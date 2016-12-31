Edition:
India

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd (1618.HK)

1618.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.61HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.03 (-1.14%)
Prev Close
HK$2.64
Open
HK$2.64
Day's High
HK$2.64
Day's Low
HK$2.60
Volume
6,255,528
Avg. Vol
13,803,589
52-wk High
HK$3.39
52-wk Low
HK$2.40

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Wenqing Guo

52 2013 Chairman of the Board

Mengxing Zhang

54 2016 President

Zhaoxiang Zhang

54 2016 Vice Chairman of the Board

Hongying Zou

52 2015 Chief Accounting Officer, Vice President

Yang Qu

47 2016 Vice President

Shilei Wang

50 2016 Vice President

Yongguang Wang

59 2008 Vice President

Yuzhuo Li

45 2016 Secretary of the Board

Jinzhen Lin

56 2012 Staff Elected Director

Tianliang Jing

72 2013 Non-Executive Director

Jiaqiang Chen

66 2014 Independent Non-Executive Director

Xudong Ren

63 2014 Independent Non-Executive Director

Hailong Yu

37 2014 Independent Non-Executive Director
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Wenqing Guo

Mr. Guo Wenqing has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. since September 2013. He also serves as Chairman of the Board and General Manager in Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. He was Vice Chairman of the Board in the Company, Chairman of the Board and General Manager in a Hebei-based expressway development company, as well as Deputy General Manager and Executive Director in CRBC International Co., Ltd. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Hebei University of Science and Technology, China and an Executive Master of Business Administration from Tsinghua University, China.

Mengxing Zhang

Zhaoxiang Zhang

Mr. Zhang Zhaoxiang has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board in Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. since October 2016. He was Vice President in the Company, Chairman of the Board and General Manager in an engineering technology company, as well as Executive Director and General Manager in a China nonferrous engineering company. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering and a Master's degree in Chemical Engineering from Tianjin University, China.

Hongying Zou

Yang Qu

Shilei Wang

Yongguang Wang

Mr. Wang Yongguang has been serving as Vice President in Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. since November 2008. He was serving as Deputy General Manager in China Shougang International Trade & Engineering Corporation and China Metallurgical Group Corporation, as well as General Manager in a iron mine company. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mining from Northeastern University, China.

Yuzhuo Li

Jinzhen Lin

Mr. Lin Jinzhen has been serving as Staff Elected Director in Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. since October 29, 2012. He also serves as Staff Elected Director in China Metallurgical Group Corporation, as well as Director in a financial company and another company.

Tianliang Jing

Mr. Jing Tianliang has been serving as Non-Executive Director in Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. since September 9, 2013. He serves as Outside Director in Baosteel Group and another development and investment company. He used to be Chairman of the Board and General Manager in CHINA NATIONAL COAL INDUSTRY IMPORT & EXPORT GROUP, General Manager in China Coal Energy Group Co., Ltd., as well as Chairman of the Board in China National Coal Group Corp. He used to be Chairman of the Board in the Company.

Jiaqiang Chen

Mr. Chen Jiaqiang has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. since November 13, 2014. He is also serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in China South Locomotive & Rolling Stock Corporation Limited.

Xudong Ren

Mr. Ren Xudong has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. since November 13, 2014. He is also serving as Independent Director in Zhejiang Hailiang Co., Ltd and Shenzhen Zhongjin Lingnan Nonfemet Company Limited. He was Deputy General Manager, Executive Director, Director, Vice President, President, Assistant President, Assistant General Manager and Non-Executive Director in six other companies.

Hailong Yu

Mr. Yu Hailong has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. since November 13, 2014. He is also serving as Independent Director in two other companies. He was General Manager and Director in three other companies. He holds a Master's degree in Engineering Management.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Wenqing Guo

207,700

Mengxing Zhang

640,100

Zhaoxiang Zhang

199,600

Hongying Zou

640,100

Yang Qu

99,200

Shilei Wang

--

Yongguang Wang

786,400

Yuzhuo Li

77,100

Jinzhen Lin

854,800

Tianliang Jing

129,000

Jiaqiang Chen

146,000

Xudong Ren

146,000

Hailong Yu

145,000
As Of  31 Dec 2016

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading