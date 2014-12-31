Name Description

Wang Yin Mr. Yin Wang is the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He joined China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited in 1984. Mr. Wang had been an executive director and served in various positions of China Resources Land Limited (stock code: 1109) (“China Resources Land”) including general manager and chairman of the board from August 2001 to June 2013. He was responsible for the overall business development and strategic planning while working in China Resources Land. He has been appointed as vice chairman of China Resources (Holdings) Co., Ltd. since November 2011. Mr. Wang is also a director of China Resources National Corporation since 2002. Mr. Wang obtained a bachelor of economics degree from Shandong University in China in July 1983 and a master degree in business administration from the University of San Francisco in the United States of America in June 1993.

Yuewei Han Mr. Han Yuewei is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He worked for China Resources Land Limited (“CR Land”) (stock code: 1109) since October 2010 before joining the Group, during which he served as deputy general manager of Shenyang Region, deputy general manager of Shenzhen Region, director of engineering and vice president. Prior to joining CR Land, Mr. Han worked as the deputy director and director of the Bureau of Public Works of Shenzhen Municipality from April 2002 to October 2010. Mr. Han obtained a master’s degree in construction economics and management from Tsinghua University and a bachelor’s degree in construction management from Tsinghua University in July 1993 and July 1991 respectively.

Libing Cheng Mr. Cheng Libing serves as Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Executive General Manager of Phoenix Healthcare Group Co Ltd. Mr. Cheng holds a bachelor degree in Traditional Chinese Medicine from Beijing University of Traditional Chinese Medicine in Beijing in July 1988. Mr. Cheng is the Vice President of the Group. Mr. Cheng joined the Group in September 2010 and is primarily responsible for daily operations of our Group. Mr. Cheng served as the vice general manager at Beijing Huaren Intech Hospital Management Consulting Co., Ltd., an investment and hospital management company, from 2006 to 2008 and the vice general manager for all of Beijing Huaren Intech Hospital Management Consulting Co., Ltd., Beijing Intech Eye Hospital Co., Ltd., and Intech Medical Chain from 2008 to 2010. From 1999 to 2002, he has served various positions at Beijing Kangchen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., including general manager assistant. Mr. Cheng also worked as a resident doctor at Dongzhimen Hospital Affiliated to Beijing University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, a general traditional Chinese medicine hospital, from 1988 to 1998.

Yuan Ren Ms. Ren Yuan is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. She worked as the deputy manager of the finance department of China Resources Microelectronics (Holdings) Limited from June 2002 to June 2006. From February 2004 to February 2010, Ms. Ren served as the finance director of Wuxi CR Micro-Assemb Tech., Ltd. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Ren worked as the consultancy director and deputy general director of the information management department of China Resources (Holdings) Co., Ltd., since February 2010. Ms. Ren obtained her master’s degree in accounting from Chinese University of Hong Kong in December 2007. Ms. Ren obtained the qualifications of China Certified Public Accountant and China Certified Public Valuer in December 1998, and September 1999, respectively.

Zechang Xu Mr. Xu Zechang is Executive General Manager, Director of healthcare of Phoenix Healthcare Group Co Ltd. He holds Bachelor's degree from Southern Medical University in July 1984. Mr. Xu joined Phoenix Hospital Management (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (currently known as Beijing Wantong) in 2004 and is responsible for overall hospital operation and clinical development of the in-network hospitals. Mr. Xu has acted as the executive administrator of Wuxi New District Hospital from May 2004 to May 2005, vice administrator of Jian Gong Hospital from May 2005 to May 2007, executive administrator of Yan Hua Hospital from May 2007 to December 2010, and the executive administrator of Mentougou Hospital from October 2011 to the present. Mr. Xu has experience as an attending doctor, vice director doctor, vice director of a Cardiology Department and an acting director of Cardiology Department at the General Hospital of China PLA Beijing Military Region, a Grade III general hospital, from 1991 to 2003. From 1984 to 1991, Mr. Xu was a resident doctor at the General Hospital of the Peoples Liberation Army of China.

Yanjun Fu Ms. Fu Yanjun is Executive Director of the Company. She joined the Group in December 2014 and has been appointed as the deputy general manager of the Company since November 2016. Ms. Fu also previously served as the managing director of strategic investment department of the Company, the chairman of the board and the general manager of Beijing Wanrong Yikang Pharmaceutical Company Limited and Beijing Phoenix Jiayi Medical Equipment Company Limited, which are wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company, and the executive chairman and the chairman of the youth committee of the Group. Ms. Fu has been appointed as a supervisor of Beijing Jingkelong Company Limited (stock code: 814) since May 2017. Ms. Fu also worked for Ernst & Young Hua Ming from September 2002 to October 2012 and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu CPA Ltd. from October 2012 to December 2014. Ms. Fu obtained a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Renmin University of China in July 2002 and obtained the qualification of China Certified Public Accountant in May 2008.

Qianjin Chen Mr. Chen Qianjin serves as Vice General Manager of Phoenix Healthcare Group Co Ltd. Mr. Chen joined Beijing Phoenix United Hospital Management Joint Stock Co., Ltd. (currently known as Beijing Phoenix) in July 2007, and he is currently the general manager of Beijing Wanrong and Beijing Jiayi and responsible for management of medical devices and medical consumables supply chain business. From 2002 to 2007, Mr. Chen worked at Beijing Haihong Yaotong Electronic Commerce Co., Ltd. Mr. Chen received a Master’s degree of Management Science and Engineering from Dalian University of Technology in Dalian in June 2001 and a Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy from Second Military Medical University of Peoples Liberation Army of China in July 1994.

Wing Kee Or Mr. Or Wing Kee is Vice General Manager of Phoenix Healthcare Group Co Ltd. Mr. Or has over 20 years of experience in the investment banking and direct investment industry. He is responsible for corporate finance, financial management and project investment of the Group and the business operation in Hong Kong. From August 2011 and prior to joining the Company, Mr. Or served as head of the corporate finance advisory department at KDB Asia Limited, a Korean financial institution. Before that, Mr. Or was a director of Ivory Capital Private Limited, an investment bank, from July 2005 until August 2011. From June 2002 to April 2005, Mr. Or worked at Deloitte & Touche Corporate Finance Ltd. Mr. Or was an investment manager at Temasek Holdings Ltd. from January 1999 to May 2000 and an investment manager at Prime Partners Asset Management (HK) Ltd. From September 1997 to February 1999, Mr.Or was an assistant manager at Barclays Capital Asia Limited. Mr. Or also served as a manager of investment banking department at Yamaichi International (H.K.) Ltd., a Japanese investment bank, from July 1993 to September 1997. Mr. Or received a Master’s degree in Finance from the Chinese University of Hong Kong in December 1998 and a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the Hong Kong University in December 1992. Mr. Or is a CFA charterholder since 2002.

Kit Fong Ngai Ms. Ngai Kit Fong has been appointed as Company Secretary of the Company, effect from March 1, 2016. She is a Director of the Corporate Services Division of Tricor Services Limited, a global professional services provider specializing in integrated business, corporate and investor services. She is a Chartered Secretary and a Fellow of both The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. Ms. NGAI has extensive experience in a diversified range of corporate services and has been providing professional services to a number of companies listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange.

Wang Yan Mr. Wang Yan is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He joined China Resources National Corporation in July 1994. From February 2016, Mr. Wang has been appointed as the chief internal auditor of Internal Audit & Supervision Department of China Resources (Holdings) Co., Ltd. Since August 2014, Mr. Wang has been appointed as the non-executive director of China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (stock code: 1313), China Resources Gas Group Limited (stock code: 1193), China Resources Land Limited (stock code: 1109) and China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (stock code: 836). From August 2014 to April 2016, Mr. Wang was a non-executive director of China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (stock code: 291). He was a deputy chief internal Auditor of Internal Audit & Supervision Department of China Resources (Holdings) Co., Ltd. between April 2012 and February 2016. Mr. Wang was a deputy general manager of China Resources Gas (Holdings) Limited from September 2007 to April 2012. Mr. Wang was appointed as a director of China Resources Gas Limited in November 2005. He worked for China Resources Petrochems (Group) Company Limited (now known as Sinopec (Hong Kong) Petroleum Holding Company Limited) from 2000 to 2007. Mr. Wang obtained a bachelor degree in economics from the Finance and Accounting Department, Capital University of Economics and Business and obtained a master degree in business administration from the University of South Australia. Mr. Wang is a qualified PRC Certified Accountant.

Hong Cheng Ms. Cheng Hong serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Phoenix Healthcare Group Co Ltd since September 2013. Ms. Cheng has been the marketing director and the general manager of market management department at CITIC Trust Co., Ltd. Prior to joining CITIC Trust, she served in various roles, including chairman of the board of supervisors, general manager of Orient Fund Management Co., Ltd. From October 2000 to June 2004, Ms. Cheng worked in Northeast Securities Co., Ltd. Ms. Cheng was a visiting scholar at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in the United States from March 2009 to June 2009. Ms. Cheng received an MBA degree from Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business in Beijing in March 2006, a Master’s degree in Accounting from Research Institute for Fiscal Science of the Ministry of Finance from Research Institute for Fiscal Science, Ministry of Finance, P.R. China in October 2003, and a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from Agricultural University of Hebei in July 1992.

Kwok Kong Kwong Mr. Kwong Kwok Kong serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Phoenix Healthcare Group Co Ltd since September 2013. He is currently the chief executive officer of Pok Oi Hospital, a non-profit hospital in Hong Kong. Pok Oi Hospital, founded in 1919, has a total of 74 service units providing western hospital services, dental and traditional Chinese medicine treatments, secondary and primary schools, kindergartens, residential and day care elderly centres, children and family centres. As chief executive officer, Mr. Kwong has been providing corporate governance and management support to the board of directors for development, management and supervision of these units for the 10 years. He initially joined Pok Oi Hospital as an Internal Audit Manager in 2003. Before joining Pok Oi Hospital, Mr. Kwong served as Principal Auditor of the Audit Commission of the government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. Mr. Kwong had served in the Audit Commission since 1980. Mr. Kwong is a Member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants since 1982.

Kar Chung Lee Mr. Lee Kar Chung is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a Senior Vice President at Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited with responsibility in making investments in the health care sector in Asia and globally. Mr. Lee is also an executive director of UMP Healthcare Holdi ngs Limited, a leading corporate healthcare solutions provider in Hong Kong, where he is respons ible for corporate development, international operations and merger and acquisitions for UMP Healthcare Holdings Limited. Mr. Lee has over ten years of experience in law a nd finance. He was an associate with the law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer before h e left in February 2008 to join UBS AG, Hong Kong branch as an analyst in the investment banking department until Decemb er 2008. He then joined the investment banking department of Deutsc he Bank AG, Hong Kong branch and last held the position of Director in the Corporate Advisor y Group, where he worked from January 2009 to August 2014. Mr. Lee obtained his Bachelor of Laws from the London School of Economics and Political Sciences and his Postgraduate Certificate in Laws from The University of Hong Kong in July 2003 and June 2004, respectively. He is a solicitor of the High Court of Hong Kong since September 2007 and a solicitor (non-practising) in the Sen ior Courts of England and Wales since February 2013.