Name Description

Zhenghua Chen Mr. Chen Zhenghua is an Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He graduated with a Master of Business Administration Degree (EMBA) from the Tsinghua University. He is a senior economist and a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of Jiangsu Province. Mr. Chen is also the managing director of the Jiangsu Provincial Construction Group. He has been awarded the titles of “Outstanding Entrepreneur of the Building Industry of China, “Outstanding Entrepreneur of Construction Companies of China, and the “National May 1 Labour Medal. In addition, Mr. Chen is an executive director of the Chinese Association for International Understanding, a chief supervisor of the Jiangsu Overseas Chinese Entrepreneurs Association), the vice chairan of the Jiangsu Construction Industry Association, the vice chairman of the Construction Market Manage Association of Jiangsu Province, the vice chairman of the Jiangsu Sushang Development Promotion Association, and the honorary president of the Nanjing Overseas Chinese Investment Enterprise Association.

Fangbing Zhang Mr. Zhang Fangbing is the Compliance Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He graduated with a bachelor degree in civil engineering from the Hohai University. He is a senior engineer and a contractor. Mr. Zhang is the assistant to the president and the general manager of overseas companies of the Jiangsu Provincial Construction Group. Mr. Zhang has been awarded the titles of “China Jiangsu Overseas Outstanding Project Manager review expert of the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China Foreign Assistance Project and “internationalisation expert of Jiangsu Enterprises

Yee Tung Wong Mr. Wong Yee Tung, is a Managing Director, Executive Director of Kwan On Holdings Ltd. Mr. Tony Wong is responsible for overseeing the strategic and business development of our Group. Mr. Tony Wong obtained a bachelor’s degree of science in engineering from the Imperial College, University of London in August 1971 and a master’s degree of science in operational research and management studies from the Imperial College, University of London in December 1972. He was admitted as a member of the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers in January 2002 and a member of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers in the United Kingdom in March 2003. He is a Registered Professional Engineer in the mechanical engineering discipline. Mr. Tony Wong established UECL, the first member of our Group, in 1975. Mr. Tony Wong has more than 20 years of experience in handling various civil engineering projects. Mr. Tony Wong has not been a director of any publicly listed company during the three years immediately preceding the date of this prospectus.

Sai Cheong Ng Mr. Ng Sai Cheong, is a Financial Controller, Company Secretary of Kwan On Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for the overall financial and company secretarial aspects of our Group. Mr. Ng has 14 years of experience in June 1998 to April 2000 and as an auditor in the audit department of another local accountancy firm from April 2000 to February 2001. Mr. Ng was employed by a global accountancy firm as a staff accountant from February 2001 to September 2002 and as a senior accountant from October 2002 to September 2003. Subsequently, he was employed by a beauty products manufacturer and distributor first as accounting manager and later as assistant financial controller from October 2003 to August 2009. Prior to joining our Group in August 2012, Mr. Ng worked at an infrastructure and civil engineering company from September 2009 to April 2012 and his last held position was chief financial officer. Mr. Ng graduated from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in November 1998 with a bachelor of business administration degree in accounting and obtained a master of corporate governance degree from The Open University of Hong Kong in June 2007. Mr. Ng is an associate of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and an associate of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. Mr. Ng has not been a director of any publicly listed company during the three years immediately preceding the date of this prospectus.

Wa Wong Mr. Wong Wa is Executive Director of the Company. He is currently the chairman of the board of HK Asian International Investment Development Limited and Diamond Empire Limited. He is also a committee member of the Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of Wuxi, Jiangsu, vice-chairman and deputy secretary general of Federation of HK Jiangsu Community Organisations, and vice-chairman of Jiangsu Residents (HK) Association. Mr. Wong graduated from Donghua University (formerly known as Shanghai Textile College). He has engaged in the property development and construction industry for over ten years. He also has extensive experience in management of manufacturing industry.

Kam Ho Mak Mr. Mak Kam Ho, is a Procurement Manager of Kwan On Holdings Ltd. He has approximately 17 years of experience in the procurement of building materials and plants for civil engineering projects. Mr. Mak obtained a higher certificate in civil engineering from the Vocational Training Council in July 2003 and a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from Leeds Metropolitan University in June 2012. Mr. Mak has not been a director of any publicly listed company during the three years immediately preceding the date of this prospectus.

Cheung Yee Sit Mr. Sit Cheung Yee, is a Project Manager of Kwan On Holdings Ltd. Mr Sit has approximately 13 years of experience in civil engineering and construction. Mr Sit obtained a bachelor of engineering degree in civil engineering from Hong Kong Polytechnic (now known as Hong Kong Polytechnic University) in October 1992 and a master of science degree in engineering from The University of Hong Kong in December 1998. Mr. Sit is currently a member of The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers. Mr. Sit was employed by Scott Wilson (Hong Kong) Limited as assistant engineer from August 1992 to September 1994 and as senior assistant engineer from September 1996 to February 1998. From November 1999 to October 2000, Mr. Sit was employed by the WSD as contract engineer (civil) and from April 2001 to February 2002 by Man Wah New Concepts Engineering Limited as a site agent. In February 2002, Mr. Sit joined Hsin Chong Construction Company Limited before leaving as construction manager in November 2003. Subsequently in March 2006, Mr. Sit was employed by Leung Kee Construction Group Limited and joined Kwan On in August 2007. Mr. Sit has not been a director of any publicly listed company during the three years immediately preceding the date of this prospectus.

Mei Kiu Tai Ms. Tai Mei Kiu, is a Quantity Surveying Manager of Kwan On Holdings Ltd. She has approximately 10 years of experience in working in constructions companies. She was employed by UBCL during the period from July 2001 to June 2004 as a clerk and was then employed by Kenly (H.K.) Limited as assistant contracts manager in June 2004 and later by Noble Crown Development Limited in 2005. In April 2008, Ms. Tai rejoined Kwan On as a quantity surveying manager. Ms. Tai obtained a bachelor of science degree in computing and information systems from University of London in August 2005 and a master of science degree in construction project management from The University of Hong Kong in November 2007. Ms. Tai has not been a director of any publicly listed company during the three years immediately preceding the date of this prospectus.

Chun Hung Wong Dr. Wong Chun Hung, is a Senior Project Manager of Kwan On Holdings Ltd. He has approximately 5 years of experience in civil engineering and construction. Dr. Wong obtained a bachelor of engineering degree and a doctor of philosophy degree from The University of Hong Kong in November 1993 and December 1998, respectively. Dr. Wong was employed by City University of Hong Kong as a temporary lecturer in the Physics and Materials Science Department from September to December 1998. Prior to joining the Group, from December 1999 to March 2011, Dr. Wong was employed as contracts manager by an engineering company. Dr. Wong has not been a director of any publicly listed company during the three years immediately preceding the date of this prospectus.

Shing On Yu Mr. Yu Shing On, is a Project Manager of Kwan On Holdings Ltd. Mr Yu has approximately 20 years of experience in civil engineering and construction. Mr. Yu obtained a higher diploma in civil engineering (geotechnology) from Hong Kong Polytechnic (now known as Hong Kong Polytechnic University) in November 1986 and a bachelor of engineering degree from The University of Sheffield in July 1989. Mr. Yu was admitted as a member of the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers in August 1994 and a member of The Chartered Institute of Arbitrators in May 2011. From May 1991 to September 1997, Mr. Yu was employed by Mott Connell Limited first as assistant engineer and last as resident engineer. From February 1998 to September 1999, Mr. Yu joined China Guangdong Perfect Trump (H.K.) Construction Co. Limited as site agent and from October 1999 to July 2000, he was employed by WSD as contract engineer. From August 2000 to April 2001, Mr. Yu was employed by North Lantau Dredging Limited as site agent and from April 2001 to March 2003 by Hyundai-CCECC Joint Venture as senior engineer. Mr. Yu was employed by Techwell Engineering Limited as quantity surveying manager/project manager from May 2003 to December 2006 and as project manager/contract manager/quantity surveying manager from February 2008 to December 2009. Mr. Yu has not been a director of any publicly listed company during the three years immediately preceding the date of this prospectus.

Ho Ming Ho Mr. Ho Ho Ming, (former name: Ho Wing Hang) is a Kwan On Holdings Ltd. Mr. Ho is currently an adjunct professor of the Department of Real Estate and Construction at The University of Hong Kong. In addition, Mr. Ho is an adjunct professor of the School of Accounting and Finance of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, a honorary institute associate of The Asia-Pacific Institute of Business of The Chinese University of Hong Kong and an external member of the Departmental Advisory Committee on Applied Mathematics at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Mr. Ho has over 16 years of experience in the field of investment banking and credit rating. He was previously employed by Credit Suisse First Boston (Hong Kong) Limited, Merrill Lynch (Asia Pacific) Limited, Bear Stearns Asia Limited, Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited and Universal Credit Rating Group Company Ltd. Mr. Ho graduated from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology with a bachelor’s degree of business administration in information and systems management in November 1996. He also obtained a master’s degree of business administration from the University of Cambridge, the United Kingdom in May 2000. Mr. Ho is currently an independent non-executive director of KSL Holdings Limited (stock code: 8170) since November 2014, the issued shares of which are listed on GEM. Mr. Ho does not have any relationship with any Directors, senior management, substantial Shareholders or Controlling Shareholders of our Company and our related companies, and does not have any interest in the shares of our Company and our related companies.

Sing Kwong Lam Professor Lam Sing Kwong is a Non-Executive Independent Director of Kwan On Holdings Ltd. Professor Lam is currently a professor of Management at the Faculty of Business and Economics of The University of Hong Kong. Professor Lam obtained a doctorate degree in commerce from The Faculty of Economics and Commerce at The Australian National University in April 1996. Professor Lam has published a number of academic papers and case analysis on the topics of corporate strategy, organisation development and operations management. Before joining The University of Hong Kong, Professor Lam worked as a regional support manager of a bank. He has extensive experience in corporate management, strategic development of organisations and corporate finance. Professor Lam is currently an independent non-executive director of Chun Sing Engineering Holdings Limited (stock code; 2277), King Force Security Holdings Limited (stock code: 8315), Glory Flame Holdings Limited (stock code: 8059), Jin Cai Holdings Company Limited (stock code: 1250), Overseas Chinese Town (Asia) Holdings Limited (stock code: 3366) and Sinomax Group Limited (stock code: 1418), the issued shares of which are listed on the Main Board or GEM of the Stock Exchange. Professor Lam was a director of AS & T Consultants Limited which was incorporated in Hong Kong and was dissolved by means of striking off on 8 March 2002 pursuant to section 291(6) of the Predecessor Companies Ordinance. Professor Lam confirmed that the said company was solvent and inactive at the time of it being struck off and that its dissolution has not resulted in any liability or obligation imposed against him.