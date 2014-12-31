Name Description

Yeuk Hung Wong Mr. Wong Yeuk Hung serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was founder of the group in 1992. He was responsible for strategic planning and overall management of the group’s business from 1992 to 2014. He currently serves as a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. He currently serves as a member of the committee of the Twelfth National People’s Congress of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, as a Vice Chairman of the Hong Kong Federation of Fujian Associations, and as a Vice Chairman of the Hong Kong Association for the Promotion of the Peaceful Reunification of China. Mr. Wong is currently pursuing a Master degree of Business Administration in the University of Science and Technology of China.

Ruoqing Huang Mr. Huang Ruoqing is President, Executive Director of the company. Mr. Huang has been a Director since 14 July 2008 and was re-designated as our executive Director on 14 January 2014. Mr. Huang is responsible for the day-to-day management and operation of the Group, supervising the land acquisitions and overseeing project planning and execution of the group. Mr. Huang is currently a director of Times International Development Company Limited and many of our subsidiaries. Mr. Huang has over 23 years of experience in the real estate industry in the PRC. Prior to joining the group, he worked as an architecture designer, assistant architect and project manager successively in Quanzhou Construction Design Institute an institution primarily engaged in industrial building design, engineering geological exploration, surveying, construction and decoration, construction engineering consulting and construction plan review from August 1990 until he joined us in May 1994. Mr. Huang received a bachelor’s degree in architecture from Huaqiao University in the PRC in July 1990.

Chengyong Tang Mr. Tang Chengyong is Vice President, Executive Director of the company. Mr. Tang has been a Director since 18 October 2013 and was re-designated as an executive Director on 14 January 2014. He is primarily responsible for project planning of the group as well as operation of our subsidiaries in Shandong. Mr. Tang has over 20 years of experience in the real estate industry in the PRC. Mr. Tang joined the group as the general manager of Yantai Redco Development Co., Ltd. in August 2001, where he was responsible for the daily operation of this company. Mr. Tang was also successively appointed as the general manager of Jiangxi Man Wo Property Development Co., Ltd., Jiangxi Redco Property Development Co., Ltd., Redco Development (Jiangxi) Co., Ltd., Shandong Redco Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. and vice president of Redco (China) Real Estate Co., Ltd. from May 2006 to February 2012, where he was responsible for daily operation of these companies and overseeing various projects. He is also currently a director of many our subsidiaries. Prior to joining the group, Mr. Tang was employed by Jiangsu Province Supply and Marketing Cooperative Real Estate Development Company primarily engaged in property development from March 1993 to August 2001 and his last position was deputy general manager and deputy director of department of economic development. Mr. Tang received a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Shenyang Institute of Architectural Engineering in the PRC in July 1986.

Xiaojie Xu Mr. Xu Xiaojie is Vice President of the company. Mr. Xu is responsible for the capital investment and financing activities of the Group. Mr. Xu has over 21 years of experience in capital investment and financing and project management. He joined the Group as a vice president of Redco (China) Real Estate Co., Ltd. in April 2013 and since then he has been responsible for the capital investment and financing activities of the Group. Prior to joining the Group, he served as the deputy general manager of Excellence Real Estate Group Limited a company primarily engaged in property development, investment and management from March 2006 to April 2013, during which he was responsible for capital investment and corporate financing activities. From November 1990 to June 2002, Mr. Xu was the chairman and the general manager of Hainan Dian Hai Industry Development Co., Ltd. a company engaged in, among others, sales of mineral products, chemical products and building materials and he was responsible for daily operation of this company. Mr. Xu received a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of International Relations of Beijing in the PRC in July 1987.

Wanchan Liang Ms. Liang Wanchan is General Manager - Finance Department of the company. Ms. Liang is responsible for the corporate finance and accounting of the Group. She has over 14 years of experience in corporate finance and internal auditing. Ms. Liang joined the Group as the chief financial officer of Redco (China) Real Estate Co., Ltd. in November 2010 and she has been responsible for the corporate finance and accounting of the group. Prior to joining the Group, she had served as assistant director of finance and investment management department of Hopson Development Holdings Limited a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 754), from September 2002 to October 2010, during which she was responsible for financial management of the group. Ms. Liang received a bachelor s degree in economics from the Renmin University of China in the PRC in July 2000.

Wei Liang Mr. Liang Wei is General Manager - Cost Control Department of the company. Mr. Liang is responsible for the cost control of the Group. He has over 10 years of experience in accounting settlement and over six years of experience in cost management. Mr. Liang joined the Group as a deputy general manager of the cost control department of Redco (China) Real Estate Co., Ltd. in October 2011 and was promoted to the general manager in July 2012, where he has been responsible for cost control of the Group. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Liang had served as a director of cost management department of Shanghai Xinwan Investment Development Co., Ltd. (a subsidiary of Kaisa Group Holdings Limited a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1638), from February 2008 to August 2011, during which he was responsible for cost control, tender and budget management. Mr. Liang received a diploma in engineering from the Yangtze University in the PRC in June 2005.

Honghai Yang Mr. Yang Honghai is General Manager - Design Department of the company. Mr. Yang is responsible for the design management of the Group. He has over 14 years of experience in design work and design management. Mr. Yang joined the Group as a deputy general manager of design management department of Redco (China) Real Estate Co., Ltd. in January 2012 and was promoted to the general manager in July 2012 and he has been responsible for the daily operation of our design management department since then. Prior to joining the Group, he had previously served as a deputy manager of design engineering department of Taihua Real Estate (China) Co., Ltd. a company primarily engaged in property development from November 2009 to January 2012, and he was responsible for daily management of the department of design and construction. From February 2004 to October 2009, he was a project manager in Shenzhen Chenshimin Architects Co., Ltd. a company primarily engaged in the urban design business, where he was responsible for the primary and overall planning as well as programme design. Mr. Yang received a diploma in industrial and civil engineering from the East China Jiaotong University in the PRC in July 1998.

Dekun Lee Mr. Lee Dekun is Assistant President of the company. He is in charge of engineering, operations, design, quality, property, information, etc., and served as general manager of the Group's Construction Operations Department. Mr. Lee has over 13 years of experience in the construction and operation management and corporate real estate projects. Mr. Lee joined the Group in October 2013 as Assistant President. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Lee during June 2011 to July 2013 as a listed company on the Stock Exchange Kaisa Group Holdings Limited (stock code: 1638), deputy general manager of group strategy Operations Center, Deputy General Manager of Foshan, responsible for the strategic expansion of the headquarters and operations management, Foshan area real estate project development. During 2004 to 2011, Mr. Lee served in both the Stock Exchange listed companies in the real estate ("China Overseas Development", stock code: 688), R & F Properties (stock code: 2777), is responsible for engineering and operations management. Lee graduated from Department of Civil Engineering, Tsinghua University, bachelor's degree in 1999 and exemption into the Civil Engineering Department of the University of Hong Kong to pursue postgraduate studies in the master's degree in engineering in 2001. Mr. Lee also holds Registered Structure Engineer in China and Registered Geotechnical Engineer Practicing Certificate.

Hing Chau Chan Mr. Chan Hing Chau is Company Secretary of the company. Mr. Chan joined the group as the general manager of finance department of Redco Holdings (Hong Kong) Co. Limited in March 2013. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Chan was with PricewaterhouseCoopers from December 2004 to March 2013, during which he was promoted to a manager of assurance department. Mr. Chan obtained his bachelor’s degree of arts in accountancy from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University in November 2004 in Hong Kong. He was also qualified as a member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants in July 2008.

On Ta Yuen Chau Mr. Chau On Ta Yuen is Independent Non-Executive Director of the company. Mr. Chau received a bachelor’s degree in Chinese language and literature from Xiamen University in August 1968 in the PRC. Mr. Chau is currently a member of the Twelfth National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, deputy officer of the Social and Legal Affairs Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and the vice chairman of the Ninth board of directors of the Hong Kong Federation of Fujian Association Ltd. Mr. Chau was also awarded the Bronze Bauhinia Star by the government of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in July 2010. Mr. Chau is currently an executive director of China Ocean Shipbuilding Industry Group Limited (Stock code: 651) and ELL Enviornmental Holdings Limited (Stock code: 1395), and independent non-executive director of Good Fellow Resources Holdings Limited (Stock code: 109), Come Sure Group (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 794) and Leyou Technologies Holdings Limited (Stock code: 1089). The shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange.

Kwong Fai Chow Mr. Chow Kwong Fai, JP , is Independent Non-Executive Director of the company. Mr. Chow received a bachelor’s degree in business studies from Middlesex University (formerly known as Middlesex Polytechnic) in the United Kingdom in 1975. Mr. Chow is a fellow and council member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a past president of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (HKICPA). Before elected president, he chaired the HKICPA’s Corporate Governance Committee and Professional Accountants in Business (PAIB) Committee. He was a Deputy Chairman of The Hong Kong Institute of Directors from 2001 to 2008 and the Chairman of the PAIB Committee of the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) from 2006 to 2008. Mr. Chow is currently a core member of the OECD/World Bank Asian Corporate Governance Roundtable, the Chairman of China Infrastructure Group, a non-executive director of the Urban Renewal Authority, a Deputy Chairman of the Business and Professionals Federation of Hong Kong, a member of the Eleventh Zhejiang Province Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a member of the Election Committee of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and an expert advisor of the Accounting Standards Committee of the Ministry of Finance, the People’s Republic of China. Prior to entering the commercial sector, Mr. Chow spent 11 years working for two major accounting firms, Deloitte Haskins & Sells and Price Waterhouse (as they were then known), respecitvely in London and Hong Kong. Mr. Chow was appointed as a Justice of Peace by the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in July 2008. Mr. Chow was also an awardee of the Directors of the Year Award 2010 in the non-executive director of listed companies (SEHK — Hang Seng Index Constituents) category, awarded by the Hong Kong Institute of Directors.

Yau Kar Wong Dr. Wong Yau Kar is Independent Non-Executive Director of the company. Dr. Wong received a doctorate degree in Economics from the University of Chicago in 1987. Dr. Wong has extensive experience in manufacturing, direct investment and international trade. Dr. Wong is active in public service. He is a Hong Kong deputy of the 12th National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China .He is also Chairman of the Land and Development Advisory Committee, Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority and Protection of Wages on Insolvency Fund Board. Dr. Wong was appointed a Justice of Peace (JP) in 2010 and was awarded a Bronze Bauhinia Star (BBS) in 2012 for his valuable contribution to the society. Dr. Wong is currently an independent non-executive director of China Juhao Health Industry Corporation Limited (Stock code: 419), Concord New Energy Group Limited (Stock code: 182), ReOrient Group Limited (Stock code: 376), Shenzhen Investment Limited (Stock code: 604) and Sinopec Kantons Holdings Limited (Stock code: 934). The shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Dr. Wong was a non-executive director of CIAM Group Limited (Stock Code: 378) during the period from July 2009 to 8 March 2015.