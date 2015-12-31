Name Description

Xuechun Li Mr. Li Xuechun serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is the founder of our Group. Since October 1998, Mr. Li has served as chairman of the board of directors of Li’ang Industry. He was appointed as a Director of our Company on December 13, 2005 and has been the Chairman of the Board since January 17, 2006. Mr. Li has more than 10 years of experience in the education industry, having served as the Chairman of the Board since 2006. In addition, Mr. Li served as the vice-chairman of the Chinese Association for Non-Government Education from May 2008 to November 2016 and has served as the executive-chairman of Chongqing Association for Non-Government Education since 2014. Mr. Li is responsible for the strategic development of our Group. Mr. Li graduated from the CPC Central Party School with a degree in Economic Management in June 1988 through long distance learning courses. He is currently a member of the National Committee of Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and serves as a representative on its Science Education Culture Health and Sport Commission. Mr. Li was awarded as a National Education Industry Model Worker by the MOE in September 2014.

Weiping Zhang Ms. Zhang Weiping serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. She joined the Group in April 2007. Ms. Zhang was appointed as a Director of our Company on July 27, 2008, and served as the Chief Operational Officer of our Group from April, 2007 to August 2016. Ms. Zhang was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company on August 1, 2016. Since September 2000, Ms. Zhang has held various positions with Chongqing College of Humanities, Science and Technology, including being appointed as professor by Southwestern Normal University Yucai College (a predecessor of Chongqing College of Humanities, Science and Technology) in 2004. She currently serves as the executive principal and party secretary of the school. Ms. Zhang has more than 15 years of experience in the education industry and is responsible for the overall management and operation of our Group. Ms. Zhang graduated from Southwestern University (formerly known as Southwestern Normal College) with a bachelor’s degree in law in 1988 and a master’s degree in law in 1998. Ms. Zhang held various positions with Southwestern University during the period from 1988 to 2007, where she was appointed an associate professor in 2001 before receiving a further promotion to the position of researcher in 2007. Between December 2007 to December 2012, Ms. Zhang was a representative member of Chongqing Municipal People’s Congress. She has served as a vice president of the Higher Education Commission of the China Non-Governmental Education Association since 2011. Ms. Zhang was awarded the “Advance Education Workers in Chongqing* award by Chongqing Municipal Education Commission in September 2007. She was also named as an “Outstanding Party Affairs Worker by Southwestern University in June 2006.

Ngai Lung Lam Mr. Lam Ngai Lung serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Group in May 2012 as the general manager of our investment department and was subsequently appointed as a Director of our Company on August 23, 2016. Mr. Lam has served as the Chief Financial Officer of our Group since May 22, 2016. Mr. Lam has more than 15 years of experience in the field of accounting, and finance. Prior to joining our Group, He served as an audit assistant with Nexia Charles Mar Fan & Co., a firm of Certified Public Accounts, between September 2000 and November 2003. From November 2003 to October 2006, Mr. Lam was employed by PricewaterhouseCoopers and last occupied the position of senior associate. Between November 2006 and March 2007, Mr. Lam was employed as an assistant manager at TOM Group Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 2383) since August 2004 and was primarily responsible for internal operational reviews. From March 2007 to May 2012, Mr. Lam served as an advisory manager at KPMG. Mr. Lam graduated from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in November 1999 with a bachelor of science in mathematics degree. In October 2000, He obtained the Postgraduate Certificate in Professional Accounting from the City University of Hong Kong. Mr. Lam has been a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants since 2004 and a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder since 2005.

Yichen Zuo Mr. Zuo Yichen serves as Vice President, Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Group in August 2016 as Vice President. Mr. Zuo was appointed as a Director of our Company on August 23, 2016. Mr. Zuo has more than 14 years of experience in banking practice. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Zuo was employed by the Bank of China from July 2002 to March 2016, and last occupied the position of head office senior manager. Mr. Zuo graduated from Beijing Foreign Studies University in 2002 with a bachelor of arts degree, majoring in French. Mr. Zuo was a Letter of Guarantee Expert certified by Chamber of Commerce China from June 2012 to May 2014. He obtained the certificate of Certified Treasury Professional (CTP) from the Association for Financial Professionals in June 2014. He has been a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS) charterholder since September 2015.

Jiandong Li Mr. Li Jiandong serves as Deputy Officer - Logistics of Chongqing College of Humanities, Science and Technology of the Company. He, joined our Group in January 2016 and is currently the deputy officer of logistics of Chongqing College of Humanities, Science and Technology and has been primarily responsible for the logistical support of our schools in Chongqing. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Li served as the general manager of Shandong Dongying Jinheng Furniture Co., Ltd., a company primarily engaged in export and trading of furniture, between June 2010 to December 2015. From March 1999 to March 2010, Mr. Li was employed by Shandong Shenghui Timber Co, Ltd. and last occupied the position of deputy general manager.

Wei Wang Mr. Wang Wei serves as Financial Director and Head of Finance Department of Chongqing College of Humanities, Science and Technology of the Company. He joined the Group in October 2005 and is currently the financial director and head of finance department of Chongqing College of Humanities, Science and Technology. Mr. Wang has over 15 years of experience in finance and accounting and is primarily responsible for the finance and accounting of our Group’s schools in Chongqing. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Wang worked as accountant with Beijing Zhongruicheng Lianhe Accounting Firm Chongqing Branch and Chongqing Tongguan Accounting Firm Co., Ltd. Mr. Wang graduated from Jiangxi Caijing College with a bachelor degree in economics in July 1989.

Wing Shan Ng Ms. Ng Wing Shan serves as Company Secretary of the Company. She was appointed on September 21, 2016. Ms. Ng is a fellow member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom. Ms. Ng is an assistant vice president of SW Corporate Services Group Limited and her major responsibility is assisting listed companies in professional company secretarial work.

Yanping Li Ms. Li Yanping is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Li has been the Vice Principal of Pass College of Chongqing Technology and Business University, a school in which the Group owns 100% school sponsor interest, since March 2016. Ms. Li has over 30 years of experience in the financial service industry and possesses extensive experience in management and internal audit. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Li was the Deputy Division Chief at the Xi’an Branch of Internal Audit Bureau of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (“ICBC”) from 2006 to 2016 and has worked as an auditor at ICBC from 1999 to 2004. She has also worked at various positions in ICBC from 1980 to 2004. Ms. Li has obtained a bachelor’s degree in economics and management from the Party School of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and is a senior economist.

Kaihua Lin Mr. Lin Kaihua is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Lin has extensive experience in business operation and financial management. He is an executive director and vice president of Overseas Chinese Town (Asia) Holdings Ltd (“OCT (Asia)”) (stock code: 3366), the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and which holds approximately 8.26% of the issued share capital of the Company. He also holds director positions in certain subsidiaries of OCT (Asia) and Beijing Guangying Real Estate Development Co., Ltd (an associate of OCT (Asia)), and is also the deputy general manager of Overseas Chinese Town (HK) Company Limited (the controlling shareholder of OCT (Asia)). Since joining Overseas Chinese Town Enterprise Company in 1992, Mr. Lin has held a number of positions including but not limited to the deputy general manager and the chief financial officer of Overseas Chinese Town (Shanghai) Land Company (an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the OCT (Asia)), the deputy general manager of Shenzhen Overseas Chinese Town Entertainment Investment Company Limited (a wholly-owned subsidiary of OCT Ltd.), chief financial officer of Shenzhen Overseas Chinese Town Holding Company Limited (currently known as OCT Ltd.), and the chief financial officer of Shenzhen Bay Hotel (currently known as “InterContinental Shenzhen. Mr. Lin holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in accounting and has obtained Certified Public Accountant and Senior Accountant title.

Ngai Sang Chan Mr. Chan Ngai Sang Kenny serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He was appointed as an independent non-executive Director of our Company on March 2, 2017. Mr. Chan is a partner and founder of Kenny Chan & Co., a firm of Certified Public Accounts. Mr. Chan has over 25 years of experience in accounting, taxation, auditing and corporate finance. Mr. Chan holds a bachelor of commerce degree obtained from the University of New South Wales in 1988 and is a member of Chartered Accountants of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He currently serves as the independent non-executive director of TSC Group Holdings Limited (stock code: 206), Convoy Financial Holdings Limited (stock code: 1019), WLS Holdings Ltd (stock code: 8021), Combest Holdings Limited (stock code: 8190), Sing on Holdings Limited (stock code: 8352) and AMCO United Holding Limited (stock code: 630), each of which is a company listed on the Stock Exchange.

Wei Hung Wang Mr. Wang Wei Hung, Andrew serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He was appointed as an independent non-executive Director of our Company on March 2, 2017. He was admitted as Solicitor of the High Court in Hong Kong in January 1982 and has over 30 years of experience in the legal practice. Mr. Wang was the Head of Legal and Compliance Department of China Development Bank Corporation Hong Kong Branch between from August 2010 to September 2011. Before joining China Development Bank Corporation Hong Kong, he was a Partner of the Finance & Projects Group of DLA Piper Hong Kong from October 2006 to November 2009. Mr. Wang has also been a Notary Public since 1992. Actively involved in public sector advisory and statutory bodies, amongst the appointments he is the Chairman of Appeal Tribunal Panel (Building Ordinance), and former member of Notaries Public Disciplinary Tribunal Panel. In 2005, he was invited by former President of the United States Bill Clinton to participate in the Clinton Global Initiative Fund held in New York 2005. Mr. Wang has served as an independent non-executive director of Infinity Financial Group (Holdings) Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1152) since October 2011. Mr. Wang graduated from Concordia University, Canada with a bachelor of arts degree in Communications Arts.