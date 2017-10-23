Name Description

Shifa Li Mr. Li Shifa is a Chairman of the Board, President, Executive Director of the Company. is the founder of our Group and was appointed as chairman of the Board, president and executive Director of our Company on November 12, 2013. He is also the chairman of the Board’s nomination committee. Mr. Li is the executive director and president of Shanghai Yupei, our principal operating subsidiary in the PRC, and holds positions as the chairman, executive director, president and/or general manager at each of the subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Li started the logistics facilities business in the year 2000. With more than 15 years of experience in the logistics facilities industry, Mr. Li has been the key driver of our business strategies and achievements to date. He is primarily responsible for formulating and leading the implementation of the overall development strategies and business plans of our Group and overseeing the management and strategic development of our Group. Mr. Li has been a committee member of the Wuhu City Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference since January 2013, the executive president of The Anhui Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai since April 2012 and the vice-president of the China Association of Warehouses and Storage since December 2014.

Naiyue Pan Mr. Pan Naiyue is a Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as our executive Director and chief operating officer on April 25, 2014 and November 12, 2013 respectively. He joined Shanghai Yupei as director of the business development department in September 2008 and was subsequently appointed senior vice-president and chief operating officer in January 2011 and October 2012 respectively. He also serves as non-executive director at a number of our subsidiaries. Mr. Pan is primarily responsible for managing our marketing and leasing operations and strategies, and business development of our Group. Mr. Pan obtained a bachelor’s degree in arts (majoring in English for international business) from the University of Central Lancashire, the United Kingdom, in June 2002, and a master’s degree in arts (majoring in international business management) from the University of Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom, in December 2003.

Shun Wah Cheuk Mr. Cheuk Shun Wah is Senior Vice President, Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Group in October 2016 as a senior vicepresident of the Company, overseeing the Company’s capital markets and investor relationships functions. He is a finance and accounting veteran with over 27 years of experience in Europe and Asia. Prior to joining the Group, he was the chief financial officer of Trendy International Group Ltd, an international fashion conglomerate, from 2012 to 2016, where he was responsible for overseeing and supervising the overall finance and related operations of the company. Mr. Cheuk has held senior finance positions at multinational companies. He was head of group strategic development at Dickson Concepts (International) Limited, a company engaging in the retail and wholesale distribution and licensing of luxury products, and listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”) (stock code: 0113), from 2011 to 2012, where he was responsible for formulating and driving business development strategies. From 2007 to 2011, he was the senior vice president (group finance) of Esprit Holdings Limited (a company engaged in the retail and distribution and licensing of lifestyle products and listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 0330)), where he was responsible for overseeing and managing the finance and accounting matters at the group level and led a team which included finance, information technology, legal and tax functions in the integration of business from the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC”). From 2004 to 2007, he was the chief financial officer and senior vice president of Shanghai Lotus Supermarket Chain Store Co., Ltd (a subsidiary of the Charoen Pokphand Group and a foreign supermarket chain operating in the PRC), where he was responsible for overseeing and managing the finance and accounting matters of the company.

Lianghua Shi Ms. Shi Lianghua is a Senior Vice President, Executive Director of the Company. She joined the Group in September 2011 as senior vicepresident of Shanghai Yupei (Group) Company Limited, the wholly-owned and principal operating subsidiary of the Company. She was appointed senior vice-president of the Company in November 2013. Ms. Shi is responsible for managing project financing, contracting, planning and design, cost control and related matters of the Group. Ms. Shi was certified as an engineer by the assessment committee of The Second Navigational Engineering Bureau of CHEC, the PRC, in August 1998; and was certified to have attained the intermediate qualification level in construction economics by the Ministry of Personnel of the People’s Republic of China, the PRC, in November 1998. She was also certified as National First-Class Registered Architect by the Ministry of Construction of the People’s Republic of China, the PRC, in November 2006. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Shi served various positions including engineer, cost engineer as well as project director at The Second Navigational Engineering Bureau of CHEC, a member of a state-owned construction group, from August 1991 to September 2000, during which she was responsible for project cost and project management. She joined Shanghai ABC Steel Structure Co., Ltd., a foreign manufacturer of steel structures, as department manager in November 2000 and became executive controller in 2005, during which she was responsible for contract executions and managing business operations, until April 2007. She then assumed the position of chief officer at the engineering and construction center of Shanghai Gaorong Group from May 2007 to August 2011, during which she had overall responsibility for managing and initiating group investment in real estate projects and group infrastructure projects. Ms. Shi obtained a diploma in harbor engineering from Nanjing Harbor Engineering College the PRC, in July 1991.

Guolin Wu Mr. Wu Guolin is the Senior Vice President, Executive Director of the Company. He joined our Group in June 2000 as vice-president of Shanghai Yupei. He was appointed as senior vice-president of Shanghai Yupei in November 2012 and senior vice-president of our Company in November 2013. He is responsible for managing project construction related matters of the Group. Mr. Wu was certified as a senior engineer (building and construction specialty) by the senior assessment committee of Hubei Province, the PRC, in October 2006. Prior to joining our Group, he was project manager at Nanjing Housing Construction Corporation, a company engaged in property construction work, from September 1995 to December 1998, during which he was responsible for overseeing and managing contracted construction work. From January 1999 to May 2000, Mr. Wu was a manager at the construction project department of Shanghai Huaying Construction and Installation Co., Ltd., a company engaged in the provision of property construction and installation services, where he was responsible for overseeing and managing contracted projects. Mr. Wu obtained a certificate for having completed the practical real estate executive training program, organized by Tsinghua University, the PRC, in June 2009.

Long Zhang Mr. Zhang Long is a Chief Investment Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as our executive Director and chief investment officer on April 25, 2014 and November 12, 2013 respectively. He joined Shanghai Yupei as chief executive officer in January 2008 until he was appointed chief investment officer of Shanghai Yupei in September 2014. He also serves as non-executive director at a number of our other subsidiaries. Mr. Zhang is primarily responsible for managing project assessment, site selection, land acquisition, project planning and design related matters. Prior to joining our Group, he served as investment manager of Zhongnan Properties Co., Ltd. a company principally engaged in property development and construction, from June 2001 to August 2005, during which he was responsible for managing property investments. Mr. Zhang obtained a bachelor’s degree in economics (majoring in international investment, securities investment) from the China Institute of Finance and Banking (now merged into the University of International Business and Economics ), the PRC, in June 1998; and a master’s degree in economics (majoring in national economy) from Nanjing University, the PRC, in June 2008.

Runfu Chen Mr. Chen Runfu is an Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Chen is currently the senior vice president of Sino-Ocean Group, and also serves as a director or general manager in a number of subsidiaries or project companies of Sino-Ocean Group. Mr. Chen is primarily responsible for Sino-Ocean Group’s strategy management, investment management, equity management and brand management. Sino-Ocean Group, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property development and property investment and is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (stock code: 3377). Mr. Chen has served over 22 years in Sino-Ocean Group and has extensive experience in property development and property investment. Since joining COSCO Real Estate Development Corporation, the predecessor of Sino-Ocean Group, in October 1995, Mr. Chen has held various positions in the company, including the head of the regional development department, the general manager of the client service center, the general manager of the strategic development department, the general manager of the office building business department, and the vice president of the company. He was also an executive director of Sino-Ocean Group from June 2007 to December 2015. Mr. Chen has been appointed as the senior vice president of SinoOcean Group since April 2016. Prior to joining Sino-Ocean Group, Mr. Chen obtained a bachelor’s degree in harbour and channel engineering from Dalian Institute of Technology , currently known as Dalian University of Technology, the PRC, in July 1986. Mr. Chen then obtained an executive master of business administration degree from China Europe International Business School , the PRC, in September 2005.

Huifang Li Ms. Li Huifang is an Executive Director of the Company. She joined the Group in April 2008 and was appointed as a vice-president of Shanghai Yupei in January 2017. She is in charge of the day-to-day financial matters of the Company’s project companies in the PRC. Prior to her current position, Ms. Li served as the director of the financial department of Shanghai Yupei from February 2015 and as finance manager of Shanghai Yupei from April 2008 to February 2015, responsible for the dayto day financial matters of Shanghai Yupei. From February 2006 to April 2008, Ms. Li was a finance manager of Shanghai Feiyu International Trading Company Limited (now known as Shanghai Yingyu International Trading Company Limited, a company engaged in the business of import and export of goods and technology, where she was responsible for the day-to-day financial auditing, tax and bank financing matters of its headquarters and subsidiaries. From May 2003 to February 2006, Ms. Li served as an accountant at Shanghai Yupei Industry Company Limited (now known as Shanghai Yupei Industry (Group) Company Limited, which is engaged in the business of, amongst others, the operation of logistics parks, and was primarily responsible for matters in relation to financial auditing and tax filings. Ms. Li was certified to have attained the intermediate level in accounting by the Ministry of Finance of the PRC in May 2007. Ms. Li passed the Self-taught Higher Education Examinations and obtained a graduation certificate (majoring in accounting) jointly issued by the Shanghai Selftaught Higher Education Examinations Committee and the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics , the PRC, in December 2011.

Ka Man So Ms. So Ka Man is a Company Secretary of the Company. She was appointed as our company secretary on March 10, 2016. Ms. So has over 15 years of experience in the corporate secretarial field and is currently a senior manager at the corporate services division of Tricor Services Limited. Ms. So is also the company secretary of Embry Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1388), and CAR Inc, a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 699). From August 2000 to December 2003, Ms. So worked at Tengis Limited (currently known as Tricor Tengis Limited), and joined Tricor Services Limited in January 2004. Ms. So is a chartered secretary and an associate of both The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries (“HKICS”) and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom. She is a holder of the Practitioner’s Endorsement from HKICS. Ms. So obtained a bachelor’s degree in arts (accountancy) from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in November 1996.

Li Qing Ms. Li Qing is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. She has been a vice-president of the Group since November 12, 2013. She joined Shanghai Yupei as vice-president on November 1, 2012 and also serves as director at a number of the subsidiaries of the Company. Ms. Li is primarily responsible for the overall management of the administrative, human resources and property management work of our Group. Ms. Li obtained a bachelor’s degree in arts (majoring in Japanese) from Shanghai Normal University, the PRC, in July 2010, and a master’s degree in science (majoring in international management for Japan) from the University of London, the United Kingdom, in December 2012.

Yeyi Wang Mr. Wang Yeyi is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is currently an executive director of Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited (“Sino-Ocean Group”, formerly known as SinoOcean Land Holdings Limited since March 2016. Sino-Ocean Group, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property development and property investment and is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (stock code: 3377). Mr. Wang is concurrently the administrative director and credit insurance director of Anbang Insurance Group Co., Ltd. (“Anbang”), an insurance company, since March 2013. Mr. Wang has extensive experience in banking and insurance. Prior to his current positions, Mr. Wang served various positions at the Zhejiang branch of China Construction Bank , a major PRC bank, including the office director of the operations department of the Hangzhou sub-branch from August 1999 to July 2003, the general manager of the Hangzhou corporate client department from July 2003 to December 2003, the general manager of each of the business department and online banking department from August 2007 to December 2008, and the assistant to the president of the Zhejiang branch from December 2008 to 2013. Mr. Wang was granted the qualification of a senior economist by China Construction Bank in September 2002. Mr. Wang graduated from Zhejiang University , the PRC, with a doctorate degree in applied psychology in June 1999.

Yaomin Chen Mr. Chen Yaomin is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is currently a partner at a number of private equity investment firms. He has over 29 years of experience in management and investment. Mr. Chen has been an executive partner of Shanghai Cuizhu Equity Investment Management Center LLP since December 2014 and an executive partner of Shanghai Kesheng Venture Capital Center LLP since December 2010. Mr. Chen has also been an executive partner and an executive director of Shanghai Kesheng Venture Capital Management Co., Ltd. ) since November 2010, and the general manager and a non-executive director of Shanghai Kesheng Investment Co., Ltd. since July 2007. Mr. Chen has been the chairman and a non-executive director of Shanghai Chengjia Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., a company engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic devices as well as the development of electronic technology, since January 2008. Prior to his current positions, Mr. Chen served as the manager of the credit department of the Shanghai branch of the Bank of Communications, a major PRC bank, from October 1987 to May 1993, where he was responsible for the management of credit business. In June 1993, Mr. Chen joined China Baoan Group Co., Ltd, a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 000009) and engaged in investment and operations in the high-tech, biomedical and real estate industries, as the general manager of the investment department until January 1998 and was primarily responsible for formulating investment strategies for the company. Mr. Chen has been recognized as an economist ( ??? ) in September 1989. Mr. Chen graduated from Tongji . the PRC, with a bachelor’s degree in economic management in July 1985, and a master’s degree in economic management in July 1987

Ching Fung Mr. Fung Ching Simon is a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Prior to taking up his current positions, Mr. Fung was the chief financial officer and secretary to the board of directors of Baoye Group from August 2004 to July 2010, during which he was responsible for overseeing financial and accounting matters. From October 1994 to June 2004, he served as operations manager, and senior manager of the assurance and business advisory division at PricewaterhouseCoopers, a certified public accountants firm, where he was involved in office administration and management and in charge of audit and business advisory matters respectively. He is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow member of CPA Australia. Mr. Fung graduated from the Queensland University of Technology, Australia, with a bachelor’s degree in business, majoring in accountancy in February 1993. was appointed as our independent non-executive Director on June 14, 2016. He is also the chairman of the Audit Committee. Mr. Fung is responsible for supervising and providing independent judgment to the Board. Mr. Fung has extensive experience in finance and accounting management and he has served as senior officers at a number of companies in the construction and property development industry. Mr. Fung has been an independent non-executive director of Baoye Group Company Limited (“Baoye Group”), a company principally engaged in the provision of construction services, the manufacturing and distribution of building materials and the development and sale of properties, and listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 2355), since June 2011.

Jingbin Guo Mr. Guo Jingbin is a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. was appointed as our independent non-executive Director on June 14, 2016. He is also the chairman of the Remuneration Committee. Mr. Guo is responsible for supervising and providing independent judgment to the Board. Mr. Guo has over 32 years of experience in the construction industry, specializing in corporate strategic planning, marketing and general and administration management. He has extensive experience in capital markets. Mr. Guo has also held positions as director and/or chairman at a number of subsidiaries or related parties of Conch Venture and Conch Cement, including China Conch Venture Holdings International Limited, China Conch Venture Holdings (HK) Limited.Bozhou Conch Cement Co., Ltd.and Wuhu Conch Investment Co., Ltd. Mr. Guo was certified as a senior engineer by the Wuhu Personnel Bureau, the PRC, in April 2009. Mr. Guo obtained a master’s degree in business administration from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, the PRC, in July 1998.

Chi Ching Leung Mr. Leung Chi Ching (Frederick) is a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He was appointed as our independent nonexecutive Director on June 14, 2016. Mr. Leung is responsible for supervising and providing independent judgment to the Board. Mr. Leung has over 31 years of professional and industrial experience in management, corporate governance, corporate finance, banking and accounting. Mr. Leung is a founding member of The Hong Kong Independent Non-executive Director Association. He is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Hong Kong Securities Institute and a member of American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Leung obtained a bachelor’s degree of science in business administration (major in accounting) from the University of The East, the Philippines, in November 1981.