Jing Lou Dr. Jing Lou serves as Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of 3SBio Inc. He was appointed as a Director on 5 September 2006 and was redesignated as an executive Director on 27 November 2014. He was appointed as the chairman of the Board on 1 April 2012. Mr. Lou is also the chief executive offi cer and president of the Company. He is responsible for the strategic development and planning, overall operational management and major decision making of the Group. He joined Shenyang Sunshine Pharmaceutical Company Limited (“Shenyang Sunshine”) as a director of research and development in September 1995. Mr. Lou has been highly active in pharmaceutical research and has made substantial contribution to the Group’s research and development of pharmaceutical products. Mr. Lou was the leading scientist and principal investigator in the Group’s successful development of EPIAO and TPIAO. He co-invented a “preparation process for recombinant human thrombopoietin” and a “method for improving the stability of polypeptides in human bodies and its application” in 2000 and 2001, respectively. He has published in a number of academic journals on microbiology and medicinal biotechnology. His research has been recognized with various awards. In 2006, he was awarded the “Shenyang Science and Technology Progress Award for his research on recombinant human thrombopoietin. In 2007, he was awarded the “Liaoning Province Scientifi c and Technological Achievements Prize for his contribution to the industrialization of production of recombinant human thrombopoietin. Mr. Lou was selected as a member of the prestigious national program “the Recruitment Program of Global Experts”, which is also known as the “Thousand Talents Program”, in March 2013. Mr. Lou obtained a Medical Doctor degree (M.D.) in clinical medicine from Shanghai Second Military Medical University in July 1985.

Bo Tan Mr. Bo Tan is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Executive Director Officer of 3SBio Inc. He was appointed as a Director on 29 May 2013 and was redesignated as an executive Director on 27 November 2014. Mr. Tan is also the chief fi nancial offi cer and the executive vice president of the Company. He is responsible for overseeing the fi nancial activities and the daily operation of the business development of the Group. Mr. Tan joined Shenyang Sunshine as the chief fi nancial offi cer and vice president in February 2009. He also served as a director of Hongkong Sansheng from November 2009 to November 2014. Tan has extensive experience within the fi nancial and pharmaceutical industries, and has worked in private equity, equity research and commercial sectors. Mr. Tan has served as an independent non-executive director of Globe Metals & Mining Limited (a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange with security code GBE) since 9 October 2013. Mr. Tan served as an independent director and the chairman of the audit, compensation and nominating committee of Tianyin Pharmaceutical Co., Inc. (a company listed on the NYSE MKT LLC with symbol TPI) from 4 June 2012 to 23 January 2015. He served as executive director and a member of the investment committee of Bohai Industrial Investment Fund Management Company a private equity fund in China, from April 2007 to September 2008. Before that, he served as a vice president in the equity research division of Lehman Brothers Asia Limited from March 2006 to March 2007. He worked as a senior analyst at Macquarie Securities Asia in Hong Kong from October 2004 to February 2006. Mr. Tan obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Renmin University of China in July 1994, a Master’s degree in Economics from the University of Connecticut in December 1996 and a Master of International Management from Thunderbird School of Global Management in August 1998.

Fei You Ms. YOU Fei is Director - Finance of the Company. She is responsible for overseeing the accounting, financial reporting, financial analysis and capital market of the Group. Ms. You has also served as a director of Sciprogen and Guangdong Sciprogen since December 2014. Before joining the Group, Ms. You served as a manager at KPMG Huazhen (Special General Partnership) from August 2003 to January 2009 and a group accounting manager at Perlos (Beijing) Electronic and Telecommunication Component Co., Ltd. from February 2009 to February 2011. Ms. You has been a member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants since 2010. Ms. You obtained Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Economics from Renmin University of China in July 2000 and July 2003, respectively.

Weihonghas Xiao Mr. Xiao Weihonghas is Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Prior to joining the Company in March 2016, Mr. Xiao served as the chief executive offi cer of Hisun-Pfi zer Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. from 2012 to 2015, where he oversaw the strategy and operations. From 2007 to 2012, Mr. Xiao served as a general manager of commercial and diversifi ed business unit of Pfi zer China. Mr. Xiao worked in Pfi zer China’s human resources department from 1999 to 2007 and served as the human resources director of Pfi zer China from 2004 to 2007. Mr. Xiao graduated from the University of International Business & Economics with a Bachelor of Economics degree in 1991. He is currently a vice president of the Chinese Pharmaceutical Enterprises Association.

Dongmei Su Dr. Dongmei Su is an Senior Vice President, Executive Director of 3SBio Inc. Dr. Su was appointed as a Director on 11 June 2012 and was redesignated as an executive Director on 27 November 2014. Ms. Su is also the Company’s senior vice president and the general manager of Shenyang Sunshine. She is responsible for strategic direction and leadership of research and development of the Group. Ms. Su joined Shenyang Sunshine as a scientist of the research and development department in January 1993, and served as a director of the research and development department from 1997 to 2006. She subsequently served as the chief technology offi cer responsible for research and development and manufacturing process engineering of Shenyang Sunshine from 2006 to 2008. Ms. Su was promoted to vice president of Shenyang Sunshine in April 2008. Ms. Su served as a director of Shenyang Sunshine from August 2007 to June 2013. She also served as a director of Hongkong Sansheng from November 2009 to November 2014. Ms. Su obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Biochemistry from Jilin University in July 1992 and a Master’s and a Doctorate degree in Microbiology and Pharmacology from Shenyang Pharmaceutical University in June 2001 and July 2010, respectively. She has published in a number of academic journals on microbiology and medicinal biotechnology.

Zhenping Zhu Dr. Zhenping Zhu, MD. Ph.D. serves as Chief Scientific Officer, President - Research & Development of the Company. Prior to joining the Company in January 2017, he served as the executive vice president of Global Biopharmaceuticals at Kadmon Corporation, and the president of Kadmon China from 2010 to 2016. Prior to joining Kadmon, Dr. Zhu was the vice president and the global head, Protein Sciences and Design, at Novartis, and was responsible for the discovery, design and selection of novel biologics medicines that address various human diseases from 2009 to 2010. Prior to Novartis, Dr. Zhu worked for over 12 years at ImClone Systems as Vice President of Antibody Technology and Immunology, and had led multiple teams responsible for the successful discovery and early development of several U.S. FDA-approved novel antibodies for various oncology indications, including cetuximab (Erbitux®), ramucirumab (Cyramza®), necitumumab (Portrazza®), and olaratumab (Latruvo®). Dr. Zhu is the inventor of both ramucirumab and necitumumab, and one of the major contributors to cetuximab and olaratumab. He earned his medical degree from Jiangxi Medical College in 1985. He received his Master of Science in Pharmacology from the Institute of Hematology, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences (CAMS) and Peking Union Medical College (PUMC) in 1988, and his Ph.D. in Immunology and Pathology from Dalhousie University in 1993. Dr. Zhu performed his postdoctoral work in antibody and protein engineering at Genentech Inc. from 1993 to 1996. From 1996 to 2006, Dr. Zhu held an adjunct professorship at the Institute of Hematology, CAMS & PUMC. Dr. Zhu has published over 190 peer-reviewed scientifi c papers, and is listed as the inventor or co-inventor of more than 50 U.S. and international patents and patent applications.

Bin Huang Mr. Bin Huang is Vice President, Executive Director of 3SBio Inc. Mr. Huang was first appointed as a Director on 5 September 2006 and ceased to be a Director on 29 May 2013. Mr. Huang was re-appointed as an executive Director on 27 November 2014. Mr. Huang is also a vice president of the Company. He is in charge of the administrative management of the Group and the operations management of the Group’s subsidiaries and joint ventures. Mr. Huang joined Shenyang Sunshine in 1993 as a manager of the human resources department. Mr. Huang received a diploma in Engineering from Northeast University in July 1987. He attended a one-year training program in business management in Tsinghua University from April 2000 to April 2001.

Xin Ma Mr. MA Xin is a Vice President - Human Resources of the Company and Shenyang Sunshine. He is responsible for overseeing the human resources administration of the Group. Mr. Ma also currently serves as a director of Lansheng Guojian, as well as a director of Guojian. Before joining the Company in 2016, Mr. Ma worked in Hisun-Pfizer Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. from November 2012 to December 2015, first as a senior director of the human resources department, and was the vice president of the human resources department. From June 2007 to October 2009, he worked as a national training and sales effectiveness manager in Pfizer Investment Co., Ltd. and served as an associated director of training from October 2009 to October 2012. From 2005 to 2007, Mr. Ma served as a national sales training manager (Oncology business unit) of Beijing Novartis Pharma Co., Ltd. Mr. Ma worked in GlaxoSmithKline (China) Investment Co., Ltd. as a sales training manager (Pharma, North China) from December 2001 to July 2005. Mr. Ma obtained a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from Tianjin Second Medical College in 1989.

Yongfu Chen Mr. CHEN Yongfuis a Director - Finance of the Company and Shenyang Sunshine. Mr. Chen s in charge of administration, compliance and internal control. Mr. Chen has also served as a director of Hongkong Sansheng since November 2014. Mr. Chen served as a fi nancial manager of Shenyang Sunshine from March 2003 to November 2010. Mr. Chen obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering and Accounting from Liaoning University in July 1983.

Kevin Liu Mr. Kevin Liu is Vice President of the Company. Before joining the Company in 2016, from September 2011 to February 2016, Mr. Liu served as the chief fi nancial offi cer in Fresenius- Kabi China, a leading international health care company focusing on products for the therapy and care of critically chronical disease patients, overseeing various departments including fi nance, IT, business development, supplies, legal affairs and sales performance. From January 2007 to September 2011, he worked in General Electric Renewable Energy as the chief fi nancial offi cer for the Asia region. From March 2005 to January 2007, he worked in ITT Canon (Xiamen) Electronics Co., Ltd as the fi nancial controller. Mr. Liu obtained a Bachelor degree in accounting from Jimei University in July 1991 and a MBA degree from Xiamen University in July 2001.

Yong Xu Mr. Yong Xu is General Manager and Director of Sciprogen, a Subsidiary of the Company. From March 2006 to December 2012, he served as a deputy general manager of Liaoning Nuokang Pharmaceutical Limited. Before that, Mr. Xu served as the deputy general manager of Beijing Zhongguan Venture Science and Technology Co., Ltd. from January 2002 to March 2006. From June 1995 to December 2001, he worked fi rst as a deputy director and then as a director in the second general department of Hebei Provincial Government General Offi ce. Mr. Xu obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Precision Machinery from Zhejiang University in August 1988.

Ji Zhang Dr. Ji Zhang is General Manager of Guojian, a subsidiary of the Company. Prior to joining Guojian in November 2016, Dr. Zhang worked in various senior leadership roles with China Yuanda Group from 2008 to 2016, including as a vice president of Yuanda, the head of Yuanda Wuhan Pharmaceutical Research Institute, the chief science offi cer and an executive director on the board of directors of Huadong Pharmaceutical Company Limited a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange with stock code 000963), and an executive director on the board of directors of China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange with stock code 00512). From 1993 to 2008, Dr Zhang worked in Schering-Plough Pharmaceutical Research Institute (which is now part of Merck) as a senior scientist in the infl ammation, infectious disease, and allergy and immunology areas. Dr. Zhang was selected as a member of the “Thousand Talents Program.” He published many articles in leading scientifi c journals and is the co-inventor of a U.S. patent. Dr. Zhang received a Bachelor’s degree in Microbiology in 1982, and a Master’s degree in Virology in 1985, both from Wuhan University and received a Ph.D. in Pharmacology and Molecular Biology from Chicago Medical School in 1992.

Yanli Liu Ms. LIU Yanli is Joint Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. Liu is responsible for overseeing the governance, legal and public relation matters of the Group. Ms. Liu has served as a director of Hongkong Sansheng since November 2014 and a director of Sirton since January 2015. She has also served as the supervisor of Shenzhen Baishitong since December 2014, and the supervisor of Sciprogen and Guangdong Sciprogen since December 2014. Ms. Liu joined Shenyang Sunshine as an international sales representative in January 2007. Ms. Liu served as an assistant to the chief executive offi cer and project manager of foreign drug registration of Shenyang Sunshine from 2008 to 2011. Ms. Liu obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Biochemistry and Master’s degree in Chemistry with Entrepreneurship from the University of Nottingham in July 2004 and December 2006, respectively.

Dong Liu Mr. Liu Dong is an Non-Executive Director of the Company, since November 27, 2014. He is responsible for participating in the formulation of the Company’s corporate and business strategies. Mr. Liu has served as a director of Shenyang Sunshine Pharmaceutical Company Limited (“Shenyang Sunshine”) since May 28, 2013. Mr. Liu joined CITIC Private Equity Funds Management Co., Ltd (“CITIC PE”) in January 2009. He is a managing director of CITIC PE in charge of investment in the healthcare sector. Mr. Liu also currently serves as a director of Zhejiang Beingmate Technology Industry & Trade Co. Ltd. (a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange with stock code 002570), Biosensors International Group, Ltd. (a company listed on the SGX-ST with symbol B20) and Luye Pharma Group Ltd. (a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with stock code 2186). Mr. Liu received a joint Bachelor’s degree in Physics and Finance from Nankai University in June 1995 and an Executive Master of Business Administration from China Europe International Business School in October 2011.

Steven Wang Mr. Steven Dasong Wang is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a managing director and team leader of the Pharmaceutical Sector at CITIC Private Equity Funds Management Co., Ltd (“CITICPE”). He has over 17 years of experience of working in top global investment banks and direct investment firms. Before joining CITICPE, Mr. Wang was a managing director and head of APAC Healthcare Investment Banking at Credit Suisse. He previously held various senior positions at the investment banking department of UBS AG and Morgan Stanley in Hong Kong. He led a number of Asia healthcare and related deals including the initial public offerings of Sinopharm Corporation Group Co., Ltd. Luye Pharma Group Ltd. and Rici Healthcare Holdings Ltd , the privatization of WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. and Simcere Pharmaceutical Group , as well as Luye Pharma Group Ltd.’s acquisition of Acino. Before returning to China in 2007, Mr. Wang worked seven years in New York for multinational investment banks and multi-strategy hedge funds. Before his career in finance, Mr. Steven Dasong Wang was a senior research scientist in the research and development department of Schering-Plough Corporation (now acquired by Merck & Co., Inc.), focusing on allergy and immunology with multiple published paper and patents. Mr. Wang holds a Ph.D. in Medicinal Chemistry from the Johns Hopkins University, and a MBA in Finance (with distinction) from New York University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Jun Ma Mr. Ma Jun is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company since the June 1, 2015. He is responsible for participating in decision-making and advising on issues relating to the Company’s significant events and corporate governance. Mr. Ma has served as the chief executive officer of Rong & De (Tianjin) Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership) since April 2011, in charge of fund raising and management. Mr. Ma was an attorney of Commerce & Finance Law Offices from January 2006 to April 2007. Mr. Ma obtained a Bachelor of Laws degree (L.L.B.) from Peking University in July 1985. He obtained a Juris Doctor degree (J.D.) from Cornell Law School in May 1996 and was subsequently admitted to the New York bar.

David Parkinson Mr. David Ross Parkinson, M.D., is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, since June 1, 2015. He is responsible for participating in decision-making and advising on issues relating to the Company’s significant events and corporate governance. Mr. Parkinson has served as a director of ESSA Pharma Inc. (a company listed on the NASDAQ with symbol EPIX) since June 2015, a director of Cerulean Pharma, Inc. (a company listed on the NASDAQ with symbol CERU) since November 2014 and Threshold Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (a company listed on the NASDAQ with symbol THLD) since May 2010. He was appointed as the president and chief executive officer of ESSA Pharma Inc. in January 2016. He has also served as a director of DeNovo Biosciences, Inc. and Tocagen Inc. and is a venture partner at New Enterprise Associates, a venture capital firm. From 2007 to 2012, Mr. Parkinson served as president and chief executive officer at Nodality, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on personalized medicine. Before that, he was a vice president and head of the clinical oncology therapeutic area at Amgen Inc. (a company listed on the NASDAQ with symbol AMGN). Mr. Parkinson served as a director of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) from 2006 to 2009. He served on the National Cancer Policy Forum of the Institute of Medicine from 2005 to 2011. Mr. Parkinson has received multiple awards and honors, including the top innovator award from the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation in 2012 and the Wiley Medal from the United States Food and Drug Administration in 1997. He delivered the 12th Andrew H. Weinberg Memorial Lecture at the Harvard University School of Medicine in 2008. Mr. Parkinson obtained a Doctor of Medicine degree (M.D.) at the University of Toronto Faculty of Medicine in 1974.