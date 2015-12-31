Name Description

Jianping Ma Mr. Jianping Ma is a Chairman of the Board, Non-Executive Director of COFCO Meat Holdings Limited. Mr. Ma joined COFCO in 1986 and is currently a vice president of COFCO. Mr. Ma holds several directorships in certain subsidiaries of COFCO, including the deputy managing director of COFCO (HK) and chairman of COFCO Meats Investments. Mr. Ma is also a non-executive director and the chairman of the board of China Foods; a non-executive director and the chairman of the board of Mengniu; a non-executive director of Joy City; and a director of COFCO Property (Group) Co., Ltd. Mr. Ma graduated from University of International Business and Economics in the PRC in July 1986 and later obtained a degree of Executive Master of Business Administration in December 2005 from the same university and he has extensive experience in strategic planning, corporate finance, investment and M&A, and business management.

Lei Li Mr. Lei Li is a Chief Financial Officer of COFCO Meat Holdings Limited. Mr. Li is the chief financial officer of the Company and is primarily responsible for overall accounting and financial management of our Group, including corporate finance, financial reporting and financial management. Mr. Li joined our Group in January 2015 and served as the general manager of the finance department of COFCO Meat Investments. Mr. Li has over 10 years of experience in financial management and the food and agriculture industries. Mr. Li joined COFCO in 2004 and served as the general manager of the finance department of China Agri’s brewing materials division from August 2007 to July 2013 and served as assistant general manager of the same division and the general manager of its finance department from July 2013 to December 2014. Mr. Li received his bachelor’s degree in economics with a taxation major from the Central University of Finance and Economics in August 2004.

Zhengfang LI Ms. Zhengfang Li is a Deputy general manager (executive) of the international trading division of COFCO Meat Holdings Limited. Ms. Li is responsible for the general management of pork, beef and lamb international trading business. Ms. Li first joined COFCO in October 1997 and has served several managerial positions in several COFCO Group entities since September 2008, including the strategy department, the marketing department, the beef and lamb processing division and the general manager of the pork import division of COFCO Meat Investments. Ms. Li has extensive experience in meat trade and procurement. Prior to the above, Ms. Li served as a clerk at business division No. 1 of COFCO Meat and Poultry Import and Export Co., Ltd. and assistant general manager at the meat and poultry department and subsequently the international meat department of COFCO Development Co., Ltd. Ms. Li worked as a clerk at China Textile Import and Export Co., Ltd. from January 1997 to August 1997. Ms. Li obtained her bachelor’s degree in Economics (International Trade) from the University of International Business and Economics in the PRC in July 1997.

Jinglei Zhang Mr. Jinglei Zhang is a General manager of the processed meat products division of COFCO Meat Holdings Limited. Since April 2013, Mr. Zhang was as an assistant general manager of the processed meat products division of COFCO Meat Investments, then its deputy general manager since June 2014 and its general manager since June 2016. Mr. Zhang is responsible for the general management of processed meat business, including formulating strategies, product research and development, procurement, production, quality control, sales and marketing. Mr. Zhang served several positions in different COFCO Group entities since joining COFCO in August 1995, including the general manager of the operational management division of the processed meat products division of COFCO Meat Investments, deputy general manager of Wuhan COFCO Meat, finance staff at COFCO Greenland Xingye Co., Ltd., finance officer at COFCO Corn Export Co., Ltd., chief of finance and subsequently deputy general manager of COFCO Malt (Jiangyin) Co., Ltd., and executive general manager of COFCO Meat (Tianjin). Mr. Zhang has extensive experience in the food and agriculture industry and general management of meat business operations. Mr. Zhang received his undergraduate diploma in accounting in June 1995, and his bachelor of finance degree in January 2006, both from the University of International Business and Economics in the PRC. Mr. Zhang’s bachelor of finance degree was obtained by way of a long distance learning course.

Jianong Xu Mr. Jianong Xu is a Managing Director, General Manager, Executive Director of COFCO Meat Holdings Limited. Mr. XU was appointed as a Director on April 17, 2014 and was designated as a managing director on April 27, 2016 and an executive Director on May 23, 2016. Mr. Xu is also the general manager of the Company. The primary responsibilities of Mr. Xu include the implementation of the Board’s decisions, formulating the Company’s corporate and business strategies, monitoring the daily operations of our Group, and making decisions and advising on issues relating to the appointments of the senior management. Mr. Xu has been the general manager of COFCO Meat Investments since September 2013. Mr. Xu has more than 25 years of experience in agricultural commodities and foods processing in the PRC. Mr. Xu first joined COFCO in August 1987 and has carried out managerial functions in several members of COFCO Group since October 1994. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Xu was the deputy general manager, the executive deputy general manager and the general manager of the brewing materials division of China Agri from August 2000 to September 2008, from September 2008 to May 2010 and from May 2010 to September 2013, respectively. Mr. Xu obtained his bachelor’s degree in economics from the Shanghai University of International Business and Economics (formerly known as Shanghai Institute of Foreign Trade in the PRC in July 1987, and obtained his Executive Master of Business Administration from China Europe International Business School in the PRC in October 2011.

Yunxiang Shen Dr. Yunxiang Shen is a Deputy General Manager of COFCO Meat Holdings Limited. Dr. Shen was appointed as a deputy general manager of the Company and general manager of the hog production division on April 27, 2016. Dr. Shen has served as the deputy general manager and the general manager of the hog production division of COFCO Meat Investments since June 2009 and December 2010, respectively. He is primarily responsible for the general management of operations, and formulating and implementing annual plans of the hog production division of the Company. Dr. Shen has also served as the general manager of COFCO Joycome (Jilin) since December 2013. Dr. Shen has over 19 years of experience in the hog production industry. Dr. Shen served as business development manager and subsequently general manager of PIC (Zhangjiagang) Pig Improvement Co., Ltd. from 1997 to 2006, and as general manager of Jilin Huazheng Agribusiness Development Co., Ltd. from November 2006 to May 2009. Dr. Shen obtained his bachelor’s degree in non-metal mining from Wuhan University of Technology (formerly known as Wuhan University of Technology which was formerly known as Wuhan Building Materials industry College in the PRC in June 1984, his master’s degree in engineering from McGill University in Canada in June 1988 and his doctor’s degree in economics from the University of Montreal in Canada in May 1995.

Changxin ZHANG Mr. Changxin Zhang is a Deputy General Manager of COFCO Meat Holdings Limited. Mr. Zhang was appointed as a deputy general manager of the Company and general manager of the fresh pork division on April 27, 2016. Mr. Zhang has served as the general manager of the fresh pork division of COFCO Meat Investments since December 2010 and as the deputy general manager of COFCO Meat Investments since June 2014. He is primarily responsible for the operations and management of hog slaughtering and fresh pork business. Mr. Zhang served as the deputy general manager of the fresh pork division of COFCO Meat Investments from September 2008 to December 2010. Mr. Zhang has more than 27 years of experience in the meat industry in the PRC, and has extensive experience in corporate management. Mr. Zhang joined COFCO in June 1989. During the period from June 1989 to August 2008, Mr. Zhang held a number of positions with members of COFCO Group, and his managerial experience includes division manager of business division No. 3 of COFCO Meat Import and Export Hubei Co., Ltd. (formerly known as China Meat and Poultry Joint Venture Co., Ltd. (Wuhan) deputy manager and manager of its business division No. 3, deputy general manager and assistant general manager at Wuhan COFCO Import and Export Co., Ltd. and currently the general manager of Wuhan COFCO Meat since September 2002. Mr. Zhang graduated from Wuhan Institute of Agricultural Studies in the PRC in July 1982 majoring in animal husbandry and veterinary, and, by way of a long distance learning course, from Huazhong Agricultural University in the PRC in June 1988 majoring in animal husbandry.

Hing Ling Chau Ms. Hing Ling Chau is a Joint Company Secretary of COFCO Meat Holdings Limited. She has been a director of Corporate Services of Vistra Corporate Services (HK) Limited since June 2013, where she leads a team of professional staff to provide a full range of company secretary services. Ms. Chau has over 15 years of experience in the corporate services industry. Ms. Chau is currently the company secretary of Keen Ocean International Holding Limited (a company listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange with stock code 8070) and the company secretary of Rici Healthcare Holdings Limited (a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange with stock code 1526). Ms. Chau received a master of laws majoring in corporate and financial law from The University of Hong Kong in November 2007. She has been a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries since May 2013.

Zhang Nan Dr. Zhang Nan is a Joint Company Secretary, deputy general manager of the strategy department of COFCO Meat Holdings Limited., and is responsible for strategy planning, research and investment management. Dr. Zhang has been a deputy general manager of the strategy department of COFCO Meat Investments since March 2015. Dr. Zhang joined the strategy department of COFCO in April 2008 and joined COFCO Meat Investments in September 2010. Dr. Zhang has extensive experience in meat industry research and strategy planning. Since April 2014, Dr. Zhang has been in charge of the board affairs of COFCO Meat Investments, including communicating with directors and shareholders and organising board meetings and has developed experiences in corporate governance. Dr. Zhang obtained her bachelor’s degree in engineering and doctor’s degree in management from Tsinghua University in the PRC in July 2002 and July 2008, respectively.

Guiyong Cui Dr. Guiyong Cui is a Non-Executive Director of COFCO Meat Holdings Limited. Dr. Cui was appointed as a Director on May 28, 2014 and was designated as a non-executive Director on May 23, 2016. Dr. Cui is primarily responsible for reviewing and supervising the financial reporting process and internal control system of our Group. Dr. Cui is also currently a director of COFCO Meat Investments. Dr. Cui has been a managing director of Baring Private Equity Asia Limited since January 2012 and is primarily responsible for investments in greater China. Prior to joining Baring, he worked as a managing director at HOPU Investment Management Co. Ltd. from May 2008 to September 2009 and became a partner since October 2009. He worked at Morgan Stanley Asia Limited from April 2007 to April 2008 and acted as a managing director of investment banking. From March 2004 to April 2007, he worked with HSBC Group as a managing director of Global Investment Banking Asia Pacific — Resources and Energy at HSBC Markets (Asia) Limited. From June 2002 to August 2003, he was head of the investment banking division at ICEA Capital Limited. From September 1994 to June 2002 Dr. Cui held various positions in N M Rothschild & Sons including managing director, investment banking and the chief representative in N M Rothschild & Sons’ Beijing Office. Dr. Cui has been a non-executive director of AAG Energy Holdings Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange with stock code 2686) since January 2015 and China Shengmu Organic Milk Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange with stock code 1432) since March 2014, respectively. He also served as a non-executive director of Winsway Enterprises Holdings Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange with stock code 1733) from June 2010 to January 2012. Dr. Cui obtained his bachelor of engineering degree and master of engineering degree from the University of Science and Technology Beijing (formerly known as Beijing Iron and Steel College in the PRC in April 198

Julian Wolhardt Mr. Julian Juul Wolhardt is a Non-Executive Director of COFCO Meat Holdings Limited. Mr. Wolhardt was appointed as a Director on May 28, 2014 and was designated as a non-executive Director on May 23, 2016. Mr. Wolhardt is primarily responsible for assisting the chairman and managing director in formulating the corporate and business strategies and making major corporate and operational decisions of the Company. Mr. Wolhardt is also currently a director of COFCO Meat Investments. Mr. Wolhardt is currently a partner of KKR Asia Limited focusing on private equity transactions in the Greater China region. He has been actively involved in advising on investments in Yageo Corporation (a company listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange with stock code 2327), Far East Horizon Limited (a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with stock code 3360), Fujian Sunner Development Co,. Ltd. (a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange with stock code 002299) and COFCO Meat Investments since he joined KKR Asia Limited in 2006. Before joining KKR Asia Limited, Mr. Wolhardt was with Morgan Stanley Private Equity from 1998 to 2006 and was responsible for its private equity business in China. Mr. Wolhardt is currently a non-executive director of China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd. (a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with stock code 1117) and an independent non-executive director of Mengniu (a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with stock code 2319). Mr. Wolhardt was an independent non-executive director of China Cord Blood Corporation (a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange with ticker CO) from April 2012 to May 2015. He was a non-executive director of United Envirotech Ltd, a company listed in Singapore, from October 2011 to August 2012. Mr. Wolhardt has been a Certified Public Accountant since August 1995. He received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Illinois (Urbana-Champaign) in the United States in May 1995.

Hai Wu Dr. Hai Wu is a Non-Executive Director of COFCO Meat Holdings Limited. Dr. Wu was appointed as a Director on September 30, 2015 and was designated as a non-executive Director on May 23, 2016. Dr. Wu is primarily responsible for reviewing the food safety policies, assessing the food safety control mechanisms and making recommendations to the Board on matters relating to food safety. Dr. Wu is also currently a director of COFCO Meat Investments. Dr. Wu has been a managing director of China at Temasek Holdings Advisors (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (“Temasek Holdings”) since May 2014. He has extensive experience in investments and management. Prior to joining Temasek Holdings, Dr. Wu was the chief executive officer at Ramaxel Technology (Shenzhen) Limited a DRAM module manufacturer in China from April 2012 to February 2014, and a managing director at CITIC Private Equity Funds Management Co., Ltd. a private equity firm in China from March 2010 to May 2012. Dr. Wu served as a consultant and later as a global partner at McKinsey & Company, a global management consulting firm from August 1999 to February 2010. Dr. Wu obtained a master of business administration degree from Cornell University in the United States in May 1999. Dr. Wu also received a doctor’s degree in neuroscience and cell biology from Rutgers University in the United States in October 1997.

Yang XU Mr. Yang Xu is a Non-Executive Director of COFCO Meat Holdings Limited. Mr. Xu was appointed as a Director on February 22, 2016 and was designated as a non-executive Director on May 23, 2016. Mr. Xu is primarily responsible for assisting the chairman and managing director in formulating the corporate and business strategies and making major corporate and operational decisions of the Company. Mr. Xu is also currently a director of COFCO Meat Investments. Mr. Xu served as a manager at the feed and meat products department of Mitsubishi from October 2011 to August 2015. Since August 2015, Mr. Xu was assigned to Mitsubishi Corporation (China) Commerce Co., Ltd. as a manager. Prior to joining Mitsubishi, Mr. Xu served at Marubeni Corporation at the overseas strategy & coordination department from May 2006 to May 2008, at the packaging paper & board department from June 2008 to July 2009 and from August 2010 to September 2010 and at the paper & paperboard department from October 2010 to September 2011, respectively. Mr. Xu received his bachelor’s degree in Japanese from Dalian University of Foreign Languages in the PRC in July 2002. Mr. Xu obtained his master’s degree in economics from Kyoto University in Japan in March 2006.

Hong Yang Ms. Yang Hong is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. She joined COFCO Corporation in 1989 and currently serves as a director of COFCO Sugar Limited, a director of China Foods Trading Limited and Chairman of Tully Sugar Limited. Ms. Yang held positions as a director and vice president at COFCO Tunhe Co., Ltd, a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 600737). Ms. Yang also worked as the general manager of sugar division in COFCO Tunhe Co., Ltd. She has over 25 years’ experience in sugar business and has extensive experience in enterprise management. Ms. Yang graduated from University of International Business and Economics in Beijing and obtained a master degree of arts. She is also a senior international business engineer.

Qi ZHOU Mr. Qi Zhou is a Non-Executive Director of COFCO Meat Holdings Limited. Mr. Zhou was appointed as a Director on May 28, 2014 and was designated as a non-executive Director on May 23, 2016. Mr. Zhou is primarily responsible for assisting the chairman and managing director in formulating the corporate and business strategies and making major corporate and operational decisions of the Company. Mr. Zhou is also currently a director of COFCO Meat Investments. Mr. Zhou joined Boyu Capital Advisory Company Limited (“Boyu Capital”) in 2011 and is currently a managing director at Boyu Capital. Prior to joining Boyu Capital, Mr. Zhou was an investment professional at Principal Investment Area of Goldman Sachs from 2007 to 2011. Mr. Zhou also served as an analyst at the Global Investment Research Division of Beijing GaoHua Securities Company Limited from 2005 to 2007. Mr. Zhou obtained his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Tsinghua University in the PRC in July 2003. Mr. Zhou also received his master’s degree in accounting from Tsinghua University in July 2005.

Huanchun CHEN Dr. Huanchun Chen is a Non-Executive Independent Director of COFCO Meat Holdings Limited. Dr. Chen was appointed as an independent non-executive Director on May 23, 2016. Dr. Chen holds the position of the director and has been a professor in State Key Laboratory of Agricultural Microbiology at Huazhong Agriculture University since November 1994, and the chairman of the academic committee in State Key Laboratory of Virology at Wuhan University since June 2012. His fields of expertise include epizootiology, anthropozoonosis, molecular biology, genetic-engineered vaccine and molecular diagnostic reagent. Dr. Chen’s major achievements include confirmation the outbreak of Porcine pseudorabies in China, separation and identification of the pseudorabies virus, development of various diagnostic methods, as well as systematical illustration of five forms of manifestations clinically in China. Dr. Chen has won the Second Prize of National Advance of Science and Technology in China in 2001, 2007 and 2011, respectively. Dr. Chen graduated with his doctor’s degree in veterinary medicine from the University of Munich, Germany in February 1988. He has been now an academician at the Chinese Academy of Engineering since June 2006, the advisory committee member of the Ministry of Agriculture of China from January 2008 to the present, and the president of Chinese Association of Animal Science and Veterinary Medicine October 2006 to the present.

Tingmei Fu Dr. Tingmei Fu is a Non-Executive Independent Director of COFCO Meat Holdings Limited. Mr. Fu was appointed as an independent non-executive Director on May 23, 2016. Mr. Fu has over 20 years of experience in investment, finance, law and business management. Between 1992 and 2003, he completed numerous corporate finance transactions and held directorships in several investment banking firms based in Hong Kong, including a director of Peregrine Capital Limited, and a managing director of BNP Paribas Peregrine Capital Limited. Mr. Fu is currently an independent non-executive director of COFCO Packaging, Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange with stock code 392), Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange with stock code 1788) and Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Stock Exchange with stock code 1658). Mr. Fu graduated from the University of London, the United Kingdom with a master’s degree and a doctor’s degree in Law in November 1989 and March 1993 respectively.

Hankin Li Mr. Li Hankin is a Non-Executive Independent Director of COFCO Meat Holdings Limited. Mr. Li was appointed as an independent non-executive Director on May 23, 2016. He has more than 20 years’ experience in financial and accounting matters, fundraising, mergers and acquisitions, restructuring and international business development. Mr. Li worked at several listed companies as head of corporate finance, general manager of investor relations and mergers and acquisitions including as head of corporate finance of GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange with stock code 3800) since July 2014, as general manager of investor relations & mergers and acquisitions of Newton Resources Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange with stock code 1231) in 2013. Since August 2016, Mr. Li has been the head of financial planning at Hsin Chong Group Holdings Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange with stock code 0404). Mr. Li also worked at several international banks where he had led numerous fund raising exercises in Hong Kong and the United States. During the period between March 1994 and June 2004, Mr. Li was the executive director (Corporate Finance) at BNP Paribas Capital (Asia Pacific) Limited. During the period between July 2004 and December 2005, Mr. Li was employed at GoldBond Capital (Asia) Limited and was a managing director (investment banking) of Rothschild (Hong Kong) Limited during the period from March 2007 to May 2011. Mr. Li obtained a bachelor’s degree in accountancy from California State University, Los Angeles in June 1985, and a Master of Business Administration degree from Columbia University, New York in May 1992.