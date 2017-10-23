Name Description

Yuming Lin Mr. Lin Yuming is Executive Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He is founder of our Group, is the chairman of the Board, an executive Director and the president of our Company, mainly responsible for overall strategic planning and business development of our Group. He served as the general manager of Shanxi Modern Woman Hospital from August 2003 to July 2004, and the executive director and general manager of Beijing Modern Woman Hospital Investment Management Co., Ltd. from July 2004 to March 2012, both mainly responsible for general management and operation of the two hospitals. He established Bosheng Medical and has served as its chairman and president since December 2007, mainly responsible for general management and operation of Bosheng Medical. Mr. Lin has also served as the executive director of some other members of the Group, such as (i) Wuhan Modern Hospital since December 2005, (ii) Guangzhou Woman Hospital since July 2008; (iii) Chongqing Wanzhou HarMoniCare Hospital since March 2009; (iv) Guiyang HarMoniCare Hospital since May 2009; (v) Chongqing Fuling HarMoniCare Hospital since June 2009; (vi) Fuzhou Modern Woman Hospital since January 2010; (vii) Shenzhen HarMoniCare Hospital since July 2010; (viii) Guiyang Modern Woman Hospital since March 2011; (ix) Beijing HarMoniCare Hospital since June 2011; (x) Chongqing Dushi Liren Hospital since August 2013; and (xi) Chongqing Modern Woman Hospital since April 2014. Mr. Lin studied in law at Central China Normal University ( ) from March 2008 to January 2010 and obtained a bachelor’s degree in business management in July 2012 through online education.

Longzhen Chen Mr. Chen Longzhen is the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Chen joined our Group in March 2015 and has served as the chief financial officer of HarMoniCare Management and Consulting since March 2015, mainly responsible for general finance management of our Group. Mr. Chen served as a vice finance director and vice director in securities investment department of Bosheng Medical from June 2010 to February 2015, mainly responsible for management of finance, securities and investment. Mr. Chen successively served as a finance director of Xiamen Tianwei Industrial Co., Ltd. ( ) from March 2008 to May 2010, and a finance director of Gaode Zhongcai Technology Co., Ltd. ( ) from August 2006 to March 2008, mainly responsible for finance management. Mr. Chen served as a finance director of Shandong Juli Co., Ltd. ( ) (currently known as Weichai Heavy Machinery Co., Ltd. ( )) listed in the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 000880) from March 2004 to August 2005, mainly responsible for finance management. Mr. Chen successively served as an assistant of general manager and finance director of China Crcjh Resources Jinhua Co., Ltd. ( ) (currently known as Skyworth Digital Co., Ltd. ( )) listed in the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 000810) from October 2001 to February 2004, mainly responsible for finance management. Mr. Chen also served as finance manager of Shandong Huimin Huarun Textile Co., Ltd. ( ) from December 1999 to October 2001, mainly responsible for finance management. Mr. Chen obtained an associate degree in industry accountant at Shandong TV University ( ) in July 1986, and studied in economics management from Shandong Cadres Correspondence College ( ) from July 1994 to June 1997. Mr. Chen also obtained the qualification of senior accountant from Shandong Provincial Human Resources and Social Security Department ( ) in November 1997.

Zhifeng Fang Mr. Fang Zhifeng is Vice President, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Fang joined our Group in December 2005 and served as the general manager of Wuhan Modern Hospital from December 2005 to March 2010, mainly responsible for the operation and management of Wuhan Modern Hospital. Mr. Fang has served as the vice president of Bosheng Medical from December 2007 to December 2014, mainly responsible for the management of Wuhan Modern Hospital and Fuzhou Modern Woman Hospital. Mr. Fang has also served as a director and a vice president of HarMoniCare Management and Consulting since September 2014 and January 2015, respectively, mainly responsible for medical and human resource management. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Fang was a physician at Putian Licheng District Xitianwei Town Clinic Center ( ) from August 1995 to October 2002. He also worked for Putian Food and Drug Administration ( ) from August 2002 to October 2005. Mr. Fang studied in clinical medicine at Fujian Medical School ( ) from September 1992 to July 1995, and obtained a bachelor of law degree from Fujian Normal University ( ) in July 2006 through online education. Mr. Fang obtained the qualification of a physician from Fujian Provincial Department of Health in December 1999.

Xingli Zhao Mr. Zhao Xingli is Vice President, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Zhao joined our Group in July 2008, and served as the general manager of Guangzhou Woman Hospital from July 2008 to June 2010 and Shenzhen HarMoniCare Hospital from January 2009 to March 2010, mainly responsible for the general management of these two hospitals. Mr. Zhao served as a vice president of Bosheng Medical from April 2010 to December 2014, mainly responsible for the management of Beijing HarMoniCare Hospital and Shenzhen HarMoniCare Hospital, and the general manager of Beijing HarMoniCare Hospital from June 2011 to February 2015, mainly responsible for the management of Beijing HarMoniCare Hospital. Mr. Zhao has served as a director and a vice president of HarMoniCare Management and Consulting since July 2014 and January 2015, respectively, mainly responsible for investment and IT development. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Zhao also served as the assistant to the chairman of Shanxi Modern Woman Hospital from August 2003 to July 2004, mainly responsible for assisting the chairman in managing the Shanxi Modern Woman Hospital. He served as the assistant to the general manager of Beijing Modern Woman Hospital Investment Management Co., Ltd. ( ) from August 2004 to December 2005, mainly responsible for the general management of the hospital. Mr. Zhao studied in public relations at Taiyuan University ( ) from September 1993 to July 1996 and obtained a certificate of completion in modern hospital management from the School of Continuing Education, Tsinghua University in September 2010.

Wei Chen Mr. Chen Wei is Vice President, Joint Company Secretary of the Company. He joined our Group in March 2015 and is a vice president and a joint company secretary of our Company, mainly responsible for management of the securities investment and legal departments of our Company. Mr. Chen served as a project manager at the investment banking department of Huaxi Securities Co., Ltd. ( ) from March 2005 to May 2007, mainly responsible for investment banking business. He has also served as a managing director at investment banking of Guosen Securities Co., Ltd. ( ) since May 2007 and subsequently tender his resignation in March 2015. He was mainly responsible for investment banking business and team management. Mr. Chen obtained a bachelor’s degree in management from Jilin University ( ) in July 2002 and a master’s degree in management from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics ( ) in March 2005. Mr. Chen obtained a CPA certificate from Shanghai Institute of Certified Public Accountants in December 2009.

Wenfeng Li Mr. Li Wenfeng is Vice President of the Company. He joined our Group in January 2015, is the uncle of Mr. Lin Yuming and a vice president of our Company. Mr. Li has served as a vice president of HarMoniCare Management and Consulting since January 2015, mainly responsible for procurement and internal administration. Mr. Li served as a deputy general manager of Shanxi Modern Woman Hospital from August 2003 to December 2007, and the vice president of Bosheng Medical from December 2007 to December 2014, mainly responsible for management of logistics department, audit department, president’s office, information department and medical management department. Mr. Li has also served as the supervisor of some other members of the Group, such as (i) Shanxi Wo De Investment since October 2009; (ii) Tai He Tang since April 2013; (iii) Chongqing Wanzhou HarMoniCare Hospital since December 2013; (iv) Chongqing Fuling HarMoniCare Hospital since December 2013; (v) Beijing HarMoniCare Hospital since December 2013; (vi) Guiyang HarMoniCare Hospital since August 2014; and (vii) Chongqing Modern Woman Hospital since April 2014. Mr. Li obtained a certificate of completion in modern hospital management from School of Continuing Education, Tsinghua University in September 2010.

Kin Ching So Mr. So Kin Ching is Vice President of the Company. Mr. So joined our Group in November 2004 and served as the general manager of Chongqing Modern Woman Hospital from November 2004 to January 2014, mainly responsible for general management and operation of the hospital. Mr. So served as a vice president and a director of Bosheng Medical from December 2007 to December 2014 and since December 2007, respectively, mainly responsible for the management of Guiyang HarMoniCare Hospital, Chongqing Dushi Liren Hospital, Chongqing Wanzhou HarMoniCare Hospital, Chongqing Fuling HarMoniCare Hospital, Guangzhou Woman Hospital, Chongqing Modern Women Hospital and Guiyang Modern Woman Hospital. Mr. So has served as the supervisor of Guiyang Modern Woman Hospital since March 2011 and Chongqing Dushi Liren Hospital since August 2013. He also served as a director and vice president of HarMoniCare Management and Consulting from July to September 2014 and since January 2015, respectively, mainly responsible for the general management of our Group. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. So successively served as a business director of Putian International Economics Cooperation Co., Ltd. ( ) from September 1993 to June 1996, and the sales engineer of Iwaki Pumps Co., Ltd. ( ) from July 1998 to June 2004. Mr. So obtained a bachelor’s degree in science from Fuzhou University ( ) in July 1993, and an EMBA certificate from Peking University ( ) in August 2007. Mr. So also obtained a certificate of completion in modern hospital management from the School of Continuing Education, Tsinghua University in September 2010.

Jinhui Ren Mr. Ren Jinhui is Assistant of the Chairman of the Company. He is primarily responsible for the Company’s financial management. Mr. Ren joined our Group in March 2015 and has served as an assistant of the chairman of HarMoniCare Management and Consulting since March 2015, mainly responsible for assisting the chairman in discharging his duties. Mr. Ren served as an auditing director and a finance director of Bosheng Medical from December 2007 to December 2012 and from March 2013 to December 2014, respectively, mainly responsible for management of the auditing department and financial management department. Mr. Ren obtained two bachelor’s degrees in economics and laws, respectively, from Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics ( ) in July 1999. Mr. Ren also obtained the qualification of a registered public accountant from MOF in December 2002, and the qualification of a registered tax agent from the Ministry of Personnel of the PRC and the SAT in September 2002.

Sin Yee Ng Ms. Ng Sin Yee serves as Joint Company Secretary of the Company., effective March 18, 2015. Ms. Ng is a director of the Corporate Services Department of Tricor Services Limited. She is a Fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom. Before joining the Tricor Group, Ms. Ng worked in the Company Secretarial Department of Secretaries Limited, a professional service company wholly owned by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu. Ms. Ng has more than 25 years of experience in the company secretarial field and has been providing corporate services to both multi-national companies and listed companies in Hong Kong. Ms. Ng is the joint company secretary of China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (stock code: 586) and company secretary of Mongolian Mining Corporation (stock code: 975), both are listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Yuguo Lin Mr. Lin Yuguo is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Lin Yuguo joined our Group in July 2014 and has served as a director of HarMoniCare Management and Consulting since July 2014. Mr. Lin Yuguo is the organizer of Changsha Liren Hospital since March 2007. Mr. Lin Yuguo has served as a director of Bosheng Medical since December 2007. He has served as the chairman of the board of Shanghai Mayo Hospital Investment Co., Ltd. ( ) since August 2008, mainly responsible for the general management of the company. Mr. Lin Yuguo obtained a certificate of completion in modern hospital management from Shenzhen Research Institute affiliated with Peking University and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology ( ) in May 2006. Mr. Lin Yuguo also obtained an executive master of business administration degree from Fudan University ( ) in January 2010.

Jianwei Qiu Mr. Qiu Jianwei is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Qiu had been the Assistant General Manager of the Direct Investment Department of Taikang Asset Management Company Limited and the Investment Director of Taikang Community Investment Company Limited (‘‘Taikang Community’’) since he joined Taikang Life Insurance Company Limited (‘‘Taikang’’) in 2002 mainly responsible for investment projects for acquisitions of commercial real estate, high-end elderly communities and tertiary hospitals in the first and second tier cities in China such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Sanya, Suzhou, Nanjing, Chengdu, Wuhan and Hangzhou. Mr. Qiu is currently the Vice President, the General Manager of the Investment Centre as well as the person-in-charge of the Office Business Department of Taikang Community. He is responsible for the countrywide investment management of the medical, elderly and commercial real estate business sectors of Taikang including formulating investment strategies and the execution thereof. He is in charge of the high-end elderly community plan in the eight core cities, and the investment acquisition of tertiary hospitals. He is also fully in charge of the investment, development and operation in commercial real estate and self-used property, and the new plan of office project in the core business zones in Beijing and Shanghai. Mr. Qiu does not hold any directorship in any other public companies, the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas at present or in the last three years Mr. Qiu was graduated in Beijing Normal University and obtained his bachelor’s degree in International Economics. He is also a postgraduate of Finance of the Research Institute of The People’s Bank of China. Mr. Qiu holds the Certification of Fund Professional of Asset Management Association of China and has become a member representative of Shanghai Insurance Exchange since 5 December 2016.

Jun Xu Mr. Xu Jun is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Xu has been appointed as the Managing Director/person-in-charge of Equity Investment (Division II) of Taikang Asset Management Company Limited since April 2016 and is responsible for strategic equity investment. Mr. Xu was a senior analyst of Exis Consulting Company in New York, United States of America from February 1995 to March 1997 responsible for the analysis of bonds in emerging markets; Director of Bank Paribas in New York, United States of America from April 1997 to May 2002 responsible for bonds and foreign exchange business; Deputy General Manager of First-Trust Fund Management in Shanghai from October 2002 to May 2004 responsible for investment research; General Manager of China Region of Principal Financial Group from June 2004 to October 2005 responsible for the group’s business in China; Deputy General Manager of the headquarters of CCB Principal Asset Management, Beijing from November 2005 to January 2010 responsible for financial engineering and risk management etc.; and General Manager of China Region of Ashmore Investment Management Company from February 2010 to April 2016 responsible for the group’s business in China. Mr. Xu does not hold any directorship in any other public companies, the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas at present or in the last three years. Mr. Xu was graduated in Shanghai Jiao Tong University and obtained his bachelor’s degree in Physics. He obtained his doctorate degree in Physics from Columbia University.

Jiangnan Cai Mr. Cai Jiangnan is an Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He joined our Group in March 2015, is an independent nonexecutive Director of our Company. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Cai assumed various positions including human services program planner, reimbursement analyst, and contracted program coordinator at the Center for Health Information and Analysis at Massachusetts from April 1999 to June 2012. Mr. Cai has served as a part-time professor in economics and the director at Centre for Healthcare Management and Policy in the China Europe International Business School ( ) since April 2012. Mr. Cai has also served as an independent director of Zhejiang Dian Diagnostics Co., Ltd. ( ) listed in Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 300244) since May 2014. Mr. Cai obtained a master’s degree in economics from Fudan University in 1985 and a doctorate degree in philosophy from Brandeis University in February 1997. Mr. Cai also obtained a certificate in training for senior management of public companies from Shenzhen Stock Exchange in April 2014. Mr. Cai obtained a Sun Yefang Award in economic science paper in 1991 from Sun Yefang Foundation ( ), and an Excellent Paper Award in Shanghai Federation of Social Science Associations Seventh Annual Academic Seminar from Shanghai Federation of Social Science Associations ( ) in 2009.

Lan Fang Ms. Fang Lan is an Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She joined our Group in March 2015 and is an independent non-executive Director of our Company. Prior to joining our Group, Ms. Fang is the chairman of the board of directors of Shanghai KRDream Co., Ltd. ( ) since August 2010, mainly responsible for overall management and operation. Ms. Fang served as the finance director of InBev Management (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. ( ) from June 2007 to June 2010, mainly responsible for finance management. Ms. Fang has also served as an independent director of Zhejiang Hexin Industry Group Co., Ltd. ( ) listed in the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 002343) since May 2014. Ms. Fang obtained a bachelor’s degree in science from Oxford Brookes University in 2007. Ms. Fang obtained a CPA certificate from the Shanghai Institute of Certified Public Accountants in December 2009, and an ACCA certificate from ACCA in March 2006. Ms. Fang also obtained a certificate of completion in independent director qualification training from the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in April 2014.