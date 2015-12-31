Name Description

Yee Chun Lam Mr. Yee Chun Lam is a Executive Chairman of the Board, Co-Founder, Executive Director of Vpower Group International Holdings Limited. Mr. Lam is principally responsible for our Group’s strategic developments in both commercial and technical aspects. Mr. Lam has more than 20 years of experience in entrepreneurship, general management, project management, supply-chain management, system integration and operation and maintenance in the engine based power generation industry. As a project engineer for Cummins Hong Kong Ltd., in charge of power generation projects between 1993 and 1995, Mr. Lam has gained numerous experiences in design, practical works and operation. He has years of experiences in designing PGS for various applications, including backup or prime use in emergency situations such as disasters or power outages as well as continuous power generation for power stations. Mr. Lam obtained a higher certificate in building services engineering from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in November 1997. On November 2, 2016, Mr. Lam was awarded the Young Industrialist Awards of Hong Kong 2016 by the Federation of Hong Kong Industries.

Chong Man LEE Mr. Chong Man Lee is a Co-Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder, Executive Director of Vpower Group International Holdings Limited. Mr. Lee has more than 15 years of experience in general management, global sales, distribution, project management, business development, power monitoring, power quality control and power saving in the engine based power generation industry, as well as setting our current business strategies, direction and goals. Mr. Lee obtained a bachelor of science in electrical engineering from University of Calgary, Canada in June 1994.

Tai Hong AU-YEUNG Mr. Tai Hong Au-Yeung is a Co-Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Vpower Group International Holdings Limited. He joined our Group in June 2014. Mr. Au-Yeung has over 20 years of multinational corporate executive experience in the environmental infrastructure and energy industry. Prior to joining our Group in June 2014, Mr. Au-Yeung was the chief executive officer of Dongjiang Environment (HK) Co., Limited, a subsidiary of Dongjiang Environmental Company Limited (Stock Code: 895.HK), between September 2007 and June 2010. Prior to that and during the period from 1989 to 2007, he served on various executive management roles for multinational corporations including acting as the executive vice president of Veolia Environmental Services Hong Kong Limited when he left the company in August 2007 and prior to that as legal counsel of Pacific Waste Management Limited (now part of Veolia Environmental Services China Limited) from February 1994 and as attorney of Exxon Chemical International — Asia Limited between January 1991 and December 1993. Mr. Au-Yeung is an independent non-executive director of CL Group (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 8098.HK) since February 2011. He is the chairman of the remuneration committee and a member of the audit committee of its board of directors, but is not involved in its day-to-day operation. Mr. Au-Yeung obtained a juris doctor degree from Santa Clara University in May 1987 and a bachelor of science in business administration (accounting) from San Jose State University in May 1983. Mr. AuYeung is also a US lawyer by training admitted to the California Bar in March 1990.

Mei Wan Chan Ms. Mei Wan Chan is a Vice chairwoman of the Board, Non-Executive Director of Vpower Group International Holdings Limited. Ms. Chan n has been our vice chairwoman since she joined our Group in June 2001. Ms. Chan has more than 15 years of experience in entrepreneurship, general management, corporate administration and human resources. She also assisted in the setup of our current operation system, corporate reorganization and staff welfare scheme. Ms. Chan obtained a certificate for commerce course from Sacred Heart Canossian Commercial School in July 1994.

Kam Shing CHAN Mr. Kam Shing Chan is a Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary of Vpower Group International Holdings Limited. Mr. Chan joined our Group in January 2015. Mr. K S Chan has been a certified public accountant with the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (formerly known as the Hong Kong Society of Accountants) since April 1998 and a member of the Institute of Internal Auditors of the United States of America since November 2007 with more than 15 years of professional experience in accounting, auditing, financial management, and corporate operation and productivity enhancement, with the most recent assignment with the Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited as the manager of internal audit between February 2010 and December 2014. Mr. K S Chan was the manager of internal audit of the corporate audit & systems department of Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited from February 2010 to December 2014, an internal audit manager of Transamerica Occidental Life Insurance Company from September 2007 to February 2010 and an internal audit manager of Wynn Resorts Limited from December 2004 to September 2007. Prior to joining Wynn Resorts Limited, he was employed by Ernst & Young from January 1997 to December 2004, his last position being a senior manager. Mr. K S Chan obtained a bachelor of arts (Hons.) in accountancy from Hong Kong Polytechnic University in November 1994.

Siu Yuen Lo Mr. Siu Yuen Lo is a Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of Vpower Group International Holdings Limited. He joined our Group in September 2011. Mr. Lo has been a certified public accountant since July 1998 with over 20 years of experience in accounting, auditing, and financial management. Mr. Lo had served as various managerial, consultant, compliance and/or auditing roles from 1994 to 2011 including as the senior consultant of various consultant companies between February 2008 and August 2011, as a compliance officer of CITIC-Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited from January 2006 to December 2007, as the assistant compliance manager and compliance manager of American International Assurance Company (Bermuda) Limited from January 2003 to January 2006. He joined Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited in June 2001 and was an assistant manager of the group international audit business unit prior to his departure in January 2003. He worked for First Pacific Bank Limited from December 1999 to May 2001 with his last position being a manager and was an associate and senior associate of PricewaterhouseCoopers Ltd. from April 1997 to December 1999. He also practiced audits and accountancy in W. M. Sum & Co. from September 1994 to March 1997. Mr. Lo obtained a master of science in computer science from Victoria University of Technology in February 2004 and bachelor of business administration in applied economics from Hong Kong Baptist University in December 1994.

Boyang LIU Mr. Boyang Liu is a Chief Investment Officer of Vpower Group International Holdings Limited. Mr. Liu joined our Group in January 2015. Mr. Liu has over 15 years of experience in investment banking, strategic investment and private equity investment. Before joining our Group, he served as the managing director of Guangdong Success Capital Partners Limited from January 2014 to December 2014, co-founder and chief financial officer of NovaSolar Limited from May 2011 to May 2014, and chief financial officer of Dongjiang Environmental (HK) Co. Limited, a subsidiary of Dongjiang Environmental Company Limited (Stock Code: 895.HK), from November 2007 to April 2010. Prior to that, he held various management positions in strategic planning, investment management and investment banking including as the Senior Finance Manager of PayPal Inc. from October 2005 to September 2007, as a manager in the financial strategy and analysis group of HSBC Card Services (under HSBC Bank USA, N.A.) from August 2004 to October 2005, worked at Byron Venture Partners L.P. from July 2001 to May 2004, and as the investment banking associate of JP Morgan Securities Inc. from July 2000 to June 2001. Mr. Liu obtained a master of business administration from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania in May 2000, a master of science in environmental engineering from University of Connecticut in August 1998, and a bachelor of science in nuclear engineering from Tsinghua University in July 1993.

Yeung CHEUNG Mr. Yeung Cheung is a Chief Commercial Officer of Vpower Group International Holdings Limited. Mr. Cheung has 20 years of banking experience specializing in business development and cross-border structured financing transactions. He has years of experience in origination and deal execution in a variety of geographies covering energy and utilities clients. He was an executive director for the corporate finance business of Standard Chartered Bank (HK) Limited from October 2007 to August 2015 prior to his departure and joining our Group. He also worked as a vice president, investment finance specialist at Citicorp International Limited between September 2006 and October 2007 and held various managerial roles with The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited between September 1995 and September 2006, in which he was a global relationship manager, energy & utilities sector in the corporate and institutional banking business prior to his departure. Mr. Cheung is a chartered financial analyst registered at the CFA Institute of the United States of America since September 2004 and obtained a bachelor of science in management sciences (first class honors) from University of Warwick in July 1995.

Man Leung Kwok Mr. Kwok Man Leung is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is the executive vice president and a director of CITIC Pacific Limited (“CITIC Pacific”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Limited (SEHK: 267), the largest conglomerate in China. Mr. Kwok joined CITIC Pacific in 1993, having over 20 years of experience in leading large-scale projects including corporate mergers and acquisitions, listing, investment evaluation, business negotiation and strategies setting. Mr. Kwok is a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is a director of certain member companies of CITIC Limited involved in iron ore mining, Hong Kong and PRC property development, special steel manufacturing and energy generation. He is a non-executive director of Dah Chong Hong Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1828) and a director of Daye Special Steel Co., Ltd. (listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, stock code: 000708).

Waiyu Suen Mr. Wai yu Suen is a Non-Executive Independent Director of Vpower Group International Holdings Limited. Mr. Suen has been the group legal counsel and company secretary of Haitian International Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1882.HK) since August 2010. He is responsible for preparing and reviewing a broad range of commercial agreements related to business operations covering product sales, equipment purchase, patent and trademark license and formation of joint venture. He is also responsible for monitoring the group’s compliance with applicable laws and regulations with focus on the Listing Rules. Mr. Suen has over 12 years of post qualification experience. Prior to joining Haitian International Holdings Limited, Mr. Suen worked as a senior associate in an international law firm from August 2009 to August 2010 and as an associate of the same firm from March 2006 to August 2009. Prior to that, Mr. Suen was an assistant solicitor of a Hong Kong law firm from August 2003 to March 2006. Mr. Suen obtained a bachelor of laws in November 2000 and a postgraduate certificate in laws (PCLL) in June 2001 from the University of Hong Kong. He has been admitted as a solicitor in Hong Kong since September 2003.

David Tsoi Mr. David Tsoi is a Non-Executive Independent Director of Vpower Group International Holdings Limited. Mr. Tsoi is a director of Alliott, Tsoi CPA Limited since January 2006. Mr. Tsoi has been a certified public accountant since September 1981 with over 30 years of experience in accounting, auditing and financial management. Mr. Tsoi is a certified public accountant registered at the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a certified tax adviser registered at the Taxation Institute of Hong Kong, a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants since September 1981, a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales since May 2015, a member of the Society of Chinese Accountants & Auditors since April 1987 and a fellow since December 2015; a fellow of the CPA Australia since November 2009; and a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia, Canada since June 2015. Mr. Tsoi obtained a master of business administration in October 1986 from University of East Asia Macau. Mr. Tsoi has been an independent non-executive director of MelcoLot Limited (Stock Code: 8198.HK) since October 2001; Enviro Energy International Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1102.HK) since July 2008; Universal Technologies Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1026.HK) since June 2013; CRRC Corporation Limited (Stock Codes: 1766.HK, 601766:CH) (formerly known as China South Locomotive & Rolling Stock Corporation Limited) from March 2008 to June 2014 and Guru Online (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 8121.HK) since May 2014.