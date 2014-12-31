Name Description

Jianxin Che Mr. Che Jianxin is the founder, Chairman, an executive Director, the chief executive officer and the general manager of the Company since its establishment in June 2007. Mr. Che is primarily responsible for the overall management, strategic development and business planning of the Group. He has over 27 years of industry experience. He started his career in furniture manufacturing in the late ’80s. He then established Changzhou Red Star Furniture Store in December 1990. He subsequently founded Red Star Furniture Group in June 1994 and served as its chairman of the board of directors and chief executive officer from 1994 to 2007. Mr. Che is a member of the executive committee of All-China Federation of Industry & Commerce. Mr. Che was awarded as the “Shanghai Outstanding Star” by Shanghai government, Shanghai Industry & Commerce and Shanghai Outstanding Enterprise Promotion Association in February 2014, the “Changzhou Outstanding Entrepreneur” by Changzhou government in January 2012 and the Working Model of Jiangsu Province by Jiangsu Provincial People’s Government in April 2006.

Jianfang Che Ms. Che Jianfang has been an executive Director and a vice general manager of the Company since June 2007. Ms. Che is primarily responsible for merchandising management of the Group. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Che worked as the general manager at the Changzhou Red Star Furniture General Factory from 1990 to 1993, mainly responsible for general operation of the business. She served as the general manager responsible for national investment operation at Red Star Furniture Group from 1994 to 2007. Ms. Che completed the “Senior Executive Program for China” jointly organized by China Europe International Business School (“CEIBS”), Harvard Business School and the School of Economics and Management of Tsinghua University in December 2007. She also completed the China CEO Program jointly organized by Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business, Columbia Business School, the International Institute for Management Development and London Business School in July 2011.

Xiaozhong Jiang Mr. Jiang Xiaozhonghas been an executive Director and a vice general manager of the Company since December 2012. Mr. Jiang is primarily responsible for business development and operation of the Group. Prior to joining the Company, from June 1994 to June 2007, Mr. Jiang served in various positions at Red Star Furniture Group, including as secretary of the communist party branch committee, secretary of the communist party committee and as vice president, primarily responsible for business operation, administration and communist party committee related work. Mr. Jiang completed a three-year correspondence course for cadre in administrative management at the Communist Party School of Jiangsu Province in July 1992. He graduated with an executive master of business administration degree from the executive master of business administration program at Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business in September 2011.

Qi Zhang Ms. Zhang Qi is Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Zhang is primarily responsible for business development, information management, legal compliance and internal control of the Group. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Zhang served in various positions in the Huangpu District office, Shanghai City of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China(“ICBC”), including the director of South Three Sub-branch, the secretary of the communist party branch of South three sub-branch, the director of Nanjing Road East sub-branch, the assistant director of deposit department, the assistant director and the vice director, from July 1984 to September 1992. From September 1992 to January 2000, she successively served as the vice president, the president and the secretary of the communist party committee of Huangpu sub-branch and Jing’an sub-branch of the Shanghai branch of ICBC. From January 2000 to March 2008, She worked in the Shanghai branch of ICBC, where she served in various positions, including the director of the retail division and the securities clearing division, the assistant president, the vice president and the deputy secretary of the communist party committee. From March 2008 to June 2012, Ms. Zhang served as the general manager and the secretary of the communist party committee of the private banking department of ICBC. Ms. Zhang studied in the Cadre Class of Financing Management at the Faculty of Economics of Fudan University from September 1985 to July 1987. She graduated with a master’s degree in finance from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics in June 1998. Ms. Zhang also completed the executive master of business administration program jointly organized by Shanghai National Accounting Institute and Arizona State University in June 2005. Ms. Zhang was accredited by ICBC as a senior economist in August 1997. She received the honor of “Shanghai Financial Talent” granted by Shanghai Financial Services Office in March 2004.

Yuan Ding Mr. Yuan Ding has been appointed as the independent non-executive Director since March 2012. He is primarily responsible for participating in the decision making for the Company’s significant events and advising on issues relating to corporate governance and audit. Mr. Ding has more than ten years of experience in teaching and researching financial accounting, financial statement analysis, corporate governance and mergers and acquisitions. He served as a tenured professor in accounting and management control at the HEC School of Management in France from September 1999 to September 2006. He has been serving as a professor in accounting and the Cathay Capital Chair Professor in Accounting at CEIBS since September 2006 and July 2011, respectively. Since July 2013, Mr. Ding has been serving as an independent nonexecutive director, the chairman of the audit committee and a member of the nomination committee and the remuneration committee of Landsea Green Properties Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. He has been a director and the chairman of the audit committee of MagIndustries Corp., a company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange since July 2011 and is currently a director of Jaccar Holdings, a private investment company. Mr. Ding was an independent director and the chairman of the audit committee at Anhui Gujing Distillery Co., Ltd., from June 2008 to June 2011 and at TCL Corporation (TCL), a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, from June 2011 to June 2014.

Kwan Hung Lee Mr. Lee Kwan Hung has been appointed as the independent nonexecutive Director since February 2015. He is primarily responsible for participating in the decision making for the Company’s significant events and advising on issues relating to the nomination of the Directors and senior management. From December 1992 to April 1994, Mr. Lee worked in the Listing Division of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, where he successively served as a manager and a senior manager, and was a partner of Woo, Kwan, Lee & Lo from April 2001 to February 2011. Mr. Lee is currently a consultant at Howse Williams Bowers. He has been an independent non-executive director of several companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, including Embry Holdings Limited since October 2007, NetDragon Websoft Inc. since June 2008, Asia Cassava Resources Holdings Limited since January 2009, Futong Technology Development Holdings Limited since November 2009, Newton Resources Ltd. since December 2010, Walker Group Holdings Limited since February 2011, Tenfu (Cayman) Holdings Company Limited since August 2011, China BlueChemical Ltd. since June 2012, and Landsea Green Properties Co., Ltd. since July 2013. In the three years preceding the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. Lee was also an independent non-executive director of several companies and one trust listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, including New Universe International Group Ltd. from June 2010 to July 2012; Yuexiu REIT Asset Management Limited, the manager of Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust from November 2005 to October 2014; and Far East Holdings International Limited from March 2012 to November 2014. Mr. Lee received his Bachelor of Laws (Honours) degree and Postgraduate Certificate in Laws from the University of Hong Kong in 1988 and 1989 respectively. He was admitted as a solicitor in Hong Kong in 1991 and in the United Kingdom in 1997.

Zhenning Li Mr. Li Zhenning has been the independent non-executive Director since March 2012. He is primarily responsible for participating in the decision making for the Company’s significant events and advising on issues relating to corporate governance, audit, strategy and investment, and the nomination, remuneration and assessment of the Directors and senior management. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Li engaged in investment activities and acted as a financial consultant in his personal capacity from May 1995 to December 2002. He was an independent director of Shanghai Zhangjiang Hi-tech Park Development Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, from May 2008 to April 2010. Mr. Li Shanghai Rising Fund Management Company Ltd. in December 1997 and has been serving as its chairman of the board of directors since then. He has also been serving as the chairman of the board of directors of Shanghai Juying Culture Communication Co., Ltd. since November 2006 and Beijing Xinhua Investment Management Co., Ltd. since April 2001. Mr. Li graduated from Renmin University of China with a bachelor’s degree in western economics in June 1982 and a master’s degree in economics in June 1985.

Shuhong Chen Ms. Chen Shuhong has been a non-executive Director since June 2007 . Ms. Chen is primarily responsible for overseeing our Company’s management and strategic development. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Chen worked at the Changzhou Red Star Furniture General Factory from July 1992 to December 1993, and was mainly responsible for finance-related work. She then served as a manager of Changzhou Home Furnishing Wholesale Center from January 1994 to June 1999, and was mainly responsible for business operation. She served as the chief financial officer of Red Star Furniture Group from June 1999 to June 2007. Ms. Chen obtained a college degree for adult higher education in accounting from Industrial College of Jiangsu Province now known as Changzhou University in 2003. She graduated with an executive master of business administration degree from the executive master of business administration program of The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in June 2012.

Joseph Gagnon Mr. Joseph Raymond Gagnon has been a non-executive Director of the Company since December 2009. Mr. Gagnon is primarily responsible for participating in formulating the Company’s corporate and business strategies. He joined Warburg Pincus Asia LLC, an affiliate of Warburg Pincus, in September 2005 and currently serves as its managing director and the head of its real estate investment business in Asia. Mr. Gagnon previously worked for GE Capital from July 2000 to August 2005, where he last served as a business development manager with GE Capital Real Estate in Tokyo. He has been a director of Vingroup Joint Stock Company, a company listed on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange, since July 2013. He also served as a non-executive director of Sunshine 100 China Holdings Ltd., a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, from June 2011 to September 2014. Mr. Gagnon graduated with a bachelor of science degree in mathematical economics from Wake Forest University in the United States in August 2000.

Guofeng Xu Mr. Xu Guofeng has been a Director and a vice general manager of the Company since December 2010. He has been a non-executive Director of the Company since he resigned as vice general manager in November 2014. Mr. Xu is primarily responsible for overseeing the Company’s management and strategic development. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Xu served as a factory manager at the Changzhou Red Star Furniture General Factory from 1991 to 1994, where he was mainly responsible for production and business operation. He then served as a vice president of Red Star Furniture Group from 1994 to 2007, where he was mainly responsible for managing construction-related work and participating in the decision making for significant events. Mr. Xu completed a correspondence course in business administration at Beijing Business Management Correspondence College in July 2004. He also completed the executive master of business administration program at Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business in September 2011.

Qiqi Zhang Mr. Zhang Qiqi has been a non-executive Director of the Company since December 2010. Mr. Zhang is primarily responsible for participating in formulating the Company’s corporate and business strategies. He joined Beijing Warburg Pincus Investment Consulting Co., Ltd., an affiliate of Warburg Pincus in July 2009 and currently serves as its executive director. Mr. Zhang previously worked as an associate and successively a senior associate at the Shanghai branch of PWC Consulting (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. from August 2003 to July 2007. Mr. Zhang graduated with a bachelor’s degree in international economics and trade (English) from Shanghai International Studies University in July 2003 and a master of business administration degree from the Booth School of Business, University of Chicago, in June 2009.