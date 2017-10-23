Name Description

Fangliang Zhang Dr. Zhang Fangliang is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the company. Since May 21, 2015 and redesignated as an executive Director on August 24, 2015. He is primarily responsible for the development, positioning and strategy planning of our Group. He is one of the founders and a director of GS Corp. Dr. Zhang is currently the director of all of our Company’s subsidiaries (except for GS Japan), namely, GS China, Nanjing Jinsikang, BSJ Nanjing, BSJ Hubei, Shanghai Jingrui, BSJ Cayman, BSJ BVI, BSJ US, BSJ HK, Legend Nanjing, Legend Cayman, Legend BVI, Legend HK, GS BVI, GS HK, GS International and GS USA. As at the Latest Practicable Date and before the transfer of GS Cayman to Mr. Tsui Po, Dr. Zhang was also the director of GS Cayman. During the Track Record Period, Dr. Zhang was also the director of Nanjing Jinsida. Dr. Zhang is the chairman of our nomination committee and oversees the sanction risk control committee. Dr. Zhang has nearly 20 years of experience in the biotechnology industry. Prior to joining our Group, from 1995 to 2002, he worked as a postdoctoral research fellow and an associate principal scientist at Schering-Plough. Dr. Zhang worked in the tumor biology department during his postdoctoral research at Schering-Plough. Dr. Zhang was also one of the key team members for an anti-cancer drug, farnesyl transferase inhibitor. After Dr. Zhang’s postdoctoral studies, he was recruited to the department of central nervous system and cardiovascular system at Schering-Plough. Dr. Zhang obtained a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Chengdu College of Geology (currently known as Chengdu University of Technology in the PRC in July 1984 and a Master of Science degree from Nanjing University in the PRC in July 1987. He also obtained a Doctor of Philosophy degree from Duke University in the U.S. in September 1995.

Ye Wang Ms. Wang Ye is Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of the Company. She was appointed as a Director on May 21, 2015 and redesignated as an executive Director on August 24, 2015 and is primarily responsible for our Group’s strategies and overall operational management. Ms. Wang is currently the director of all of our Company’s subsidiaries (except for GS Japan, BSJ HK, Legend HK and our PRC subsidiaries), namely, BSJ Cayman, BSJ BVI, BSJ US, Legend Cayman, Legend BVI, GS BVI, GS HK, GS International and GS USA. As at the Latest Practicable Date and before the transfer of GS Cayman to Mr. Tsui Po, Ms. Wang was also the director of GS Cayman. Ms. Wang is also a member of our remuneration committee. She joined GS Corp in August 2002 and served as the sales account manager until January 2005. In our Group, she worked as the sales and marketing director from February 2005 to August 2009, vice-president of operations from September 2009 to August 2011 and executive vice-president of operations from September 2011 to March 2014. She has been the chief operating officer of GS Corp since April 2014. Prior to joining our Group, she worked as the environmental monitoring engineer at Shenzhen Futian Environment Protection Surveillance Station from July 1993 to July 2000. Ms. Wang obtained a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology and a Master of Science degree from Wuhan University in the PRC in July 1990 and in August 1993, respectively. She also obtained a Master of Science in Computer Sciences degree from Bridgeport University in the United States in December 2003. She obtained an Executive Master of Business Administration degree from the China Europe International Business School in the PRC in August 2014. Ms. Wang has not held any directorship in any other public companies the securities of which are or have been listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years.

Jiange Meng Mr. Meng Jiange is Vice President - Finance, Executive Director of the company. Since August 24, 2015 and is primarily responsible for our Company’s finance matters. He was appointed as the vice president of finance of our Group in April 2010 when he joined our Group. Mr. Meng has over 25 years of experience in finance and accounting. Prior to joining our Group, from July 1990 to October 1997, Mr. Meng worked at CCCC Guangzhou Dredging Co., Ltd. From January 1999 to May 2000, Mr. Meng worked as the national finance manager at Guangdong Whirlpool Home Appliance Group. From May 2000 to July 2004, Mr. Meng worked at Schering-Plough China as a branch finance manager and the accounting and IT manager in the head office. From September 2004 to December 2007, Mr. Meng worked as the Asia finance controller of Saint-Gobain Grains and Powder Division. From March 2008 to March 2010, Mr. Meng worked as the chief financial officer of Quay Magnesium. Mr. Meng graduated from Changsha Communications Institute (currently known as Changsha University of Science Technology in the PRC with a Bachelor of Engineering degree in July 1990.

Li Zhu Dr. Zhu Li is Vice President - Strategy of the company. since 2010. He is responsible for in-license and new business development and is involved in corporate business strategy. Dr. Zhu worked at Clontech Laboratories, Inc. in California, America as a director of molecular biology from 1990 to 2000. Dr. Zhu worked at Cathay Biotech, Inc. as a vice president of research from July 2006 to December 2008. Dr. Zhu obtained a Bachelor of Science of Biology degree from the East China Normal University in June 1982 and a Doctor of Philosophy from Stanford University in September 1990. Dr. Zhu has not held any directorship in any other public companies the securities of which are or have been listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years.

Zhiqiang Chen Mr. Chen Zhiqiang is Senior vice President - Public Relation Department of the Company. Since January 2014 and is primarily responsible for our Company’s public relations. Mr. Chen joined our Group in August 2004, and was since appointed as the senior vice president of our internal safety center of our Company and was appointed as the senior vice president of our public relation department in January 2014. Prior to joining our Group, from February 1993 to March 2004, he worked for the Wuhan Railway Bureau as a trainee and as an electrician. He graduated from a Diploma in Computing Communications and Technology at Hubei Radio & TV University in July 1992.

Chuan-Chu Chou Dr. Chou Chuan-Chu is Department head - Preclinical Drug Development Service Business Segment of the Company. Since January 2014, Dr. Chou was appointed as the department head of the preclinical drug development services segment of our Group. Prior to joining our Group, Dr. Chou served at Schering-Plough as a research fellow from 1988 to 2009. From 2010 to 2011, Dr. Chou was the external collaboration leader of cardiovascular projects of the Global Scientific Strategy Division at Merck & Co. (formerly Schering-Plough). Dr. Chou received a Bachelor of Science in forestry degree in June 1976 and Master of Science in biochemistry degree in June 1980 from National Taiwan University in Taiwan. Dr. Chou received a Doctor of Philosophy in Biology degree from the University of California, Los Angeles in the United States in June 1986. Dr. Chou has not held any directorship in any other public companies the securities of which are or have been listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years.

Chifa Zhang Mr. Zhang Chifa is Department head - industry synthetic biology product segment of the company. Since January 2014 and is primarily responsible for management of the research and development center and the industrial synthetic biology product segment of our Group. Mr. Zhang joined our Group in June 2005. Mr. Zhang was the manager of the gene unit from June 2005 to July 2009 and vice president of operations covering some of the departments of the life sciences research service segment and the life sciences research catalog product segment of our Group from August 2009 to January 2014. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Zhang worked as the laboratory technician at Daye Special Steel Co., Ltd. from October 1996 to September 1999. He worked as the manager of sequencing unit at Shanghai Boya Biotechnology Co., Ltd. from October 1999 to May 2003 and the production manager at Shanghai Connaught Biotechnology Co., Ltd. June 2003 to March 2005. He graduated from a Diploma in Chemical Process at Huangshi Technical College (currently known as Hubei Polytechnic University) in June 1995.

Zuie-Chin Huang Mr. Huang Zuie-Chin (also known as James Zuie Huang) is Non-Executive Director of the company. Since August 24, 2015 and is primarily responsible for our Group’s strategies and operational management. Mr. Huang was the designated director of GS Cayman by KPCB China Fund from October 2011 as part of the Pre-IPO investment in 2009, and as at the Latest Practicable Date and before the transfer of GS Cayman to Mr. Tsui Bo, Mr. Huang was the director of GS Cayman. Mr. Huang has 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry. He joined Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers China (“KPCB China”) as a managing partner in 2011 and is responsible for the firm’s life science practice. Prior to joining KPCB China, he joined Vivo Ventures as a managing partner in 2007. From 2002 to 2007, he served as the president of Anesiva, a biopharmaceutical company. He also worked as the vice-president of the business development unit at Tularik Inc. from 2000 to 2002, the director of sales unit at GlaxoSmithKline LLC from 1995 to 2000, the senior management of marketing unit at Bristol-Meyers Squibb from 1992 to 1995 and the project manager of the research and development unit at ALZA Corp from 1987 to 1990. Mr. Huang graduated from University of California, Berkeley in the United States with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering in May 1988. He obtained a Master of Business Administration degree from the Stanford Graduate School of Business in the United States in June 1992. Mr. Huang is a director of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASI), which is listed on Nasdaq in the United States, since April 2013. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Huang has not held any directorship in any other public companies the securities of which are or have been listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years.

Yuexin Pan Mr. Pan Yuexin is Non-Executive Director of the company. Since August 24, 2015 and is primarily responsible for our Group’s strategies and operational management. Mr. Pan graduated from the Zhejiang Branch of the Open University of China with a Chinese language and literature diploma in July 1985. Mr. Pan graduated from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences with a business law post-graduate degree in July 1987, Mr. Pan has been a partner of Jun He Law Offices from October 1992 to May 2003 and July 2009 to February 2013, and a partner of Shanghai Ridingsheng Equity Investment Services Ltd. since March 2013. Mr. Pan was the committee member and secretary general of the Education Committee of the All China Lawyers Association, PRC from 2001 to 2003. He was also the director of the Hainan and Shanghai branches of Jun He Law Offices from October 1992 to May 2003, deputy director of the Education Committee of the Shanghai Bar Association from 2000 to 2003. Mr. Pan was an independent non-executive director of Jiangling Motors Co., Ltd. SZSE:000550), which is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, from 2005 to 2009, Sinochem International Corporation SHA:600500), which is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, from 2002 to 2003, Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Co., Ltd. SHA:600820), which is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, from 2009 to 2015, GreatWall Movie and Television Co., Ltd. SZSE:002071), which is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, from 2011 to 2014, and Simei Media Co., Ltd, SZSE:002712) from 2009 to 2012 before it was listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 2014.

Luquan Wang Dr. Wang Luquan is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as a Director on May 21, 2015 and redesignated as a non-executive Director of our Company on August 24, 2015 and is primarily responsible for our Group’s strategies and operational management. From 2003 to 2014, Dr. Wang was the president of GS Corp and is still currently a director of GS Corp. Dr. Wang is currently the director of two of our Company’s subsidiaries, namely, GS HK and GS USA. As at the Latest Practicable Date and before the transfer of GS Cayman to Mr. Tsui Bo, Dr. Wang was also the director of GS Cayman. Dr. Wang has nearly 24 years of experience in the biotechnology industry. Prior to joining our Group, from 1991 to 1996, he worked as a graduate research assistant, and from 1995 to 1996, a bioinformatics staff, at Rutgers University in the United States. From 1996 to 2003, Dr. Wang was a senior principal scientist at Schering-Plough Research Institute. Dr. Wang obtained a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry degree from Shandong University in the PRC in July 1991 and a Doctor of Philosophy degree from Rutgers University in the United States in October 1996.

Zumian Dai Mr. Dai Zumian is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. Since August 24, 2015. Mr. Dai is the chairman of our audit committee, and a member of our remuneration committee and nomination committee. Mr. Dai is a member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accounts as well as a fellow of Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. From July 1999 to August 2006, he gained over seven years’ experience in auditing. His experience in audit includes those gained at PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhongtian Certified Public Accountants from February 2005 to August 2006. Mr. Dai was the qualified accountant and company secretary of Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Limited, HKSE: 921, SZSX:000921), which is listed on the Main Board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, from September 2006 to August 2007. Mr. Dai served as the chief financial officer in Shanghai Golden Monkey Food Joint Stock Co., Ltd. from February 2009 to April 2012 and in Xiezhong International Holdings Limited, HKSE: 3663), which is listed on the Main Board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange, since May 2012. Mr. Dai graduated from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics in the PRC with a Bachelor of International Business Administration degree in June 1999. He also holds an Executive Master of Business Administration degree from China Europe International Business School in the PRC in October 2013.

Hongxin Guo Mr. Guo Hongxin is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Since August 24, 2015. Mr. Guo is the chairman of our remuneration committee and a member of our audit committee. From July 1983 to March 1998, Mr. Guo was working at the Nanjing School of Chemical Engineering. Since April 1998, he has been the chairman of the board of Sunpower Group Ltd which was listed on the Singapore Exchange SESDAQ in March 2005 and has been listed on the Singapore Exchange Mainboard since August 2007 (SPWG: Singapore Exchange). Mr. Guo obtained a Diploma in Chemical Thermal Engineering from Nanjing Chemical Engineering College (currently known as Nanjing Normal University) in the PRC in July 1983. Mr. Guo obtained a senior engineering qualification from Nanjing University of Chemical Technology (currently known as Nanjing Tech University in the PRC in March 1997. He also obtained a Doctor of Philosophy in Geotechnical Engineering degree from the Chinese Academy of Sciences in the PRC in January 2010. He also obtained an Executive Master of Business Administration degree from Tsinghua University in the PRC in July 2014.