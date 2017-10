Name Description

Baoguo Zhu Mr. Zhu Baoguo is Chairman of the Board in Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc. He is also Chairman in Joincare Pharmaceutical Group Industry Co. Ltd. He used to be General Manager of Henan Feilong Fine Chemical Product Co., Ltd.

Desheng Tao Mr. Tao Desheng has been President and Director in Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc. He used to be Manager of Advertising Department, Manager of Market Department and Director of Traditional Chinese Medicine in Livzon Group. He served as Deputy Head of Technology Department of Livzon Pharmaceutical Factory, General Manager of Livzon Group Advertisement Co., Ltd., Deputy Head and Head of Limin Pharmaceutical Factory under Livzon Group.

Wenqi Lu Mr. Lu Wenqi has been Vice President in Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc. since October 28, 2006. He served as Manager and Head-Sales of Dongguan Jinlong Co., Ltd., Manager-Food of Hongkong Baixin Group, and Manager-Project Development of Shenzhen Taitai Group Industry Co. Ltd.

Guoxiang Xu Mr. Xu Guoxiang has been serving as Vice President in Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc. since January 3, 2008. He used to serve as Director of Sales and General Manager of Hennan Branch of the Company, General Manager of Provincial Branch in Yangtze River Pharmacy Group, and Director in Yangtze River Pharmacy Co., Ltd.

Daihong Yang Mr. Yang Daihong has been Vice President in Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc. since May 29, 2006. He used to be Deputy General Manager of Zhuhai Jianxin Pharmaceutical Company, Head-General Office and Assistant General Manager of Libaosheng Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Deputy Head of Livzon Pharmaceutical Factory.

Qingfeng Qiu Mr. Qiu Qingfeng has been serving as Director in Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc. since April 2007. He is also Deputy General Manager, Secretary of the Board and Director in Joincare Pharmaceutical Group Ind. Co.

Guoqing Guo Mr. Guo Guoqing has been serving as Independent Director in Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc. since June 7, 2013. He also serves as Independent Director in Sinosteel Jilin Carbon Co., Ltd., Jiugui Liquor Co., Ltd., BEIJING WANGFUJING DEPARTMENT STORE (GROUP) CO., LTD. and Gree Real Estate Co., Ltd. He holds a Ph.D. in Economics. He is a Professor of Renmin University of China.

Xiaosong Luo Mr. Luo Xiaosong is Independent Director in Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc. He is also Department Manager in Shenzhen Greatwall Certified Public Accountants Co., Ltd. He used to be Finance Manager in a Shenzhen-based company.