holds a Doctor's degree in Science.

Ming Wai Mok

Ms. Mok Ming Wai is Joint Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. Mok is the director and the department head of the Listing Services Department of KCS Hong Kong Limited responsible for providing company secretarial and compliance services to listed companies. Ms. Mok has over 20 years of working experience as a company secretary and she holds a master degree of science in applied accounting and finance. Ms. Mok is also a fellow member of both the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom.

Qing Yu

