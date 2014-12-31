Name Description

Zaiwang Liu Mr. Liu Zaiwang is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the company. Mr. Liu is primarily responsible for the overall strategy, investment planning and human resource strategy of our Group. He is also a member and the chairman of the nomination committee. Mr. Liu has been involving in the curtain wall and construction materials industry since February 1999 when he founded our Controlling Shareholder, Jangho Co., the A shares of which are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 601886). He is the legal representative, director and chairman of Jangho Co. and is responsible for the overall management of Jangho Co.. Mr. Liu also assumes several social positions including the member of standing committee of the National People’s Congress of Shunyi District, Beijing, the PRC and the vice-chairman of the board of the Northeastern University, the PRC.

Tak Kwan Ng Mr. Ng Tak Kwan is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the company. He is also a director of each subsidiary of our Company. Mr. Ng is one of the founders of our Group. He has been mainly focusing on our Group’s daily operations since our commencement of business in 1986. He is also a member of the remuneration committee. Mr. Ng left our Group in 1996 and re-joined us in October 1998. Currently, Mr. Ng is primarily responsible for the overall management of the business development of our Group. Mr. Ng obtained a bachelor degree of science in civil engineering from the University of Calgary, Canada in June 1978. For Mr. Ng’s non-executive roles in Jangho Group, please see “Relationship with Controlling Shareholders — Independence from our Controlling Shareholders — Management Independence”. Mr. Ng was an executive director of Rykadan Capital Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 2288) and principally engaged in the business of real estate development, real estate investment and distribution of building materials, from August 2009 to 20 August 2015 and has been a non-executive director of Rykadan Capital Limited since 21 August 2015. Mr. Ng was a director of Sundart Emirates, a limited liability company incorporated in Abu Dhabi on 18 May 2010 which was engaged in the provision of interior design implementation works in the Middle East. Because it did not have any business operations and any material assets during the Track Record Period, Sundart Emirates commenced its striking off proceeding in June 2015 and was struck off from the records of the Department of Economic Development of Abu Dhabi on 15 September 2015. The striking off was on a voluntary basis initiated by the then shareholders in accordance with Abu Dhabi law.

Jianyu Xie Mr. Xie Jianyu is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the company. He is also a director of each subsidiary of our Company. He joined us in June 2012 and is mainly responsible for overseeing the financing, accounting and internal control, human resource and administrative management of our Group. He is also a member of the internal control committee. Prior to joining us, Mr. Xie was the financial manager of cost control department of ATLANTIS Holding Norway AS from March 2006 to December 2008, the chief accountant of Workz Middle East FZE from January 2009 to March 2010 and the financial director of Middle East & North Africa Group of J&H Emirates LLC from April 2010 to June 2012. Mr. Xie obtained a bachelor degree in economics from Xiamen University, the PRC in July 2001. Mr. Xie became a certified management accountant of the Institute of Management Accountants, the USA and a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants in February 2008 and September 2014, respectively. Mr. Xie was a director of Sundart Emirates, a limited liability company incorporated in Abu Dhabi on 18 May 2010 which was engaged in the provision of interior design implementation works in the Middle East. Because it did not have any business operations and any material assets during the Track Record Period, Sundart Emirates commenced its striking off proceeding in June 2015 and was struck off from the records of the Department of Economic Development of Abu Dhabi on 15 September 2015. The striking off was on a voluntary basis initiated by the then shareholders in accordance with Abu Dhabi law.

Pui Kwan Man Mr. Man Pui Kwan is Managing Director of the company. He joined us as commercial director in September 2010. He is mainly responsible for the day-to-day management of Kin Shing. Mr. Man has over 35 years of experience in the field of quantity surveying and contracts management. Before founding his own business in early 1990, Mr. Man was employed as an assistant quantity surveyor in Rawlinson, Russell & Partners, a quantity surveying and construction cost consulting firm, in July 1980 and was promoted to a quantity surveyor in March 1984 and held the position until July 1987. He was then employed as a quantity surveyor in the Quantity Surveying branch of the Architectural Services Department of the Hong Kong Government from July 1987 to March 1990. Mr. Man set up his own company, Forewin Consultants Ltd, in early 1990 and since then has been acting as an executive director, mainly responsible for its general operation. Mr. Man obtained a bachelor degree of science in quantity surveying from the Thames Polytechnic of London, United Kingdom in June 1980. Mr. Man has been a professional associate of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors, a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors and a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators since January 1984, June 1997 and September 1999, respectively.

Tsz Lung Chung Mr. Chung Tsz Lung Jimmy is Assistant General Manager of the company. He joined in August 2000 and is mainly responsible for overseeing the operation of the projects in high-end commercial properties and planning and supervising the tender procedure and subcontracting.

Kai Ming Leung Mr. Leung Kai Ming is Executive Director of the company. He is also a director of each of Glory Spring, Sundart Products, Sundart International, Sundart International (Macau), Sundart Living, Grace United, Sundart Timber, Dongguan Sundart, Sundart Engineering (Far East) and Sundart Macau. Mr. Leung is one of the founders of our Group’s business. He left our Group in July 2006 and re-joined us in April 2009. Currently, he is mainly responsible for overseeing the manufacturing, technical and engineering activities and sourcing and distribution of materials of our Group. Mr. Leung is the inventor of each of the patents set out in “Appendix IV — Statutory and General Information — B. Further information about our business — 2. Intellectual property rights — (b) Patent ” to this Prospectus. Mr. Leung was a director of Sundart Emirates, a limited liability company incorporated in Abu Dhabi on 18 May 2010 which was engaged in the provision of interior design implementation works in the Middle East. Because it did not have any business operations and any material assets during the Track Record Period, Sundart Emirates commenced its striking off proceeding in June 2015 and was struck off from the records of the Department of Economic Development of Abu Dhabi on 15 September 2015. The striking off was on a voluntary basis initiated by the then shareholders in accordance with Abu Dhabi law.

Chi Hang Ng Mr. Ng Chi Hang is Executive Director of the company. He joined us as a quantity surveyor in Sundart Timber in September 2005 and is mainly responsible for overseeing the overall operation of our Group in Macau. Prior to joining us, Mr. Ng was a quantity surveyor of Bridgewater & Coulton Ltd from April 2000 to September 2002. Mr. Ng obtained a bachelor degree of science in surveying from the University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong in December 1998 and a master degree of science in construction and real estate from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong in November 2004. He became a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors and professional member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors in February 2003. He has been a registered professional surveyor in the quantity surveying division of the Surveyors Registration Board of Hong Kong since April 2005.

Kam Keung Pong Mr. Pong Kam Keung serves as Executive Director of the Company. He was Company Secretary of the company. He joined us as a project director in Kin Shing in July 2013 and is mainly responsible for overseeing the execution of the fitting-out projects and the legal and compliance matters of our Group. He is also a member and the chairman of the internal control committee. Prior to joining us, Mr. Pong was the chief prosecution officer of Environmental Protection Department of the Hong Kong Government from July 2004 to July 2013. He was a member of the Appeal Tribunal Panel of the Housing, Planning and Lands Bureau of the Hong Kong Government from February 2007 to November 2012 and a member of the Advisory Committee on Barrier Free Access of the Buildings Department from August 2001 to July 2003. Mr. Pong served as a director of education and membership of the Hong Kong Institute of Facility Management from October 2008 to October 2009.

Chung Ming Chan Mr. Chan Chung Ming is Design Manager of the company. Since September 2000. He is mainly responsible for overseeing the interior fitting-out works and monitoring the progress of design application for the projects. Mr. Chan has 20 years’ experience in interior design and shop drawing presentation of interior decorations for various types of buildings. Prior to joining us, Mr. Chan was a design coordinator in Sundart (CIL) Engineering Limited from July 1996 to July 1999. Mr. Chan was awarded a certificate in building studies (architectural) from the Morrison Hill Technical Institute, Hong Kong in August 1992 and attended the ISO14001:2004 introduction training in the Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency in 2009. He graduated from the City University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong in December 1996 with a higher diploma in architectural studies.

Hak Man Chan Mr. Chan Hak Man is Senior Project Manager of the company. He joined in November 2007 and is mainly responsible for organising the projects and monitoring the progress of the projects. Mr. Chan was awarded a certificate in furniture design from the Technical Institute of the Education Department of Hong Kong in July 1981.

Tze Chiu Chan Mr. Chan Tze Chiu is Senior Project Manager of the company. He joined us as project manager in January 2008 and was promoted to a senior project manager in July 2013. He is mainly responsible for organising the projects and monitoring the progress of the projects. Prior to joining us, Mr. Chan was the project manager of Enful Engineering Limited from August 1988 to August 1998. Mr. Chan obtained a bachelor degree in civil engineering from the Huaqiao University, the PRC in July 1987.

Yeuk Ho Chiu Mr. Chiu Yeuk Ho is Senior Project Manager of the company. He joined as quality assurance officer in June 2004 and was promoted to project manager in April 2005. He is mainly responsible for organising the projects and monitoring the progress of the projects. Mr. Chiu has accumulated over 30 years’ experience in construction industry. He started his career as an assistant engineering in Shui On Construction Co., Limited from February 1984 to July 1987. After that, he was a project coordinator and estimator of Arrow Aluminum Products Ltd from 1987 to October 1992 and a project manager of Pentad Construction Co,. Ltd from November 1992 to March 1996. He was a project manager of G+H Montage (Hong Kong Projects) Ltd from July 1996 to October 1997. Mr. Chiu was a senior project coordinator of Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd from November 1997 to June 2004. Mr. Chiu obtained a bachelor degree in geography-survey science from the University of Alberta, Canada in June 1984.

Mong Yu Lau Mr. Lau Mong Yu Alex is Purchasing Manager of the company. He joined as a senior purchasing officer in August 2003. He is mainly responsible for coordinating all purchasing activities of our Group. With over 20 years of experience in the procurement field, Mr. Lau is experienced in procuring professional timber products and building and decoration related materials. Prior to joining us, Mr. Lau was the purchasing manager of Hong Kong Teakwood Works Limited from March 1994 to October 2001.

Ka Wah To Mr. Ka Wah To is Contracts Manager of the company. He joined in March 2013 and is mainly responsible for participating in tender and quotation and handling contracts related matters. Mr. To obtained a bachelor degree of building in construction economics from the University of Technology, Australia in May 1998.

Muk Heung Chui Ms. Chui Muk Heung serves as Company Secretary, Chief Accountant of the Company. She joined the Group in November 2003. She is mainly responsible for the financial and accounting matters of the Group. Before joining the Group, Ms. Chui had worked as accounting professional in various companies including construction materials firms and accounting firms. She was employed as an accountant by K.Wah Construction Materials (Hong Kong) Limited in July 1997 and promoted to an assistant accounts manager in June 2001 and left in August 2002. Ms. Chui was accredited as an accounting technician in November 1990. She became a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants in February 2000 and March 2000, respectively.

Pu Huang Mr. Huang Pu is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He is also a member of each of the audit, remuneration and nomination committees and the chairman of the remuneration committee. Mr. Huang worked in Huifu Investment Information Limited from May 2001 to June 2003. Currently, Mr. Huang is an investment consultant in Beijing Dazhong Investment Co., Ltd. He obtained a bachelor degree in statistics, a master degree in economics and a doctoral degree in finance from the Renmin University of China, the PRC in July 1993, July 1996 and July 1999, respectively.

Zheng Li Mr. Li Zheng is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He is also a member of each of the audit and nomination committees. Mr. Li has over 25 years of experience in legal practice. Mr. Li was a partner of Guangdong Run & Race Law Firm from June 1996 to July 2010 and has been a partner of Guangdong Shentiancheng Law Firm since August 2010. He is an independent director of Shenzhen Nanshan Power Co., Ltd, a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 000037), an independent director of Dalian Sunasia Tourism Holding Co., Ltd, a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600593) and an independent director of Shenzhen Eternal Asia Supply Chain Management Ltd. a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 002183). Mr. Li obtained a bachelor degree of laws from Jilin University, the PRC in August 1983 and qualified as a lawyer in the PRC in June 1989. He was accredited as “Outstanding Young Lawyer” by Zhejiang Provincial Department of Justice and Zhejiang Law Society in October 1989. Mr. Li obtained the training certification of independent director in March 2011, October 2013 and July 2014, respectively.