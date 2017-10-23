Name Description

Yiqun Gou Mr. Gou Yiqun is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company since 7 March 2016. Mr. Gou has over 16 years of food industry and management experience within the Haidilao Group. He has been our Director since October 2013. He is primarily responsible for formulating our Company’s corporate and business strategies and participating in the decision making for our Company’s strategic marketing projects and other major decisions. Mr. Gou has also served as the chairman of Yihai (China) since December 2013. Prior to this, Mr. Gou worked as a teacher at Xi’an University of Finance and Economics from July 1994 to January 2000. Mr. Gou joined Haidilao Group in January 2000 and has held various positions successively after joining Haidilao Group. Mr. Gou was the financial officer of Sichuan Haidilao from December 2001 to June 2009, and has held the position of director of Sichuan Haidilao since July 2009. Between July 2009 and December 2014, Mr. Gou was also Sichuan Haidilao’s chief financial officer and vice general manager. Mr. Gou also serves as a director and member of senior management of associates of our Controlling Shareholders; for further details, see “Relationship with our Controlling Shareholders — Independence From Our Controlling Shareholders — Management Independence”. Mr. Gou completed his study in commodity business at Shaanxi Commerce College in July 1993. He received an executive master of business administration degree from Renmin University of China in June 2010.

Chunxiang Dang Ms. Dang Chunxiang is Chief Executive Officer, General Manager, Executive Director of the Company since 7 March 2016. She has been our Director since December 2015 and is primarily responsible for the overall management of the Company, implementation of the decisions of the Board; managing our Company’s operations including production, procurement and human resources; and overseeing the financial goals of our Company. Ms. Dang has been the general manager of Yihai Shanghai since December 2015. Prior to this, Ms. Dang worked as a sales manager of Kebao Boloni Home Furnishing Co. Ltd. from August 1998 to April 2002. From May 2002 to September 2008, she joined Beijing Yuanzhou Decoration Co., Ltd. as a manager of the kitchen cabinet department and was later promoted to director of the home furnishing management department. Ms. Dang was the vice general manager of Huawei Leren (Beijing) Trading Co., Ltd. a company engaging in construction materials trading from January 2009 to November 2010. Ms. Dang then joined Sichuan Haidilao and served as the head of the operations department from January 2011 to December 2014. Ms. Dang served as the head of the operations department and a standing deputy general manager of Yihai Shanghai from December 2014 to January 2015 and from January 2015 to December 2015, respectively. Ms. Dang completed her graduate study in business administration at Renmin University of China in May 2010.

Shengfeng Sun Mr. Sun Shengfeng is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company since 7 March 2016. He is primarily responsible for overseeing matters relating to the financial, investment and risk management of our Company, including budgeting, disclosure and reporting. Mr. Sun has also served as the chief financial officer of Yihai Shanghai since August 2015. Mr. Sun served as the head of finance in Xi’an Yinqiao Biotechnology Co., Ltd. from September 2003 to August 2007. He joined Sichuan Haidilao in September 2007 and has held various positions successively: he worked as assistant to the chief financial officer from September 2007 to November 2011, the chief accountant from November 2011 to December 2012, deputy head of the finance management department from December 2012 to August 2013, and deputy head of the asset management department from August 2013 to August 2015. Mr. Sun passed the self-taught higher education examination for undergraduate study in business administration with Xi’an University of Technology and obtained a graduation certificate in June 2009. He completed his graduate study in business administration at Tsinghua University in September 2010. He was accredited as an accountant by the Ministry of Finance of the People’s Republic of China in May 2005.

Hai Xu Mr. Xu Hai is Sales Director of the Company since 7 March 2016. He is mainly responsible for developing sales strategies and plans, managing the sales teams and controlling the sales budget and expenses. Mr. Xu has over 8 years of sales and management experience in the fast moving consumer goods sector. He has been a sales director of Yihai Shanghai since January 2015. Mr. Xu then served as sales director of Beijing Pepsi-Cola Beverage Co., Ltd. from October 2007 to March 2009. Mr. Xu then served as a sales director of China of Tianjin Otsuka Beverage Co., Ltd. from April 2011 to June 2013. From June 2013 to December 2014, he served as a sales director of Shuhai (Beijing) Investment Co., Ltd. a wholly owned subsidiary of Sichuan Haidilao. Mr. Xu obtained a master’s degree in business management from Northeastern University in July 2009.

Zhuang Du Mr. Du Zhuang is Vice General Manager of the Company since 7 March 2016. He is primarily responsible for supervising the sales and marketing department and participating in making decisions for the Company’s strategic marketing projects. Mr. Du has over 14 years of sales and marketing experience in the fast moving consumer goods sector. He has been a marketing director of Yihai Shanghai since January 2015. He worked as the head of the chain store department of Tianjin Dingjin Food Co., Ltd. from June 2001 to October 2008. Mr. Du joined Sichuan Haidilao in October 2008 and held various positions successively including marketing manager from October 2008 to August 2009, sales manager from August 2009 to August 2010 and senior sales manager from September 2010 to June 2011. From June 2011 to November 2014, he served as a deputy head of the operation department of Shuhai (Beijing) Investment Co., Ltd. a wholly owned subsidiary of Sichuan Haidilao.

Yat Tung Wong Mr. Wong Yat Tung is Joint Company Secretary of the Company since 12 March 2016. He has over eight years of experience in the corporate secretarial field. He has been working at SW Corporate Services Group Limited since July 2013 and is currently a manager of the company secretary division. Mr. Wong currently serves as the company secretary of Wonderful Sky Financial Group Holdings Limited (stock code: 1260), Tianjin Jinran Public Utilities Company Limited (stock code: 1265) and Auto Italia Holdings Limited (stock code: 0720), and joint company secretary of China Zheshang Bank Co., Ltd. (stock code: 2016) and Guangdong Join-Share Financing Guarantee Investment Co., Ltd. (stock code: 1543), which are companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Mr. Wong became an associate of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators respectively in December 2009. Mr. Wong obtained a bachelor’s degree in quantitative analysis for business from City University of Hong Kong in December 1996 and a master’s degree in corporate governance from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in October 2009.

Di Pan Mr. Pan Di is Non-Executive Director of the Company since 7 March 2016. He has been our Director since December 2015 and is primarily responsible for participating in making major decisions for our Company. Mr. Pan currently serves as a director with primary focus in investments in consumer and telecommunications, media and technology industries at Greenwoods Private Equity Funds since January 2010. He was an attorney with the securities department of King & Wood Mallesons in Shanghai from January 2007 to December 2009. Mr. Pan has been an independent non-executive director of Ernest Borel Holdings Limited (stock code: 1856), a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, since December 2013. Mr. Pan also serves as a director of an associate of our Controlling Shareholders; for further details, see “Relationship with our Controlling Shareholders — Independence From Our Controlling Shareholders — Management Independence”. Mr. Pan obtained a bachelor’s degree in law from Fudan University in July 2004. He passed the National Judicial Exam in the PRC in February 2008.

Yonghong Shi Mr. Shi Yonghong is Non-Executive Director of the Company since 7 March 2016. He is one of the founders of the Haidilao Group and has over 20 years of food industry and management experience within the Haidilao Group. He has been our Director since December 2015 and is primarily responsible for participating in making major decisions for our Company. Mr. Shi has held various positions at Sichuan Haidilao since April 1994. Mr. Shi was the vice general manager at Sichuan Haidilao between April 1994 and March 2001, before assuming the role of supervisor at Sichuan Haidilao between April 2001 and June 2009. Since July 2009, Mr. Shi has been a director at Sichuan Haidilao. Mr. Shi also serves as a director of associates of our Controlling Shareholders; for further details, see “Relationship with our Controlling Shareholders — Independence From Our Controlling Shareholders — Management Independence”. Mr. Shi completed his study in mechanics at Sichuan Kongfen Group Technical School in June 1988.

Yong Zhang Mr. Zhang Yong is Non-Executive Director of the Company since 7 March 2016. He is one of the founders of the Haidilao Group and has over 20 years of food industry and management experience within the Haidilao Group. He has been our Director since December 2015 and is primarily responsible for participating in making major decisions for our Company. He served as the general manager of Sichuan Haidilao from April 1994 to March 2001. Between April 2001 and June 2009, Mr. Zhang served as both the executive director and the general manager of Sichuan Haidilao. Since July 2009, Mr. Zhang has served as the director and chairman of Sichuan Haidilao. Mr. Zhang also serves as a director and member of senior management of associates of our Controlling Shareholders; for further details, see “Relationship with our Controlling Shareholders — Independence From Our Controlling Shareholders — Management Independence”. Mr. Zhang completed the executive master of business administration program and completed the finance master of business administration program from Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business in October 2011 and August 2012, respectively.

Mingxing Qian Mr. Qian Mingxing is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company since 20 June 2016. He is primarily responsible for participating in making major decisions for our Company and advising on issues relating to corporate governance, nomination of Directors and remuneration of Directors and senior management. Mr. Qian has been a professor at Peking University Law School since August 1999. He worked as a teaching assistant and a lecturer of the law department at Peking University from August 1986 to August 1988 and August 1988 to August 1993, respectively. From August 1993 to August 1999, Mr. Qian was an associate professor at Peking University Law School. Mr. Qian obtain a bachelor’s degree in law and a master’s degree in law from Peking University in July 1983 and July 1986, respectively. In June 2001, Mr. Qian obtained a doctoral degree of laws from Peking University.

Ka Chi Yau Mr. Yau Ka Chi is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company since 20 June 2016. He is primarily responsible for participating in making major decisions for our Company and advising on issues relating to corporate governance and audit. Mr. Yau has over 30 years of experience in accounting and audit, initial public offering, corporate restructuring, merger and acquisition as well as management consulting. Mr. Yau joined Arthur Young Certified Public Accountants, Hong Kong office as a junior audit assistant and then promoted to a senior auditor from September 1983 to April 1987. He then worked as an audit staff accountant and was later promoted to audit manager in Clarkson Gordon Chartered Accountants, Toronto Office from July 1987 to June 1992. From August 1992 to June 1994, Mr. Yau was employed as an audit manager and was later promoted to audit senior manager in Ernst & Young, Hong Kong Office. From July 1995 to September 2015, Mr. Yau served as an audit senior manager and was promoted to an audit partner of Ernst & Young, Beijing Office and Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP, Beijing. He has not held any positions since October 2015. Mr. Yau obtained a professional diploma in company secretaryship & administration from the Hong Kong Polytechnic (now known as Hong Kong Polytechnic University) in November 1983. Mr. Yau has been a member of Illinois Certified Public Accountants Society since September 1989, a member of American Institute of Certified Public Accountants since January 1991 and an associate member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants since November 1992. Mr. Yau has also been a licensed certified public accountant issued by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation since June 2009.