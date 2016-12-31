Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd (1618.HK)
1618.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.61HKD
23 Oct 2017
2.61HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.03 (-1.14%)
HK$-0.03 (-1.14%)
Prev Close
HK$2.64
HK$2.64
Open
HK$2.64
HK$2.64
Day's High
HK$2.64
HK$2.64
Day's Low
HK$2.60
HK$2.60
Volume
6,255,528
6,255,528
Avg. Vol
13,803,589
13,803,589
52-wk High
HK$3.39
HK$3.39
52-wk Low
HK$2.40
HK$2.40
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Wenqing Guo
|52
|2013
|Chairman of the Board
|
Mengxing Zhang
|54
|2016
|President
|
Zhaoxiang Zhang
|54
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Hongying Zou
|52
|2015
|Chief Accounting Officer, Vice President
|
Yang Qu
|47
|2016
|Vice President
|
Shilei Wang
|50
|2016
|Vice President
|
Yongguang Wang
|59
|2008
|Vice President
|
Yuzhuo Li
|45
|2016
|Secretary of the Board
|
Jinzhen Lin
|56
|2012
|Staff Elected Director
|
Tianliang Jing
|72
|2013
|Non-Executive Director
|
Jiaqiang Chen
|66
|2014
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Xudong Ren
|63
|2014
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Hailong Yu
|37
|2014
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Wenqing Guo
|Mr. Guo Wenqing has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. since September 2013. He also serves as Chairman of the Board and General Manager in Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. He was Vice Chairman of the Board in the Company, Chairman of the Board and General Manager in a Hebei-based expressway development company, as well as Deputy General Manager and Executive Director in CRBC International Co., Ltd. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Hebei University of Science and Technology, China and an Executive Master of Business Administration from Tsinghua University, China.
|
Mengxing Zhang
|
Zhaoxiang Zhang
|Mr. Zhang Zhaoxiang has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board in Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. since October 2016. He was Vice President in the Company, Chairman of the Board and General Manager in an engineering technology company, as well as Executive Director and General Manager in a China nonferrous engineering company. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering and a Master's degree in Chemical Engineering from Tianjin University, China.
|
Hongying Zou
|
Yang Qu
|
Shilei Wang
|
Yongguang Wang
|Mr. Wang Yongguang has been serving as Vice President in Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. since November 2008. He was serving as Deputy General Manager in China Shougang International Trade & Engineering Corporation and China Metallurgical Group Corporation, as well as General Manager in a iron mine company. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mining from Northeastern University, China.
|
Yuzhuo Li
|
Jinzhen Lin
|Mr. Lin Jinzhen has been serving as Staff Elected Director in Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. since October 29, 2012. He also serves as Staff Elected Director in China Metallurgical Group Corporation, as well as Director in a financial company and another company.
|
Tianliang Jing
|Mr. Jing Tianliang has been serving as Non-Executive Director in Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. since September 9, 2013. He serves as Outside Director in Baosteel Group and another development and investment company. He used to be Chairman of the Board and General Manager in CHINA NATIONAL COAL INDUSTRY IMPORT & EXPORT GROUP, General Manager in China Coal Energy Group Co., Ltd., as well as Chairman of the Board in China National Coal Group Corp. He used to be Chairman of the Board in the Company.
|
Jiaqiang Chen
|Mr. Chen Jiaqiang has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. since November 13, 2014. He is also serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in China South Locomotive & Rolling Stock Corporation Limited.
|
Xudong Ren
|Mr. Ren Xudong has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. since November 13, 2014. He is also serving as Independent Director in Zhejiang Hailiang Co., Ltd and Shenzhen Zhongjin Lingnan Nonfemet Company Limited. He was Deputy General Manager, Executive Director, Director, Vice President, President, Assistant President, Assistant General Manager and Non-Executive Director in six other companies.
|
Hailong Yu
|Mr. Yu Hailong has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. since November 13, 2014. He is also serving as Independent Director in two other companies. He was General Manager and Director in three other companies. He holds a Master's degree in Engineering Management.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Wenqing Guo
|207,700
|
Mengxing Zhang
|640,100
|
Zhaoxiang Zhang
|199,600
|
Hongying Zou
|640,100
|
Yang Qu
|99,200
|
Shilei Wang
|--
|
Yongguang Wang
|786,400
|
Yuzhuo Li
|77,100
|
Jinzhen Lin
|854,800
|
Tianliang Jing
|129,000
|
Jiaqiang Chen
|146,000
|
Xudong Ren
|146,000
|
Hailong Yu
|145,000
As Of 31 Dec 2016
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Wenqing Guo
|0
|0
|
Mengxing Zhang
|0
|0
|
Zhaoxiang Zhang
|0
|0
|
Hongying Zou
|0
|0
|
Yang Qu
|0
|0
|
Shilei Wang
|0
|0
|
Yongguang Wang
|0
|0
|
Yuzhuo Li
|0
|0
|
Jinzhen Lin
|0
|0
|
Tianliang Jing
|0
|0
|
Jiaqiang Chen
|0
|0
|
Xudong Ren
|0
|0
|
Hailong Yu
|0
|0