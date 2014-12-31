Name Description

Ruilin Zhang Mr. Zhang Ruilin is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Mie Holdings Corporation. Mr. Zhang has been our executive director (“Director”), chairman and chief executive officer since his appointment on March 20, 2008. He, along with Mr. Zhao, is the controlling shareholder of the Company. Mr. Zhang has over 24 years of experience in the oil and gas business. In May 2003, he founded Far East Energy Limited (“FEEL”) in Hong Kong, through which he acquired MIE from Microbes Inc. Following the takeover of MIE by FEEL in August 2003, Mr. Zhang joined us in September 2003 and has since been a director of the Company. He is primarily responsible for overseeing our overall strategies, planning and day-to-day management and operations. Mr. Zhang is also a director for the various subsidiaries of the Group.

Liming Mei Mr. Mei Liming serves as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He was the Financial Manager of Mie Holdings Corporation. He joined the Group in January 2005 and has since worked across various functions including as an accountant, finance manager and vice financial controller. During his career in the Group, Mr. Mei gained extensive knowledge and experience in the oil & gas industry, financial management and capital markets. Since joining the Group, apart from daily financial management, Mr. Mei has also been closely involved in many transactions including various financings and acquisitions. He also participated in the whole process of the Group’s initial public offering on the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Mr. Mei graduated from Beijing Institute of Petrochemical Technology with a Bachelor of Accounting in 2003. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Mei worked as an accountant in SONY in 2004.

Jiangwei Zhao Mr. Zhao Jiangwei is Executive Director and Senior Vice President of Mie Holdings Corporation. Mr. Zhao has been our executive Director and senior vice president since his appointment on December 19, 2008. He is one of our Controlling Shareholders. Mr. Zhao has over 22 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. Following the takeover of MIE by FEEL from Microbes Inc. in August 2003, Mr. Zhao joined our company in September 2003 and has since been a director of the Company. He is and will continue to be primarily responsible for assisting the chairman in overseeing the operations at the Daan and Moliqing oilfields. Mr. Zhao obtained a bachelor of arts degree from Daqing Petroleum College in 1999.

Deyu Ning Mr. Ning Deyu is Vice President of Mie Holdings Corporation. Mr. Ning has over 21 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. He is primarily responsible for the production operations and HSE management. Prior to joining us in 2007, Mr. Ning acquired his experience as technician, section chief and deputy factory manager at PetroChina in the Jilin oilfields. He also worked as the project manager at the foreign cooperation and joint venture division of the Jilin oilfields at PetroChina between 2005 and 2007. Mr. Ning graduated from Daqing Petroleum College with a bachelor’s degree in Petroleum Engineering and is a senior engineer.

Hongtao Tian Mr. Tian Hongtao is Vice President of Mie Holdings Corporation. Mr. Tian has been our executive Director since his appointment on December 5, 2014. He is also the executive president of the Company. Mr. Tian joined the Company in January 2014 as vice president. He has over 20 years of experience in finance and accounting and brings considerable risk and control management expertise to the Company. Prior to joining us, Mr. Tian served as financial controller of Digital China Information Service Company Ltd., a company listed on the Shen Zhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 000555.SZ). Before that, Mr. Tian held positions as vice general manager, general manager, assistant president and vice president of Digital China Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (‘’Digital China”, stock code: 00861), focusing on risk and control management of Digital China. Prior to his time at Digital China, Mr. Tian worked at the Lenovo Group, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Change (stock code: 0992). Mr. Tian graduated with a Bachelor Degree in 1994 and then a Master’s Degree in 2001, both in Economics from the Central University of Finance and Economics in China. He also obtained a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business in China in 2007. He is a non-practicing certified public accountant in China.

Jiucheng Zhu Dr. Zhu Jiucheng is Vice President of Mie Holdings Corporation. Dr. Zhu joined our Company in March 2011 and is responsible for the operation of international business units and expansion of the Company. Dr. Zhu has over 19 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, during which he held various positions in China National Petroleum Corporation and its subsidiaries between 1996 and 2008, including China National Oil & Gas Exploration and Development Corporation, PetroChina Companies in Indonesia, PetroChina International Ltd. and CNPC International Ltd. and the executive president of UNIWE International Energy Service Ltd., a petroleum service company providing technical appraisal and asset evaluation for oil and gas assets, where he was in charge of the technical team from 2008. Dr. Zhu holds a doctoral degree in Petroleum Engineering from the Petroleum University in China.

Forrest Dietrich Mr. Forrest Lee Dietrich is Vice President - Reserves Management of Mie Holdings Corporation. Mr. Dietrich joined the Company in January 2002 and has been the executive Director and senior vice president of the Company from 2008 to 2013. Prior to joining us in January 2002, Mr. Dietrich joined Microbes, Inc. in 1994 and held various technical and management positions during different phases of development of the production sharing contracts. Mr. Dietrich has over 39 years of experience in the oil and gas business, during which he acquired his experience as the vice president of operations for Greenwich Oil Corporation, an oil company based in Dallas, Texas, from 1985 to 1994 and served in various capacities as area engineering supervisor, evaluations specialist and planning coordinator and in various staff engineering positions at Texaco USA (Getty Oil) in Texas and California from 1974 to 1985. Mr. Dietrich has been a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers since 1972 and become a professional engineer in the State of Texas since 1984. He has authored and co-authored four technical papers for the Society of Petroleum Engineers regarding microbial enhanced oil recovery and presented three of those papers at their technical meetings. Mr. Dietrich obtained a bachelor’s degree in science in Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering from Pennsylvania State University in 1974.

Sau Mei Wong Ms. Wong Sau Mei is Company Secretary of Mie Holdings Corporation. Ms. Wong is a senior manager of corporate services division of Tricor and an Associate of both The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. She has over 19 years’ experience in the company secretarial field.

Na Xie Ms. Xie Na is a Non-Executive Director of the Company. She is a vice president (investment) of Shanghai Life Insurance Company Ltd. (‘‘Shanghai Life’’). She joined Shanghai Life in 2015 and is responsible for the establishment of equity investment section, and the formation of equity investment strategies. Prior to joining Shanghai Life, Ms. Xie was a senior vice president of Sequoia Capital China (‘‘Sequoia Capital’’), where she led the portfolio management for Sequoia Capital’s investment with a focus on consumer and telecommunications/media/technology (‘‘TMT’’) sectors. Ms. Xie led also the investment, post-investment management and exit in related to various projects of Sequoia Capital, including in relation to Peak Sport Products Co., Limited (stock code: 1968.HK) and Sky-mobi Limited (symbol: MOBI.NASDAQ). Prior to joining Sequoia Capital, Ms. Xie was a consultant at Monitor Group, where she provided management advice in marketing, operations and investment. Ms. Xie is currently an executive council member of the China Women’s Chamber of Commerce, the vice president of China Energy Storage Alliance, and was a visiting professor of the Graduate University of Chinese Academy of Sciences. Ms. Xie obtained a master’s degree in business administration from Stanford University in 2004 and a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from the University of Toronto in 2002.

Yan Jun Guo Mr. Guo Yanjun is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has extensive entrepreneurship experience and experience of corporate operation and management. Mr. Guo graduated from China People’s University with a Diploma in Law in 1984. Mr. Guo is presently an independent non-executive director of Honghua Group Limited (stock code: 196.HK), Strong Petrochemical Holdings Limited (stock code: 852.HK) and Mei Ah Entertainment Group Limited (stock code: 391.HK) (all being companies listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the ‘‘HKSE’’), and was an independent non-executive director of Z-Obee Holdings Limited (stock code: 948.HK) (a company listed on the HKSE and Singapore Exchange Limited) from the date of its listing in 2010 up to 30 November 2012. He is also the Chairman of Beijing Junyun Technology Co. Ltd, CNHK Media Limited, CNHK Energy Limited, CNHK Media (H.K.) Advertising Limited and CNHK Publications Limited.

Jianping Mei Mr. Mei Jianping is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Mie Holdings Corporation. Mr. Mei has been our independent non-executive Director since his appointment on November 27, 2010. Mr. Mei has been a professor of finance at Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business in Beijing, China since 2006 and a fellow at Financial Institutions Center, the Wharton School of University of Pennsylvania, since 2004. He was a tenured associate professor of finance from 1996 to 2005 and an assistant professor of finance from 1990 to 1995 at New York University. From 2003 to 2008, he also taught at Tsinghua University as a special term professor of finance. Mr. Mei has been a director of Cratings.com Inc., USA since 1999. Since 2009, Mr. Mei has served on the boards of Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange, and Zhong De Securities Company Limited. Mr. Mei also served as the chairman of the board of Shanghai Zhangjiang JRtan .com Inc. from 2000 to 2012. From November 29, 2013, Mr. Mei has served Ground Properties Company Limited as an independent non-executive director, and from August 11, 2014, Mr. Mei Has served China Rundong Auto Group Limited as an independent non-executive director (both companies listed on the Stock Exchange). Mr. Mei worked as a consultant for various financial institutions, such as Deutsche Bank, UBS, Prudential Insurance of America and Asia Development Bank. He has published a number of books and articles on topics related to finance. Mr. Mei received a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics from Fudan University in 1982, a master’s degree in Economics and a Ph.D. in Economics (Finance) from Princeton University in 1988 and 1990, respectively.