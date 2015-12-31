Name Description

Bo Xu Mr. Xu Bo is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the company since 15 April 2016. Mr. Xu founded our Group in June 2011 and is primarily responsible for the overall strategic planning of the business of our Group. He has nearly 20 years of experience in corporate management. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Xu was the secretary of the board of directors and the assistant to the chairman of Shenzhen Everbright Investment Company Limited during March 1997 to January 2005. He then invested in the real estate industry and established Guiyang Shoucheng Zhidi Real Estate Development Company Limited* in April 2006, and established Union Investment and invested in our Company since March 2011. Mr. Xu is also the director of Shenzhen WFOE since March 2016. Mr. Xu graduated from the Management Institute of the University of International Business and Economics with a diploma in international trade in July 1997.

Yongcang Ma Mr. Ma Yongcang is Deputy General Manager of the company since 15 April 2016. He joined our Group as director of Guizhou Union since July 2013, and is primarily responsible for the administrative and human resources management of our Group. He has more than 13 years of experience in corporate management and the mining industry. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Ma worked at Hezhang County Wumeng Mountain Iron and Steel Company Limited) from March 2003 to March 2013 as a management executive. Currently, he is also the director of Guizhou Ruilian since May 2013.

Shixiang Tian Mr. Tian Shixiang is Deputy General Manager of the company since 15 April 2016. He joined our Group as a production technical specialist of Guizhou Union since 1 June 2011, and is primarily responsible for the new technology research and development of our Group. Mr. Tian obtained a bachelor degree in public administration and management in June 2010 at Huazhong University of Science and Technology. He is currently pursuing a doctoral degree in engineering (specialising in safety technology and engineering) at China University of Mining and Technology.

Yongchang Tian Mr. Tian Yongchang is Deputy General Manager of the company since 15 April 2016. He is a mining engineer and joined our Group in June 2011. He was a director of Guizhou Union from June 2011 to July 2013 and a director of Union Guli from June 2011 to June 2016. He is primarily responsible for the production and safety management of our Group. Mr. Tian has over 30 years of experience in the mining industry. Prior to joining our Group, he worked for two coal mining companies including Lindong Mining Group) and had held various position including head of the mine from July 1985 to July 1998 and Weining County Yinjiachong Coal Company) as head of the mine from March 1999 to April 2011.

Guoxu Zhang Mr. Zhang Guoxu is Deputy General Manager of the company since 15 April 2016. Mr. Zhang joined our Group as director of Guizhou Union since June 2011, and is primarily responsible for the investment and business development of our Group. He has over 12 years of experience in corporate management and in the mining industry. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Zhang has been engaged in trading and coal mines investment and related businesses. Mr. Zhang graduated from Guizhou Normal University and completed his studies in Chinese literature in July 1991. Mr. Zhang is the father of Mr. Zhang Weizhe, one of our joint company secretaries.

Yue Wei Mr. Wei Yue is Executive Director of the company since 5 April 2016. He joined our Group as general manager of Guizhou Union since July 2012 and is primarily responsible for the day-to-day business operation of our Group. Mr. Wei has over 15 years of management experience. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Wei was the deputy sales director of Shenzhen Rainbow Group Co., Ltd. a company principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of fine chemical products from November 2000 to April 2004. He was the deputy general manager of Walmart SZITIC Stores Co. Ltd in Guizhou Province, a company principally engaged in supermarket retailing from July 2004 to June 2012. Mr. Wei graduated from Guizhou University of Finance and Economics (formerly known as Guizhou Institute of Finance and Economics) in June 1995.

Zhijun Xiao Mr. Xiao Zhijun is Executive Director of the company since 5 April 2016. He joined our Group as director and financial controller since June 2011 and is primarily responsible for the financial management and public relations of our Group. He is a senior accountant with almost 20 years of experience in financial management and corporate management. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Xiao was the finance manager of Guizhou Shenqi Xingdao Hotel Company Limited) from August 1999 to July 2001 and deputy general manager and financial controller of Guiyang Shoucheng Zhidi Real Estate Development Company Limited) from November 2004 to November 2010. Currently, he is also the director of Union Investment since March 2011, the director of Union Guli since June 2016, the director of Union Wuzhou since June 2016, and the finance manager of Nanneng Clean Energy since April 2014. Mr. Xiao graduated from the University of International Business and Economics) with a bachelor degree in economics, majoring in international trades in November 1999.

Mei Ha Kam Ms. Kam Mei Ha, Wendy is Joint Company Secretary of the company since 15 April 2016. She has over 20 years of experience in corporate secretarial field. She is currently a director of the Corporate Services Division of Tricor Services Limited, a global professional services provider specializing in integrated business, corporate and investor services. Ms. Kam is currently a joint company secretary of six listed companies on the Stock Exchange. Prior to joining Tricor Services Limited, Ms. Kam worked at the Company Secretarial Department of Ernst & Young, Hong Kong from March 1992 to January 2002. Ms. Kam is a Chartered Secretary and a Fellow of both The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom. She is a holder of the Practitioner’s Endorsement from the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. Ms. Kam graduated from the City Polytechnic of Hong Kong (now known as the City University of Hong Kong) with a professional diploma in company secretaryship and administration in November 1990.

Weizhe Zhang Mr. Zhang Weizhe is Joint Company Secretary of the company since 15 April 2016. He joined our Group in October 2012, and was appointed as the secretary to the Board and investment specialist in April 2015. Mr. Zhang was a director of Union Wuzhou from October 2012 to June 2016. Mr. Zhang is primarily responsible for the investment management and company secretarial matters of our Group. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Zhang was the aircraft financing specialist at Kunming Airlines Ltd. from May 2014 to April 2015. Mr. Zhang graduated from Lanzhou University with a bachelor degree (majoring in world history) in June 2011 and obtain a master of science (specializing in management with international finance) from University of Glasgow, United Kingdom in December 2013.

Wing Hang Choy Mr. Choy Wing Hang William is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company since 22 June 2016. He is primarily responsible for supervising and providing independent judgment to our Board. He has over 12 years of experience in debt and equity investment analysis of the markets in United States, Hong Kong and the PRC and in the insurance, banking and property development industries. Mr. Choy joined C-Bons International (Holdings) Ltd. (“C-Bons Group”) in April 2004, a company engages in the manufacturing and trading of sanitary products, properties development, resort and tourism development, and currently serves as the managing director of C-Bons Group. Mr. Choy is responsible for conducting investment research, formulating investment strategies and making investment decisions for C-Bons Group. From January 2008 to June 2012, Mr. Choy was a director of Hubei MaiYa Co., Limited, a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange principally engaged in manufacturing and distribution of textile products. Mr. Choy obtained a bachelor degree in psychology and economics from the University of British Columbia, Canada in May 2002, and a doctorate degree in business administration from California University of Management in March 2008.

Lui Fu Mr. Fu Lui is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company since 22 June 2016. He is primarily responsible for supervising and providing independent judgment to our Board. Mr. Fu has over 13 years of experience in accounting and financial management. He is the financial controller and company secretary of China Uptown Group Company Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 2330) since July 2010. From September 2006 to June 2010, Mr. Fu was the finance manager of CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1093), and from September 2002 to September 2006, Mr. Fu served as an accountant in the audit department at Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu. Mr. Fu obtained a bachelor of arts in accountancy from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University in November 2002, and a master of business administration from The Chinese University of Hong Kong in December 2009. Mr. Fu is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants since July 2007 and a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants since August 2011.

Chenglin Jiang Mr. Jiang Chenglin is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company since 22 June 2016. He is primarily responsible for supervising and providing independent judgment to our Board. He has been teaching at China University of Mining and Technology since 1985 and is currently the dean of the Graduate School of Outburst Prediction and Safety Equipment. Over the years, Mr. Jiang gained intricate expertise in outburst prevention and the development of safety mechanisms relating to coal and gas. He has led two projects under the China National Natural Science Fund, one China National 15 Technology Key Project) and one China National Key Basic Research Development Projects (also known as “973 Projects”) Mr. Jiang also holds or held in the past six patents in respect of mining and gas. Mr. Jiang obtained a bachelor degree in engineering (majoring in mine construction) in September 1982 at Huainan Mining School, a master degree in engineering in October 1985, and a doctoral degree in engineering in July 1994 at China University of Mining and Technology.