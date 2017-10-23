Name Description

Xiangsong Zhuang Mr. Zhuang Xiangsong Chairman is of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the company., His is primarily responsible for conducting the business of our Group and formulation of business and strategic development of our Group. Mr. ZHUANG has approximately 18 years of experience in the toy industry. Prior to establishing our Group, Mr. ZHUANG, together with a business partner, started the toy sales business in July 1996 through the acquisition of all issued share capital of Sino Action as a shelf company. During the period between July 1996 and March 2008, Mr. ZHUANG was a shareholder of Sino Action holding 50.0% of its shares in issue. Mr. ZHUANG sold all his equity interest in Sino Action in March 2008 in order to focus on the business development of China Animation BVI. In May 2009, Mr. ZHUANG completed a part-time course of “Advanced Training Programme for Executives on Private Equity Investment Fund and Financing by way of Listing on Growth Enterprise Market” organised by Tsinghua University. In March 2012, Mr. ZHUANG completed a part-time course of “Telaote Strategic Positioning” organised by Peking University. Mr. ZHUANG is currently attending a part-time course of the Executive Master of Business Administration organised by Peking University. Mr. ZHUANG was elected to serve as a representative of the People’s Congress of Shenzhen City Committee from June 2010 to May 2015. Mr. ZHUANG has been the Vice President and Deputy Chairman of Shenzhen City Longgang District General Chamber of Commerce (Association of Industry and Commerce), the President and the Chairman of Shenzhen City Longgang District Longcheng Chamber of Commerce (Association of Industry and Commerce), the Vice President of Shenzhen City Longgang District Henggang Chamber of Commerce), and the Enforcement Supervisor in the fourth term of the Municipal People’s Procuratorate of Shenzhen City Mr. ZHUANG was appointed as the supervisor of the Buji Customs of Shenzhen for the period between 1 September 2012 to 1 August 2014.

Yee Shuen Wong Mr. Wong Yee Shuen is Chief Financial Officer of the company., Since 1 November 2014. Mr. WONG is responsible for the financial management and strategic planning of our Group. Mr.WONG has over 23 years of experience in auditing and finance. Mr. WONG worked in PricewaterhouseCoopers in Hong Kong and PRC for 12 years since January 1991 and was a senior manager in PricewaterhouseCoopers in the PRC when he left PricewaterhouseCoopers in February 2004. Mr. WONG also worked as a senior manager in Ernst and Young during the period between November 2005 and December 2007. Mr. WONG served as a director of Bakerhouse Global Limited, and has also been an independent non-executive director of China Pipe Group Limited (Stock code: 380), a company listed on the Stock Exchange. From 18 January 2013 to 3 July 2014, Mr. WONG has served as the independent non-executive director of PanAsialum Holdings Company Limited (Stock code: 2078), a company listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr. WONG graduated from the University of New South Wales, Australia with a master’s degree in commerce in October 1994. Mr. WONG is a member of the Australian Institute of Banking and Finance and Australian Society of Certified Practising Accountants and a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Ka Fai Jeffrey Ting Mr. Ting Ka Fai Jeffrey is Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of the company., Since 20 November 2014. Mr. TING is our Chief Operating Officer. Mr. TING joined our Group in January 2014, before which Mr. TING worked for Wah Shing during the period between 2008 and 2013 primarily on overseeing the production of the toy products by Wah Shing for Sino Action/China Animation BVI. Mr. TING is principally responsible for overseeing our daily business operations including the sales and the production activities and the implementation of our business plans. Mr. TING has approximately six years of experience in the merchandising industry. Before joining our Group and Wah Shing, Mr. TING was the deputy general manager with Tohki Enterprise Co., a furniture manufacturer, from 1 September 1992 to 31 July 1998. Mr. TING obtained the degree of bachelor of arts from the University of Western Australia in March 1991.

Moxiang Liu Ms. Liu Moxiang is executive Director of the company., Since 20 November 2014. Ms. LIU joined Shenzhen Wald in June 2012. Ms. LIU is principally responsible for implementing our business plans and strategies. Prior to joining our Group, Ms. LIU worked in sales team of (Aimex Trading Co., Ltd.*) from April 2004 to July 2005. From October 2005 to June 2007, Ms. LIU worked for Walita Toys and Gifts Co., Ltd., Shenzhen as an assistant to the senior executives. Ms. LIU was the executive manager of Shenzhen Huaxia between June 2007 and June 2012. Ms. LIU graduated from (Jiujiang University*) (formerly known as (Jiujiang College of Finance and Economics*)) in July 1999 on international business. From October 1999 to March 2001, Ms. LIU attended Kobe YMCA Japanese Language School in Japan. Ms. LIU studied business administration in Kobe Gakuin University, Graduate School of Economics, in Japan from April 2002 to March 2004 and received a master degree of arts in business administration.

Jianhua Lai Mr. Lai Jianhua is Public Affairs Manager of the company., Since 1 January 2014. Mr. LAI is mainly responsible for external affairs, maintaining government-enterprise relationship and keeping abreast of relevant laws, regulations and policies. Mr. LAI was the designer in Shenzhen Huaxia during the period between April 2009 and December 2013 and the business manager in Yifa Plastic Toy and Gift Company Limited from March 2005 to January 2009.

Jianjun Liang Mr. Liang Jianjun is Production Director - Creative and Research and Development Department of the company., Since July 2012, before which Mr. LIANG worked for Shenzhen Huaxia from April 2009. Mr. LIANG is responsible for animation design and production. Mr. LIANG has approximately 12 years of experience in the animation design and production. Before joining Shenzhen Huaxia, Mr. LIANG was the production director of Shenzhen Tangren from August 2004 to April 2009, and the Deputy Director of Technical Department of Shenzhen Meiyang Plastic Ltd. (now renamed as Tianma Precision Plastic (Shenzhen) Company Limited), a company engaging in the business of manufacturing of components and parts from October 2000 to March 2002. Mr. LIANG graduated from Guangdong University of Technology, Guangdong Province, with a bachelor’s degree in engineering in July 2000.

Ying Pei Mr. Pei Ying is Curator of Shanghai Joypolis of the company., He is the curator of Shanghai Joypolis. Mr. PEI joined us on 1 November 2014. Mr. PEI is mainly responsible for the operation of Shanghai Joypolis of our Group. From November 2010 to October 2014, Mr. PEI worked in (Shenyang Province Chuangqi Play Equipment Company Limited*). From June 2007 to October 2010, Mr. PEI worked in (Nanjing Jeijie Youleshebei Youxiangongsi) Save as disclosed herein, as of the Latest Practicable Date, the senior management of the Company did not hold directorship in other listed companies in the past three years.

Kin Keung Yu Mr. Yu Kin Keung is Finance Manager of the company., Since 7 May 2014. Mr. YU is responsible for the accounting and financial management of our Group. Mr. YU has approximately six years of experience in accounting and finance. Mr. YU was the account manager in Chung Yuen High Polymer New Materials Holdings Limited from September 2010 to May 2014, the assistant accountant in Evermate Trading Limited from June 2010 to September 2010 and the auditor in Hong Kong Great Wall CPA Limited from March 2008 to October 2009. Mr. YU graduated from Monash University with a bachelor of commerce’s degree in accountancy and finance in 2007. Mr. YU has been an associate member of CPA Australia since July 2011.

Zhengli Zhan Mr. Mr. Zhan Zhengli is Manager - Production Management and Control of the company., Since 1 July 2012. Mr. ZHAN is responsible for product management and control of our Group. Mr. ZHAN has relevant experience in production management. Before joining us, Mr. ZHAN worked at Wah Shing and was responsible for the operation of production systems during the period between May 2004 and June 2012. From November 2000 to January 2003, Mr. ZHAN was the founder and production manager of OBANG Furniture Company Limited. Mr. ZHAN graduated from Hangzhou University) with a bachelor’s degree in business management in July 1990.

Jun Zhang Mr. Zhang Jun is Director of Research and Development of the companies., Since January 2014. Mr. ZHANG is an art director and mainly responsible for directing and background design of animated movies. Mr. ZHANG worked for Shenzhen Huaxia during the period between November 2009 and December 2013. Before joining Shenzhen Huaxia, Mr. ZHANG worked in the art and design departments at various animation companies.

Sik Tat Luk Mr. Luk Sik Tat Patrick is Company secretary, Finance Manager of the company., on 21 June 2012. Mr. LUK is responsible for the accounting and financial management of our Group. Mr. LUK has approximately 17 years of experience in accounting and finance. During the period between November 2008 and May 2012, Mr. LUK served as a supervisor in financial reporting with MIQ Logistics Hong Kong Limited, a provider of global, transportation and distribution services and a former subsidiary of YRC Worldwide, an assistant manager at Crowe Horwath (HK) CPA Limited (formerly known as CCIF CPA Limited) from November 2006 to November 2008, an audit senior at Wong Lam Leung & Kwok C.P.A. Limited from March 2004 to July 2006, an audit semi-senior and audit senior at K.W. Tam & Co. from September 2000 to January 2003 and from February 2003 to February 2004, respectively, an auditor II at K.L.Wong & Co. from April 1999 to May 2000 and an audit junior at Tai, Kong & Co. from June 1997 to December 1998. Mr. LUK graduated from the City University of Hong Kong with a bachelor’s degree of arts in accountancy in 1997. Mr. LUK has been a fellow member of the Hong Kong Society of Accountants since July 2013 and a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants since July 2008.

Muk Ming Hung Mr. Hung Muk Ming is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company., He has over 24 years of experience in auditing, finance and accounting. Since February 2005, Mr. HUNG has been the group financial controller of Guangdong Mingcrown Group Limited, a company engaging in construction, property development, hotels, steel production and ports businesses in Dongguan and Xinhui, the PRC. From October 2002 to January 2005, Mr. HUNG was the group financial controller of Hoi Meng Group, a company engaging in garment design, manufacturing and export with production facilities in the PRC, Macau and Cambodia. From July 2001 to September 2002, Mr. HUNG worked as a finance manager of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (Stock code: 388), a company listed on the Stock Exchange. From November 1994 to July 2001, Mr. HUNG was the accounting manager of financial control department of Embry (H.K.) Limited. From August 1990 to November 1994, Mr. HUNG was promoted from accountant to senior accountant I of Price Waterhouse (now known as PricewaterhouseCoopers). Mr. HUNG is currently an independent non-executive director and chairman of the audit committee of Cinda International Holdings Ltd. (Stock code: 111), a company listed on the Stock Exchange, an independent non-executive director and chairman of the audit committee of Silver Grant International Industries Ltd. (Stock code: 171), a company listed on the Stock Exchange, and an independent non-executive director and chairman of the audit committee of Century Sage Scientific Holdings Ltd. (Stock code: 1450), a company listed on the Stock Exchange. From September 2004 to February 2006, Mr. HUNG was the independent non-executive director and chairman of the audit committee of Rontex International Holdings Ltd. (Stock code: 1142), a company listed on the Stock Exchange.

Zhenliang Ni Mr. Ni Zhenliang is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company., Since 20 November 2014. Mr. NI is currently the Chairman of the Hong Kong-Greater China Expert Calligraphy Association and the Shenzhen Municipal Marketing Institute in the PRC. Mr. NI is also a member of the Federation of Hong Kong Writers in Hong Kong. In April 1974, Mr. NI worked at the PRC State Education Commission. an agency of the PRC State Council, as the supervisor and editor of, a publication of the State Education Commission, until 1993. The PRC State Education Commission was renamed as the PRC Ministry of Education in 1998. From January 1994 to December 2003, Mr. NI held various senior positions in newspapers in Hong Kong and PRC, namely Deputy Editor-in-chief of the publication of “General Affairs in the Society of Democracy and Legal System” in the PRC, President of the Elderly Chinese Newspaper Society in the PRC, Deputy Editor-in-chief of Ta Kung Pao in Hong Kong and Editor-in-chief of the online version of Wen Wei Po in Hong Kong. Mr. NI has also participated in a number of literary societies in the PRC. Mr. NI has been a council member of the Chinese Writers Association since 1988, the Chinese Jurists Society since 1996, the Chinese Reportage Society since 1993, the Society of Chinese Literary Biography since 1994, and the Association of Chinese Senior Professors since 1994. In September 1993, Mr. NI was appointed as a professor by the Association of Chinese Senior Professors.