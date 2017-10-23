Name Description

Jinggui Dong Mr. Jinggui Dong is Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Dong has been our Director since July 17, 2014 and was re-designated as our executive Director on January 19, 2015. Mr. Dong is currently a director of Yadea Group, JiangsuYadea and Jiangsu Xindi and a supervisor of Tianjin Weiye. In addition to serving in our Group companies, Mr. Dong has been a director of Jiangsu Yadea Investment Co., Ltd. since June 2014. Mr. Dong has approximately 18 years of experience in the electric two-wheeled vehicle industry. Mr. Dong began tapping into the electric two-wheeled vehicle industry in 1997 when he began the preparation of the establishment of Jiangsu Yadea. In order to expand his networks and acquire the latest industry knowledge and resources, Mr. Dong also frequently attended industry related seminars and conferences. Prior to 1997, Mr. Dong was employed for six years at a motorcycle factory where he acquired relevant industry knowledge and experience. Mr. Dong has not been a director of any listed company in the three years immediately preceding the date of this prospectus.

Yeming Liu Mr. Yeming Liu is President, Executive Director of the Company. He has been our Director since December 10, 2014. Mr. Liu was re-designated as our executive Director on January 19, 2015. Mr. Liu joined the Group in December 2013 and is responsible for the overall strategic planning and general management, as well as the external affairs of the Group. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Liu had held various positions in COFCO Corporation (formerly known as China Cereals, Oils and Foodstuffs Import and Export Corporation until 1998, China Cereals, Oils and Foodstuffs Import and Export (Group) Co., Ltd. until 2004 and China Cereals, Oils and Foodstuffs (Group) Co., Ltd. until 2007) from 1992 to 2013, including positions as a deputy general manager of COFCO (New York) Co., Ltd., a deputy general manager of the oil division of COFCO Corporation and a deputy general manager of Hangzhou CPMC Co., Ltd. Mr. Liu has not been a director of any listed company in the three years immediately preceding the date of this prospectus.

Jinghong Qian Ms. Jinghong Qian is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. Ms. Qian has been our Director since July 17, 2014 and was re-designated as our executive Director on January 19, 2015. Ms. Qian is currently a director of Yadea Import Export and a supervisor of Yadea Group and Tianjin Industry. Ms. Qian has approximately 18 years of experience in the electric two-wheeled vehicle industry. Ms. Qian began tapping into the electric two-wheeled vehicle industry in 1997 when she began the preparation of the establishment of Jiangsu Yadea. In order to expand her networks and acquire the latest industry knowledge and resources, Ms. Qian also frequently attended industry related seminars and conferences. Prior to 1997, Ms. Qian was employed for four years at a motorcycle factory where she acquired relevant industry knowledge and experience. Ms. Qian has not been a director of any listed company in the three years immediately preceding the date of this prospectus.

Rui Shi Mr. Rui Shi is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He has been our Director since December 10, 2014. Mr. Shi was re-designated as our executive Director on January 19, 2015. Mr. Shi joined the Group in March 2014 and is responsible for the financial aspects of the Group. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Shi had held various positions at Beijing Zhongchang Accounting Firm from January 2001 to June 2006 and from July 2008 to February 2014, including positions as a project manager, a division manager, a senior manager and a partner. In addition, Mr. Shi was a financial manager and consultant at Shenzhen Winscom Industrial Co., Ltd., Beijing Branch between July 2006 and June 2008. Mr. Shi has not been a director of any listed company in the three years immediately preceding the date of this prospectus. Mr. Shi became a registered member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountant in July 2003 and received his accountant qualification from the Ministry of Finance of the People’s Republic of China in September 2003. Mr. Shi graduated from Shaanxi University of Finance and Economics with a tertiary qualification in International Accounting in June 1999.

Yu Shen Mr. Yu Shen is Joint Company Secretary, Executive Director of the Company. He has been our Director since December 10, 2014 and was re-designated as our executive Director on January 19, 2015. Mr. Shen joined the Group in May 2005 and has since served as the assistant to the Chairman and supervisor of the president’s office. Mr. Shen is responsible for the administrative affairs of the Group, as well as assisting our Chairman and president in external affairs and public relations management. Mr. Shen is also a joint company secretary of the Company. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Shen was a deputy general manager of Wuxi Lianmei Public Relations Co., Ltd. from May 2001 to April 2005, a quality control engineer at Wuxi Murata Electronics Co., Ltd. from October 2000 to May 2001, an electrical engineer at Wuxi Mining Machinery Plant from January 1997 to October 2000 and an electrical engineer at Yizheng Huaxian Group Co., Ltd. from July 1995 to December 1996. Mr. Shen has not been a director of any listed company in the three years immediately preceding the date of this prospectus. Mr. Shen graduated from Xi’an Jiaotong University with a tertiary qualification in Industrial Automation in July 1995 and graduated from Southeast University with a master’s degree in Business Administration in June 2013.

Ping Wong Sau Ms. Sau Ping Wong is Joint Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. Wong is a senior manager of the listing services department of TMF Hong Kong Limited (a subsidiary of KCS Hong Kong Limited). She has over 14 years of professional experience in the company secretarial field and has acquired extensive knowledge and experience in corporate governance and compliance affairs of listed companies. Ms. Wong graduated from City University of Hong Kong with a Master of Arts degree in Professional Accounting and Information Systems. Ms. Wong is an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in United Kingdom.

Zongwei Li Mr. Zongwei Li, CPA is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Li is responsible for supervising and providing independent judgment to our Board. In addition to serving as an independent non-executive Director, Mr. Li is currently the chief strategic officer of Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited (New York Stock Exchange stock code: YGE), where he was the chief financial officer between November 2006 and May 2009, an executive director and the chief financial officer between May 2009 and May 2014 and an executive director and the chief strategic officer between May 2014 and November 2014. Mr. Li is also the president of Shanghai Sailing Huili Asset Management Co., Ltd. and an independent non-executive director and the chairman of the auditing committee of Youku Tudou Inc. (New York Stock Exchange stock code: YOKU). Mr. Li was a senior auditing manager of PricewaterhouseCoopers between April 1995 and October 2006. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Li has not been a director of any listed company in the three years immediately preceding the date of this prospectus. Mr. Li was consecutively listed as one of the “Forty Business Elites in China.

Biguang Wu Mr. Biguang Wu is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Wu is responsible for supervising and providing independent judgment to our Board. In addition to serving as an independent non-executive Director, Mr. Wu is currently the head of the Faculty of Law, the first level academic leader of the master’s program and the professor-in-charge of the master’s program in Criminal Law at the College of Humanities and Law of the North China University of Technology, where he has been teaching since May 1989. Mr. Wu is also a committee member of the Professional Advisory Committee of the District People’s Court of Shijingshan District, Beijing and a committee member of the Government Administration Review Committee of Shijingshan District. Mr. Wu is a part-time legal practitioner as certified by the Bureau of Justice of Beijing in December 2009.