Name Description

Yingcen Zhang Mr. Zhang Yingcen is Executive Chairman of the Board of China Tian Lun Gas Holdings Ltd. He is the founder of the Company. He is responsible for the overall strategic planning and has involved in te development and investment of the business of the Group in the PRC. Mr. Zhang has more than fifteen years of management experience, including ten years of experience in the management of gas enterprises. Mr. Zhang received the certificate of graduation in advanced from Enterprise Research Center of Peking University EMBA in 2001. He is currently the representative of the 11th National People’s Congress of the PRC and the Vice Chairman of the Industrial and Business Association in Henan Province.

Zhenyuan Xian Mr. Xian Zhenyuan is Chief Executive Officer, General Manager, Executive Director of China Tian Lun Gas Holdings Ltd. Mr. Xian was appointed as an executive Director on 13 October 2010. He is responsible for the overall management of the Group. Mr. Xian has ten years of experience in the management of gas enterprises. Mr. Xian joined the Group in 2003, and had served as the director and general manager of certain subsidiaries of the Company successively. Mr. Xian obtained a bachelor’s degree majoring in International Trade from Southeast University in the PRC in 1997 and obtained a master’s degree majoring in Accounting from Macquarie University in Australia in 2003.

Xinjian Li Mr. Li Xinjian is Chief Financial Officer of China Tian Lun Gas Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for the financial management of the Group. Mr. Li has experience in corporate financial management. Prior to joining Group in 2004, Mr. Li served various positions such as Head and Deputy Head of Capital Division of Financial Department and the Head of Financial Department of Zhong Yuan Environmental Protection Co., Ltd. Mr. Li obtained a diploma in Foreign Accounting from Xian University of Technology in 1994 and a master degree in Business Administration from the Guangxi University in the PRC in 2009.

Tao Li Ms. Li Tao is Deputy General Manager and Executive Director of China Tian Lun Gas Holdings Limited with effect from May 30, 2012. She joined the Group in April 2011 as financial controller of Henan Tian Lun Gas Group Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and is responsible for the financial management of the Group. Ms. Li has years of experience in corporate finance management. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Li had served as the head of finance of SDIC Henan Coal Transportation & Sales Co., Ltd. Ms. Li obtained a bachelor’s degree in economics from Henan University of Economics and Law in the PRC in 1994. She is a senior accountant and a Certified Public Accountant in the PRC.

Yi Feng Mr. Feng Yi is Deputy General Manager and Executive Director of China Tian Lun Gas Holdings Ltd since October 13, 2010. He is responsible for the strategic investment planning and corporate financing activities of the Group. Mr. Feng has 10 years of experience in corporate investment and financing. Mr. Feng joined the Group in 2006 and acted as the assistant to the general manager, deputy general manager and director of Henan Tian Lun Gas Group Limited successively. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Feng was responsible for investment and financing of Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., Ltd. and the Zhengzhou Branch of 21 Century Real Estate in the PRC. Mr. Feng obtained a bachelor’s degree in International Trade from Southwestern University of Finance and Economics in the PRC in 2002, and obtained EMBA in Guanghua School of Management in Peking University in the PRC in 2015.

Heng Sun Mr. Sun Heng is Deputy General Manager and Executive Director of China Tian Lun Gas Holdings Ltd since October 13, 2010. He is responsible for the operation and management of the Group. He has 18 years of experience in management of gas enterprises. Mr. Sun joined the Group in 2004 and acted as the general manager and director of certain subsidiaries of the Company successively. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Sun was responsible for operation and management of Luoyang Liquidified Gas Co., Ltd. Mr. Sun was qualified as a Registered Senior Consultant for Oil and Gas Business by Henan Consultant Association of Science & Technology and Henan Provincial Department of Science and Technology in 2006. Mr. Sun received diploma of Economics from Party School of the Henan Committee of CPC in 1991.

Qin Du Mr. Du Qin is Deputy General Manager of Henan Tian Lun Gas Group Limited, a subsidiary of China Tian Lun Gas Holdings Ltd. Mr. Du has over 37 years of experience in operational management of state-owned corporations. He has been a Managing Director of Xuchang Tian Lun Gas Limited concurrently since he joined the Group in July 2009, responsible for overall operational management of this company. Prior to joining this Group, Mr. Du worked for Luoyang Copper Group and served as an assistant to general manager. Mr. Du obtained a master degree in Economics from Renmin University of China in 1998.

Chaoyang Xie Mr. Xie Chaoyang is General Manager of Zhengzhou Shangjie Tian Lun Gas Limited, a subsidiary of China Tian Lun Gas Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in 2002. Mr. Xie has 13 years of experience in management of gas enterprises. Since joining the Group in 2002, he has served as the Vice General Manager and Chief Engineer of Henan Tian Lun Gas Group Limited, the General Manager of Xuchang Tian Lun Gas Limited, the Chairman and General Manager of Xuchang Tian Lun Vehicle-use Gas Limited. Prior to joining the Group, he worked for Hebi Coal Gas Co., Ltd. and acted as Vice Manager and Vice Secretary of CPC General Branch. Mr. Xie obtained diploma in Mathematics from Zhengzhou University in the PRC in 1986.

Junfeng Zhao Mr. Zhao Junfeng is General Manager of Henan Luyuan Gas Limited , a subsidiary of China Tian Lun Gas Holdings Limited. Mr. Zhao has 10 years of experience in the management of gas enterprises. Since joining the Group in 2003, he has served as the manager of safety and technology department of Xuchang Tian Lun Gas Limited and deputy general manager of Zhengzhou Shangjie Tian Lun Gas Limited. Mr. Zhao obtained a bachelor’s degree majoring in Construction, Environment and Facilities Engineering from Henan University of Urban Construction in the PRC in 1999. Mr. Zhao is a professional medium-level engineer in urban gas and a registered safety engineer in the PRC.

Man Yuk Hung Mr. Hung Man Yuk CPA, is Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Hung obtained a master’s degree majoring in finance from The Curtin University of Technology in November 2002. Mr. Hung was admitted as an associate member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants in July 2004 and a fellow member of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants in the United Kingdom in November 2006. Mr. Hung has had over 10 years of company secretarial experience prior to joining the Company.

Jiansheng Wang Mr. Wang Jiansheng is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from New York University in 1988 with a PhD in Development Economics. From 1988 to 2008, he worked as an economist in the International Monetary Fund and as an investment officer in the World Bank Group in Washington DC. He then returned to China and worked in finance and investment fields. He was a partner in a private equity management firm, and did philanthropic work in energy and environment fields. Mr. Wang has served on the board of several banks and non-bank financial institutions.

Zhibin Cao Mr. Cao Zhibin is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Tian Lun Gas Holdings Ltd since July 26, 2013. Mr. Cao had been the prefectural party committee secretary of Lou Di, Hunan Province, vice secretary general of the provincial party committee of Hunan Province and vice secretary general of the provincial party committee of Heilongjiang Province. From April 2010 to May 2011, Mr. Cao served as an independent director of Macrolink Real Estate Co. Ltd (a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, stock code: 000620). Mr. Cao graduated from MBA Management Institute of Hunan University in 1995. .

Liuqing Li Mr. Li Liuqing is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Tian Lun Gas Hldg Ltd since October 13, 2010. Mr. Li has over 10 years of experience in accounting and auditing, and was the senior manager and vice branch manager of Henan Branch of Ascenda Certified Public Accountants Ltd. He is currently Director and Chief Financial Officer of Henan Suntront Tech Co., Ltd. Mr. Li obtained a bachelor's degree in Accounting from Henan University of Economics And Law in 1998 and a postgraduate certificate majoring in Corporate Management from Tianjin University of Finance and Economics in 2000. Mr. Li is a Certified Public Accountant on securities, a Certified Public Valuer and a Certified Tax Agent in the PRC.

Yui Yuen Yeung Mr. Yeung Yui Yuen is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He had worked in Wrigley/ Mars Incorporated for 30 years (1985-2015). He was the president of Wrigley Asia Pacific Ltd from 2012 to May 2015. In his tenure with Wrigley/Mars Incorporated, Mr. Yeung held positions in sales and marketing and eventually as the vice president and managing director of Wrigley China Company Ltd from 2008 to 2011. He is experienced in the development and growth of fastmoving consumer products (gum, chocolate, and confections) in emerging markets. Mr. Yeung had managed markets including Australia, Taiwan, India, South Korea, and South East Asia. Before joining Wrigley/Mars Incorporated, he worked in R.J Reynolds Tobacco Co. Ltd., SC Johnson Co. Ltd., and Hong Kong TVB Co. Ltd. Mr. Yeung is a Fellow Member of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors since 1 March 2015 and a Council Member of the Gerson Lehman Group (Asia) Ltd. Mr. Yeung obtained a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Commerce (Distinction) from the University of Alberta, Canada in 1977.