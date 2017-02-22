Name Description

Xiaoying Wang Ms. Wang Xiaoying is Executive Chairwoman of the Board of the company. Since August 31, 2015. Ms. Wang has more than 15 years of experience in business management and is responsible for the overall management and strategic development of our Group. Ms. Wang has been a director of certain of our PRC Operating Entities since Ms. Wang joined our Group in April 2004. Ms. Wang has been responsible for the overall business strategy and development and management of our PRC Operating Entities in her capacity serving as the general manager of the education sector of Sichuan Derui since January 2008. In August 1999, Ms. Wang joined Sichuan Derui as the vice general manager responsible for general administration. In January 2008, Ms. Wang was then re-designated as the general manager of Sichuan Derui in charge of the education sector and has since been responsible for the overall management and strategic development of our PRC Operating Entities. Ms. Wang graduated from Chengdu City No.32 Middle School in July 1979.

Ming Xu Dr. Xu Ming is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the company. August 31, 2015. Dr. Xu has over 20 years of experience in business management and is responsible for overall operations management of our Group. Dr. Xu is also a director of Tibet Huatai. Prior to joining our Company, from September 1991 to December 2001, Dr. Xu worked at various state-owned enterprises and government departments and obtained experience in finance and accounting and mid-level management for entities engaged in industrial, infrastructure and administrative business affairs. From November 2002 to April 2010, Dr. Xu served as manager of the finance department, chief financial officer and the director of Chuancai Securities Agents Co., Ltd. a securities firm providing financial services, and was responsible for operations and financial management of the firm. From 2011 to September 2014, Dr. Xu served as the executive director of Fang Yu Investment Fund, and was responsible for operations and strategic development of the company. Dr. Xu concurrently also served as a member of the second session of the financial, accounting committee of the Securities Association of China. Dr. Xu graduated from Sichuan University) in the PRC with a doctor degree in economics in June 2009.

Juan Zhang Ms. Zhang Juan is Chief Financial Officer of the company. Since August 31, 2015. Ms. Zhang is primarily responsible for the financial management and corporate governance of our Group. Ms. Zhang has over 15 years of experience in accounting and financing. Ms. Zhang joined our Group in September 2000 as the manager of the finance department of our PRC Operating Entities. Prior to joining our Group, Ms. Zhang joined the finance department of Sichuan Derui in October 1999 and had been responsible for the finance and accounting of Sichuan Derui. Ms. Zhang has also been the manager of the finance department of the Primary School since May 2003. Ms. Zhang obtained the certificate of higher education for adults in accounting from the Sichuan Administration and Commerce Management Cadre Institute) in July 1991. Ms. Zhang did not hold any directorship in any listed companies during the last three years.

Yude Yan Mr. Yan Yude is Executive Director of the company. Since March 13, 2015 and was designated as an executive Director of our Company on August 31, 2015. Mr. Yan is also one of our Controlling Shareholders and a director of certain of our subsidiaries. Mr. Yan has over 20 years of experience in business management and is responsible for the overall strategic development of our Group. Mr. Yan has been a director of our PRC Operating Entities since September 2000. In January 1993, Mr. Yan made the investment in Sichuan Derui and remained as the controlling shareholder of Sichuan Derui since then. Mr. Yan joined Sichuan Derui in 1993 after he invested into Sichuan Derui and was involved in the overall management and strategic development of Sichuan Derui. Mr. Yan obtained his graduation certificate for postgraduate studies in criminology from the Sichuan University in the PRC in July 1999.

Jiayu Ye Mr. Ye Jiayu is Executive Director of the company, Since August 31, 2015. Mr. Ye has more than 22 years of experience in business management and is responsible for the overall strategic development of our Group. Mr. Ye is also a supervisor of Tibet Huatai. Mr. Ye joined our Group as a director of certain of our PRC Operating Entities since September 2000. Since January 1993, Mr. Ye has joined Sichuan Derui and currently serves as an executive director of Sichuan Derui and is responsible for the overall management of Sichuan Derui. Mr.Ye obtained his diploma in mechanics from Sichuan Radio and TV University in the PRC in August 1985. Mr. Ye did not hold any directorship in any listed companies during the last three years.

Zhifa Gong Mr. Gong Zhifa is Acting Principal of Chengdu Foreign Languages School of the company. Since September 2015. Mr. Gong has over 15 years of experience in the education industry and is primarily responsible for the overall administration and day-to-day management of Chengdu Foreign Languages School. Mr. Gong joined our Group in September 2002 and held various positions in Chengdu Experimental Foreign Languages School, including the supervisor of the office of the academic affairs of Chengdu Experimental Foreign Languages School. Subsequently, from September 2007 to August 2015, Mr. Gong served as the vice-principal of Chengdu Foreign Languages School and was responsible for assisting in the day-to-day management of Chengdu Foreign Languages School. Prior to joining our Group, between 1999 to July 2002, Mr. Gong served as the vice-principal of An Yue Middle School). Mr. Gong was accredited as an Outstanding Teacher in Sichuan Province) by the Education Committee of the Sichuan Province), the Human Resource Department of Sichuan Province) and Education Guild of Sichuan Province) in September 1991, and as the Middle School Exceptional Teacher by the People’s Government of the Sichuan Province) in September 2000. Mr. Gong graduated from the Sichuan Normal College) with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics teaching by way of correspondence) in June 1994. Mr. Gong did not hold any directorship in any listed companies during the last three years.

Xiaorong Mi Ms. Mi Xiaorong is Principal of the Primary School of the company. since September 2009. Ms. Mi has more than 22 years of experience in the education industry and is responsible for the overall administration and management of the Primary School. Prior to joining our Group, from September 1993 to July 1995, Ms. Mi served as the vice principal of the Primary School Attached to the Sichuan Province Jiangyou Normal School (currently known as the Sichuan Preschool Educator College). From September 1995 to July 2000, Ms. Mi served as the director of teaching affairs of the Jiangyou City Garden Primary School). Ms. Mi joined our Group in May 2003 and held various positions at the Primary School, including the vice-principal. Ms. Mi was accredited as the Exceptional Teacher in Sichuan Province by the Education Department of the Sichuan Province in 1997. Ms. Mi was also accredited as the Leading Educator in the Jingniu District for 2014* (2014) by the People’s Government of the Jingniu District) in September 2014. Ms. Mi graduated from the Chuanbei Education College with a diploma in education management in June 1988.

Jianwei Wang Mr. Wang Jianwei is Principal - Chengdu Experimental Foreign Languages School of the company. since August 2014. Mr. Wang has more than 36 years of experience in the education industry and is responsible for the overall administration and management of our Chengdu Experimental Foreign Languages School. Prior to joining our Group, from September 1979 to August 1993, Mr. Wang worked at Chengdu Second Middle School as secretary of human resource and administrative officer. Mr. Wang joined our Group in September 2000 and held various positions at our Group, including the principal of our Chengdu Foreign Languages School, Chengdu Experimental Foreign Languages School and the Primary School. Mr. Wang was accredited as the Outstanding Principal of the Sichuan Province and the Excellent Principal in Sichuan Province jointly awarded by the Education Department of the Sichuan Province and the Education Working Committee of the Communist Party of China of Sichuan Province in September 2005 and September 2008, respectively. Mr. Wang graduated from the Communist Party of China of Sichuan Province Cadre Correspondence College with a bachelor’s degree in administration management in December 1998. Mr. Wang has not been a director of any listed companies for the last three years.

Minghua Xiao Mr. Xiao Minghua is Principal of Chengdu Experimental Foreign Languages School (Western Campus) of the company. since September 2007. Mr. Xiao has more than 20 years of experience in the education industry and is responsible for the overall administration and day-to-day management of our Chengdu Experimental Foreign Languages School (Western Campus). Prior to joining our Group, from September 1994 to August 2001, Mr. Xiao held various positions of Sichuan Province Chengdu City Shishi Middle School), including the vice principal. From September 2001 to August 2006, Mr. Xiao joined our Chengdu Experimental Foreign School as principal and was responsible for the overall administration of our Chengdu Experimental Foreign School. From August 2006 to August 2007, Mr. Xiao served as the deputy director at the Chengdu Education Science Research Institute). Mr. Xiao was accredited as the Leading Educator in the Primary and Middle Schools Subjects in Chengdu City) by the Chengdu Education Commission) in September 2000 and the Outstanding Middle School Exceptional Teacher by the People’s Government of Sichuan Province) in September 2003. Mr. Xiao graduated from the Sichuan Education College) (currently known as the Chengdu Normal University) with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics in June 1985.

Dajia Yin Mr. Yin Dajia is President of the University of the company. since April 2004 when he joined our Group. Mr. Yin has over 44 years of experience in the education industry and is primarily responsible for the overall administration and day-to-day management of the University. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Yin had been teaching at middle schools in Sichuan Province from July 1971 to March 1984. From April 1984 to November 1995, Mr. Yin worked at the Neijiang City Education Science Research Institute) as a foreign language researcher and supervisor of the middle school education research division. From November 1995 to July 2000, Mr. Yin served as the supervisor of the recruitment division and the secondary school division of the Sichuan Foreign Institute). Mr. Yin was accredited as an Excellent Educator in the Education System in Sichuan Province granted by the Education Department of Sichuan Province) and the Human Resource Department of Sichuan Province on September 2007. Mr. Yin was also accredited as the National Excellent Educator of Independent Institute) by the China Independent Institute Association in July 2010. Mr. Yin graduated from the Sichuan Foreign Language Institute) with a bachelor’s degree in English in July 1969. Mr. Yin did not hold any directorship in any listed companies during the last three years.

Kim Sun Chan Mr. Chan Kim Sun is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. Since December 28, 2015 and is responsible for providing independent opinion and judgment to our Board. Prior to joining our Group, between October 2004 to March 2010, Mr. Chan joined an established firm of certified public accountants as an accountant before being promoted as Audit Manager in April 2008. From August 2011 to September 2014, Mr. Chan served as finance controller and from September 2012 to September 2014 as company secretary of a company primarily engaged in properties investment, sales of natural gas and investment holding and the shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr. Chan is currently a non-practicing member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and is a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Mr. Chan graduated from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology with a bachelor’s degree in business administration majoring in accounting and finance in June 2003. Mr. Chan did not hold any directorship in any listed companies during the last three years.

Chiu Wing Sit Mr. Sit Chiu Wing is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. Since December 28, 2015 and is responsible for providing independent opinion and judgment to our Board. Prior to joining our Group, in December 1981, Mr. Sit joined and worked at the Marketing Department of Shaws Brothers (Hong Kong) Company Limited. Mr. Sit has been appointed as the honorary president of Hong Kong Quanzhou Associations Limited since March 2001. Mr. Sit graduated from the Fujian Normal University of the PRC with a bachelor’s degree in history in July 1976. Mr. Sit did not hold any directorship in any listed companies during the last three years.