Liping Wang Ms. Wang Liping is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Limited. She is the deputy general manager of BUCG. Ms. Wang served as the Director and Chairman of Beijing Urban Construction Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd., our predecessor, from November 2002 to the date of conversion of the Company, during which period she also acted as its acting president from February 2009 to May 2011. She was appointed as the chairman and non-executive Director of the Company on 28 October 2013. Ms. Wang worked at the Enterprise Department of Beijing Urban Construction Engineering Corporation ), the predecessor of BUCG, from September 1986 to October 1992. She served as the chief economist of Beijing Urban Construction Decoration Engineering Corporation Company in charge of its economic work from October 1992 to September 1993; the deputy chief economist of Beijing Urban Construction Group Corporation the predecessor of BUCG, from September 1993 to July 1994; the chief economist of Beijing Urban Construction Group Corporation from July 1994 to July 1999; and the chief economist of BUCG, which was principally engaged in construction contracting, real estate development and design and consultancy businesses before its reorganization, from July 1999 to July 2012. She has been acting as the deputy general manager of BUCG since July 2012. Ms. Wang obtained her bachelor’s degree in economics majoring in political economy from Nankai University in Tianjin in September 1984 and was awarded a master’s degree in economics by Nankai University in September 1986. Ms. Wang was qualified as a senior economist by Beijing Senior Specialised Technique Titles Evaluation Committee ) in December 1993.

Hanjun Wang Mr. Wang Hanjun is General Manager, Executive Director, Deputy Party Secretary of Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Limited.He has been the president, deputy party secretary and Director of the Company (the predecessor of which is Beijing Urban Construction Design & Research Institute) since May 2011 and was appointed as an executive Director and general manager of the Company on 28 October 2013. Mr. Wang worked for the First Branch Company under Beijing Urban Construction No. 3 Corporation which is primarily engaged in engineering construction, from July 1988 to March 1994. He was the manager of Second Project Department of Beijing Urban Construction Yatai Co. from March 1994 to December 1994, and was the deputy manager of Beijing Urban Construction Yatai Construction and Engineering Co., Limited which is primarily engaged in engineering construction, from December 1994 to November 2003. Between November 2003 and August 2004, he served as a director, deputy chairman, manager and deputy party secretary of Beijing Urban No. 3 Construction Engineering Co., Ltd. He was a director, manager and deputy party secretary of Beijing Urban Construction Investment Development Co., Limited (Stock Code: 600266.SH) from August 2004 to October 2004, and concurrently acted as its director, manager and deputy party secretary and a director and chairman of Beijing Donghu Real Estate Co which is primarily engaged in real estate development from October 2004 to May 2006. He continued to act as a director, manager and deputy party secretary of Beijing Urban Construction Investment Development Co., Limited from May 2006 to October 2007. From October 2007 to December 2007, he held the position of manager of Beijing Urban Construction Xincheng Investment & Development Co., Limited

Guoqing Li Mr. Li Guoqing is Deputy General Manager, Executive Director of Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Limited. Mr. Li has been working for the Company since July 1990. He held the position of Youth League secretary ) of the Company from April 1993 to August 1998 and was the vice president of Metro and General Municipal Institute of the Company from August 1998 to September 1999. He worked as the vice president of the Company from September 1999 to March 2001, and was the party secretary and vice president of the Company from March 2001 to November 2002. He has been the party secretary, vice president and Director of the Company since November 2002, during which he also held the position of general manager in China Metro Engineering Consulting Co., Ltd., which is primarily engaged in engineering consultancy between September 2006 and May 2012. Mr. Li obtained a bachelor’s degree in engineering majoring in heating, ventilation and air conditioning from Tsinghua University in July 1990. He obtained a master’s degree and a doctor’s degree of engineering both majoring in heating, gas, ventilation and air conditioning engineering from Tianjin University in March 2009 and June 2012, respectively. He was qualified as a senior engineer of professor level by Beijing Senior Specialised Technique Qualification Evaluation Committee in December 2005. He obtained his certificate of PRC registered utility engineer from the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development in October 2010. Mr. Li has been a representative of the People’s Congress of Xicheng District, Beijing, since November 2011.

Yan Cheng Ms. Cheng Yan is Deputy General Manager of Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Limited. Ms. Cheng was the project manager of the Planning and Design Division of Engineering Department of the Organizing Committee for the Beijing Olympic Games (BOCOG) from July 2002 to March 2005; the deputy head of the Competition Venue Division of Venue Management and Preparation Team of BOCOG from March 2005 to September 2005; the deputy head and head of No. 1 Competition Venue Division of Venue Management Department of BOCOG from September 2005 to December 2008 (during which period, she also acted as the secretary general and deputy officer of the Operations Team of the National Stadium of BOCOG from August 2006 to December 2008); an assistant to the general manager of BUCG from February 2008 to 14 April 2014; and a vice president of the Company from January 2009 to December 2013. Ms. Cheng has acted as a deputy general manager of the Company since 16 December 2013. Ms. Cheng obtained a bachelor’s degree majoring in architecture at Tsinghua University in July 1997. She was a doctoral candidate jointly educated by School of Architecture of Tsinghua University and School of Design of Harvard University from September 2000 to May 2001, and obtained a doctor’s degree of engineering majoring in architectural design and theory from Tsinghua University in July 2002. Ms. Cheng was qualified as a senior engineer by Beijing Senior Specialised Technique Qualification Evaluation Committee

Huai Jin Mr. Jin Huai is Deputy General Manager of Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Limited. the president of Beijing Rail Transit Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd.. Mr. Jin served as an engineer and the assistant team leader of the geological team of the exploration section of Beijing Urban Engineering Design Institute from August 1988 to April 1992; the manager of the technical office, the assistant to the president and the chief engineer of Beijing Urban Construction Exploration & Surveying Institute from May 1992 to November 2000; the chief engineer of Beijing Urban Construction Exploration & Surveying Design Research Institute Co., Ltd. from December 2000 to May 2003; the director and president of Beijing Urban Construction Exploration & Surveying Design Research Institute Co., Ltd. from May 2003 to February 2006; the chairman of the board of Beijing Urban Construction Exploration & Surveying Design Research Institute Co., Ltd. from March 2005 to 21 October 2014; the secretary of the Party Committee of the board of Beijing Urban Construction Exploration & Surveying Design Research Institute from 14 March 2008 to 21 October 2014; the deputy president of the Company from May 2003 to December 2013; and the president of Beijing Rail Transit Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd. since 23 July 2014. Since 16 December 2013, Mr. Jin has been serving as a deputy general manager of the Company. Mr. Jin obtained a bachelor’s degree of engineering majoring in engineering geology and hydrogeology from East China Technical University of Water Resources Engineeringin July 1985. Mr. Jin obtained a master’s degree of science majoring in hydrogeology and engineering geology from Institute of Geology of Chinese Academy of Sciences in August 1988. Mr. Jin was qualified as a senior engineer of professor level by Beijing Senior Specialised Technique Titles Evaluation Committee

Guocai Liao Mr. Liao Guocai is Deputy General Manager of Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Limited. Mr. Liao acted as a cadre and assistant engineer of the 3rd Office of China Railway 17th Bureau from July 1983 to December 1989. He has held various positions in the Company since January 1990, including the head and general superintendent of the subway engineering design and network planning; the vice president of the Qingdao branch institute, the deputy director and secretary of the Subway and Light Rail Research Institute, the manager of Beijing Zhongchengjie Metro Engineering Consulting Company , the head and secretary of the Party Committee of Rail Transit Design Research Institute as well as the vice president of the Company (appointed since April 2004). He has carried the title as an assistant to the general manager of BUCG from May 2011 to 14 April 2014. Since 16 December 2013, Mr. Liao has served as a deputy general manager of the Company. Mr. Liao graduated from Railway Institute majoring in railway engineering in July 1983. He graduated from Northern Jiaotong University and obtained a junior college certificate majoring in industrial and civil architecture in July 1987. He graduated from Correspondence School of Central Party School of the Communist Party of China with an undergraduate level majoring in economic management in December 2001. He obtained an MBA from Universidade Aberta Internacional da Asia (Macau) in October 2003 and an EMBA from Executive Master of Business Administration of Guanghua School of Management of Peking University in July 2009. Mr. Liao was qualified as a senior engineer by Beijing Senior Specialised Technique Titles Evaluation Committee in August 2001 and was qualified as a senior engineer of professor level by Beijing Senior Specialised Technique Qualification Evaluation Committee in May 2012. Mr. Liao was elected as a Young-to-Middle-Aged Professional of the first session of Urban Rail Transit of China Public Transportation Association in October 2002. In

Xuehong Wan Mr. Wan Xuehong is Deputy General Manager of Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Limited. Mr. Wan acted as an assistant engineer, an engineer and the officer of the technique department for the No. 2 Engineering Company of Beijing Railway Engineering Corporation under Beijing Railway Bureau from July 1982 to June 1992; the general superintendent of the scientific research projects of the Beijing Academy of Science and Technology of Beijing Railway Bureau from June 1992 to November 1993; and he has held the positions of the project manager, the department head, the deputy chief engineer, the deputy president and the assistant to president of Beijing Urban Construction Design & Research Institute and the general manager and the vice president of the Huazhong Branch Institute since November 1993 (from July 2012 to 23 July 2014, he has been the president for Beijing Rail Transit Design and Research Institute as well as the vice president of the Company). Since 16 December 2013, Mr. Wan has been serving as a deputy general manager of the Company. Mr. Wan obtained a bachelor’s degree of engineering majoring in railway construction from Changsha Railway University in July 1982. In June 2006, he was qualified as a senior engineer of professor-level by Beijing Senior Specialised Technique Qualification Evaluation Committee.

Liang Wang Mr. Wang Liang is Deputy General Manager of Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Limited. Mr. Wang acted as an assistant engineer, an engineer, the deputy director, the director, the vice president and the president of the Ministry of Railways Design Institute from July 1986 to March 2000. He also acted as the manager of the Shield Project Management Department of Shield Basis Branch and the assistant branch manager of BUCG from March 2000 to March 2004; the deputy chief engineer and the assistant manager of the EPC Contracting department of BUCG from March 2004 to June 2006; the deputy manager of general contracting of Civil Engineering of BUCG from July 2006 to October 2012; and the manager and deputy secretary of the Party Committee of the rail transit construction general contracting department of BUCG in October 2012. In December 2012, the Rail Transit EPC Contracting Department of BUCG was restructured and consolidated into the Company, and Mr. Wang remained in the same position. Since 16 December 2013, Mr. Wang has been serving as a deputy general manager of the Company. Mr. Wang obtained a bachelor’s degree of engineering majoring in tunnel and subway from Southwest Jiaotong University in July 1986 and an MBA degree from Xi’an Jiaotong University in December 2003. Mr. Wang was awarded the first class constructor certificate from the Ministry of Construction of the PRC in September 2007 and was qualified as a senior engineer of professor-level as approved by Beijing Senior Specialised Technique Qualification Evaluation Committee

Xiaodong Xu Mr. Xu Xiaodong is Deputy General Manager of Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Limited. Mr. Xu has acted as the deputy director of the Computing Centre, the assistant to president and the deputy president of the Company (from February 2000 to June 2001 he was the head of the Enterprise Department of BUCG, and from July 2001 to September 2004 the head of the Economics Research Centre and the manager of the Office of Information Enforcement of BUCG). He has been a deputy president for the Company from September 2004 to December 2013. Since 16 December 2013, Mr. Xu has been serving as a deputy general manager of the Company. Mr. Xu obtained a bachelor’s degree of Engineering majoring in structural construction engineering from Beijing University of Technology in July 1986, and a master’s degree in business administration from the Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics in March 2005. Mr. Xu was qualified as a senior engineer by Beijing Senior Specialised Technique Titles Evaluation Committee.

Siguo Li Mr. Li Siguo is Chief Accountant of Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Limited. Mr. Li was a clerk in No. 9 Sub-team of Infrastructural Engineering Brigade (and studied in an army school) from January 1979 to May 1983; an accountant of the Administrative Department in Beijing Urban Construction Group Corporation from June 1983 to April 1988; the finance chief of the Beijing Urban Construction Quality Supervision Station No. 3 Station from May 1988 to December 1992; the chief accountant in the Finance Department of BUCG from January 1993 to September 2002; and has acted as the Chief Accountant of the Company since October 2002. Mr. Li graduated from the CPC Beijing Party School majoring in economics and management in July 2005, and completed the postgraduate study in enterprise management from the Capital University of Economics and Business in January 2001. In December 2000, he was qualified as a senior accountant by Beijing Senior Specialised Technique Titles Evaluation Committee .

Xiuren Yang Mr. Yang Xiuren is Chief Engineer of Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Limited. Mr. Yang has been an assistant engineer of the Bridge and Tunnel Department of No. 3 Survey Institute under the Ministry of Railway from July 1986 to December 1991; an engineer and the chief engineer for the Fourth Design Studio of Beijing Urban Construction Design and Research Institute from January 1992 to January 1996; the head of the Technical Department, the deputy chief engineer and the deputy president and chief engineer from January 1996 to May 2003; and has been the Chief Engineer of the Company since May 2003. Mr. Yang obtained a bachelor’s degree of engineering majoring in tunnel and underground railway from Southwest Jiaotong University. In December 2003, he was qualified as a senior engineer of professor-level as approved by Beijing Senior Specialised Technique Qualification Evaluation Committee

Wenchang Xuan Mr. Xuan Wenchang is Joint Company Secretary of Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Limited. He is the secretary of the Board. Mr. Xuan worked with the 4th department of the No. 3 China Railway from July 1990 to December 1992; acted as the project financial manager for the Second Beijing Urban Construction Engineering Company Limited from December 1992 to September 2000; acted as a manager under the Finance Department of Beiyuan Hotel of BUCG from September 2000 to September 2006; worked at Beijing Urban Construction Investment Management Company from September 2006 to April 2008 (acted as the chief financial officer for Beijing Haiya Jinyuan Environmental Co., Ltd. from September 2006 to February 2008); acted as the deputy chief accountant of the Company from June 2008 up to now acted as the head of the Listing Preparation Office of the Company from August 2011 to October 2014; and acted as the secretary of the Board and company secretary of the Company since 16 December 2013. Mr. Xuan graduated in Finance and Accounting from Shanghai Railway Institute in July 1990, and obtained an executive master’s degree in senior business administration from Renmin University of China. In February 2007, he was qualified as a senior accountant as approved by Beijing Senior Specialised Technique Qualification Evaluation Committee and became a certified management accountant of the Institute of Certified Management Accountants in the U.S. in June 2013.

Daihua Chen Mr. Chen Daihua is Non-Executive Director of Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Limited. He is the deputy party secretary, director and general manager of BUCG. Mr. Chen worked at Beijing University of Civil Engineering and Architecture from July 1984 to July 1991 and served as the deputy officer of the basic technique teaching and research section of the university from July 1991 to July 1992; the executive vice director of the intermediatevocational section of Beijing University of Urban Construction Engineering from July 1992 to October 1993; the vice president of the academic department of Beijing University of Civil Engineering and Architecture from October 1993 to June 1995; and the vice principal of Beijing Urban Construction Training Center from June 1995 to October 1999. He served as the deputy manager of Beijing Urban No. 3 Construction Engineering Co., Ltd. from October 1999 to August 2000, and as its deputy party secretary, vice chairman and manager from August 2000 to November 2003. Besides, he acted as the party secretary and chairman of Beijing Urban Construction Road and Bridge Engineering Co., Ltd ( and the manager of Beijing Xincheng Shuncheng Investment Development Co., Ltd. which is primarily engaged in real estate development, from November 2003 to August 2006; the deputy general manager of BUCG from August 2006 to May 2011; and the standing member of the Party Committee and deputy general manager of BUCG from May 2011 to May 2012. He has been the deputy party secretary, director and general manager of BUCG since May 2012. He acted as a director, the general manager, the party secretary and the vice chairman of the board of Beijing Urban Construction Investment Development Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 600266.SH) since June 2006. Mr. Chen was awarded the EMBA degree from Guanghua School of Management of Peking University

Jifa Guan Mr. Guan Jifa is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is the deputy general manager of Beijing Infrastructure Investment Co., Ltd. From July 1987 to August 1992, Mr. Guan worked at Heilongjiang Metallurgical Design and Planning Institute as an engineer. He served as the project manager and deputy general manager of Beijing Urban No. 3 Construction Development Co., Ltd. from June 1994 to April 2005. He served as the deputy general manager and general manager of Beijing Subway Construction Company from April 2005 to January 2008. He served as the chairman of Beijing Capital Investment Co., Ltd. from January 2008 to March 2010. He has been the general manager of the land development business department, assistant to the general manager and deputy general manager of Beijing Infrastructure Investment Co., Ltd. since March 2010, and a non-executive director of China City Railway Transportation Technology Holdings Company Limited (a company listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange) since October 2015. Mr. Guan obtained a Bachelor’s degree majoring in mining engineering from Xi’an Metallurgy and Architecture College in July 1987. From August 1992 to June 1994, he studied at Northern Jiaotong University, majoring in railway engineering. From April 2002 to July 2004, he took an MBA course at University of International Business and Economics in China through on-the-job learning. In January 2009, he obtained a Doctorate degree majoring in civil engineering construction and management from Xi’an University of Architecture and Technology. Mr. Guan was awarded a senior engineer qualification by Beijing Senior Specialised Technique Titles Evaluation Committee in September 1999.

Bin Su Mr. Su Bin is Non-Executive Director of Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Limited. He is the deputy general manager of Beijing Rail Transit Construction and Management Co., Ltd. () (“Rail Transit Company”). Mr. Su served at the Ministry of Railways and was in charge of the technical and management work for several years from July 1988. He acted as the chairman and party secretary of the fourth company of China Railway No. 3 Engineering Group Co., Ltd. () (the “No. 3 China Railway”) from October 2001 to February 2003; the deputy supervisor and chief engineer of Beijing supervising unit of the No. 3 China Railway from February 2003 to July 2003; and the supervisor of Jijie-Mongolia highway construction and supervising unit of the No. 3 China Railway from June 2003 to December 2003. Mr. Su worked at Rail Transit Company from December 2003 to May 2008 and served as the deputy secretary and general manager of Line 5 project management unit, and the secretary of Line 10 project management unit in Beijing. Mr. Su has been the deputy general manager of Rail Transit Company since May 2008. Mr. Su obtained his bachelor’s degree of engineering majoring in railway engineering from Northern Jiaotong University () in Beijing in July 1988, a master’s degree majoring in civil engineering and architecture from Southwest Jiaotong University () in Chengdu in November 2002 and a doctorate in management science and engineering from Beijing Jiaotong University ) (formerly known as Northern Jiaotong University in January 2011. Mr. Su was qualified as a senior engineer by Beijing Senior Specialised Technique Qualification Evaluation Committee in June 2006.

Shuchang Tang Mr. Tang Shuchang is Non-Executive Director of Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Limited. He is the head of the capital management department and an assistant to the general manager of Beijing Urban Construction Group. Mr. Tang worked as an assistant for the logistics department in Army 00092 of Infrastructural Engineering Brigade from December 1978 to July 1983; the officer of the finance division of Beijing Urban Construction No. 4 Corporation from August 1983 to April 1991; the cost accountant of the finance department of Beijing Urban Construction Group Corporation from April 1991 to June 1995; the deputy head of the asset department of Beijing Urban Construction Group from June 1995 to June 1998; he has been the head of the capital management department of Beijing Urban Construction Group since June 1998; an assistant to the general manager of Beijing Urban Construction Group since March 2011; the supervisor of Beijing Urban Construction Investment Development Co., Ltd (stock code: 600266.SH) since July 2002. Mr. Tang graduated from Central College of Finance and Economics majoring in infrastructure finance and credit in July 1988; he was qualified as a senior accountant by Beijing Senior Specialised Technique Qualification Evaluation Committee in September 1999.

Qinghuai Liang Mr. Liang Qinghuai is Independent Non-Executive Director of Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Limited. From December 1997 to June 2004, Mr. Liang acted as the director for the Research Centre of Automatic Engineering Survey Design of School of Civil Engineering, Beijing Jiaotong University. From January 2002 to August 2006, he served as the deputy director of the research centre on urban rail transit of Beijing Jiaotong University. From May 2003 to February 2007, he was the deputy director of the research centre on transport and environment of the School of Civil Engineering of Beijing Jiaotong University. Since September 2006, he has been the deputy general director of the research centre on urban rail transit of Beijing Jiaotong University. Mr. Liang obtained a bachelor of science in physics from Shanxi Normal University in July 1989. In August 1992, he obtained a master of science degree in geodynamics and the geotectonic physics studies from the Research Institute of Earthquake of China Earthquake Administration in Wuhan. And in July 1995, Mr. Liang obtained a doctor of engineering degree in civil structural engineering from Dalian University of Technology. In December 1997, he completed the post-doctoral scientific research on railways, roads and hydrology in Northern Jiaotong University. Mr. Liang is currently a professor and tutor for doctoral students in Beijing Jiaotong University, the General Deputy Head of Urban Rail Transit Research Centre, and the vice general secretary of the working committee of Urban Rail Transit Technology of China Civil Engineering Society. In December 2002, Mr. Liang obtained the qualification of Senior Teachers of Higher Education from Beijing Municipal Commission of Education

Maozhu Sun Mr. Sun Maozhu is Independent Non-Executive Director of Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Limited. He obtained a bachelors degree in accounting from Renmin University of China ) in 1984 and further obtained a master’s degree in accounting from the same university in 1987. Upon graduation, he stayed to teach at the university. Mr. Sun is currently a professor of the Department of Finance in the Business School and a tutor for the doctoral students of Renmin University of China. Mr. Sun received independent directorial training from a program jointly hosted by China Securities Regulatory Commission and School of Economics & Management Tsinghua University (in June 2002 and serves as an independent director for Beijing Capital Development Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 600376.SH), a company listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange, Luoyang Bearing Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ((Stock Code: 002046.SZ), a company listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange and Lanpec Technologies Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 601798.SH), a company listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange. He obtained his bachelor’s degree of economics majoring in financial accounting from No. 1 Branch School of Renmin University of China in July 1984. In July 1987, he obtained his master of economics in accounting from Renmin University of China. Mr. Sun became a member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants

Dexing Wang Mr. Wang Dexing is Independent Non-Executive Director of Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Limited. He worked in the flood detention office, Taiqian County, Henan Province from 1962 to 1965. From 1965 to 1971, Mr. Wang took up the role as the secretary and vice platoon leader of the 17th company of 57th regiment of Railway Brigade and participated in the first phase construction work (parts of construction work of Line 1 and Line 2) for Beijing Subway, the first underground railway in China. In 1971, he switched to work in Beijing Metro Corporation and till 2001 served as the party secretary for the metro power supply session and the vehicle session of Taiping Lake ) and the head of organization department of the Party Committee, general committee member, deputy party secretary and secretary of the disciplinary committee as well as party secretary of Beijing Metro Corporation. From 2001 to 2003, Beijing Metro Corporation was converted into Beijing Metro Group Mr. Wang served as the chairman and party secretary of the group and the chairman and party secretary of Beijing Mass Transit Railway Operation Corporation Between 2003 and 2008, he acted as the chairman and party secretary of Beijing Mass Transit Railway Operation Corporation. Between 2006 to 2011, Mr. Wang took up the role as the director for both Beijing Infrastructure Investment Co., Ltd. and Beijing Environment Sanitation Engineering GroupBetween 1995 and 2010, he served as the chairman of Research Association of the Party Construction of Beijing Subway Light Rail , Mr. Wang graduated from the Party School of Central Committee majoring in Economics and Management.