Name Description

Xinfa Tang Mr. Tang Xinfa is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the company. He joined our Company in May 2015 and has served as a non-executive Director since then. Mr. Tang received a master degree in literary aesthetics from the Department of Chinese of Xiamen University in September 2002.

Xiantong Lei Mr. Lei Xiantong is Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Lei joined the Company in May 2015, and has served as our chief financial officer since then. Mr. Lei has been the chief financial officer of Parent Company from December 2010 to May 2015. Mr. Lei has also been the deputy head of financial department of Yidu Dongyangguang Industrial Development Co., Ltd. from January 2004 to December 2010 and a staff member at the financial department from September 2001 to January 2004. Mr. Lei held positions relating to financial accounting in various companies before that. Mr. Lei graduated with a professional certification in financial accounting from Zhongnan University of Economics (currently known as Zhongnan University of Economic and Law) in June 1997. Mr. Lei was recognised as a registered tax agent of China by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security of the People’s Republic of China.

Juncai Jiang Mr. JIANG Juncai is General Manager, Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Company in May 2015 and has served as an executive Director since then. Mr. Jiang has also served as a director of Yidu HEC Industrial Development Co., Ltd. from March 2012 to May 2015. Prior to that, Mr. Jiang was a director of Yichang Shancheng Cordyceps Sinensis Co., Ltd. from March 2012 to July 2015, and successively served as a researcher at the biochemistry division, a researcher and deputy head of the traditional Chinese medicine division and the deputy head of the zoological and botanical division of Sunshine Lake Pharma from July 2006 to May 2012. Mr. Jiang graduated with a master degree in science from Shenyang Pharmaceutical University in June 2006.

Danjin Wang Mr. Wang Danjin is Deputy General Manager, Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Company in February 2006, and has served as a Director since then. Mr. Wang has also served as a supervisor of Parent Company from December 2010 to July 2015, and a director and general manager of Yichang HEC Pharmaceutical since April 2006. Prior to joining our Company, Mr. Wang was the head of production department of Jilin Tonghua Dongri Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Co., Ltd. from March 2002 to January 2006, and a technologist at Jilin Dandong Pharmaceutical Factory from November 1991 to February 2002. Mr. Wang graduated with a bachelor degree from Shenyang Pharmaceutical University through correspondence courses in January 2008. He is recognised as a licensed pharmacist by Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security of the People’s Republic of China (formerly known as Ministry of Personnel of the People’s Republic of China), and was recognised as a pharmacist-in-charge by Bureau of Human Resources and Social Security of Dandong (formerly known as Bureau of Personnel of Dandong in October 2001.

Qiaohong Zhu Mr. Zhu Qiaohong is Deputy General Manager, Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Company in May 2002, and has served as the deputy general manager of the Company since then. Mr. Zhu has been the vice chairman of Pharmaceutical Profession Association of Hubei Province since April 2015, and has also served as a supervisor of Yichang HEC Pharmaceutical since June 2005. Mr. Zhu was the director of GMP office of Apeloa Kangyu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. from October 1993 to May 2002, and a technician of the General Security Station of the State-owned Ecological Forest of Dongyang City from August 1990 to October 1993. Mr. Zhu graduated with a bachelor degree in science from Jilin University in July 1990. He was recognised as an engineer in pharmaceutical engineering by the Bureau of Human Resources and Social Security of Jinhua (formerly known as the Bureau of Personnel of Jinhua) in August 1999.

Shuang Li Mr. Li Shuang is Deputy General Manager of the Company. He joined the Company in August 2005 and worked as a member of the insulin research team. He has served as the deputy general manager of the Company since May 2015. Mr. Li has also served as the deputy head of the Company’s insulin factory since October 2013 and the head of API department of that factory since February 2006. Mr. Li was the head of purification department of the Company’s insulin factory from December 2008 to September 2013. Mr. Li graduated with a bachelor degree in engineering from China Three Gorge University in June 2004.

Yangui Chen Mr. Chen Yangui is Executive Director of the company. He joined the Company in May 2014, serving as the head of the sales department, Mr. Chen has served as an executive Director since May 2015. Mr. Chen has also served as a supervisor of Ruyuan HEC Medical Instrument Co., Ltd. since July 2012 and a director of Ruyuan HEC Pharma since February 2010. Mr. Chen joined Dongguan HEC Research in 2005, and successively held positions as a researcher, the deputy head of research and development department and the head of synthesis department before he was appointed as the deputy head of research institute and the head of generic drug department. Mr. Chen graduated with a master degree in science from Hunan University in June 2006.

Wing Shan Ng Ms. Ng Wing Shan is Joint Company Secretary of the Company. Since 24 July 2015. Ms. Ng is an assistant vice president of SW Corporate Services Group Limited and is responsible for assisting listed companies in respect of professional company secretarial work. She is also a company secretary/joint company secretary of several companies listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. She has over 10 years of professional experience in the company secretarial field and is a fellow member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom. Prior to joining SW Corporate Services Group Limited, she worked for a corporate service provider and was responsible for handling secretarial and compliance matters in relation to Hong Kong listed companies and private companies incorporated in different jurisdictions.

Sanxiong Pan Mr. Pan Sanxiong is Joint Company Secretary of the Company. He joined the Company in May 2015 and has served as the secretary of the Board since then. Prior to that, Mr. Pan was a representative of the securities department of Parent Company from April 2010 to April 2015, responsible for investor communication, handling financing and corporate secretarial matters. Mr. Pan also worked in the securities department of Starway Bio-technology Co., Ltd. in Guangdong from October 2008 to April 2010. Mr. Pan graduated with a bachelor degree in management from Guizhou University of Finance and Economics in 2007. He obtained a Qualification Certificate of Board Secretary issued by the Shanghai Stock Exchange in November 2010 and passed the qualification examination for practitioners in the securities industry held by Security Association of China in November 2009.

Kit Mo Mr. Mo Kit is Non-Executive Director of the company. He joined the Company in May 2015, and has served as a non-executive Director since then. Mr. Mo has also served as a director of North & South Brother Pharma since October 2006, a director of Dongguan Bisheng Electronic Limited since June 2002, a member of the board of directors of Ruyuan Yangzhiguang Aluminium Development Co., Ltd. since June 1998 and a director of North & South Brother (HK) since September 1998.

Hailiang Fu Mr. FU Hailiang is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. Since May 2015. Mr. Fu has been a partner and the head of administration function of Hubei S&H Law Firm since May 2005. He was a partner of Hubei Haohan Law Firm from October 2000 to May 2005 and an associate at Wuhan Third Law Firm from November 1996 to October 2000. Mr. Fu has been a council member of the Wuhan Lawyers Association and the chief of the Association of Finance, Securities and Law Industry since February 2014. Mr. Fu graduated with a professional certification in financial management from Wuhan University in July 1993, and graduated with a bachelor degree in law from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law in June 1998. After that, he graduated with a master degree in law from Wuhan University in February 2003. Mr. Fu has been admitted to practice PRC law in June 1998 and was recognized as an excellent lawyer of Hubei by the Department of Justice of Hubei and the Hubei Lawyers Association in March 2011.

Chi Ming Lee Mr. Lee Chi Ming is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. Since May 2015. Mr. Lee has also served as a director of Ever East Consultants Limited in Hong Kong since August 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Lee served as an executive science director in the research of central nervous system and pain control and a global product director of AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., a section head, associate director and project manager at Bayer Corporation and a senior group leader of neuroscience at Abbott Laboratories. He also worked as a lecturer and then a senior lecturer at the Chinese University of Hong Kong from September 1982 to February 1992. Mr. Lee received a bachelor degree in science and a master degree in biochemistry from the University of Hong Kong in June 1975 and July 1977 respectively, and a doctoral degree in pharmacology from the University of Cambridge in July 1980 before he completed his postdoctoral research at the Johns Hopkins University in July 1982.