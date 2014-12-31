Name Description

Lung On Lam Mr. Lam Lung On is Executive Chairman of the Board of Yuzhou Properties Company Limited, since 9 October 2009. He founded our Group in December 1994. He is also a member of the remuneration committee and the nomination committee of our Company. Since December 1994, He has held positions including but not limited to chairman, vice chairman, director and general manager in most of our subsidiaries and is primarily responsible for formulating our development strategies and supervising our project planning, financing, design and marketing. He has over 20 years of experience in residential, commercial and hotel property development and investment. He is an adjunct professor and an executive member of the Council of Jimei University in Xiamen. He has been a member of the 9th Standing Committee of the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese, the 10th Central Committee of the China Democratic National Construction Association and the Standing Committee of the Xiamen Municipal Committee and a Committee of the Tianjin Municipal Committee of the 13th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. He also serves as executive deputy chairman of the 4th Council of the China Federation of Overseas Chinese Entrepreneurs, deputy chairman of the 15th Xiamen Municipal Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese, life honorary chairman of the Hong Kong Federation of Fujian Associations, life honorary chairman of the Hong-Kong Xiamen Friendship Union, the chairman of the 1st Council of the Xiamen Federation of Overseas Chinese Entrepreneurs, the deputy chairman of the 32nd Hong Kong Chinese Importer’s & Exporter’s Association, executive deputy chairman of the board of the Hong Kong Volunteers Federation, the visiting professor of the University of Science and Technology of China and the executive director and visiting professor of Jimei University. He graduated from the University of Science and Technology of China with a master’s degree in Engineering in November 1996.

Ying Lan Kwok Ms. Kwok Ying Lan is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Yuzhou Properties Company Limited. Since joining our Group in April 1997, Ms. Kwok has held positions including but not limited to chairman, director and general manager in most of our subsidiaries and is primarily responsible for overseeing our Purchasing Department. Ms. Kwok has over 17 years of experience in property development and financial management. Ms. Kwok has been an executive director of the Xiamen Association of Enterprises with Foreign Investment. Ms. Kwok has not held any directorship in any other public listed companies in the past three years. Ms. Kwok worked for China Construction Bank Xiamen Branch, a state-owned bank, before she joined our Company.

Chun Yip Hui Mr. Hui Chun Yip has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary of the Company with effect from 31 March 2015. Mr. Hui joined our Company in March 2015 and is responsible for our Group’s strategic planning, corporate finance activities, investor relations and oversight of financial reporting procedures, company secretary matters, internal controls and compliance with the requirements under the Listing Rules. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Hui worked for China South City Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (Stock code: 01668), and was responsible for corporate finance activities, financial management and financial reporting. He has also worked in an international C.P.A. firm. Mr. Hui has over 13 years of experience in auditing, accounting and financial management. Mr. Hui graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the Chinese University of Hong Kong. He is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Yu Kang Chiu Mr. Chiu Yu Kang is Vice President of Yuzhou Properties Company Limited. Mr. Chiu joined Company in October 2008. He responsible for offshore projects development and assistant to the Chairman for formulation of investment and financing strategies of the Company. Prior to joining Group, He worked in an international C.P.A. firm. Mr. Chiu has over nine years of experience in auditing, accounting and financial management. Mr. Chiu graduated with a master’s degree in Economics and a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Hong Kong. He is a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Conghui Lin Mr. Lin Conghui is Executive Director of Yuzhou Properties Company Limited, since October 9, 2009. Since joining our Group in July 1998, Mr. Lin has held positions including but not limited to chairman and director in most of our subsidiaries and is primarily responsible for our Group’s projects engineering management. Mr. Lin has over 16 years of experience in project management. He graduated from Tongji University with a diploma in Architecture Engineering in January 2006.

Kwong Siu Lam Mr. Lam Kwong Siu is Independent Non-Executive Director of Yuzhou Properties Company Limited. He is also a member of the audit committee of the Company. He has more than fifty years of banking experience. In addition, He has held the following positions in the banking sector like as non-executive director of Bank of China International Limited (formerly known as BOCI Capital Limited) since July 2002, an independent non-executive director of CITIC Ka Wah Bank Limited (formerly known as The Hong Kong Chinese Bank, Limited) since January 2002, as the vice chairman of BOC International Holdings Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bank of China Ltd since October 2001, asan an independent non-executive director of CITIC International Financial Holdings Limited (formerly known as CITIC Ka Wah Bank Limited) since 1996. CITIC International Financial Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong incorporated company which was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (00183) until the withdrawal of its listing in November 2008. He was awarded the HKSAR Silver Bauhinia Star in 2003. He was a delegate of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC to the 10th National People’s Congress. He currently serves as the honorary chairman of the Hong Kong Federation of Fujian Associations, chairman of the Hong Kong Fukien Chamber of Commerce, deputy chairman of the Fujian Hong Kong Economic Co-operation, life honorary chairman of the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce, adviser of the Hong Kong Chinese Enterprises Association and the honorary president of the Chinese Bankers Club of Hong Kong.

Soon Chiang Wee Mr. Wee Soon Chiang (also known as Wee Toon Kian) is Independent Non-Executive Director of Yuzhou Properties Company Limited, since 9 October 2009. He is also the chairman of the audit committee, and a member of the remuneration committee and the nomination committee of our Company. He has more than thirty years of experience in public accounting practice. Mr. Wee was an independent non-executive director of the then The Quaypoint Corporation Limited (now known as China Uptown Group Company Limited), a Cayman Islands incorporated company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (02330), from September 2001 to November 2006. He is the founder of Henny Wee & Co., a firm of Certified Public Accountants (Practising) registered at Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants in February 1988. Mr. Wee is the partner of Henny Wee & Co. since 1988. He worked at Glass Radcliffe Chan & Wee as a partner. Mr. Wee received a bachelor’s degree in Commerce from the University of Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia, in March 1971. He became an Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants (Australia) in July 1975, and a Certified Public Accountant (Practising) of the Hong Kong Society of Accountants, now known as the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, since 1988.