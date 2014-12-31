Name Description

Jun Zhang Mr. Zhang Jun is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Hilong Holding Limited. Mr. Zhang is also a substantial and controlling shareholder of the Company. He has been a director of the Company since 15 October 2008 and was appointed as Executive Director on 2 December 2010. As the chief executive officer, Mr. Zhang is responsible for the overall business operations and strategy formulation of the Company. Mr. Zhang has over 22 years of experience in the petroleum industry. From 2001 to 2007, he engaged in the formation of several subsidiaries of the Group. Mr. Zhang began his career in the petroleum industry at First Machinery Factory of Huabei Petroleum Administration Bureau, a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation, which is a state-owned enterprise, in 1990 upon graduation from Hebei Radio and TV University. He served as a technician and participated in the introduction of the first petroleum drill pipe coating production line from the United States into China in 1993. During his employment with First Machinery Factory of Huabei Petroleum Administration Bureau, Mr. Zhang held a number of positions, including vice general manager. During his service as vice general manager, he was responsible for the financial, operational and infrastructural management of the factory. He resigned from the factory in 2001 to fully focus on the management of the Group. Mr. Zhang received a Diploma in Mechanical Manufacturing Process and Equipment from Hebei Radio and TV University in 1990. In 2009, he was awarded one of the “Top 10 Influential Leaders in China’s Petroleum and Petrochemistry Equipment Manufacturing Industry in 2009” by the National Energy Commission. Mr. Zhang is the brother of Ms. Zhang Shuman, Non-executive Director, chief strategy officer and joint company secretary of the Company and he is also the sole director of Hilong Group Limited, the substantial and controlling shareholder of the Company.

Zhihai Gao Mr. Gao Zhihai is Chairman and General Manager of Shanghai Boteng Welding Consumables Co., Ltd., Director of Shanghai Tube-Cote Petroleum Pipe Coating Co., Ltd., subsidiary of Hilong Holding Limited. Mr. Gao is the chairman and general manager of Shanghai Boteng Welding Consumables Co., Ltd. since 2005 and a director of Shanghai Tube-Cote Petroleum Pipe Coating Co., Ltd. since 2008. Mr. Gao has over 18 years of experience in the petroleum industry. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Gao worked at CNPC Tubular Goods Research Institute from 1995 to 2005. Mr. Gao received from Southwest Petroleum University a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering in 1992 and a Master’s degree in Engineering in 1995. Mr. Gao was named an engineer in 1998, a senior engineer in 2003 and a senior engineer (professor level) in 2008. He is the inventor of a flux-cored welding wire for surface welding.

Tao Wang Mr. Wang Tao is Executive Director and Executive President of Hilong Holding Limited. Mr. Wang is an Executive Director, executive president and a member of the nomination committee of the Company. He was appointed as Non-executive Director on 2 December 2010 and was re-designated as an Executive Director on 29 March 2012. He also serves as directors of Hilong Drilling & Supply FZE and Hilong Oil Service and Engineering Nigeria Limited since 2010. Mr. Wang has over 26 years of management experience in the petroleum industry and he served as vice general manager of Hilong Group of Companies Ltd. from 2006 to February 2012 and he has served as the executive president since February 2012. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Wang worked for Henan Petroleum Exploration Bureau Geophysical Prospecting Company from 1980 to 1991 and was responsible for on-site operation and business administration. From 1991 to 2001, he served as assistant to general manager of Nanhai Oil Zhuhai Base Company and general manager of Nanhai Oil Zhuhai Base Petroleum Company from 1997 to 2001. From 2001 to 2003, Mr. Wang served as vice president of Beijing HTWY Oil & Gas Equipment Corp. Mr. Wang was a director of GAC Energy Company, an oil and gas exploration and power supply company, from 2001 to 2006. Mr. Wang received a Diploma in Economics and Management from Northwest University in 1988.

Yuhong Cao Mr. Cao Yuhong is General Manager of Shanghai Tube-Cote Petroleum Pipe Coating Co., Ltd., & Shanghai Hilong Drill Pipe Co., Ltd., subsidiaries of Hilong Holding Limited. Mr. Cao has over 22 years of experience in the petroleum industry. Prior to joining our Group, from 1991 to 2001, Mr. Cao worked for First Machinery Factory of Huabei Petroleum Administration Bureau and served as its deputy manager of coating branch from 1996. Mr. Cao received a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from Huainan Mining Industry College now known as Anhui University of Science and Technology in 1991.

Su Chen Mr. Chen Su is Director of Hilong Oil Service and Engineering Co., Ltd. (a wholly owned subsidiary of the Group). Mr. Chen has over 30 years of experience in the petroleum industry. From 1982 to 2005, he worked in the department of steel pipe manufacturing of Baoshan Iron and Steel Company Limited and served as its branch factory manager, deputy general manager and general manager. In 2005, he also served as the deputy general manager of Wuxi Seamless Oil Pipe Co., Ltd. Mr. Chen received a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from Shanghai University of Technology in 1982.

Daliang Dai Mr. Dai Daliang is Director of Hilong Drilling & Supply FZE, director of Hilong Oil Service and Engineering Nigeria Limited since 2010 and a director and the general manager of Hilong Oil Service & Engineering Co., Ltd. since 2008. Mr. Dai has over 24 years of experience in the petroleum industry. Prior to joining our Group, from 1989 to 1995, Mr. Dai worked as engineer in No. 3 Drilling Company of Sinopec Zhongyuan Petroleum Exploration Bureau and was engaged in drilling operation. From 1995 to 1996, he worked as an engineer in Foreign Economic and Trade Company of Sinopec Zhongyuan Petroleum Exploration Bureau and was engaged in international drilling cooperation. From 1996 to 2008, he worked for Greatwall Drilling Company Limited (“GWDC”, as its co-manager of marketing department, co-manager of the construction project in Sudan and general manager of China-Egypt Drilling Company, a joint venture company controlled by GWDC. In 2008, he worked as assistant to general manager in CNPC Greatwall Drilling Engineering Company Limited and was responsible for global marketing. Mr. Dai received a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from Central South University of Technology in 1987, a Master’s degree in Engineering from Central South University of Technology in 1990 and a Doctorate degree in Engineering from China University of Petroleum in 2010.

Zhijun Xue Mr. Xue Zhijun is General Manager of Tianjin Tube-Cote Petroleum Pipe Coating Co., Ltd., subsidiary of Hilong Holding Limited. Mr. Xue has over 9 years of experience in the petroleum industry. Prior to joining our Group, he served as the general manager of Bohai NKK Drill Pipe Co., Ltd. from 2004 to 2008. From 2008 to 2010, he served as deputy manager of CNPC Bohai Petroleum Equipment Manufacturing Company Limited First Machinery Factory. Mr. Xue received a diploma in mining site machinery from Petroleum University in 1991 and a postgraduate diploma in industrial engineering from Tianjin University in 2005. He was awarded an “Outstanding Individual in the National West-East Natural Gas Transmission Project Construction” by National West-East Natural Gas Transmission Project Leading Group in 2004 and an “Outstanding Entrepreneur in Hebei Province” by Hebei Entrepreneurs Association in 2006.

Pik Yuk Cheng Ms. Cheng Pik Yuk, (HKICS) is Company Secretary of Hilong Holding Limited. Ms. Cheng is a corporate services director of Tricor Services Limited, providing corporate secretarial services to client companies. Prior to joining the Tricor Group, she was a senior manager of the company secretarial department of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu and also served as the departmental manager. Ms. Cheng has worked in the company secretarial departments of a number of international accounting firms and has over 30 years of experience in the company secretarial field. She has been providing corporate secretarial support services to listed companies and multi-national groups. Ms. Cheng is a Fellow Member of The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the U.K. and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries (“HKICS”), and is a holder of the Practitioner’s Endorsement of the HKICS. She was appointed as a joint company secretary of the Company on 10 February 2011.

Huaiqi Li Mr. Li Huaiqi is Non-Executive Director of Hilong Holding Limited. Mr. Li was appointed as Non-executive Director on 26 August 2011. Mr. Li started to provide commercial and business consultation to the Company in 2012. He is a Senior Economist and is also the President of Chinese National Committee of World Petroleum Council. Mr. Li had been the Vice Chairman of the Listed Companies Association of Beijing. He was the Deputy Director-General of Advisory Center and Advisor of Expert Committee in China National Petroleum Corporation (“CNPC”). Mr. Li has over 40 years of experience in China’s oil and natural gas industry. He had worked at Daqing Oilfield, Liaohe Oilfield, Huabei Oilfield of CNPC and China National Offshore Oil Corporation (“CNOOC”) Nanhai East Corporation. In 1984, Mr. Li served as Deputy Director-General of the President’s Office of CNOOC Nanhai East Corporation. From 1985 to 1990, he held positions as Director of Secretariat of Ministry of Petroleum Technology. From August 1990 to March 1992, he studied at the College of Economy of Texas A&M University in the United States. He was also the head of the First CNPC Senior Management’s Training Class from August 1991 to February 1992. From June 1992, he served as Deputy Director- General and Director-General of the International Cooperation Department of CNPC. In August 2001, he was appointed as Secretary to the Board of PetroChina Co., Ltd. From June 2009, he assumed the positions of the Deputy-Director General of Advisory Center and Project Committee in CNPC. He assumed the current position as the President of Chinese National Committee of World Petroleum Council since July 2011. In 2008, Mr. Li was named “Top 100 Secretary to the Board” of Chinese Listed Companies by Securities Times. In 2009, he received the award of “Secretary to the Board of Golden Governance Social Responsibility Companies” by Shanghai Securities News and “Best Secretary to the Board Award”.

Qingli Yang Mr. Yang Qingli is a Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a Senior Engineer of Professor level. He has over 30 years of experience in the operation technologies, practices and management of petroleum engineering. Mr. Yang started his career in 1982 when he joined Changqing Oilfield as a technician of the drilling team. In 1984, he became the deputy manager of No. 2 Drilling Company of Changqing Petroleum Exploration Bureau and was mainly in charge of technology, production and operation. In 1998, he served as the assistant to the director of Changqing Petroleum Exploration Bureau (the “Bureau”) where he assisted in managing the Bureau’s business operation. From 2000 to 2005, Mr. Yang served as the deputy director and Party Committee Secretary of the Bureau, and was in charge of production, safety management, human resources and stability management. During 2005 to 2008, he served as the director of marketing management department and the director of the engineering technology and marketing department of China National Petroleum Corporation (“CNPC”) respectively. From 2008 to February 2015, Mr. Yang was the general manager of CNPC Technical Service Company where he was directly in charge of the technology research and development as well as operation and business management of geophysical exploration, drilling, testing, logging, borehole operation and fracturing operated by CNPC. Mr. Yang graduated from East China Petroleum Institute (currently known as China University of Petroleum) with a bachelor’s degree in drilling in 1982, and obtained a doctor’s degree in oil-and-gas well engineering from China University of Petroleum in 2008.

Pengbin Yuan Mr. Yuan Pengbin is Non-Executive Director of Hilong Holding Limited. Mr. Yuan was appointed as Non-executive Director on 2 December 2010. He has served as the chairman of the Board of Shanghai Hilong Anti-Corrosion Technology Engineering Co., Ltd. since 2005, the institute head of Shanghai Hilong Tubular Goods Research Institute since 2006, the chief engineer of Hilong Group of Companies Ltd. since 2011 and a secretary of the party committee of Hilong Group of Companies Ltd. since July 2013. He has over 30 years of research and development experience in the petroleum industry. Since joining the Group in 2005, he served as the chairman and general manager of Shanghai Hilong Anti-Corrosion Technology Engineering Co., Ltd. He also served as an executive director and the deputy general manager of Hilong Group of Companies Ltd. from 2005 to 2011, and served as a director of Tangrong Tube-Cote Petroleum Pipe Coating (Shanxi) Co., Ltd. from 2008 to 2012. Although Mr. Yuan will continue to hold managerial positions in our subsidiaries, his role at the Company level will be limited to non-executive functions. Prior to joining the Group, he worked for CNPC Tubular Goods Research Center from 1983 to 2005. He acted as an assistant to institute head from 2003 to 2005. During the same period, he also served as the general manager of Xi’an Sanhuan Science and Technology Development Company Limited. Mr. Yuan received a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from Xi’an University of Technology in 1983. In 2008, he received a Doctoral degree in Engineering from Southwest Petroleum University. He is a certified senior engineer (professor level) in heat treatment.

Shuman Zhang Ms. Zhang Shuman is Non-Executive Director of Hilong Holding Limited. Ms. Zhang has been a director of the Company since 15 October 2008 and was appointed as Executive Director on 2 December 2010. She was re-designated as a Non-executive Director of the Company on 29 March 2012. Ms. Zhang has over 18 years of experience in the oil service industry, including the experience as a translator of First Machinery Factory of Huabei Petroleum Administration Bureau from 1996 to 2003. Ms. Zhang is primarily responsible for the financing activities and strategic investment activities of the Group. She has been a director of Hilong Group of Companies Ltd. and a director of Shanghai Tube-Cote Petroleum Pipe Coating Co., Ltd. since 2008. From 2003 to 2006, Ms. Zhang acted as the joint secretary to the board of directors and coordinator of a China joint venture invested by UMW Ace (L) Ltd. Ms. Zhang received a Bachelor’s degree in International Economics Law from China University of Political Science and Law in 1997 and an Executive Master of Business Administration degree through a distance learning program organised by Sino-European International Management Institute in 2009. She holds a Certificate of Accounting Professional issued by the Beijing Municipal Financial Bureau.

Haisheng Liu Mr. Liu Haisheng is Independent Non-Executive Director of Hilong Holding Limited. Mr. Liu is an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company and a member of the Nomination Committee. He was appointed as an Independent Non-executive Director on 21 December 2012. Mr. Liu is a Senior Economist of Professor level and an expert enjoying State Council special allowance. He is a party member of the Communist Party of China. Mr. Liu worked as Office Director of the Second Machinery Factory of China National Petroleum Corporation (“CNPC”) Changqing Oil Field, Plant Director, Deputy Factory Director and Factory Director of the First Machinery Factory of Huabei Oil Field, Deputy Director and Director of Huabei Petroleum Administration Bureau, Director of Planning Department and Assistant to General Manager of CNPC. He is a deputy to the 8th People’s Congress of Hebei Province and a deputy to the 9th National People’s Congress. Mr. Liu has over 37 years of experience in the petroleum industry and is expertise in machinery manufacturing, exploration and exploitation of oil fields, manufacturing and operation management of petrochemical enterprises. He has a high level knowledge of macro economy. Mr. Liu graduated from Beijing Institute of Petroleum in 1970.

Zheyan Shi Mr. Shi Zheyan is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is a senior engineer. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the Southwest Petroleum University. He has close to 40 years of work experience in the petroleum industry. From April 2014 to July 2016, he was the deputy general economist as well as director-general of the security department of the China National Petroleum Corporation (“CNPC”). He had served as director-general of the security department since April 2007. From December 2000 to April 2007, he served as the deputy director-general at the general office of CNPC. From July 1995 to December 2000, he served as the deputy general manager of CNPC Engineering & Construction Company. From March 1992 to July 1995, he was the secretary (section secretary level) at the general office secretariat of CNPC. From October 1985 to March 1992, he worked at the CNPC Managers Training Institute of the Ministry of Petroleum Industry first as the deputy director-general at the general office of the Party Committee, and later as the director-general of the head of institute’s office as well as the head of human resources department. From October 1979 to October 1985, he served as the officer and deputy head of the Department of Transport under the East China Oil Transport Administration Bureau . In January 1975, he started working at the Liaohe Oil Field (??? ?) and, from May 1978 to October 1979, he served as the confidential secretary at the Party Committee’s general office of the transportation division at the Liaohe Oil Field.

Tao Wang Mr. Wang Tao is Non-Executive Independent Director of Hilong Holding Limited. Mr. Wang is an Independent Non-executive Director, the chairman of the remuneration committee, the chairman of the nomination committee and a member of the audit committee of the Company. He was appointed as Independent Non-executive Director on 2 December 2010. Mr. Wang has over 40 years of experience in the petroleum industry. From 1970 to 1979, he worked for No. 5214 Factory of the Fifth Machinery Industry Department of the PRC as a technician. From 1979 to 1998, he served as a technician, assistant engineer, senior engineer, deputy director of workshop, deputy factory manager and factory manager of First Machinery Factory of Huabei Petroleum Administration Bureau. From 1998 to 2003, he acted as the factory manager of Jinan Diesel Engine Factory and general manager, chairman and senior engineer (professor level) of Jinan Diesel Engine Company Limited. He also served as the deputy general manager of China Petroleum Materials and Equipment (Group) Corporation from 2001 to 2003 and its general manager from 2003 to his retirement in 2007. Mr. Wang studied at Xi’an Military Telecommunication Engineering College, now known as Xidian University from 1965 to 1970 and obtained a Certificate of Completion of Studies in 1970.