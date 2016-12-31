Name Description

Wenqing Guo Mr. Guo Wenqing has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. since September 2013. He also serves as Chairman of the Board and General Manager in Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. He was Vice Chairman of the Board in the Company, Chairman of the Board and General Manager in a Hebei-based expressway development company, as well as Deputy General Manager and Executive Director in CRBC International Co., Ltd. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Hebei University of Science and Technology, China and an Executive Master of Business Administration from Tsinghua University, China.

Zhaoxiang Zhang Mr. Zhang Zhaoxiang has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board in Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. since October 2016. He was Vice President in the Company, Chairman of the Board and General Manager in an engineering technology company, as well as Executive Director and General Manager in a China nonferrous engineering company. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering and a Master's degree in Chemical Engineering from Tianjin University, China.

Yongguang Wang Mr. Wang Yongguang has been serving as Vice President in Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. since November 2008. He was serving as Deputy General Manager in China Shougang International Trade & Engineering Corporation and China Metallurgical Group Corporation, as well as General Manager in a iron mine company. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mining from Northeastern University, China.

Jinzhen Lin Mr. Lin Jinzhen has been serving as Staff Elected Director in Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. since October 29, 2012. He also serves as Staff Elected Director in China Metallurgical Group Corporation, as well as Director in a financial company and another company.

Tianliang Jing Mr. Jing Tianliang has been serving as Non-Executive Director in Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. since September 9, 2013. He serves as Outside Director in Baosteel Group and another development and investment company. He used to be Chairman of the Board and General Manager in CHINA NATIONAL COAL INDUSTRY IMPORT & EXPORT GROUP, General Manager in China Coal Energy Group Co., Ltd., as well as Chairman of the Board in China National Coal Group Corp. He used to be Chairman of the Board in the Company.

Jiaqiang Chen Mr. Chen Jiaqiang has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. since November 13, 2014. He is also serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in China South Locomotive & Rolling Stock Corporation Limited.

Xudong Ren Mr. Ren Xudong has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. since November 13, 2014. He is also serving as Independent Director in Zhejiang Hailiang Co., Ltd and Shenzhen Zhongjin Lingnan Nonfemet Company Limited. He was Deputy General Manager, Executive Director, Director, Vice President, President, Assistant President, Assistant General Manager and Non-Executive Director in six other companies.